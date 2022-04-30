Finance
Sales Prospecting: Why Should You Conduct Successful Sales Seminars
Conducting seminars is one of the best prospecting ways to generate sales leads that have a high conversion rate. The following is a brief study about the benefits that your organization will have if you manage to conduct a successful sales-oriented seminar.
- Well prepared seminars give you the chance to meet with your prospects face to face for a considerable amount of time. During coffee or lunch breaks, you can have useful discussions with your audience, build direct relations with them, discuss their needs and pains, and build your sales strategy that will enable you, eventually, to reach your targets.
- Such events enable you to deliver your message in the proper way that you want. Unlike other ways of generating leads, such as cold calling, newsletters, email and fax campaign, you will have the opportunity to communicate all the details, explain all the benefits, and give the proper handouts.
- During the seminar/event day you will have a better chance to monitor your sales staff interacting with your audience. Make sure to pay attention to your team, especially the new members. You can meet them later on and communicate your comments and advices.
- All activities done before and during the seminar are very valuable to your new sales staff if you involve them deeply in those activities such as participation in discussions about the seminar topic, speakers, invitation design, presentation, best ways to market the event… etc. Another valuable benefit for those new sales members is attending the seminar itself and “shadowing” the more-experienced sales staff in all their communications with event attendees.
- Preparing for an event, especially the big ones, creates an attitude of cooperative synergy between all the participants. This positive attitude increases loyalty, improve relations among staff and creates new ideas and initiatives that were never discussed before.
- Conducting seminars, especially if you do it regularly, will build a high-quality database that can be used afterward in other sales leads generation techniques such as sending newsletters for instance.
- Regular seminars are not only an excellent chance to increase product awareness among your target prospects but also enhances your organization image significantly, and exposes it to new markets that you didn’t plan to penetrate before.
Other benefits can be gained if you manage to arrange your event professionally, but still the number one benefit is to enhance your prospecting engine, and generate qualified sales leads to boost your sales.
My piece of advice is to put all generated leads data on your CRM, make sure that your team is following up with all the valuable data obtained to get the most out of your event and achieve an acceptable return on investment.
Finance
Wait Marketing: Communicate at the Right Moment at the Right place
WHY ADVERTISE WHILE CONSUMERS ARE WAITING?
– Advertising is welcome.
Advertising is bothering consumers … except when they are waiting. A swiss survey confirms that traditional advertising, expensive and saturated, is rejected by consumers. TV ads bother 3 consumers out of 4. Mailings and Internet ads bother more than half of the consumers, same for the radio, even if radio broadcasts 2 to 7 times more ads than television for example. Ads in magazines and at the cinema bother 1 consumer out of 4 only, and ads in newspaper and outdoor, which doesn’t interrupt your activities, 1 consumer out of 5. Whereas advertising while consumers are waiting, like for instance in post offices, is very welcomed by 9 consumers out of 10. In this context advertising is considered as an entertainment.
– For a greater impact
Studies published by independent advertising organisations, in Europe and in the US, confirm that consumers are at least 2 times more receptive while they are waiting. This is linked to the fact that advertising is in that particular context welcome. A TV ad, for instance, will be memorised by 17% of the consumers if they watch it on their TV screen at home. The same ad will be remembered by 27% of consumers if they see it while they are in the doctor’s waiting room.
– For major budget savings
The major benefit of wait marketing is that by targeting consumers at the right place and at the right moment, companies can easily increase the impact of their message, while dramatically cutting their cost per contact and, as a consequence, their budget.
Wait marketing can maximize communication budget efficiency by turning consumers’ ‘waiting time’ into the perfect communication opportunity for brands.
A NEW APPROACH TO ADVERTISING
– Making the most of advertising, promotion and direct marketing
Wait marketing campaigns can take place at Points of Sales as well as at Places of Life. Wherever a consumer is waiting: in shops, in traffic jams or while downloading a file on the Internet.
Wait marketing makes the most of advertising, point of sale promotion and direct marketing best practices, in order to enable every company to implement effective and efficient advertising campaigns.
– A win-win approach
Wait marketing is beneficial for both consumers and companies, start-ups as well as international groups.
Small companies and start-up executives, who dedicate their communication budget to sales promotion or direct marketing, can implement affordable advertising solutions. Advertisers, in large companies and agencies, regularly investing in traditional media, are interested in this innovative and effective mode of communication.
As the activity of ‘waiting’ is universal, companies and agencies from the US, Japan, Africa and Europe can make substantial savings by using this consumer-friendly advertising approach into successful and affordable campaigns, in order to acquire new customers and to establish customer’s loyalty.
HOW TO IMPLEMENT A SUCCESSFUL WAIT MARKETING CAMPAIGN?
– 6Ms of wait marketing
Companies and marketing agencies can easily design and implement a successful wait marketing campaign with the 6Ms method, which enriches Kotler’s 5Ms (Mission-Means-Message- Media-Measurement) with the missing M, the right Moment:
1. Mission: what is the objective of the campaign?
2. Means: what is the size of the budget?
3. Message: which message is adapted to the targeted consumers?
4. Moment: which is the perfect moment to communicate with the targeted consumers when and where are they waiting?
5. Media: which is the most effective media available while they are waiting?
6. Measurement: what is the return on investment of the campaign?
6Ms of wait marketing helps companies design a custom-built campaign with a clear objective, a well-defined target and an appropriate message, delivered at the right place and at the right moment.
– Key factors of success
In two years, TomTom has become the leader of GPS navigation in Europe, with 60% market share, and is already #2 in the US. Alexander Ribbink, Chief Operations Officer of TomTom, and brand management guru reveals the key factors of success of wait marketing campaigns through the example of the launch of the GPS Navigation device TomTom GO :
1. Mission: launch the new TomTom GO portable GPS navigation device
2. Means: budget was important but adapted to the launch of a product.
3. Message: as the product benefits are obvious, the message is easy to remember.
4. Moment: when drivers are waiting while filling-in their car in gas stations.
5. Media: message was displayed on fillboards. Other media where also used at the same time to increase brand awareness «Multimedia communication is the key factor of success for reaching all the consumers», highlights Alexander Ribbink.
6. Measurement: the return on investment was high because as the penetration of GPS Navigation was low (at the moment of the launch) but the need for navigation is quite universal all the consumers were potentially in the target.
TomTom’s campaign in gas station is the perfect wait marketing example: consumers are all in the target (they are drivers) and they are receptive to the ad (they are waiting while filling up their car with fuel).
HOW TO SELECT THE RIGHT MEDIA?
– Defining the communications strategy
The following 4 questions need to be answered by companies and agencies before starting a campaign:
Question 1: Extensive or intensive?
The objective of an extensive campaign is to reach as many consumers as possible. An intensive campaign’s aim is more to be memorized by consumers, thanks to repetition.
Question 2: Continuous or one-shot?
A campaign can be permanent to encourage re-purchase or one-shot to support a promotion or a seasonal product.
In the case of consumer goods, advertising will be continuous.
Question 3: Multimedia or monomedia?
A campaign can be multimedia in order to reach all the targets or focused on a single media if the target is a niche (for specialized products for example).
Question 4: Launch or reinforcement?
Is the objective to make consumers aware of a new product or to remind them of the existence of a product?
Wait marketing by communicating at the right moment at the right place increases consumers memorization so that companies can just focus on the number of consumers being reached.
– A media adapted to the context
The 3 main criteria to be taken into account when selecting a media are:
1. Congruence
The congruence between the media and the message: advertising for Heineken on a bar table is the perfect example of the highest match between media (bar table) and message (beer!)
2. Affinity
A good affinity between brand and consumer will strengthen the integration of the message
3. Context
The context in which consumers are at the moment of the communication is key: being in a good mood or while waiting have revealed very positive on advertising effectiveness
Jaguar recently gave a perfect example of an adapted advertising campaign , where the congruence between the media and the message, can dramatically improve the impact of the communication. Thanks to an in-depth semiotic analysis of the luxury car category that was conducted, Euro RSCG New York noticed that all players were using the same codes and conventions. “When you are such a small player, spending way less money than the competitors, a necessary – but not sufficient – condition to success is to be breakthrough and dare disrupting the category’s conventions” says Francois Grouiller, the US Strategic Planner on the business. “And to connect to the high-end target, we needed to be highly aspirational and re-create desire for the brand” adds Andrew Benett, Chief Strategy Officer of the New York agency. With that in mind, Fuel proposed to Jaguar a new and innovative positioning: “New Fashioned Luxury”. The idea for Jaguar is not to communicate as an automotive company anymore but as a modern, exciting luxury brand.
WAIT MARKETING AND RETURN ON INVESTMENT
– Communications: Cost or Investment?
The effectiveness of a campaign can be measured in terms of impact on brand awareness and on sales. But due to a lack of adapted measurement tools, companies often consider communications as a cost centre. Some tools enable companies to measure the impact of their communication strategy for all communication channels and so optimize their budget allocation. Communications can then be considered as a real investment.
– Return on Advertising
In the same way than companies mesure their return on equity, they can measure their return on advertising. The Market ContactAuditTM method, for example, proposed by Marketing & Communications Integration and already adopted by many top agencies like Mediaedge:cia, TBWA or Starcom MediaVest Group, considers that each contact has a marginal contribution, that may be positive or negative, on the overall consumer experience with the brand. Companies can compare the return on investment of their communication campaigns with a cross-channel tool, embracing media, promotion, direct marketing and public relations activities and optimize their contacts portfolio in 2 easy steps:
Step 1: Ranking
Consists in ranking the opportunities of contact depending on their contribution to the overall consumer brand experience
Step 2: Focusing
The Method invites to improve the contacts portfolio vis-a-vis competitors’ ones and by focusing on the most effective contacts
That’s exactly what Procter & Gamble did in Europe for one of its beauty and care product by analyzing its communications investments, comparing them to competitors’ones and as a result focusing the communication budget on the most effective channel: advertising in doctor’s waiting rooms.
Source: DERVAL Diana, Wait Marketing:Communicate at the Right Moment at the Right Place, DervalResearch, Amsterdam, 2007. Book available on Amazon.com and Chapter 5 for free on the official wait marketing website http://www.wait-marketing.com
** Share your comments an ideas on this article on http://www.wait-marketing.com **
Finance
Pay Per Click Categories
When you think of PPC programs, you probably think of keyword marketing — building on a keyword to determine where your site will be placed in search results. The following will give you an idea of the different categories of PPC:
* Keyword Pay Per Click Programs – these are the most common type of PPC programs. They are keywords associated with your site that you are bidding on. The amount you are willing to spend or bid will determine the placement of your site in search engines.However, some of the most common keywords have the highest competition for top spot so it is not always recommended to assume that the broadest term is the best one. The more narrowly focused your keywords are, the higher your chance of getting better search engine results.
* Product Pay Per Click Programs – the requirements for using a product PPC program are a little different from keyword PPC program. In this type of program, you will have to provide a feed which you may think of as a regularly updated pricelist for your products to the search engine. When users search for a product, your links are given prominence depending on the amount you have bid for placement. Some of these product PPC programs include Shopping.com, NexTag, Pricegrabber and Shopzilla.
* Service Pay Per Click Programs – these are used when users search for a service of any type such as travel reservations, they are likely to use search engines related specifically to that type of service. It also require an RSS feed and even some of the same attribute listings as product PPC programs. Most common of these type of programs are TripAdvisor.com and SideStep.com.
Learning how PPC affects SEO which had a lot of debate issues about how an organization should use organic keyword marketing versus the way some organizations should use PPC marketing would be of great advantage.
Finance
Customer Relationship Management – Trends To See In The Coming Years
Before delving into the details of trends of CRM to see in the coming years, I’d like to share bit information on what CRM is.
WHAT IS CRM?
If you’ve been asking yourself what CRM is and what it exactly does then come with me. I’ll explain what CRM is all about.
Customer relationship management is a business strategy that puts a focus on meeting the needs of your customer. It does this by utilizing advanced technologies to organize automate and integrate the marketing sales and customer service components of your business. The CRM systems are basically developed and designed for compiling the information on the customers across several channels between the organization and the consumers, which might contain the organization’s site, phone, direct mail, live chat, marketing materials and social media as well. it can also provide you customer-facing staff described data on user’s personal information, buying preferences, purchase history and concerns etc.
So this was the little introduction of the CRM. Now let’s move towards the Future Trends of Customer Relationship Management.
THE FUTURE CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT TRENDS:
• Integrating Data From Multiple Channels
• Handling Big Data
• Shifting To Cloud-Based CRM
• Social CRM
• Mobile CRM
• CRM Software System with Variables
• Creating Better Customer Experience
• Challenges Faced By CRM
• Customer Focus
• Slow Returns and Lack Of Consistency
EXAMPLES OF FUTURE CRM SYSTEMS
Mobile CRM:
It is expected that there will be a tremendous increase in the popularity of mobile CRM. Example: –
• INDOCIN BANK introduced fingerprint banking wherein customers can carry out transactions with the help of fingerprints and without passwords
• DBS Bank has launched a mobile-only Bank it is completely paperless and branchless allowing customers to open accounts by using their other card the biometric authentication at various companies it makes arrangements with.
Integration With Social Media
Currently, most companies are present on social media however nearly being present is not enough. it is extremely important to evaluate the impact of social media on the business. Example: –
• MERCEDES-BENZ in India became the first brand in the country to use Twitter’s twitcam campaign with the hashtag tweet to click. These offered users an opportunity to get a visual tour and personalized picture of the Mercedes-Benz Pavillion live from the Auto Expo 2016. Whenever they tweeted using hashtags, tweet to click and ‘best keep winning’.
• AUDI INDIA used Twitter’s flock to unlock cards and that brands can use to unveil a new product video or commercial once the card is unlocked a tweet is sent to everyone who participated in the exclusive content without Kohli representing the brand on Twitter the tweet from Audi’ official handle on unlocking the fastest mobile was retweeted over 600 times
Cloud Deployment
According to experts, software-as-a-service or SAS is expected to dominate in the future. Example: –
• ZENOTI formally managed myspa offers sauce based solutions to spas salons and medical spas. The solution is designed to manage all operational aspects of the spa and salon business such as online booking, appointment management, POS CRM staff management, inventory controls, built-in marketing, and analytics etc. Utilizing the SAS solution in just a few years enrich salons grew from twelve to fifty-four salons.
Increase In Demand Of Personalized CRM
Every business has unique software requirements given its unique nature in today’s world of intense competition and a large number of options for the customer an increasing number of companies are employing personalized CRM.
End-To-End Solution For Client And Prospect Management
CRM is no longer used only for sales and support. It has now become a platform for the entire marketing process right from prospecting marketing lead to invoice cycle as well as the calculation of return on investment for marketing campaigns.
CASES OF FUTURE CRM
Wearable devices could be the next big thing in CRM. The integration of wearable computing devices with CRM systems allows organizations to gain real-time access to customer data and effectively engage with customers. It also enables businesses to identify cross-selling and up-selling opportunities and enhance customer relationships at every encounter.
CRM vendors are partnering with variable device manufacturers to explore different scenarios where information could be profitably used such as lead generation and campaign creation and curtailing lead to order cycles. For example: –
• Microsoft Dynamics CRM supports the customization of a mobile platform, which is compatible with Google Glass.
• Wearable devices are now allowing users to shop online directly from their device, for example, PayPal recently announced the launch of a new app that allows users to pay for products using their Samsung gear2 SmartWatch.
• Google glass has capabilities, which can track the users’ eyes to identify the advertisement the customer has seen it is implemented. It’s patented paper gaze advertising model using this capability, which could transform digital marketing. Example:
USE OF GOOGLE GLASS IN THE HOTEL INDUSTRY: FREQUENT DAY PROGRAMS.
In this example, a hotel staff member wears Google Glass. The pair is integrated with the hotels’ hospitality app and the customer service system.
• As soon as a customer enters the lobby, the employee retrieves this information through the smart glasses and greets him by his name.
• She identifies the customers booking details and preferences and quickly starts the check-in process.
• Further, she tracks the loyalty points the customer has and gives him or her option to redeem or accumulate them.
• She informs the customer about the weather and local events happening around this destination.
She also translates this information in his native language with the help of the glasses after the guest checks in, the hotel staff member offers food or drinks and other services based on the customer’s choice the advantages of the smart glasses have been listed below:
• Engaging effectively with the customer and catering to his or her preferences
• Creating a smooth hospitality experience for the customer
• Providing a large amount of information relevant to the customer to better target the hotel’s marketing efforts
CONCLUSION: CRM IN FUTURE
So, these were the trends of CRM to be seen in the coming years with the examples. As per the above-mentioned details, it is clear that the marketing and the technical aspects of the CRM will potentially grow. The organizations are seeking for harnessing the power of customer relationships.
Great thanks to the increasing interactions between the products online and the customers due to the social media platforms, customers’ opinions about the services and products have become a business driver. Now companies are listening and responding to the users’ views to harness the power of latest technology to continue for anticipating and rendering things the customers want. For more updates, Stay tuned!
