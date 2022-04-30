News
St. Paul man charged with stealing same SUV twice and setting fires sentenced to 4 years in prison
A St. Paul man stole the same SUV twice from the same parking lot last July and set three arson fires one day in September, according to prosecutors.
On Monday, Leroy Lamond Wiley, 32, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court to 51 months in prison after being convicted of one felony count each of second-degree arson and auto theft. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wiley’s two other arson charges and a second auto theft charge were dismissed.
The incidents began July 16, according to charges, when Wiley was caught on camera stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban at a Union Depot parking lot in downtown St. Paul.
The owner of the Suburban got the SUV back five days later after spotting it at a Super USA convenience store in St. Paul and confronting a man, who left before officers arrived. Wiley’s credit cards were found in the vehicle and the owner identified Wiley from a photo lineup, according to charges.
Two weeks later, on July 29, Wiley again was caught on camera stealing the same SUV at the same Union Depot parking lot, according to the charges. Later that day, Wiley was seen ditching the SUV at a downtown parking ramp. Officers found his identification in the vehicle.
Wiley set the three fires on Sept. 17 in St. Paul, according to charges.
The first one outside the Union Depot shortly after 2 a.m. resulted in $2,500 in damages, charges say. Surveillance video footage shows Wiley riding his bike onto a platform and then arranging items in an abandoned shopping cart and lighting them on fire. The blaze engulfed a large wooden/metal structure and damaged a train shelter and glass windows.
Around 5 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building at 800 Rice St., where a woman said she saw a man lighting a fire in a bed of rocks near an underground parking entrance. Officers saw Wiley in the area and he admitted to starting the fire in the rocks, charges say. Wiley was cooperative and released at the scene.
About two hours later, officers on patrol saw black smoke coming from a secure parking lot of the Xcel Energy service center at 825 Rice St. and found a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck on fire. Surveillance video footage shows Wiley crawl under a security gate and walk toward the truck just before the back of it starts on fire, charges say.
Wiley was located a short time later about a mile away and in an interview with police admitted to igniting papers that were in the back of the truck, charges say. He said he did so to “help the community” and because “God wanted him to,” charges read.
Wiley has nine prior felony convictions for drugs, theft, domestic assault and burglary.
Bruce Greenwood replaces fired Frank Langella in Netflix ‘Usher’ series
Paul McCartney returns to stage for John Lennon ‘duet’ after 2-year hiatus
Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine
By JONATHAN DREW
A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine.
Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN. Cancel had recently worked as a corrections officer in Tennessee and had previously served in the Marines from 2017-21, joining the service the same year he graduated from high school.
Cabrera said her son had signed up to work with the private military contractor shortly before fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24. She told CNN he agreed to go to Ukraine.
“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it,” she said.
Cabrera said her son’s body has not been found.
“They haven’t found his body,” she said. “They are trying, the men that were with him, but it was either grab his body or get killed, but we would love for him to come back to us.”
She said her son flew to Poland on March 12 and entered Ukraine shortly after. She said he was fighting alongside men from a number of countries.
Cancel had also served as a volunteer firefighter in New York and leaves behind a 7-month-old son, according to an online fundraising page set up by a man identifying himself as his father. His wife received the call informing her of his death on Tuesday, the page said. The father wrote that Cancel made the decision in early March to go to Ukraine because he wanted to defend innocent people.
Cancel graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in New York in 2017, the school district said. He participated in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps while in high school.
Cancel worked at a private prison in Tennessee from May 2021 until January, said Matthew Davio, a spokesman for the private prison company CoreCivic. The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, a medium security facility, is about an hour northeast of Nashville.
“As a correctional officer, Mr. Cancel served his state and his community by helping maintain a safe, secure environment where inmates can participate in life-changing reentry programs. We are grateful for his service and saddened by his loss,” Davio said in a statement.
While in the Marines, Cancel served as a rifleman and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was given a bad conduct discharge after he was convicted of violating a lawful general order, Marine Corps spokesperson Maj. Jim Stenger said.
He had no war zone deployments, Stenger said. No other details on the bad conduct conviction were provided.
The U.S. has not confirmed the reports of Cancel’s death. On Friday, the State Department said it was aware of the reports and is “closely monitoring the situation” but could not comment further “due to privacy considerations.”
“We once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options,” the State Department said.
Cancel’s widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.
“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”
She said her husband volunteered to go to Ukraine but also had aspirations of becoming a police officer or firefighter.
“He had dreams and aspirations of being a police officer or joining FDNY,” she told Fox. “Naturally when he found out about what was happening in Ukraine, he was eager to volunteer.”
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are believed to have been killed in the war. Other noncombatants from the U.S. have been killed, including a documentary filmmaker who was slain when his vehicle came under fire at a checkpoint and a man killed while he was waiting in a bread line.
___
Drew reported form Durham, North Carolina. Contributing were AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington and Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Allen G. Breed in Hubert, North Carolina; Kristin Hall in Murray, Kentucky; Karen Matthews in New York; and Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky.
