Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.

Debra Howze, a resident of St. Paul’s Rice Street neighborhood, was taken aback last month when her landlord informed her that her monthly rent would be going up $150, or just over 10 percent. She said she able to argue him down to a $100 increase, but it still stung her wallet and her peace of mind.

If a rent control cap had been in effect, “I could have more groceries,” said Howze, who keeps her thermostat low, helps the landlord with yardwork and bundles up to keep costs down. “You know gas prices went up with heating, and the weather’s been colder.”

On Sunday, a new citywide ordinance authored with residents like Howze in mind will limit annual rent increases for St. Paul’s roughly 51,000 renter households to 3 percent annually.

Questions still abound, including how many landlords will attempt to make a case for hardship exemptions and seek temporary waivers to the new “rent stabilization” mandate, which was approved by city voters at the ballot box last November.

‘SELF-CERTIFY’ REQUESTS

Under a process published in early April by the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, landlords seeking to increase rents more than 3 percent but less than 8 percent can “self-certify” such requests by submitting an intake form to the city. Larger increases would require an appeal to a city hearing officer.

The voter-approved ballot language indicates landlords need to justify their hardship exemption by pointing to eligible expenses or changes in their situation that would prevent a “reasonable rate of return.”

Given near-record inflation and high construction maintenance costs, some observers foresee heavy demand for hardship waivers, which in turn has fueled widespread concern that the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections — and city offices in general — may be understaffed to handle the administration of applications, appeals and complaints.

A recommended worksheet for landlords attempting to calculate a reasonable return spans 22 pages. A finalized version of the draft rules was published Friday afternoon, alongside responses to various public comments, such as questions around why the city considers 2019 the “base year” for calculating typical landlords profits and expenses.

HOUSING MARKET IMPACT

Uncertainty about the exemption process and other rent control particulars has roiled St. Paul’s housing market, at least when it comes to the supply of new rental units.

Construction permits for multi-family and mixed-use apartment buildings in St. Paul plummeted after the November vote compared to the same period a year prior, though some experts say it’s too soon to tell if that’s a temporary market reaction.

The St. Paul slowdown stands in stark contrast to local and national housing demand, which has soared. Metro-wide, builders pulled construction permits for 2,859 multi-family units in April, more than 10 times the number from a year ago at this time, according to Housing First Minnesota, a homebuilding association.

Some say it’s just a matter of time before the St. Paul market comes around, as well.

“There were (business) threats to leave our cities when minimum wage increased, and we have not seen that happening. We are still a thriving economy,” said Tram Hoang, the campaign manager for last year’s “Keep St. Paul Home” ballot initiatve, during a media event on Friday.

“St. Paul has done a lot in recent years to help development be easier, from zoning changes to parking reforms, and this is just another regulatory change,” Hoang added. “Everytime there’s a regulatory change, there’s a slight adjustment period. … We see that across the country.”

I’m not an economist, but there’s a significant cost for an owner to move a restaurant or business out of St. Paul. For a pension fund manager, it probably just made their job easier. “We have so many places to choose from, but at least we can eliminate St. Paul.” — Steve Subera (@SteveSubera) April 29, 2022

REACTIONS

Republican state lawmakers have nonetheless attempted to pre-empt city-specific rent control ordinances through proposed legislation at the State Capitol, and rent control as authored in St. Paul has proven almost equally unpopular with most members of the St. Paul City Council as well as the general real estate development community.

The Minneapolis City Council is studying its own version of rent control, which likely will not hit the public ballot until November 2023.

Changes to the St. Paul ordinance are likely. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who in the days before the November vote declared himself a rent control supporter with some reservations, has proposed a major amendment to exempt new construction for 15 years. If approved by the city council, that would likely take effect next January.

A city-driven stakeholder group is debating further changes, such as whether the 3 percent annual rent cap should automatically adjust for inflation.

Not every landlord opposes rent control.

Cisco Cole, an East Side homeowner, rents out several rooms in his home to his adult children and acquaintances who have become like family. It wasn’t that long ago that he was a Minneapolis renter, staring down a sudden $700 monthly rent increase that nearly doubled his housing expenses a few weeks before Christmas 2018.

“For me, and the people that rent for me, we decided to make it more of a collaborative effort,” said Cole on Friday. “I don’t see a reason for me to ever raise rent. It’s not something that I’m profiting from. It’s not something I ever see myself profiting from.”

Cole said he recognizes that a no-profit housing model wouldn’t work for everyone, but neither does the fear “that rent’s going up and if you can’t pay this you’re out,” he said. “That’s not a community I want to be part of.”