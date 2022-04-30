News
Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.
Debra Howze, a resident of St. Paul’s Rice Street neighborhood, was taken aback last month when her landlord informed her that her monthly rent would be going up $150, or just over 10 percent. She said she able to argue him down to a $100 increase, but it still stung her wallet and her peace of mind.
If a rent control cap had been in effect, “I could have more groceries,” said Howze, who keeps her thermostat low, helps the landlord with yardwork and bundles up to keep costs down. “You know gas prices went up with heating, and the weather’s been colder.”
On Sunday, a new citywide ordinance authored with residents like Howze in mind will limit annual rent increases for St. Paul’s roughly 51,000 renter households to 3 percent annually.
Questions still abound, including how many landlords will attempt to make a case for hardship exemptions and seek temporary waivers to the new “rent stabilization” mandate, which was approved by city voters at the ballot box last November.
‘SELF-CERTIFY’ REQUESTS
Under a process published in early April by the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, landlords seeking to increase rents more than 3 percent but less than 8 percent can “self-certify” such requests by submitting an intake form to the city. Larger increases would require an appeal to a city hearing officer.
The voter-approved ballot language indicates landlords need to justify their hardship exemption by pointing to eligible expenses or changes in their situation that would prevent a “reasonable rate of return.”
Given near-record inflation and high construction maintenance costs, some observers foresee heavy demand for hardship waivers, which in turn has fueled widespread concern that the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections — and city offices in general — may be understaffed to handle the administration of applications, appeals and complaints.
A recommended worksheet for landlords attempting to calculate a reasonable return spans 22 pages. A finalized version of the draft rules was published Friday afternoon, alongside responses to various public comments, such as questions around why the city considers 2019 the “base year” for calculating typical landlords profits and expenses.
HOUSING MARKET IMPACT
Uncertainty about the exemption process and other rent control particulars has roiled St. Paul’s housing market, at least when it comes to the supply of new rental units.
Construction permits for multi-family and mixed-use apartment buildings in St. Paul plummeted after the November vote compared to the same period a year prior, though some experts say it’s too soon to tell if that’s a temporary market reaction.
The St. Paul slowdown stands in stark contrast to local and national housing demand, which has soared. Metro-wide, builders pulled construction permits for 2,859 multi-family units in April, more than 10 times the number from a year ago at this time, according to Housing First Minnesota, a homebuilding association.
Some say it’s just a matter of time before the St. Paul market comes around, as well.
“There were (business) threats to leave our cities when minimum wage increased, and we have not seen that happening. We are still a thriving economy,” said Tram Hoang, the campaign manager for last year’s “Keep St. Paul Home” ballot initiatve, during a media event on Friday.
“St. Paul has done a lot in recent years to help development be easier, from zoning changes to parking reforms, and this is just another regulatory change,” Hoang added. “Everytime there’s a regulatory change, there’s a slight adjustment period. … We see that across the country.”
I’m not an economist, but there’s a significant cost for an owner to move a restaurant or business out of St. Paul. For a pension fund manager, it probably just made their job easier. “We have so many places to choose from, but at least we can eliminate St. Paul.”
— Steve Subera (@SteveSubera) April 29, 2022
REACTIONS
Republican state lawmakers have nonetheless attempted to pre-empt city-specific rent control ordinances through proposed legislation at the State Capitol, and rent control as authored in St. Paul has proven almost equally unpopular with most members of the St. Paul City Council as well as the general real estate development community.
The Minneapolis City Council is studying its own version of rent control, which likely will not hit the public ballot until November 2023.
Changes to the St. Paul ordinance are likely. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who in the days before the November vote declared himself a rent control supporter with some reservations, has proposed a major amendment to exempt new construction for 15 years. If approved by the city council, that would likely take effect next January.
A city-driven stakeholder group is debating further changes, such as whether the 3 percent annual rent cap should automatically adjust for inflation.
Not every landlord opposes rent control.
Cisco Cole, an East Side homeowner, rents out several rooms in his home to his adult children and acquaintances who have become like family. It wasn’t that long ago that he was a Minneapolis renter, staring down a sudden $700 monthly rent increase that nearly doubled his housing expenses a few weeks before Christmas 2018.
“For me, and the people that rent for me, we decided to make it more of a collaborative effort,” said Cole on Friday. “I don’t see a reason for me to ever raise rent. It’s not something that I’m profiting from. It’s not something I ever see myself profiting from.”
Cole said he recognizes that a no-profit housing model wouldn’t work for everyone, but neither does the fear “that rent’s going up and if you can’t pay this you’re out,” he said. “That’s not a community I want to be part of.”
Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round
The Ravens entered the first night of the NFL draft with just one first-round pick. They left Thursday having made two trades and two highly touted selections.
With two Day 2 picks and seven Day 3 picks, what will general manager Eric DeCosta do next?
“I don’t want to tip my hand, but I do think there are excellent players available in the next three rounds, really,” DeCosta said Thursday night. “One of our goals with this draft was to have as many picks as possible. … I do think, though, our goal is to be pretty damn good with these upcoming picks. I think we’ve stacked an excellent board; our scouts and coaches have done a great job. And I think we’re primed to do very well in the next couple days.”
Here’s a look at what to expect Friday.
What time is the draft, and how can I watch it?
Coverage of the second and third round begins Friday at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. After having a 10-minute window for first-round picks, teams get just seven minutes between selections in the second round and five minutes in the third.
When do the Ravens pick in the Day 2 draft order?
The Ravens have the No. 45 overall pick in the second round and the No. 76 overall pick in the third round.
Second round
33. Buccaneers
34. Vikings
35. Titans
36. Giants
37. Texans
38. Jets
39. Bears
40. Seahawks
41. Seahawks
42. Colts
43. Falcons
44. Browns
45. Ravens
46. Lions
47. Commanders
48. Bears
49. Saints
50. Chiefs
51. Eagles
52. Steelers
53. Packers
54. Patriots
55. Cardinals
56. Cowboys
57. Bills
58. Falcons
59. Packers
60. Buccaneers
61. 49ers
62. Chiefs
63. Bengals
64. Broncos
Third round
65. Jaguars
66. Vikings
67. Giants
68. Texans
69. Titans
70. Jaguars
71. Bears
72. Seahawks
73. Colts
74. Falcons
75. Broncos
76. Ravens
77. Vikings
78. Browns
79. Chargers
80. Texans
81. Giants
82. Falcons
83. Eagles
84. Steelers
85. Patriots
86. Raiders
87. Cardinals
88. Cowboys
89. Bills
90. Titans
91. Buccaneers
92. Packers
93. 49ers
94. Patriots
95. Bengals
96. Broncos
97. Lions
98. Commanders
99. Browns
100. Cardinals
101. Jaguars
102. Dolphins
103. Chiefs
104. Rams
105. 49ers
What could the Ravens do?
The Ravens’ best-player-available approach Thursday led them to Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 overall.
But after trading away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and passing on several premium positions, their needs are many and their range of possible moves Friday is vast. Will they look to hold where they are in both rounds? Could they package a handful of their fourth-round picks to add a Day 2 selection?
Here’s how their most pressing positional needs stack up, along with a second- and third-round possibility at each spot.
1. Edge rusher: Kentucky’s Josh Paschal (second round), South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare (third round)
2. Cornerback: Auburn’s Roger McCreary, Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt
3. Offensive tackle: Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele
4. Defensive line: Houston’s Logan Hall, Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis
5. Wide receiver: Georgia’s George Pickens, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce
6. Inside linebacker: Wyoming’s Chad Muma, Georgia’s Channing Tindall
7. Running back: Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Georgia’s James Cook
()
More MN inmates to be eligible for federal aid for college classes
More Minnesota inmates taking college courses from prison will be eligible for federal grants this fall, one year before Pell Grants become available to all U.S. inmates.
The U.S. Department of Education this week approved five more Minnesota State colleges and universities to participate in the final round of the Second Chance Pell Experiment, which lets inmates apply for income-based federal grants available to all college students.
That expansion will make all of Minnesota incarcerated students potentially eligible for tuition-free courses a full year before a new federal law takes effect.
Congress in 1994 barred inmates from receiving Pell Grants. But in 2015, when the Obama administration initiated the Pell experiment, three Minnesota prisons began to offer certificate programs in career and technical education fields.
The Department of Corrections later added two- and four-year online degree programs through Second Chance.
And, last fall, select prisons began offering in-person courses with local college faculty who come into the prisons to teach. The Lino Lakes prison works with Minneapolis College, Stillwater with Metropolitan State University, and Shakopee and Faribault with Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Single courses from the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University also are offered on-site.
For now, the state government and private donors are covering costs for the newest on-site programs. But in the fall, the federal government will start chipping in through Pell Grants.
Then, in July 2023, a new federal law signed by former President Donald Trump takes effect that will restore Pell eligibility to all inmates.
The U.S. Education Department says classes for inmates have been proven to result in higher employment rates upon release and reduce the likelihood of returning to prison.
There now are 148 inmates taking in-person classes and working toward a degree, said Janet Morales, director of higher education partnerships for the Department of Corrections.
An additional 107 are taking other in-person classes through St. Cloud State or Pine Tech, North Hennepin, Lake Superior or South Central colleges.
And 75 students are enrolled in online courses through Ohio-based Ashland University.
Morales said the local college faculty who come into the prisons to teach routinely say the inmates are among their most engaged students.
“For our incarcerated population,” she said, “this represents the first time that many of them have a really rigorous, exciting and quality education.”
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment trust fund, front-line worker bonuses
The Minnesota Legislature pushed through a bill Friday to give bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations.
Leaders of the Republican Senate and Democratic House majorities announced an agreement Thursday morning and moved to put together legislation and get it before both bodies for a vote on Friday. The final proposal includes $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund after it was depleted during the pandemic, and $500 million in bonuses of about $750 each for people whose jobs were deemed essential and who worked in-person.
The Senate passed the bill on a 65-1 vote Friday and sent it to the House, where it passed 124-5. Walz was expected to sign the bill into law later Friday.
Lawmakers hoped to move quickly and get the bill passed and signed before a Saturday due date for employers who saw higher tax bills after legislators missed a March 15 deadline to refill the trust fund and avert an automatic tax hike on businesses. But officials from Minnesota’s employment and economic development agency said Thursday that the state would have to issue credits or refunds to employers because it was too late to distribute updated tax bills.
The amount for front-line worker bonuses is half of House Democrats’ original $1 billion proposal but twice as large as the $250 million allocated by lawmakers for the bonuses last year. That money was never distributed due to disagreements on eligibility requirements and amount per worker.
Democratic Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, told reporters after her chamber voted that there was “no reason at all” that lawmakers couldn’t have used $1 billion of Minnesota’s $9.25 billion budget surplus for front-line workers. “But,” she added, “$750 is real money. It’s going to make a real difference for people.”
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said Thursday that state officials will start working on an online application portal for the worker payments as soon as Walz signs the bill into law. Republican Sen. Karin Housley said it will be a few months before workers get checks.
The National Federation of Independent Business in Minnesota, which represents more than 10,000 small businesses, praised lawmakers for the unemployment insurance plan.
“This is a huge win for small business owners across Minnesota,” John Reynolds, the group’s state director, said in a statement. “The UI repayment deal stops higher payroll taxes this year and avoids a decade or more of higher unemployment insurance taxes. Main Street businesses who are facing mounting economic headwinds will start saving money almost immediately.”
