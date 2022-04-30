Finance
Software Development Life Cycle – Understanding the Process and Choosing a Partner
If you’re about to embark on a software or web development project that you expect to take your business to the next level, you may be surprised to learn that the software development life cycle starts long before the project build actually occurs.
For software development companies, the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) technically begins once a customer has engaged the firm. The SDLC refers to the actual framework of tasks and milestones that will be created by the developer’s project team.
But for you, the software development process starts the day you decide that your business can benefit from an investment in technology to improve branding, streamline workflow or communications,or increase sales. At that point, you pick up the phone to contact reputable companies that can help you not only strategize, but also build your custom web, mobile or cloud computing solution.
Here are some tips for achieving the best possible project outcome via a better understanding of the software development life cycle from start to finish.
Official Phases of SDLC & The Software Development Process
Each phase of the Software Development Life Cycle has its own unique set of goals and milestones. It is critical that your chosen solutions provider has a proven SDLC process in place to ensure the delivery of predictable results. Though vendors may use slightly differing terminology to describe them, all should follow these five basic steps:
Discovery -Outline your objectives and business requirements; identify market opportunity and audience; develop a strategic plan; perform an internal resource and technology audit, and, finally, summarize the project scope of work.
Design -Outline overall project plan; design user experience; develop prototypes;perform usability focus groups; outline site content; develop test plans.
Construction -Build custom system; perform reviews throughout; execute internal QA testing;ramp up marketing efforts; develop a user acceptance test; develop launch plan;develop system training plan.
Launch -Execute a user acceptance test plan; system training; system documentation delivery.
Review -Review project success; identify new opportunities; maintain all applications;plan later phase initiatives.
The Free Consultation
Once you have an understanding of the life cycle of software development and what you will be hiring a vendor to do for you, it’s time to start the process of identifying potential solution providers.
If a company offers a free consultation, by all means take them up on it! You’d be surprised how many people don’t make use of this golden opportunity to steer the conversation away from a sales pitch and get some important questions answered. You can hear about their client successes and request client references in your RFP later on. Get right to inquiring about their technical approach and delivery methodology, and ask some specific technical questions to get an immediate sense if the company has the expertise and reliability you require.
A reputable software solutions provider that specializes in custom web development and software development should be highly qualified in several broad areas -ranging from strategic analysis, project management, and project documentation to testing and project maintenance -to help ensure up-to-date solutions and the ultimate success of your project.Having these characteristics gives a company thorough knowledge of the software development process and how it can be customized to best serve your needs.
Because of its potential complexity and the variety of technologies that may be involved, software development requires a highly systematic approach. Careful planning and a step-by-step process are the foundation for creating and implementing an effective and reliable software solution. Listen carefully for details on how the company addresses each phase of the software development life cycle to help you determine the thoroughness of each provider’s process.
Every conversation you have will also contribute to the formation of an increasingly exacting set of business requirements. Even if you are pretty certain what your business requirements might be, keep an open mind and listen to the pros. You may just pick up some ideas that will create long-term efficiencies for your business.
The Request for Proposal
After interviewing a handful of software solutions firms, you’ll find that you’re ready to take the next step with one or two. Now’s the time to provide as much information as you canto these potential solutions providers in what’s called a Request For Proposal (RFP).
RFPs generally include the specifics of your brand positioning, all your business requirements for functionality, the vision and objectives for the project, a proposed schedule, a request for client references, and specifics on the software development methodology.
Writing an RFP is a bit of an art form, but don’t be intimidated – when you supply as much information as you can and understand each phase of the software development life cycle, it will greatly improve the accuracy of the proposal or scope of work that you receive in return.
The Scope of Work
Solution providers on your RFP distribution list will generally reply with a detailed Scope of Work (SOW)and estimate for the project. For highly complex projects, it is not uncommon to receive a SOW and estimate for just the Discovery phase described above.
Many times, the Discovery phase must be conducted in order for the provider to better understand your business requirements and provide an accurate estimate for the entire project should you wish to move forward towards a complete software development project.
Expect to pay between $10,000-$30,000 for a detailed Discovery SOW and a clear Business Requirements Document. Note that if you contract with a custom software solutions provider for a Discovery SOW, you are under no obligation to hire them for the full project.
After an in-depth Discovery is completed, you will then receive a detailed SOW and estimate for the entire project. Of course, pricing will vary greatly for each individual project.
Getting the Most for Your Money Out of the Software Development Process
Since most software development projects require substantial investments of both time and hard dollars, it’s clearly to your benefit to choose a software development firm with significant experience in custom software development and solutions. In addition to their advanced technical knowledge, a more experienced firm can also help you strategize and make better project decisions – decisions that can move you closer to your long-term goals, while also simultaneously addressing multiple strategic marketing objectives.
Because application and website development is an evolution of technology, it is also important to employ a firm that stays on the cutting edge and adopts appropriate new technologies and platforms as they emerge.
With a clear understanding of the software development life cycle process -and how to use that knowledge to inform your choice of development partner -your chances of enjoying a successful project are very high.
Finance
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
The impact of branding on the marketing mix is seen in every aspect of our society. The ability for consumers to identify with your brand and associate it with a product is a powerful tool in marketing. The more you are recognized, the more you will be thought of when the needs for your products arise.
1) Brand Names – Coke, Pepsi, Nike… When you see the words, you imagine the products, the logos, maybe even the times you used the products. This is a wonderful thing if you are one of these companies. These are what we call brand names. Branding that is so powerful that the products take on an air of being the best or the most popular automatically.
2) Lifestyles – Some brands even illicit behavior traits and lifestyles. Raiders, No Fear, Bob Marley… these are symbols that have taken on an almost iconic brand. Many have associated the brand with the feeling of the brand and have modeled their lifestyle to fit that feeling. They decorate their vehicles and homes, choose clothing, and buy other products that they now identify with.
3) Presence – You need to set a bran for yourself and get it out there. It is very important to consider the style and tone you will be setting for your company and company presence. In time, the brand you make for yourself will stick and you will have issues to confront if you try to change it. Just think of the new coke issue and you will understand. People like what they are used to. Choose wisely and you will be pleased with the persona your company takes on with your branding efforts.
The ultimate impact of branding on the marketing mix is in your sales. If your customers are comfortable with the company that they have come to know, they will continue to purchase from your company. Setting up your branding is one small aspect of marketing, but an important one. A good mentoring and education system in marketing can help you understand branding and other aspects of marketing much better.
Finance
Easy Ways to Advertise
Advertising your business does not have to be rocket science. There are many easy ways to advertise your business. Learning one technique and mastering it will give you the best results. The technique you decide to choose should be fun and allow you to show your personality. If you are using a method that is boring to you then you will not be motivated to keep doing it.
Video marketing is one of the easy ways to advertise. If you do not mind being in front of a camera and all over the internet placing a video on YouTube is pretty simple. If you are not comfortable in front of a camera test out a few videos and see your progress. If you are still not comfortable, then another method might work better for you.
Article marketing is another easy way to advertise your business. You do not need to be an expert writer in order to get your content and website on Google. All you need is proper spelling and grammar to get views to your content. If you post 3 articles a week and have great keywords, you will see lots of traffic and visits to your site.
Social media marketing on Twitter and Facebook work really well for some people. If you are on Facebook every day, it wouldn’t hurt to post a few links on your profile and on your status. Just make sure you are not spamming your friends and be yourself. The same goes for Twitter, you can post a link in your profile and Tweet about your business and related items.
Other easy ways to advertise include forum posting, blogs and email list marketing. Choose your favourite method and master it in order to see the best results. Do not give up; marketing the easy way will take time, practice and patience!
Good luck!
– Lark Miller
Finance
7 Important Functions Of Logistic Companies
Logistics is a systematic process where the goods are transferred from the place of production to the point of consumption. There are some listed functions that are the liability of a Logistic Company. These functions are very important as they make the storing or movement process timely and convenient.
Weighing the 7 Extensive Functions of Top Logistic Companies
Processing Of the Order
The initial and valuable function of these agencies is to generate the order asked by the clients. The orders are made on the basis of specifications asked by the customers like delivery payment, payment methods, product descriptions, time period and much more. The orders are received online and are alterable as per the customer’s desire. This function is utmost important for the organizations as they can easily ascertain the future requirements like the stocks to be consumed and much more.
Managing the Stocks
For any top logistic company, it is necessary to maintain the adequate amount of stock or goods in order to meet the shortage or contingencies. This particular function is a balance between the Customer’s demand and the availability of the stock. The certain costs are needed to be evaluated like carrying costs, inventory costs and much more.
Warehousing Service
A warehouse is a place or a building where the finished goods are stocked or retained until demanded by the customers for use. The various decisions regarding the no. of warehouses, their location, design, ownership, and layout are taken place.
Transport Facilities
The next function of these companies is to select the steady and reliable source of delivering the goods to end users duly. Decisions like mode of transportation and cost to be incurred are taken place. Other factors like nature of the goods are also measured and a suitable mode is then selected on the basis of urgency.
Handling Of Material or Product
The other function of these companies is to assure that the product to be delivered is safeguarded with proper protection in order to avoid the hazard. The decisions like automation of handling, the volume of material to be protected, the requirement of the speed for movement of goods and much more are taken place.
Packaging
Another function of these agencies is to prepare a secured packaging of the material while dispatching it to the retailers or wholesalers. It is important to cover the commodities with a careful packaging so that they are not soiled.
Providing the Every Information throughout the Process
The logistic companies work with a mechanism of exchanging information throughout the process. From order processing to dispatching, they provide the very useful information to the various stakeholders through well devised IT tools and software.
Software Development Life Cycle – Understanding the Process and Choosing a Partner
Ellen DeGeneres tapes final episode: ‘The greatest privilege of my life’
Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.
Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
More MN inmates to be eligible for federal aid for college classes
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment trust fund, front-line worker bonuses
Easy Ways to Advertise
First recent US case of human bird flu confirmed in Colorado
7 Important Functions Of Logistic Companies
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations