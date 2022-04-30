Finance
Secret 91: Bonding Capacity – Enough Is Enough
Contractors know bonding capacity is good to have and the more you have the better! But how do you determine the minimum amount the company needs?
Primer on Capacity
- Bonding capacity is normally described as an amount per project and an aggregate total. The amount per contract is referred to as the “single,” meaning the amount available to support a single contract. The aggregate is the incomplete portion of all the current and new contracts on any given day.
- Bonding companies look at the contractor’s capabilities when determining the single amount they will support. These include similar jobs successfully completed, available resources such as supervision, labor, and equipment as well as financial liquidity.
- To evaluate the aggregate, underwriters look at historical production levels, financial strength and other relevant factors.
- They also consider the capacity amount the contractor is requesting. For successful management of the relationship, it is beneficial to provide what the client desires if possible.
So how does the client determine what capacity levels to request?
First off, underwriters are unlikely to support new projects more than double the size of prior work. In addition, they generally expect the financial analysis of the last company fiscal year-end financial statement to show adequate levels of working capital for such projects. (Read Secrets of Bonding # 4 for a complete explanation regarding working capital calculations.)
The aggregate capacity is generally double the “single” amount although there may be cases where a limited program consists of a single and aggregate for the same amount. This would mean the underwriters only want to support one project at a time with no overlap.
As far as the ability to bid on multiple projects while performing other work, the solution is to have an aggregate amount that is a multiple of the single, for example $1 million single / $2 million aggregate (referred to as “one over two”).
To decide if the aggregate is enough, first determine if it consists of bonded work only or all projects. This varies by underwriter. It is reasonable and likely they will say “the aggregate includes all work, bonded and unbonded.” This approach takes all the contractor’s obligations into consideration, everything that may tax financial and human resources and therefore affect the bonded work.
The more liberal treatment is to define the aggregate as only including bonded work. This provides unlimited potential to add unbonded work with no scrutiny by the surety.
Capacity Management Tips
One factor that affects the adequacy of the aggregate is the company’s bidding strategy. Stacking up multiple bids in rapid succession consumes the aggregate more quickly.
The prompt recognition / reporting of progress on bonded jobs and their conclusion has the opposite effect. It helps make more capacity available.
Knowing when current bonded projects will complete can be helpful. Underwriters may support bids knowing that the start of the new project will be after the completion of a current bonded job. This is a slightly creative way of stretching the capacity with a view toward the future. Some underwriters will exercise this flexibility.
Conclusion
In our experience we find that capacity is the most important element of a bonding program.
Contractors are always concerned about the competitiveness of their bond rate. But if you don’t have enough capacity to add the new project, the rate doesn’t really matter.
Finance
Are You an Insurable Driver? That is the Question!
When considering a career as a professional truck driver, all too often our past can catch up with us. Whether it be violations on our driving record or former mistakes we’ve made such as misdemeanors or even felonies, suddenly we can find ourselves in a position of not being able to obtain the CDL license. Even certain medical conditions could cause your dream of entering over the road truck driving to fade away. Many times, people will discover things such as these after they’ve completed the truck driving training, and by then, of course…it is too late.
I receive the same two questions from newcomers to the trucking industry over and over…“Will I be able to pass the DOT examination?” and “Will a trucking company hire me?” In my opinion, these are the wrong questions to ask. If you have anything on your record that is questionable, be it points on your license, criminal or medical, that you feel may cause you trouble passing the DOT exam or getting hired, it really does not matter if you can pass the DOT physical or even if a trucking company hires you. These two questions are not what you should be asking.
“Am I an insurable driver?” That is the question!
Everyone tends to believe that it is entirely up to the Medical Examiner and/or trucking company to decide if a person is qualified to operate the commercial motor vehicle. It is not. Ultimately, the final decision will always rest with the insurance company of the particular motor carrier. This is why so many new drivers have gone through the process: passed the DOT physical, been hired on by the carrier, and two weeks later receive that call or qualcom message that they will have to return to the home terminal and be removed from the company.
Even if the medical examiner states that the driver in question, in his or her opinion, can operate a CMV safely based on the meds that the driver is taking, (and that is all the company needs to hear), the ultimate decision lies with the insurance carrier. Furthermore, if a company accepts a driver with a questionable (criminal) background, a few weeks later you could find yourself having to turn the truck back in and returning home without a job. Why? Because even though the company and medical examiner “accepted” the driver, for whatever reason…the insurance company declined to insure the driver.
When it comes to the medication that a driver may be taking, the insurance carrier may always have the “fear” that the driver could suddenly stop taking their meds. As irrational that this may seem to the driver, the insurance company will have their own rules and guidelines to go by. A perfect example would be Bipolar depression disorder. This condition can easily be controlled by the right medications. However, the insurance carrier must always ask the question and wonder about what would happen if the driver decided to stop taking the prescribed meds? The same goes for various other conditions…diabetes, high blood pressure and so forth.
For the most part, drivers will naturally stay on their meds, but insurance companies have to look at the possibilities of how the trucking life can interfere with the driver’s daily routine. What if the driver is running hard for the week and simply “forgets” to take the meds? We all know how stressful truck driving can be…what if it is only a matter of “forgetting?”
Insurance carriers look at these types of situations on a case to case basis. This is why you will hear of one driver with a medical condition being insured and everything is fine…yet, another driver with the same condition is terminated. Why? Only the insurance company knows. Something that they read, heard or whatever…made them decide that insuring the particular driver would not be in their best interest.
I see this very often in cases involving criminal or even misdemeanor violations. How many of you have gone through the truck driver training, received your CDL, have been hired by the trucking company, and a few weeks later found yourself dismissed from the job for a DUI that occurred ten years prior? It is because the insurance carrier, not the medical examiner or the trucking company, the insurance carrier…failed to insure you…for whatever their reasons.
Understand, that there are thousands of drivers operating commercial motor vehicles with these types of situations, so this is not to say that if one applies to you, then you should immediately “give up” on your goal of becoming a truck driver. You should, however, stop relying on the basis if you will be able to pass the DOT exam or if trucking companies will hire you. You need to look deeper into the realms of how trucking really works.
One of those realms are the insurance carriers. Are you an insurable driver? That is the question.
Finance
Health Insurance Rate — Ways To Get The Cheapest That Gives Adequate Coverage
Health insurance rate: There are a number of ways to more affordable but adequate coverage. But at the same time, some options people employ in order to reduce cost actually make them get less than sufficient coverage. This is, however, not the case with the recommendations I’ll share with you in this article as you’ll realize considerable savings while still maintaining adequate coverage. Here they are…
1. You may qualify for Medicaid if you’re really finding it hard to buy a traditional health insurance policy. The rules for eligibility differ with different states. But basically, they are for people with low incomes. You can still qualify even if you are employed.
Even if you do not qualify another family member could and that will go a long way to reduce your family health insurance cost. You can check whether you or yours are qualified from your state’s Medicaid program.
2. Take it or not, the way you drive can affect your health insurance rates negatively. Being found guilty of traffic violation is not just bad for your auto insurance rate it also has an effect on your health insurance premium. This is because you will make yourself a bigger risk to your insurer.
You will reduce your rates if you develop a better culture behind wheels. Super-fast automobiles like fast muscle cars and power bikes will make you pay a more expensive health insurance premium. The higher probability of an accident means you could be wounded and need to make a claim.
3. There are people who may not qualify for special health insurance for low-income earners and at the same time find it very difficult to pay for regular health insurance. In case this defines you, then you can save on health care by buying a discount medical card.
With this special kind of card you get medical attention from a network of health care professionals who are contracted to render services to card carriers at lower rates. They are not generally provided by any health insurance company.
You can make use of this option if you have a medical history that has made health insurance carriers either declare you uninsurable or give you a rate that is very expensive. One advantage of a discount medical card is that everybody is welcome. Just make your monthly payments and you’ll use a network of health care providers who will charge you less for their services.
4. Shopping has always been a great way to get the best deals. And, suggestions from trusted acquaintances can help you get lower rates. You’ll be avoiding hype from people who just want commissions to real user-experiences this way. A trusted associate is more likely to tell you if they had a bad experience with a provider.
The likelihood that you’ll buy from the wrong carrier reduces if you get testimonials from people you can trust.
5. Being on a single policy could save you a lot and you should take advantage of it if you’re married. Even though this is true, it’s not always so all the time. Therefore, check to see which is in your best interest. This is because based on your profiles and health needs, you may be better off buying two separate policies.
6. You will save much if you only have between 25-30 minutes. Visit, obtain and compare health insurance quotes from several insurance quotes sites. The lowest offer should be what you pick easily. Nevertheless, you have to go beyond just the lowest price to the best price to value ratio. The lowest priced may not be the best price/value for you as a person.
Finance
The Benefits Of Having Good Dental, Hearing, And Vision Care
Although many people realize the importance of having a decent health care plan, there are other aspects that are oftentimes neglected because of the costs involved, especially for those individuals who are classified as seniors. You only have one set of permanent teeth, two ears, and two eyes to last you as long as you live, so the importance of good dental, hearing, and vision care cannot be over emphasized. Studies have shown that proper dental care can add as much as 8 years to a person’s life, so you can easily see the importance of this issue.
What You Need To Know
The actual Medicare plan does not cover dental, hearing, and vision care. However, you can purchase a policy to go along with your Medigap Supplement that will cover the following:
• cleanings & dental x-rays
• routine dental care, extractions & fillings
• fittings for hearing aids
• hearing aids
• routine vision screenings, glasses or contacts
A quality dental, vision & hearing plan will not have a network which means you can see any dentist you like. You should also get immediate coverage for exams and cleanings with no wait period. In addition, there are no health questions so everyone qualifies for the plan.
Most individuals purchase Medigap Insurance plans in order to cover the gaps in their basic Medicare coverage. As it currently stands, there are 12 different Medigap insurance plans to choose from, including Parts A and B, up to Plan N. In many cases, the gaps that are covered may include certain deductibles, co-insurances, and some of your co-payments. Coverage plans are all identical. However, the price you pay for them will vary from one insurance company to the next.
Basic Medigap Insurance Benefits
Just about anyone can purchase a Medigap Insurance plan. The plan provides additional benefits to a person’s current coverage so that those unexpected health care expenses will be covered should they arise. However, they do not cover dental, vision and hearing so that is why it’s a good idea to look into an additional policy for those benefits. Costs are determined by the amount of coverage that the individual needs. Most importantly, there are few if any restrictions associated with coverage qualifications. However, this does depend on the insurance company chosen.
One of the most important decisions that you will ever need to make may just involve selecting a Medigap insurance plan that addresses your specific needs and fits within your budget along with a quality dental, vision and hearing plan.
