Real Estate SEO for Beginners
The world of real estate is going through dramatic change and I don’t mean the current market upheavals caused by the change from a Seller’s market to a Buyer’s market.
Independent of price level there will always be buying and selling of homes going on. But the way people search for and find homes is in the middle of a dramatic change. The Internet is the great equalizer but also the great differentiator.
People searching online are not aware of your achievements, everybody is equal at first. If your website does not offer the design and services people appreciate they will not stay long enough to find out. This is where you can differentiate yourself.
But design and functionality are a secondary issue to the problem of how to get found in the first place. Use the analogy of websites being online business cards. New business cards are deposited not at the top of the pile but at the very bottom. Customers are picking up business cards from the top of the pile. SEO or search engine optimization deals with efforts to move ones business cards further up the pile so that customers can find one’s site through popular search engines.
So you have a new website. So you basically just had your business cards printed but nobody knows how to find them. Or even more dramatic you don’t even know if somebody is picking up your business cards and you don’t know if your business cards are in the big pile yet.
I would define SEO as the efforts to purposefully move ones website to be placed higher on the results page in response to a search query at a range of search engines.
But there are thousands of search engines out there. True. But all but 3 are irrelevant to your optimization efforts. Google, Yahoo and MSN control about 98% of all searches performed on the Internet. Focus on the three big search engines and the rest will take care of itself.
What is there to optimize? The aim is to be found by people searching for things that you offer on your website. When people search they do this textually by querying a search term or phrase. For you to optimize your site you first have to understand for which keywords or key phrases you want to be found. As I am practicing real estate in Aspen, Colorado and appropriate search term could be “Aspen Real Estate”.
Make sure you repeat your keywords and phrases on your homepage. Make the most important key phrase a headline and type it in a bold font.
It is important to understand that search engines are automated computer systems programmed by humans to evaluate the webs content without human interference. This means that search results are based on what is called a computer algorithm. This is basically a set of instructions for the computer on how to evaluate certain criteria and translate the results into a sequence of importance. Most important website first, least important website last.
The art and science of Search Engine Optimization is to try to understand what the search engines are looking for in a good site and then giving the search engine just that. The Google search engine algorithm probably looks at hundreds of different criteria. It is so complex that not even the engineers inside Google know the whole picture. Well you might say, how should none Google employees then know what to do?
Basically the most important fundamentals of what makes a good websites are known. Google for example uses a patented mathematical concept they called “Page Rank” at the root of their systems. Links are seen as votes. The more links are pointing to one website the more important that website must be. The more important the website is that votes for another website the more weight that vote caries.
So, try to get people to link to your website. It is important to know that links from website that have the same topic as your website seem to be more important than links from website that do not fit the subject. Links from other real estate related website are more important to my website then links from websites promoting toys.
Search engines like content rich websites. The more pages with useful content the better. Blogs are a great way to accumulate great on-topic content over a period of time. This is all the more important as search engines like website that have fresh content on a regular basis.
DMOZ.org is a human compiled directory of websites. Read their instructions carefully and submit your website to a relevant category. Yahoo and Google use this directory and it helps to be listed.
Generate a site map and place the xml file on your web server. A site map is basically a long list containing all your web pages in a format that is readable by computer programs employed by search engines to browse the web. These programs are called “bots” or “spiders”. This will help the search engines to find all the pages on your website. Remember, the more web pages the search engine knows about the better for you.
Search engines cannot read certain content. Graphical content is one such thing. If your site consists of mainly pictures the search engine will not understand what your site is about and therefore will not offer it as a result of a search. Make sure your site is text rich.
Real Estate website can have pages for the different subdivisions in the area serviced. Write a blog on the property of the week. Incorporate a section of “Frequently Asked Questions”. Write about yourself and give people a bio on you. Explain the buying and selling process. Offer sales statistics. The list goes on.
Get a program Like “Advanced Web Ranking” to search the search engines for search results containing your keywords. Optimization is fun when you start to see results. But manually looking for your website in search results is labor intensive and a good job for an automated program.
Read web forums and a couple of books on SEO once you are past the basics. The field is constantly evolving and there us tons more to learn.
Indian Textile Industry – The Road Ahead
The Indian textile industry is one of the most vital industries of the Indian economy. Not only it contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but also provides employment to a large number of people. Over the years, it has seen phenomenal growth and has succeeded in attracting a fair amount of foreign direct investment (FDI). The industry is quite diverse and plays an important role in generating revenues to bolster the economy.
Understanding the importance of this industry, Government of India (GoI) has a dedicated ministry – Ministry Of Textiles – which is responsible for formulating and implementing policies for the growth of the sector. Over the years, the ministry has come up with several policies and schemes which have fuelled growth of the textile industry.
Exports in this sector have witnessed a massive growth after the quotas under Multi-Fibre Agreement (MFA) were removed. According to a white paper by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and research firm Technopark, the size of India’s textile and apparel industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach USD$223 billion in 2021 from USD$89 billion in 2011. Now, that is quite huge.
India’s textile and apparel exports have been growing at an annual rate of 10% since 2005. The country’s textile products are exported in more than 100 countries with the US and EU accounting for more than two-thirds of exports. The other major markets are China, Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan and Hong Kong.
The road ahead looks quite bright for the industry. Since liberalization, India has attracted buyers from all over the globe. There is major interest among established players around the globe to foray into the Indian textile and clothing sector. The country has seen giants like Marks and Spencer, Little Label, Castle etc opening their liaison offices. Retailers all across the globe are looking constantly to increase their sourcing from the Indian markets. This has fuelled demand manifold, and Indian manufacturers are working towards enhancing their existing capacities. This augurs well for the sector.
India is also progressing considerably well with the “India-EU Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA)”, which if finalized, would open up new avenues for the textile sector in EU countries. This would further fuel the growth of the industry. The handloom sector has been the most vulnerable segment among the textile industry. GoI’s decision to offer a whopping
Rs 3,884 crore package for waiver of loan of individual weavers and handloom cooperatives will not only revive the handloom industry, but also boost the overall growth of the textile industry in the country.
The Government’s decision to extend the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) in the 12th Five-Year Plan is also a positive news for the industry. TUFS is a scheme for technological upgradation in the textile sector. Ever since it was launched in 1999, the scheme has attracted investments of more than Rs 2.53 lakh crore. In this age, it is extremely important to be ahead in technology to stay competitive in the market. However, there are certain problems – such as labor, manufacturing competitiveness – which need to be solved. Overall, the future for the industry looks bright and it is anticipated that in coming days, the sector will contribute more for the growth of the economy.
Angola’s Agriculture – The Sleepy, Untapped, Billion Dollar Industry
Angola is a Africa’s largest oil producer, this products has brought millions of dollars to the country on a daily basis for decades; and it is this excess of money that blinded and prevented Angolans from exploiting its agricultural sector which has also millions of dollars to offer.
There are many factors that allow Angola to be considered a sleeping giant in terms of agriculture in Africa; there is an abundance of large rivers that cross its territory from North to South and West to East, its soil is rich in nutrients and ideal for the growth of many different plants, and its African weather is ideal for farming complete with heavy rainy seasons and hot temperatures.
In addition for the perfect conditions for farming, Angola also has the right amount of customers to buy all the farmed products. With a population of 27 million people, Angola can guarantee a very good return in any agricultural investment.
But it does not stop there. Even though Angola’s agricultural sector is currently being explored at 5 – 6%, some small quantities of products such as banana, potatoes, tomatoes and mangoes are being exported to the neighbouring countries of Zambia, DRC, Namibia and the Republic of Congo.
In this case, we can consider that if fully explored, Angola’s agricultural sector has a market of around 100 million customers, taking into account the millions of inhabitants in its neighbouring countries.
The current situation of the country’s agriculture is very sad. The local markets are being supplied by small scale-farmers. There are only two companies in the country that are making an effort to farm in a large scale, but their range of products is currently too limited.
There are months in Angola when products such as garlic, tomatoes, or onions disappear completely from the market, forcing customers to purchase the expensive imported alternatives.
For a clear picture of the situation, more than 80% of the consumed chicken and beef in Angola is imported. Take a moment and calculate how many millions of dollars are lost just through the importation of a basic product as chicken.
The “beauty” of Angola’s current situation is that for those who are willing to invest in the country, there are no restrictions as to what can be farmed as we basically lack everything. For example, you can invest in the farming of carrots, garlic, lemons, onions, mushrooms, parsley, ginger, or any other product.
In an attempt to diversify its economy, the Angolan government has created many incentives in the last months in order to attract more investors in the previously forgotten sectors of agriculture, mining, and tourism.
Do not wait until it is too late, come and invest in a rich and promising country.
Creating Wealth Secrets – Why Financial Discipline Is Important and How To Have It
As I’ve written in previous posts on creating wealth, becoming financially free occurs once your passive income (from a residual income business or properly managed rental income property, for example) exceeds your monthly expenses. In order for that to happen you must know exactly how much PASSIVE INCOME you’re creating each month AS WELL AS the amount of your monthly expenses. That requires tracking your income and expenses, which most people just don’t do. (How many people do you know who simply use their bank balance as an indicator for how well they’re doing?)
Another creating wealth discipline most people know about but just don’t do is paying themselves first and consistently every month (or from every pay check, etc). Everyone knows they should set aside and SAVE 10% of their income each month and yet as simple a concept as this is, hardly anyone does it. Do yourself a favor and grab the book “The Richest Man In Babylon” now – it will change your life if you apply the principles in that book alone. Simple yet very profound. Again, the importance of financial education.
Also, certain expenses can be deducted against your taxable income, lowering the amount you pay in taxes thereby increasing the amount of money you have to reinvest into your residual income business or other asset to again increase your passive income to get you that much closer to creating wealth. Such tax planning – like spending money wisely in the right areas – can help you reach your goal of financial independence that much faster (as long as earning income from a residual income business for example; no tax planning advantages for those only earning income as an employee – see my article on “Creating Wealth – The Type Of Income You’re Making May Be Costing You The Most” for more info).
As I’m sure you’ve seen or heard before, money has both the power to make you rich as well as poor. Money after all is just an idea, a tool. More money will simply amplify your current financial situation, good or bad. Increasing your financial education will help you develop financial discipline so you can increase your financial intelligence.
More money is not the solution to bad money habits. Financial education – learning the difference between assets and liabilities, good debt and bad debt, etc – is the remedy which will help you learn and understand proper money habits so you can better use the tool of money to keep more of your money which will allow you to move towards creating wealth.
