Ravens select Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo with No. 45 overall pick in 2022 NFL draft: ‘It’s like a dream’
The Ravens drafted Michigan’s David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick Friday night, reuniting first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald with one of the NFL draft’s most talented pass rushers.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo was expected to be a mid-first-round pick before he tore his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day in mid-March, an injury that’s expected to delay his NFL debut. Instead, the All-American fell to Baltimore in the middle of the second round. When his name was called Friday, he reared back at his draft party and screamed in delight.
“It means a lot,” Ojabo said in a conference call Friday night. “That’s what I was working toward before the unfortunate injury. And to have my family and friends right beside me, man, it’s all part of the story. It’s like a dream.”
In Baltimore, he will have a familiar support system. At Michigan, he played for coach Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh. His coordinator last season was Macdonald, whose one-year turnaround of the Wolverines’ defense led him back to Baltimore after just a year. His “guru” was Ryan Osborn, an analyst with the Wolverines whom Harbaugh hired as a defensive assistant this offseason.
After not playing as a freshman and getting only reserve duty in 2020, Ojabo teamed last year with eventual No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to form one of the country’s best pass-rushing tandems. He finished with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles, along with seven quarterback hits and 26 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. While Ojabo has elite pass-rushing potential, especially as a speed rusher, he has room for growth as a run defender.
He hasn’t played the sport for long. Born in Nigeria, Ojabo moved to Scotland with his family in 2007. A search for an American boarding school led him at age 15 to New Jersey’s Blair Academy, where he befriended Odafe Oweh, who blossomed at Penn State before becoming a first-round pick of the Ravens last season. Ojabo, a converted basketball player like Oweh, didn’t show interest in football until the summer before his junior year. Before long, he had Division I scholarship offers.
“It’s all scripted, all part of the plan,” Ojabo said. “I can’t wait, man, to work with [Oweh], Coach Mac, even Coach Osborn. He’s the one that really trained me up this last season. So I can’t really wait to get going.”
After a deal for outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fell through in the first wave of free agency, the Ravens made pass rush a priority entering the draft. They finished 28th in sack rate and 24th in pressure rate last season, according to Pro Football Reference. Starting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, like Ojabo, is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Oweh is coming back from offseason shoulder surgery. There’s little proven depth behind them, and the interior pass rush remains a work in progress.
Ojabo’s timetable for a recovery is still unclear. He was injured during a pass-rushing drill at Michigan’s pro day last month, went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field. He said Friday that he’s just “doing as I’m told,” and he expressed hope that he could return to the field this year.
“It’s a bump in the road, man,” he said. “My first-ever injury. It’s just another obstacle I’m going to conquer, you know?”
This story will be updated.
2022 NFL Draft l Jets pick Hall gets moment with Goodell
LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the NFL draft.
___
Breece Hall got his moment — and hug from Roger Goodell — on stage at the NFL draft.
It just took a few hours.
The former Iowa State running back was drafted by the Jets with the No. 36 overall pick — the fourth selection of the second round — after New York moved up two spots by trading with the Giants. He was the first running back drafted this year.
Hall was staying at a hotel in the Las Vegas area and watching the draft, but didn’t attend. He instead was celebrating with friends and family when he received the call from New York and his name was announced by former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Hall did a Zoom interview with reporters, but then made his way to the draft site.
Wearing a Jets cap, Hall was allowed to walk on to the stage — both arms raised as fans in attendance cheered — and was greeted by a big hug from the NFL Commissioner.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Hall told NFL Network. “Last night, just knowing the Jets, they tried to trade into the first round to get me but it didn’t go through. So it was kind of a bummer. But, I mean, I’m still blessed to be a Jet and blessed to be able to have the opportunity to come on here. So it’s been fun.”
___
The second pick of the second round was wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State by the Green Bay Packers and by the time the round was done six more wideouts came off the board.
Thirteen receivers in the first two rounds matched a draft record.
Three straight receivers came off the board at one point, starting with Georgia’s George Pickens to the Steelers with pick No. 52. The Colts followed up with Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce and then the Chiefs grabbed Skyy Moore from Western Michigan.
The round ended with two players from Nebraska being taken — center Cam Jurgens to Philadelphia and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to Cincinnati — the best showing in the draft by the Cornhuskers since they had two second-rounders in 2015.
But Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was still waiting to be selected.
___
The Patriots selected maybe the fastest receiver in this year’s draft when they picked Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton with the 50th overall pick.
New England traded up a few spots to get Thornton, who ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, best of any receiver. Thornton also had a scholarship offer to run track at LSU.
Meanwhile, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, the leading tackler on the national championship defense was still on the board through 52 picks. Dean, an All-American but a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, was projected by many analysts to be a first-round pick.
After a record five defensive players from Georgia were taken in the first round, the first Bulldog taken in the second round was receiver George Pickens to the Steelers with the 52nd pick.
___
Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.
Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, had a breakout season as a junior with 11 sacks playing for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had previously been an assistant for John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
Macdonald returned to Baltimore this offseason to become defensive coordinator for John and now will be coaching Ojabo again.
___
The Big 12 finally had a player taken in the NFL draft, and then had another on the very next pick.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall, a two-time All-American and the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2021, was taken with the fourth pick of the second round, 36th overall, by the Jets. New York traded up with the Giants to get Hall.
On the very next pick, the Big 12′s defensive player of the year was selected. The Texans landed defensive back Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference not to have a player selected during the first round. In fact, three players from FCS, Division I’s second-tier, were selected before a player from the Big 12.
___
Tennessee has added to its secondary with cornerback Roger McCreary with the third pick of the second round of the draft.
With a pick acquired from the New York Jets during the first round, the Titans get a fast and aggressive cover guy who excelled against the archrival Crimson Tide.
The Jets, so busy on Thursday when they made three picks, dealt with their co-tenant of MetLife Stadium, the Giants, to move to No. 36 and take Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Not only is Hall the first running back chosen, but the first from the Big 12, which was blanked in the opening round.
___
Aaron Rodgers at last is getting a highly drafted rookie receiver.
Rodgers famously has sought more input into Green Bay’s drafts, and the Packers didn’t select a wideout in the first round with their two picks because the top prospects were gone. But they used the second slot in the second round to grab North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.
Yes, Watson comes from a FCS school, but the Bison are as close to FBS as you can get, perennial championship contenders on their level, winning nine of the past 11 national titles. It’s the fourth consecutive year a North Dakota State player has been drafted.
The Packers traded their All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, to Las Vegas this offseason.
___
Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is the first selection of the second round of the NFL draft, by the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, under new head coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night. Bowles’ background is on defense, so Hall seems a natural choice. He goes 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and is known for his relentlessness. He comes off elbow surgery and missed the Senior Bowl.
___
The Tennessee Titans’ newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow.
Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife. It’s a quality that certainly makes a receiver unafraid of any defender he might see on a football field.
“A lot of people are not going to go out there and chase a wild boar,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks said. “You know, they can hurt you. But at the same time, that’s part of my game on the field, just being fearless and I’m just selling out for the team.”
It’s a hobby that might cause a general manager to insert a clause prohibiting boar hunting in the offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he might offer up some grocery store coupons to Burks.
“He can just go to the back aisle and get bacon and sausage,” Robinson said. “It’s probably a little easier trying to get it that way as opposed to dogs and knives.”
___
Aidan Hutchinson seems set up for a smooth transition in the NFL, playing for his hometown Detroit Lions whose training facility is a 30-minute drive from his parents’ house.
“I may be living in the basement,” he joked Friday in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit drafted the former Michigan and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end with the No. 2 pick Thursday night and welcomed him, his parents and two sisters back to the Motor City less than 24 hours later.
“It feels like a dream,” his mother, Melissa Hutchinson said. “We would’ve acclimated to wherever he was, but Detroit is special because he’s a hometown boy from grade-school football, high school, college, and now he gets to stay home with the Lions.”
Aidan Hutchinson was raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, and played high school football about five minutes from the facility he will train and practice in as an NFL player.
“To think I’m a Lion, it’s like a wild dream,” he said. “I’m sure one of these days it’s going to hit me.”
The Lions have taken a lot of hits over the years, advancing only once in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title and that lone postseason victory was three decades ago.
Hutchinson remembers the team’s 0-16 season in 2008, the low point of a long-suffering franchise.
“Not a ton of great memories,” he said.
Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.
The Lions went into the NFL draft with an extra first-round pick, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and used the asset to gamble in Las Vegas on a player they coveted.
Detroit moved way up in the opening round to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12, giving up the last pick in the first round, No. 32 overall and a third-round pick for the Alabama wide receiver and a slot in the middle of the second round.
“If we have the conviction and we have the buy-in, we know that we’ll be aggressive and go get that player,” Holmes said. “There’s not a lot of them, but fortunately Jameson was one.”
___
New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career.
Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seahawks and was introduced at the team’s facility on Friday. Cross said he’s created a team around him to help with business decisions — and specifically highlighted his business manager Saint Omni who was with him on Friday — but that team doesn’t include an agent.
“I just had to bet on myself,” Cross said. “Bet on myself and save some money in the long run.”
Cross said he spoke with a couple of former Mississippi State teammates who have chosen to represent themselves in the NFL and that helped solidify his decision.
“Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me,” Cross said.
___
Going into Round 2, the Big 12 is still waiting for its first player to be drafted.
The conference was the only one in the Power Five with no first-round picks. It was the second straight year the Big 12 was shut out.
Prior to 2021, the conference had at least one first-rounder every year since it formed in 1996 as a merger of the Big Eight and Southwest Conferences.
Among the Big 12 players in line to be selected in the second round are running back Breece Hall of Iowa State, safety Jalen Pitre of Baylor and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, edge rusher Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah, all of Oklahoma.
The Big 12 had 22 players drafted last year. First to go was Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, picked 39th overall by Chicago.
___
ROUND 1
The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker.
In between, former Georgia defenders Jordan Davis went to the Eagles at No. 10 and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were selected by the Green Bay Packers with picks 22 and 28, respectively.
The Bulldogs won the national championship on the strength of their defense.
The previous record was four defenders taken from the same school in the first round in 2004 (Miami) and 2006 (Florida State).
___
The Green Bay Packers have become the first team in the common draft era ever to select two players from the same school in the first round.
The Packers selected former University of Georgia teammates Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and Devonte Wyatt with the 28th selection.
Four members of the national champion Bulldogs defense have been selected in the first round, tying for the most ever.
Former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker was the first overall pick by Jacksonville and ex-Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the 13th overall pick.
The other schools that had four defensive players selected in the first round are the University of Miami in 2004 and Florida State University in 2006.
___
More AP NFL: and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Omar Kelly: Dolphins have two areas of concern — and 2022 draft likely wasn’t going to fix them
Ever go to the grocery store because that’s part of your normal routine, but as you walk the aisles you realize you don’t really need anything? You’ve got eggs and orange juice in the fridge, meat in the freezer, and bread and fruit on the counter.
That’s when you find yourself walking the aisles looking for a deal (maybe a buy one, get one free promotion), or trying to get creative with dinner recipes.
Picture Dolphins general manager Chris Grier as that aimless shopper during the 2022 NFL draft because that’s basically where Miami’s roster is heading into the summer.
Miami’s depth chart is pretty deep. I’m not saying the Dolphins roster is perfect, but there’s proven talent, and young developmental players at just about every position, in every unit.
For example, Tua Tagovailoa is one of the few young NFL quarterbacks with a winning record (13-8) early in his career. He’s still improving, and this new run-heavy, play-action based offense should cater to his strengths and mask his weaknesses.
But if he falters Teddy Bridgewater has proven he’s reliable NFL starter, and might be Miami’s best backup quarterback since Chad Pennington played behind Chad Henne.
Tyreek Hill is one of the NFL’s most dynamic receivers, and Jaylen Waddle set league records for rookie receivers last year. Behind them is a trio of youngsters in Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. who have talent and could blossom as they mature.
Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen set franchise records for tight end productivity two years ago, and could build on that success in this new offense. Then there’s Hunter Long, a third-round pick in 2021, who could develop in his second season.
At tailback Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Myles Gaskin are established NFL rushers who still have plenty to prove, and Salvon Ahmed has some upside.
The left side of the offensive line should be stabilized by the offseason signings of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, and if Miami can’t find two capable starters on the right side out of Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley and Greg Little, who were all early draft picks the past three seasons, an even greater problem (poor talent evaluation) exists.
On defense Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones have the potential to become one of the best safety duos in the NFL, and Eric Rowe is no slouch.
Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham, Trill Williams and Noah Igbinoghene are talented youngsters who are growing into their roles.
Miami’s defensive line features five players — Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler — who could be NFL starters on more than half of the league’s 32 teams, and young pass rushers like Jaelan Phillips, who set a franchise rookie record with 8.5 sacks in 2021, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who has registered 9.5 sacks and forced four fumbles the past two seasons, have plenty of room for growth.
From my viewpoint, there’s only two areas of the Dolphins roster that should be viewed as weaknesses, and that’s center and inside linebacker.
In fairness to the Dolphins, Elandon Roberts is coming off a career-best season despite recovering from a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury the year before. And Duke Riley played well in his limited opportunity last season, and has started 27 NFL games in his six seasons.
And Grier says teams have a higher opinion of center Michael Deiter than the Dolphins fan base and media, insisting that he gets calls from teams trying to trade for the former Wisconsin standout.
Deiter, who the Dolphins used a 2019 third-round pick to select, could still blossom into a solid NFL starting center, especially in this scheme. He comes from one of the best offensive line programs in college football, and has collectively started 23 games the past three seasons.
But he’s been average in his starts for Miami, and my biggest fear is he’ll bring down the effectiveness of the offensive line. And it could get worse if Deiter doesn’t stay healthy. The Dolphins had to use four centers through trades, practice squad promotions, waiver wire claims and roster poaching just to make it through the second half of last season.
Considering the roster lacks a backup for Deiter it would be irresponsible to conclude that spot isn’t a problem area, even if Miami’s plan is to convert someone like Kindley or Robert Jones to center, a transition Deiter experienced in his second season.
In past years I’d enter the draft obsessed about Miami filling this hole, or that hole, to make the Dolphins a more complete team. But the reality is this draft, with these few picks, likely won’t solve any of the roster’s problems.
And it doesn’t need to because adding a veteran free agents like J.C. Tretter, who is still available, could address the existing needs far better than a rookie from Wake Forest (Zach Tom) or Arizona State (Dohnovan West) ever could.
And that’s Miami’s biggest need, which is a testament to the roster Grier and his staff have assembled the past four offseasons, one that seems pretty solid before September’s kickoff.
Rays take an early lead, snap Twins’ seven-game winning streak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Twins entered Friday with an earned-run average among their starting pitchers that led the American League. The seven-game winning streak they came to Tampa Bay riding was characterized in large part by solid efforts from their starting staff.
But on Friday, Dylan Bundy had his toughest start of the young season, and the Twins were more or less out of the game just after the start, falling 6-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener at Tropicana Field.
Within four pitches on Friday, the Twins were behind. And within eight, Bundy had given up four runs, an anomaly for the veteran, who had given up just one run combined in his first three starts of the season. The first two batters of the game, Brandon Lowe and Wander Franco, doubled, producing the Rays’ first run of the game. Two batters later, Josh Lowe hit a three-run home run, putting the Twins down in a hurry.
Bundy walked the next batter, Randy Arozarena, who then stole second. Kevin Kiermaier followed and also collected a hit, but Arozarena was thrown out on the play by Trevor Larnach trying to score for the first out in the first inning.
The starter went on to give up a run in the second and third inning before settling down and retiring the last 10 batters he faced. Though it started inauspiciously, Bundy still wound up giving the Twins six innings in the loss.
After falling behind early, the Twins’ offense could do little to put a dent in the Rays’ lead. They finished the day with just three hits, two from Carlos Correa, who drove in Byron Buxton in the fourth inning for the Twins’ only run of the game. It’s Correa’s fifth hit in the team’s past two games.
