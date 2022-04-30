News
Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh
Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh
Shawwal crescent moon sighting, Eid Moon Sighting 2022 LIVE: The moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to 30th April, 2022.
International Astronomical Centre predicted, Eid Al Fitr 2022 to fall on Monday, May 2 in most Islamic countries and Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomical Centre, reportedly said that sighting the Shawwal crescent on Saturday, April 30 would be impossible because the moon is expected to set before the sun hence, countries that began fasting on April 2 this year, will likely complete 30 days of Ramadan, meaning Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.
Saudi Arabia Supreme Court calls on Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent moon on this date to mark the end of Ramadan and the onset of Eid celebrations.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening, which will mark the beginning of the month of Shawwal and end of Ramadan.
Eid is dictated by the sighting of the moon, which means it can’t be predicted with complete accuracy.
This means that technically it could fall either this Sunday or on Monday – here’s when the moon sighting is predicted, and everything you need to know about the festival.
During Ramadan, followers of Islam or Muslims fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. During the end of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power, which is believed to be the holiest night of the year.
Eid Moon Sighting 2022 : What is a Shawwal Moon
Muslims around the world call this auspicious crescent Moon the “Shawwal Moon” because it happens in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the phases of the Moon. Its sighting starts Eid Al-Fitr.
Yearly, Eid-ul-Fitr takes place approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it differes from country to country by about a day.
As Indian muslims celebrate the 29th day of the Ramadan fast on Wednesday, rozedaars will be getting ready to sight the crescent moon on chaand raat that will mark the onset of the month of Shawaal with Eid as its first day.
Shawwal crescent moon sighting 2022
Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with UK, US, Australia and some other Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries.
This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 and the Saudi Supreme Court has called on the Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday night, April 30 2022, which will be Ramadan 29 1443 AH. In an announcement, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court said that anyone who can sight the crescent of Shawwal with the naked eye or through binoculars must report to the nearest court and register their testimony.
The post Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Chris Olsen Went From Aspiring Fitness Trainer to a TikTok Colossus
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Like many of us, Chris Olsen’s career was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Olsen, 24, had moved up the ladder at luxury fitness chain Equinox—from watching gym goers’ children to becoming a certified group fitness trainer—when it came skidding to a halt.
To pass the time, Olsen, who also was attending school for musical theater, downloaded TikTok. He was skeptical at first and thought it was an app for high school students but ended up using TikTok to launch a career as an influencer.
“It was just a fun quarantine activity for a while until some of the videos started taking off,” Olsen said. “And then it very quickly became a full-time job.”
Olsen said within a two-week period, he went from 200,000 TikTok followers to 2.2 million. Now, he’s amassed 7.5 million on the platform, where he uses comedy to engage with his followers and also touch on serious topics like mental health.
Since Olsen started on TikTok, he has received his musical theater degree from Boston Conservatory but hasn’t gone back to teaching fitness.
Revenue Streams
Olsen mainly makes money through sponsorship deals, but he also has generated income from selling merchandise, TikTok’s creator fund — which compensates top performers on the platform —, and YouTube AdSense.
A coffee enthusiast, Olsen has worked with Panera on different occasions. He also has worked with a meal-kit company, playing off his admitted inability to cook.
“My audience definitely knows that I’m not the most proficient in the kitchen, but I recently worked with a brand called HomeChef, which is kind of like meal kits that are sent to your home,” he said. “And I found that that was one of the most fun brand deals I had. It really did bring out some natural authenticity in me.”
What You Don’t Know About Brand Deals
“The more effortless the brand deal appears, the more work that was put into it behind the scenes, the more back and forth there was, the more edits there were, the more things were sent asking for reshoots,” Olsen said.
Olsen explained companies often ask creators to make videos promoting their products that do not resemble advertisements. Yet, making a video look “effortless” takes a lot of work.
“The main feedback that I’m getting from most of these brands is to kind of be the antithesis of a brand deal because Gen Z specifically is very impenetrable to ads,” he said.
Creating a Community of Followers
Olsen said being open with his followers about his personal experiences in a relatable, lighthearted way including anxiety, depression, and addiction have allowed him to build a loyal base of followers.
“I tried to find a lot of silliness and a lot of joy in the midst of grappling with anxiety, depression, and the hardships of struggling with mental issues or mental health in a time where so many people are struggling with mental health, or if they weren’t before they’re experiencing certain things in a similar way because of the nature of what is currently happening in the world,” he said.
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
News
Bill Madden: Buck Showalter opens up on the state of pitching in MLB
We are three weeks into the season and in case you haven’t noticed there are some phenomenal things happening with the pitching in baseball. For one thing, according to the Elias Bureau, the average 15.2 hits per game through the first 22 days of the season are the lowest since 14.8 in 1910!
There are any number of factors being thrown around for this pitching dominance — the abbreviated spring training, the customary unseasonable April weather, the increase of pitchers on the rosters, humidors for the baseballs in all the clubhouses, to name four — but going into the weekend the composite pitchers’ ERA of 3.69 was the lowest since 1991 and their 1.61 strikeouts-to walks ratio is the lowest since 1997 (1.60).
Certainly, the number of pitchers at each manager’s disposal — last week MLB and the Players Association agreed to extend the 14-pitcher limit on the rosters to May 29 — has had a significant effect, especially in the later innings (7-9) where the batting average of .224 going into the weekend was the lowest ever. So far this year the 9.32 average number of pitchers in a game is an all-time high. As Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci noted this week, the Nationals’ Juan Soto faced 46 different pitchers in his first 83 plate appearances. So, yes, multiple different looks are hazardous to a batter’s average.
Going into the weekend, both the Yankees and Mets sported the best records in their leagues, and it wasn’t any secret as to why: Pitching. The Yankees’ 2.92 ERA was second in the majors, their 1.15 WHIP eighth. As for the Mets, who were third in the majors in ERA (2.93) and second in WHIP (1.04), Buck Showalter, talking about his starting pitchers in particular, summed up their early success with one word: Command. That was the first thing he noticed about Tylor Megill and David Peterson when he saw them for the first time this spring.
“They could both command,” Showalter said the other day, “and to me that’s the most important thing about pitching. I knew we had something.” And left unsaid, he knew he didn’t have to worry quite as much as to when Jacob deGrom was going to be back.
To Showalter’s point, the Mets’ 3.7 strikeouts-to-walks ratio was second only in the majors to the Dodgers’ 3.8. And through their first 18 starts, the Mets rotation had issued only 27 walks in 106 innings, including just three by Megill in his first four starts.
“You can have good stuff but it’s no good unless you have command. Orel Hershiser once said that if you can command one pitch you can get by in a game and if command two pitches you’re going to be a very good pitcher and if can command three pitches you’re dominant,” Showalter continued. “It’s all about command which is what we constantly emphasize with our guys.”
And don’t talk to Showalter about velocity. As far as he’s concerned you can leave the velo to those one-inning late relievers. If there is one thing that galls him it’s this (analytically driven) obsession with velo in today’s baseball that too often comes at the expense of teaching young pitchers command of their secondary pitches in the minors after they come out of the draft.
“Just look at this year’s upcoming draft,” Showalter said. “It’s been turned upside down by all the injuries to the top pitchers. They start these kids at 13 years old building up their velo so they can get the big money in the draft and this is what happens. It just seems the criteria with pitchers today is ‘who is going to get back the fastest?’ rather than teaching them secondary pitches.”
Indeed, Alabama left-hander Connor Prielipp, Connecticut lefty Reggie Crawford, Arkansas righty Peyton Pallette, Duke righty Henry Williams and Mississippi State righty Landon Sims, all of whom were projected to be first-rounders, instead were all felled by elbow injuries and are missing the 2022 season. And last week it was announced that Dylan Lesko, the top-rated prep pitcher who was projected by many to be the overall No. 1 pick, will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Conversely, while we were on the subject of command, Showalter blamed the inability of pitchers to command the new baseballs — and not any intent — for the preponderance of Met hitters being hit by pitches this year. A prime theory for the dominance of pitching this season has been the new baseballs that are being kept in humidors and are believed to have been deadened in some way. They are also said to be slicker to the touch.
“Look, I get it that they think they need to pitch our guys high and inside,” Showalter said. “But if you’re going to do that, you better have command or guys are going to get hit in the head — like what’s happened over and over again with our guys. It’s not the pitchers’ fault. They need to be able to get a better grip on the ball. I understand with this sticky stuff a lot of guys took it too far, but there’s a way to solve this. If the batters have pine tar to get a better grip on their bats, give the pitchers a universal pitching rag with an agreed-upon substance which the second base umpire places behind the mound. All the pitchers need is to put something on two fingertips to control the ball.”
If nothing else, Showalter can find consolation in the fact that his pitchers have had few issues with command so far this year.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
Can anyone explain why Angel Hernandez, who continues to embarrass baseball, is still working as an umpire? Last Sunday night on national TV in Philadelphia, Hernandez had another doozy of a game behind the plate, missing 19 calls for a score of 85.3%, including one that missed the plate by 6.47 inches according to Umpire Auditor. Hernandez’s latest horrendous performance was punctuated by the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber’s epic meltdown after being rung up by a pitch that was clearly off the plate for the second out in the ninth inning. Then, a few days later, Cowboy Joe West, of all people, came to Hernandez’s defense, claiming the internal league office grading system gave Hernandez a score of 96%, which would actually be 2% above the league average! How stupid do they think we are? Millions of people watched replay after replay on TV last Sunday and players from both teams were in universal agreement that Hernandez’s pitch calling was awful. Last May, the Cuban-born Hernandez lost his discrimination suit against baseball in which he complained about not being assigned to the World Series since 2005 and never being offered a crew chief position. The court ruled that no reasonable jury would have concluded Hernandez had been discriminated against by MLB, which had cited Hernandez’s consistently low ratings as a primary factor in his lack of promotions. Yet despite those low ratings and countless egregious missed calls through the years that have brought him national attention as the worst umpire in baseball, Hernandez goes on — nothing new for baseball, which never fires or demotes umpires despite having a grading system purportedly for that purpose. Seriously, in what profession can a person continually do a bad job — as Hernandez has for 30 years as a major league ump — and never have to worry about being fired? The reason is, that baseball just doesn’t care. Forever, MLB has refused to invest in umpire development because they obviously don’t feel umpires are all that important. For what it’s worth, it was announced in February that for the first time in nearly two decades, the minor league umpires would be receiving pay raises — to $3,000 a month in A and AA ball and $4,500 a month at Triple-A, which by my calculation is barely the minimum wage.
()
News
Readers and writers: ‘Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy’
Kate Swenson’s favorite photo of her and her 18-month-old son, Cooper, is on the cover of Swenson’s new memoir, “Forever Boy.” It is a charming mother-son picture, and nobody looking at it would know the beautiful little boy has nonverbal autism.
“We were having a heck of a time getting the picture, with Cooper running all over the place, non-stop,” Swenson recalled. “He had no words, but he held my face in his two hands and looked into my eyes. The photographer, Melanie Gunderson, caught our love on camera. It was as though Cooper was telling me a secret.”
Swenson, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, is something of a hero in the world of parents with children who have autism. Across several platforms, she has 900,000 followers for her blog “Finding Cooper’s Voice,” which welcomes readers as “a place where you can celebrate the challenges of parenting a special needs child. And a place that understands you.”
She is a contributor to Today Parents, the Today television show, and Love What Matters blog.
Swenson’s followers come from all over the world.
“Autism knows no boundaries,” she said during a conversation from the Woodbury home she shares with husband, Jamie, and their four kids.
“My followers are very diverse — teachers, grandparents, parents. A large number of them are people who had to pivot in life. They had expectations that didn’t work out, and they say they find resilience and joy in my stories. That was unexpected for me. When I started writing I thought no one would read my stuff.”
She soon found that lots of people have been helped by her heartfelt, honest memoir about the darkest and happiest days as the mother of Cooper, who is now 11. Readers’ feedback, she says, has been amazing.
“Every day I get a comment from a mom who tells me, ‘My child was diagnosed today. I am following you and I m not so scared,’ .Swenson says. “A mom walked up to me holding my book and said, ‘I am going to give this to every person in my life who doesn’t understand autism’.”
One of Swenson’s friends, an experienced writer who has been in the autism field a long time, told her that the media and book publishers didn’t used to talk about disability. It was dark, unknown and perceived as scary
“She told me my book would change the world,” Swenson recalls.
“I am not afraid to talk to people about autism. When my son was diagnosed, I went to a bookstore and looked at the section — who knows what it was called — about autism. These clinical books said, ‘This is autism and this isn’t.’ That didn’t help me at all. When I was writing my book I tried to tell it in stories, showing autism in our world, helping people relate and understand more.”
Cooper has come a long way from the days when he was diagnosed at 2 years old and his mother knew there was something different with him but didn’t get much help from the experts. Sometimes, she felt like she was shouting into a void. After Cooper was finally diagnosed with autism and she was looking for ways to cope, some professionals told her things like “Well, that’s autism.”
Swenson writes frankly about those hard, early days when she was desperate for her son to make the marks that most children achieve, such as language at a certain age. Besides not speaking, Cooper never held still. He ran from room to room all day, flapping his arms, hitting his head, waking up at 3 a.m. As he got older and ran faster, the road fascinated him. So the house had to be securely locked. Eventually, Kate felt like a prisoner in her own home.
Kate and her husband handled stress over their son in different ways, and they finally divorced, but remarried a few years later.
“We never gave up on Cooper. We treasure him so much. He is amazing and challenging,” Swenson says.
Eventually, she realized her son didn’t need fixing — she did, by accepting who he is, that autism is part of him.
It helped when Kate and Jamie, who has his own insurance business, moved from Duluth to the Twin Cities were there were more resources for Cooper, who was joined by brothers Sawyer, now 9, Harbor, 3, and 10-month-old sister Wynnie.
Now, Cooper drinks without spilling and he no longer runs around constantly. After his parents learned that autism can cause anxiety, calming medication helped many of his behaviors.
Cooper is still working on what his mom calls “social moments,” like sitting down in the middle of the checkout line at Target if he’s tired, or touching his cheek to the carpet to feel the fabric.
“Cooper has no understanding and that makes people uncomfortable,” Swenson says of being in public with her son. “It’s one thing for a 2- or 3-year-old to have a tantrum, but Cooper is a big boy and he has a hard time often, struggling for whatever reason. People stare. But I believe in optimism and that people are generally kind. I meet their eyes with a smile. I say that when you see Cooper having a hard time, you are seeing his hardest moment. Give us grace.”
What is so simple for other kids comes hard to Cooper, his mother says, but everything that goes well is a success most kids take for granted. Like how proud he was when he overcame his fear and got on a horse during his first therapeutic riding session.
Swenson hopes her book counters myths about autism she hears a lot, such as the belief that people with autism are cold and don’t show love. Her son, she says, is very loving.
Another myth is that people with autism can’t have a full life. That’s one Swenson really wants to explode.
“This is why I do what I do,” she says.
“I am honest with parents and say there is joy and there is good when you have a child with autism. So much of our lives is about how much money we make, getting bigger houses, what we achieve. So many of us measure success by that. Looking at Cooper’s successes is meaningful, even if he isn’t CEO of some company. He has surpassed everything painted about him in the beginning. He’s growing and thriving. Autism isn’t the end. It’s a new beginning.”
KATE SWENSON AT ST. PAUL SAINTS
- WHAT: Meet-and-greet with Kate Swenson, author of “Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.”
- WHEN/WHERE: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5; Club Level, CHS Field, St. Paul, preceding 6:30 p.m. Saints-Iowa Cubs game.
- ADMISSION: $30 package includes Infield reserved ticket, autographed copy of “Forever Boy” and opportunity to speak with Swenson about autism.
- INFORMATION: Saintsgroups.com, Password: ForeverBoy
- PUBLISHER/PRICE: Park Row Books ($27.99)
Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh
Bulk SMS Service: 5 Tips on How to Use It Effectively
Chris Olsen Went From Aspiring Fitness Trainer to a TikTok Colossus
6 Reasons To Be Addicted To Affiliate Marketing
Bill Madden: Buck Showalter opens up on the state of pitching in MLB
The Seven Steps For Getting Healthy and Staying Fit
Readers and writers: ‘Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy’
Home Insurance Quotes – Fast Ways To Get Homeowners Insurance
Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and early evening
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – How Did Moonbirds Conquer The World In A Bearish Market?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations