Readers and writers: ‘Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy’
Kate Swenson’s favorite photo of her and her 18-month-old son, Cooper, is on the cover of Swenson’s new memoir, “Forever Boy.” It is a charming mother-son picture, and nobody looking at it would know the beautiful little boy has nonverbal autism.
“We were having a heck of a time getting the picture, with Cooper running all over the place, non-stop,” Swenson recalled. “He had no words, but he held my face in his two hands and looked into my eyes. The photographer, Melanie Gunderson, caught our love on camera. It was as though Cooper was telling me a secret.”
Swenson, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, is something of a hero in the world of parents with children who have autism. Across several platforms, she has 900,000 followers for her blog “Finding Cooper’s Voice,” which welcomes readers as “a place where you can celebrate the challenges of parenting a special needs child. And a place that understands you.”
She is a contributor to Today Parents, the Today television show, and Love What Matters blog.
Swenson’s followers come from all over the world.
“Autism knows no boundaries,” she said during a conversation from the Woodbury home she shares with husband, Jamie, and their four kids.
“My followers are very diverse — teachers, grandparents, parents. A large number of them are people who had to pivot in life. They had expectations that didn’t work out, and they say they find resilience and joy in my stories. That was unexpected for me. When I started writing I thought no one would read my stuff.”
She soon found that lots of people have been helped by her heartfelt, honest memoir about the darkest and happiest days as the mother of Cooper, who is now 11. Readers’ feedback, she says, has been amazing.
“Every day I get a comment from a mom who tells me, ‘My child was diagnosed today. I am following you and I m not so scared,’ .Swenson says. “A mom walked up to me holding my book and said, ‘I am going to give this to every person in my life who doesn’t understand autism’.”
One of Swenson’s friends, an experienced writer who has been in the autism field a long time, told her that the media and book publishers didn’t used to talk about disability. It was dark, unknown and perceived as scary
“She told me my book would change the world,” Swenson recalls.
“I am not afraid to talk to people about autism. When my son was diagnosed, I went to a bookstore and looked at the section — who knows what it was called — about autism. These clinical books said, ‘This is autism and this isn’t.’ That didn’t help me at all. When I was writing my book I tried to tell it in stories, showing autism in our world, helping people relate and understand more.”
Cooper has come a long way from the days when he was diagnosed at 2 years old and his mother knew there was something different with him but didn’t get much help from the experts. Sometimes, she felt like she was shouting into a void. After Cooper was finally diagnosed with autism and she was looking for ways to cope, some professionals told her things like “Well, that’s autism.”
Swenson writes frankly about those hard, early days when she was desperate for her son to make the marks that most children achieve, such as language at a certain age. Besides not speaking, Cooper never held still. He ran from room to room all day, flapping his arms, hitting his head, waking up at 3 a.m. As he got older and ran faster, the road fascinated him. So the house had to be securely locked. Eventually, Kate felt like a prisoner in her own home.
Kate and her husband handled stress over their son in different ways, and they finally divorced, but remarried a few years later.
“We never gave up on Cooper. We treasure him so much. He is amazing and challenging,” Swenson says.
Eventually, she realized her son didn’t need fixing — she did, by accepting who he is, that autism is part of him.
It helped when Kate and Jamie, who has his own insurance business, moved from Duluth to the Twin Cities were there were more resources for Cooper, who was joined by brothers Sawyer, now 9, Harbor, 3, and 10-month-old sister Wynnie.
Now, Cooper drinks without spilling and he no longer runs around constantly. After his parents learned that autism can cause anxiety, calming medication helped many of his behaviors.
Cooper is still working on what his mom calls “social moments,” like sitting down in the middle of the checkout line at Target if he’s tired, or touching his cheek to the carpet to feel the fabric.
“Cooper has no understanding and that makes people uncomfortable,” Swenson says of being in public with her son. “It’s one thing for a 2- or 3-year-old to have a tantrum, but Cooper is a big boy and he has a hard time often, struggling for whatever reason. People stare. But I believe in optimism and that people are generally kind. I meet their eyes with a smile. I say that when you see Cooper having a hard time, you are seeing his hardest moment. Give us grace.”
What is so simple for other kids comes hard to Cooper, his mother says, but everything that goes well is a success most kids take for granted. Like how proud he was when he overcame his fear and got on a horse during his first therapeutic riding session.
Swenson hopes her book counters myths about autism she hears a lot, such as the belief that people with autism are cold and don’t show love. Her son, she says, is very loving.
Another myth is that people with autism can’t have a full life. That’s one Swenson really wants to explode.
“This is why I do what I do,” she says.
“I am honest with parents and say there is joy and there is good when you have a child with autism. So much of our lives is about how much money we make, getting bigger houses, what we achieve. So many of us measure success by that. Looking at Cooper’s successes is meaningful, even if he isn’t CEO of some company. He has surpassed everything painted about him in the beginning. He’s growing and thriving. Autism isn’t the end. It’s a new beginning.”
KATE SWENSON AT ST. PAUL SAINTS
- WHAT: Meet-and-greet with Kate Swenson, author of “Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.”
- WHEN/WHERE: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5; Club Level, CHS Field, St. Paul, preceding 6:30 p.m. Saints-Iowa Cubs game.
- ADMISSION: $30 package includes Infield reserved ticket, autographed copy of “Forever Boy” and opportunity to speak with Swenson about autism.
- INFORMATION: Saintsgroups.com, Password: ForeverBoy
- PUBLISHER/PRICE: Park Row Books ($27.99)
Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and early evening
ST. LOUIS – A cold front will be moving through the area today bringing a chance of strong to severe storms.
After morning rain clears the region the atmosphere is expected to destabilize. As the cold front pushes into eastern Missouri and western Illinois, storms are expected to develop ahead of it beginning around midday and continuing through the afternoon.
Storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The most likely timing for storms to impact the metro is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Storms will then continue east from there into the later afternoon hours.
The storms should exit the area to the east by about 6 p.m.
Kisan Credit Card : Changes in crop loan scheme under Credit Card, RBI issued new rules
Kisan Credit Card : Changes in crop loan scheme under Credit Card, RBI issued new rules
The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has allowed banks to claim interest subvention on loans given to farmers through Kisan Credit Card ( KCC ) under the Short Term Crop Loan Scheme during the last financial year. The rules have been changed for.
The pending claims for the financial year 2021-22 can be presented up to June 30, 2023 and must be certified as true or correct by the statutory auditors, RBI said in a notification. The government gives an interest subvention of 2% to banks on an annual basis for providing short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at 7 percent interest by banks.
Apart from this, an additional interest subvention of 3% is given to the farmers who pay the loan on time. The effective interest rate for such farmers sits at 4 per cent.
Banks will have to take certificate from the auditor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in a circular that as per the Revised Interest Subvention Scheme for short-term loans given for agriculture and allied activities through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during 2021-22, banks will have to submit their statutory auditors. They have to submit their claims on annual basis, duly certified by
The circular states that any remaining claim relating to disbursement made during the year 2021-22 may be consolidated separately and marked as ‘Additional Claim’. and can be certified latest by June 30, 2023.
Let us tell you that the Kisan Credit Card scheme was started in 1998. Under this, a loan of up to three lakh rupees is available. The farmer can use it to buy agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides.
The central government has abolished service tax, processing fee, inspection and ledger folio charges on agricultural loans. Farmers now get savings of up to Rs 5,000 on crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh at the time of applying.
RBI extends CCL till May for wheat procurement in Punjab
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of India has increased the Cash Credit Limit for the existing wheat purchase in Punjab. The Punjab government said that the Reserve Bank has extended the CCL of Rs 3,378.15 crore till the end of May.
With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 24,773.11 crore till the end of April has increased to Rs 28,151.26 crore till the end of May. Wheat procurement from Punjab for the central pool has started in April.
The post Kisan Credit Card : Changes in crop loan scheme under Credit Card, RBI issued new rules appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Wisconsin fishing opener may be dogged by late ice-out on northern lakes
DULUTH — It’s happened several times before, including as recently as 2018, as Mother Nature offers up a frigid spring and the ice lingers on many northern Wisconsin lakes into May.
This year it will again be close whether far-northern lakes lose their ice in time for the 12:01 a.m. general Wisconsin fishing opener Saturday, May 7, for walleye, pike and other species.
Levi Potter at Hayward Bait and Tackle said he believes most, if not all, lakes in the Hayward area will be fishable by the opener.
“Some of the smaller lakes that have water flowing through them already are open, like Hayward Lake, and even the bigger lakes have open water now around the edges,” Potter said Wednesday. “Grindstone (Lake) around here may be about the last to go, but I’m thinking they will be open in time. It’s going to be close.”
If lakes aren’t accessible, or even if they are, another option is to fish rivers. Most northern Wisconsin rivers have lost their ice, and many offer prime fishing opportunities for walleye, pike, panfish, musky and bass — either from shore or in canoes or small boats.
Options include the St. Croix, Totagatic, Chippewa, Namekagon, Yellow, Bad and Red Cedar rivers. And even smaller streams, especially where they enter into or empty out of local lakes, also provide good gamefish opportunities early in the season, said Jarrid Houston, the News Tribune’s fishing columnist and a local guide from South Range, Wisconsin.
“The St. Croix River starts in Solon Springs and is probably my favorite. The Totagatic, down by Minong, has always been a fun river as well and can be robust with fish some years, especially around the dam areas,” Houston noted. “The Chippewa has been an often go-to waterway that we have had plenty of success over the years for opener, especially the areas near by the “Big Chip’’ Chippewa Flowage.
“The Namekagon River down by Trego can be a blast in the spring for plenty of opportunistic bites. Same goes with the Red Cedar River down by Rice Lake. The Yellow River holds a good amount of fish near the big Yellow Lake and is a great spot all open water season long as well.”
Some of these rivers have small boat and canoe landings, while others are better suited for fishing from shore, Houston noted, but “all are beautiful flowing waters and all have fish in them.”
Across the border in Minnesota, virtually all lakes in the northern half of the state were still ice covered as of Wednesday. Pickerel Lake in southern Aitkin County opened April 24, five days behind its average ice-out date, and was the farthest north ice-free lake in the state. Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 14.
Anglers are reminded that all of the St. Louis River Estuary, even the Wisconsin side, remains off-limits and closed to walleye fishing until the Minnesota general fishing opener May 14.
Wisconsin 2022 fishing seasons
- General inland fishing: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- General inland trout: May 7–Oct. 15.
- Largemouth bass, Northern Zone, harvest allowed: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- Smallmouth bass, Northern Zone, harvest allowed: June 18–March 5, 2023.
- Large and smallmouth bass, catch and release: at all other times of the year.
- Musky, Northern Zone, harvest allowed: May 28–Dec. 31.
- Musky, Southern Zone, harvest allowed: May 7–Dec. 31.
- Northern pike: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- Walleye: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- Free Fishing Weekend: June 4-5.
Where to buy a license
In Wisconsin, kids 15 and under fish without a license every day. So do anglers born before 1927. For everybody else, a variety of license options can get you out on the water quickly and easily. First-time license buyers get a discount, as do those who haven’t purchased a license for 10 years or more. Get your license at gowild.wi.com or at license agents at stores across the state.
Find a boat landing or shore-fishing site
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources created a statewide inventory containing over 2,000 identified public boat access sites and over 100 developed shore fishing sites. It’s an app. Go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/boataccess.html.
Recruit new anglers, get rewards
Wisconsin is trying to get veteran anglers to recruit new people into the sport. You can recognize the person who introduced you to the sport by telling the DNR. The agency will then reward him or her with points toward a discounted license the next year.
Wisconsin residents who have been designated as a recruiter three or more times within one license year are eligible for a discount on the license of their choice the next year. Call at 888-936-7463 and be ready to give your customer number and your recruiter’s customer number. Recruiter points are available only for Wisconsin residents.
New Northwestern Wisconsin fishing regulations for 2022
- Butternut Lake (Ashland/Price counties) muskellunge: minimum length limit of 40”; daily bag limit of 1.
- Flambeau River, including waters of the North Fork Flambeau River, between Turtle Flambeau Dam and Thornapple Flowage Dam (Ashland, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer counties) walleye: 15” minimum length limit; walleye from 20-24” may not be kept; only one over 24” may be kept; daily bag limit of 3.
- Loretta Lake (Sawyer County) panfish: daily bag limit of 25 in total.
- Namekagon River from Trego Dam to the confluence with the St. Croix River (Burnett, Washburn counties) muskellunge: minimum length limit of 50″; daily bag limit of 1.
- Sand Lake (Sawyer County) walleye: 15” minimum length limit; walleye from 20-24” may not be kept; only one over 24” may be kept; daily bag limit of 3.
- Schoolhouse Lake (managed as a chain with same regulations as Durphee Lake in Sawyer County) largemouth and smallmouth bass: no minimum length limit; daily bag limit of 5 in total chainwide. Panfish: daily bag limit of 15; no more than 5 of each species chain-wide. Walleye: 18” minimum length limit; daily bag limit of 3 chain-wide.
- South Fork Flambeau River (Price, Rusk and Sawyer Counties) walleye: 15” minimum length limit; walleye from 20-24’ may not be kept; only one over 24” may be kept; daily bag limit of 3.
- Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes (Sawyer County) largemouth and smallmouth bass: no minimum length limit; 14-18” protected slot; only one may be over 18” long; daily bag limit of 5 in total.
For a complete list of Wisconsin fishing regulations, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/regulations.
