Finance
Reiki For Pets – Visions of Nestor
In Greek mythology, Nestor was an elder statesman with a penchant for longwinded lectures to youths. In Incline Village (Lake Tahoe), Nestor is one gray-haired bunny with a commitment to serve. When I first encountered her, Nestor had already received first and second degree Reiki attunements. How odd (and intriguing), I thought, for a rabbit to know Reiki! As a Reiki Master Teacher, I understood how someone could have attuned her, but I wondered: what exactly could she do with it? As it turns out, some pretty amazing stuff!
I began tuning in to Nestor as part of my own service to her human companion. Much to my delight, I found a bright, eager intelligence, intimately aware of changes in her household and the world at large. She loves journeying with her homo sapiens and asked how she could best support their mutual growth. According to my favorite shamanism website, geocities.com/~animalspirits/:
Rabbit/Hare’s Wisdom Includes:
-Guile
-Paradox and contradiction
-Living by one’s own wits
-Receiving hidden teachings and intuitive messages
-Quick-thinking
-Humility
-Moving through fear
-Strengthening intuition
Nestor embodies such gifts, and her gentle yet firm spirit conveys them to her own species and ours as well. I continued occasional communication with Nestor, but always in the context of relaying messages to and from her friend.
Since she had received Reiki certification from someone else, I never thought of evaluating when or if she might be “ready” for Master Teacher training. One day, Nestor’s human companion (my own Level 2 student) asked if I would certify them both to the Master Teacher Level. Implications and “buts” whirled through me. I don’t even invite all my Reiki 2 students to become Master Teachers. How would they feel if they knew I’d certified a rabbit? And what would other teachers think? Even as I explored these ideas, I sensed Nestor’s charges of “speciesism.” I felt like a Geico commercial: “Reiki. So easy even a rabbit can do it!” That’s true, I reasoned, at least for Reiki 1 and maybe even Level 2. As “universal life force energy,” Reiki can certainly flow through more than humans. At one time, only Japanese men knew Reiki and had Dr. Hayashi refused to teach a foreigner named Mrs. Takata, the West would have missed some incredible healings.
I never limit students’ movement between first and second levels, but I deeply respect the title of Reiki Master Teacher. Not that RMT training means one has “mastered” universal life force energy. Hardly! Nor does Master Teacher training require students become “enlightened” or perfect in order to proceed. I love teaching Reiki precisely because it does not require these things. Still, the title of teacher implies a certain degree of understanding and awareness. In order to certify anyone to that level, I need to believe they’re committed to an ever-evolving process of living Reiki as described by founder Mikao Usui: “Just for today, do not anger. Do not worry, and be filled with gratitude. Do your work honestly. Be kind to people.” Simple, yet powerfully transformative principles. I had no problem attuning a rabbit to Level 3, but in order to certify Nestor as a Reiki Master Teacher, I felt she needed further instruction in the potential and subtleties of this energy. Somehow I needed to transfer this information into Nestor’s psyche. But was such transmission possible?
Encounters with animals flooded my awareness. After a 1998 brain injury, I spent six isolated weeks at my parents’ house. As they worked, I longed for someone-anyone-to sit with me so I wouldn’t have to face my broken life alone. One day, heart and mind cried out, and a great horned owl appeared. In the middle of the summer, in the middle of the afternoon, this owl sat with me every day for six weeks, landing whenever I settled on the outdoor chaise. In 2000, I saw a puppy bounding uncontrollably toward four lanes of rush-hour traffic, his frantic human screaming after him. From across the street, I locked onto the puppy’s third eye and sent one simple word-image: “Stop.” The puppy wagged his tail and sat down as his breathless friend caught up and reattached the leash. Traffic had cleared and the man called out in a mix of confusion, gratitude and relief, “Um, Thanks?” “No problem,” I said. I also remembered the many times I’ve “called” animals to pose for my husband’s wildlife photography. They appear, seemingly out of nowhere, and allow photos to document the exchange.
OK, I agreed, I can communicate with animals.
I visualized myself as an external hard drive, uploading files to Nestor’s brain, but she surprised me first with sophisticated questions regarding Reiki 2. She understood and used the distance healing symbol/mantra, which allowed her to think of someone and “send” them energy, but how could she best utilize the other symbols? In telepathic shorthand I taught her subtler uses of other symbols, like clearing auras or recharging crystals. Reiki 3 teaches something known as “The Violet Breath,” and I attuned Nestor’s nose, so she could “violet breathe” all day long. I had scheduled our time together for 11:00 one morning, but decided at the last minute to start early. Nestor’s human friend later asked if I had perhaps begun our session at 10:36 a.m. because Nestor had entered a trancelike state then for about an hour. This was exactly the time of our instruction.
Nestor has proven an engaging and committed student, who mentally “checks in,” as my human students do via email. More amazing, though, she has become a teacher. Nestor’s homo sapiens tells me that wild rabbits now visit Nestor, undaunted by nearby human activity. Like my best students, though, she also challenges me, encouraging me to embrace the Reiki principles on an even deeper level. I often explain “Do your work honestly” as the Buddhist concept of Dharma, telling students, “Don’t hide your gifts! Be honest and creative about the ways you can serve.”
Touche, Nestor. Thanks for the reminder.
* I wrote the above essay in early 2007, and our beloved Nestor has since passed: but not before inspiring many animals and humans to become Reiki Master Teachers! Nestor’s “mom” shared articles about her rabbit’s healing gifts, and those stories resulted in numerous Reiki Master Teachers attuning their own animals to levels one, two or three. I’ve also shared some of her stories and struggles with other pet owners to open their minds to possible communication with their own furry, scaled and/or feathered friends.
On one occasion, Nestor helped me during some intuitive sessions with a brain injured man, and I mentioned this fact to his wife. That same week, a different intuitive told her that “an unknown rabbit and woman with long hair have suddenly appeared in your husband’s sessions. I don’t usually work with rabbits. I have no idea how it got there.” The wife laughed, delighted to find such “confirmation” in a field that seems to lack objective proof. Although I offered under-the-radar animal communication sessions prior to Nestor, this little bunny really nudged me to honor and offer those gifts in bigger ways. I’ve taught animal communication classes, facilitated sessions, and tutored animals in energy healing, including Reiki. Due to Nestor’s persistence, dozens of animals have avoided euthanasia because their owners could explore their true needs and expectations.
Oftentimes, the animals express desires to heal more proactively. Their behavior changes, and humans notice that other humans treat their animal friends differently as well. After Reiki attunements, people start gravitating towards those healing dogs, cats, or other species. Animals that normally shun each other start cuddling or exchanging meaningful stares. Those who knew and loved Nestor may miss her on this earthly plane, but she has certainly left her mark!
Finance
Flood Insurance: Do You Really Need It?
Do you need flood insurance? You have to decide that based on where you live, whether you are in danger from floods and how the cost of insurance compares to the cost of your property.
Consider that flood damage often lasts after the actual flood has subsided. This may look like compromised structural support, permanently damaged furniture and mold growth.
Consider that if your home were destroyed by an ocean storm surge, an insurance company could deem the cause of destruction to be “flooding,” leaving you uninsured and homeless.
Consider that rising temperatures may cause the ocean level to rise and erratic weather patterns to emerge. According to many climatologists, this may lead to storms of greater intensity around the world for years to come.
Only you can decide whether to purchase flood insurance. If you live in a flood prone area, you might want to request a quote online or by phone. An insurance quote is free, so you lose nothing by asking. You may be pleasantly surprised by the deals you find.
What Flood Damage Will Normal Insurance Policies Cover?
Your insurance policy may cover storm damage and fail to specify what type of storm damage, so you might be able to repair the damage from both water and wind in a single insurance payment. However, this is generally not the case, as insurance professionals will want to pay you as little as possible. More commonly, you won’t be able to fix wind-related damage because it happened at the same time and in the same place as flood damage.
If flooding causes your electrical power to short, you may be able to receive compensation for spoiled food and appliance damage. However, this only applies to hurricane-related electrical damage. If heavy rains or river overflow cause the electricity to go haywire, you will probably not be compensated.
Condo owners and apartment renters may be able to fix common areas if the landlord or condo co-op has a flood insurance policy on the building. However, unless each individual living unit has flood insurance, water damage will not be covered for your own living space.
Finally, if flooding renders your house uninhabitable, your standard policy may cover additional living expenses. These expenses include those beyond weathering displacement and finding temporary shelter. The amount of money provided for additional living expenses is typically 20% of your insurance policy.
What Does Flood Insurance Cover?
A flood is defined by the National Flood Insurance Program as a partial or complete inundation of normally dry land due to overflow of inland waters, rapid accumulation of surface waters from any source or mud flows. This type of insurance covers:
* Any structural damage due to flooding
* Damage to or resulting from electrical and plumbing systems after a flood
* Damage to appliances, heating and cooling equipment
* Wood paneling, cabinetry and furniture damage
* Carpet damage and repair
* Damage to personal items such as jewelry and electronics
* Unavoidable mildew or mold damage as a result of flooding
* Debris removal
* All damage to detached garages
What Doesn’t Flood Insurance Cover?
Even a comprehensive insurance policy may not provide complete coverage for every financial loss due to flooding. These common requests are usually denied by insurance providers:
* Financial losses caused by loss of property use, e.g. a flooded home office
* Land property outside the insured building, e.g. trees, patios, septic systems, gardens, swimming pools, etc.
* Mold and mildew damage due to flood that could have been avoided by the property owner
Ultimately, it is up to you to get flood insurance.
Finance
Get Affordable Home Insurance in Calgary
There are many reasons to get home insurance in Calgary. First of all, you want to make sure your house, cottage, or tenancy is covered for damage, theft, and flooding. Secondly, you want to know if you are overpaying for home insurance, and if you are, you want to know if you have access to a more affordable insurer. We can help you connect with a live insurance broker who will give you the information you need to insure your house in Calgary. You can also request a quote from at least 10 Canadian home insurers, so you can compare rates.
Typical Home Insurance Premiums
Home protection prices are different for rented and owned properties. Tenants insurance for rented homes covers the basic contents of a house and some liability (you may need a separate policy for fine art, wine collections, furs, and other expensive, atypical items). Tenants insurance is often cheaper than homeowners insurance.
Homeowners insurance covers the building and its exterior, as well as risks connected to theft, fire, earthquake, etc. Since the value of the building is much higher than the contents of a rented unit, homeowners insurance premiums are significantly higher than are the premiums for tenants insurance.
In order to have a broader picture of home insurance rates in Canada, here are statistics of the average home rates in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, and Canada. These statistics are provided by InsurEye.
In Alberta, monthly house insurance rates are typically $84 for homeowners and $49 for renters.
In Ontario, monthly home insurance rates are typically $78 for homeowners and $42 for renters.
In British Columbia, monthly home protection rates are typically $85 for homeowners and $47 for renters.
Across Canada, monthly home insurance rates are typically $77 for homeowners and $41 for renters.
Examples of Calgary Home Insurance Quotes
Home insurance quotes in Calgary depend on the size of a building, its location, and possible risks (like flooding). The following examples of house insurance quotes will help you better understand how much home insurance can potentially cost you:
· For a 2,800 square foot, two-storey house in Calgary, in the neighbourhood of Altadore near River Park, expect approximately $98 monthly ($1,176 a year).
· For an 850 square foot, two-bedroom condominium on the 12th floor in downtown Calgary, next to Central Memorial Park, the insurance costs are approximately $23 a month ($276 a year).
· For a one-storey house in Calgary, in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, located close to 4th St NW and the Trans-Canada Highway, the insurance is approximately $62 monthly ($744 a year).
Flooding Coverage for Homes in Calgary
Since Calgary often sees flooding, every homeowner should be prepared for the possibility of this risk and should understand the main aspects of home protection and flooding. One thing you should keep in mind is that home protection in the flood-endangered areas of the city is more expensive because of the much higher risk.
There are four main types of flooding. It is important to remember that your home insurance policy treats each of them differently:
1. Overland flooding occurs as a consequence of water (rain or melting snow) entering your house from the outdoors. Standard insurance in Calgary does not cover expenses from overland flooding. However, some companies do provide coverage for this type of flooding at an additional cost.
2. Roof leakage can be covered or not covered, depending on the factors that caused it. If the roof was in poor condition from the beginning, your insurance provider will not cover the damage. Your home insurance will most likely cover damage from a natural cause, like hail.
3. Your insurer will cover plumbing issues, only if you comply with the rules in your policy, such as having somebody visit your home while you are not there for extended periods of time (for example, while you are on vacation).
4. Sewer backup happens when wastewater is driven back into your house. Traditional home protection does not cover this type of flooding. However, you can always purchase this type of coverage as an addition to your home insurance policy.
The Difference Between Condo and Tenants Insurance in Calgary
Owners of condos can purchase homeowners insurance for their condo. The condominium corporation purchases commercial condo insurance. The difference between these two policies is in what part of the condo they cover. The homeowners insurance covers the contents of the condominium. The coverage also includes protection for upgrades, locker contents, third party liability, theft, additional living expenses, and sometimes special insurance assessments.
The commercial condominium corporation’s insurance covers the building’s exterior (envelope), together with its infrastructure and common areas.
Condo renters in Calgary need tenants insurance to cover the contents of their condos. This type of protection is usually mandatory and is part of the rental contract. In addition to the coverage of contents against theft, fire, and other hazards, the insurance also extends to third party liability and additional living expenses. Living expenses are for the cases when the condo is unlivable (due to earthquake, flood, fire, etc.), so the renter is forced to live in a hotel or rental unit until the condo repairs are complete.
10 Ways to Save on Home Insurance in Calgary
Here are a few ways to save on your home coverage. For more savings, get an insurance quote and contact an insurance expert.
1. Professional membership. Members of unions or professional organizations can get a discount on their home insurance. Insurance companies, like Meloche Monnex Insurance, also provide their members with insurance policies.
2. Hydrant or fire station. If your home is close to one of these things, you can ask for a discount from your insurance provider.
3. Discounts for students. Some insurance providers give discounts for students. As for dependent students who live alone, their parent’s home insurance may cover the insurance on their apartment at no additional charge. For example, Desjardins Insurance provides this discount.
4. Discounts for graduates. TD Insurance is an example of an insurer that offers discounts for graduates from post-secondary institutions like McGill University or the University of Toronto.
5. Quit smoking. Many insurance companies increase home protection premiums for smokers due to the potential fire risk.
6. Change your policy. Those with tenant insurance should rethink the size of their coverage – perhaps some things that do not have much value do not need additional coverage.
7. Security of your home. Does your home have additional security, like a doorman or security guard? This might get you a discount from your insurance provider.
8. Direct insurer. Also called a captive agent, a direct insurer represents one company and can offer their products for a cheaper price when compared to insurance agents or brokers.
9. Consumer reviews. Other home insurance consumers often share their experiences of purchasing insurance and making claims. Thanks to these insights, you will be able to avoid unexpected costs and overpayment.
10. Compare prices. You can get home insurance quote in Calgary for a cheaper price thanks to the price comparison tools that show you the rates of the same services provided by different insurance companies.
Finance
Secret 91: Bonding Capacity – Enough Is Enough
Contractors know bonding capacity is good to have and the more you have the better! But how do you determine the minimum amount the company needs?
Primer on Capacity
- Bonding capacity is normally described as an amount per project and an aggregate total. The amount per contract is referred to as the “single,” meaning the amount available to support a single contract. The aggregate is the incomplete portion of all the current and new contracts on any given day.
- Bonding companies look at the contractor’s capabilities when determining the single amount they will support. These include similar jobs successfully completed, available resources such as supervision, labor, and equipment as well as financial liquidity.
- To evaluate the aggregate, underwriters look at historical production levels, financial strength and other relevant factors.
- They also consider the capacity amount the contractor is requesting. For successful management of the relationship, it is beneficial to provide what the client desires if possible.
So how does the client determine what capacity levels to request?
First off, underwriters are unlikely to support new projects more than double the size of prior work. In addition, they generally expect the financial analysis of the last company fiscal year-end financial statement to show adequate levels of working capital for such projects. (Read Secrets of Bonding # 4 for a complete explanation regarding working capital calculations.)
The aggregate capacity is generally double the “single” amount although there may be cases where a limited program consists of a single and aggregate for the same amount. This would mean the underwriters only want to support one project at a time with no overlap.
As far as the ability to bid on multiple projects while performing other work, the solution is to have an aggregate amount that is a multiple of the single, for example $1 million single / $2 million aggregate (referred to as “one over two”).
To decide if the aggregate is enough, first determine if it consists of bonded work only or all projects. This varies by underwriter. It is reasonable and likely they will say “the aggregate includes all work, bonded and unbonded.” This approach takes all the contractor’s obligations into consideration, everything that may tax financial and human resources and therefore affect the bonded work.
The more liberal treatment is to define the aggregate as only including bonded work. This provides unlimited potential to add unbonded work with no scrutiny by the surety.
Capacity Management Tips
One factor that affects the adequacy of the aggregate is the company’s bidding strategy. Stacking up multiple bids in rapid succession consumes the aggregate more quickly.
The prompt recognition / reporting of progress on bonded jobs and their conclusion has the opposite effect. It helps make more capacity available.
Knowing when current bonded projects will complete can be helpful. Underwriters may support bids knowing that the start of the new project will be after the completion of a current bonded job. This is a slightly creative way of stretching the capacity with a view toward the future. Some underwriters will exercise this flexibility.
Conclusion
In our experience we find that capacity is the most important element of a bonding program.
Contractors are always concerned about the competitiveness of their bond rate. But if you don’t have enough capacity to add the new project, the rate doesn’t really matter.
Reiki For Pets – Visions of Nestor
Paul McCartney returns to stage for John Lennon ‘duet’ after 2-year hiatus
Flood Insurance: Do You Really Need It?
Bitcoin-backed Loan Offered by Global Investment Firm Goldman Sachs
Get Affordable Home Insurance in Calgary
Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine
Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown on why he wanted out: ‘The system wasn’t for me’
Zach LaVine enters free agency ‘open-eyed’ as the Chicago Bulls chase continuity: ‘My time here has been great’
Secret 91: Bonding Capacity – Enough Is Enough
Severe weather may hit Missouri and Illinois Saturday afternoon
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations