Steps to Building a Strong Financial Foundation
Are you the master of your wealth? You should be!
In order to build a stable structure, you must begin with a heavy-duty financial foundation that will take care of you now while reinforcing your future goals. What do you need to do to put that structure in place? It is amazingly clear-cut. The tactics below will help to boost your monetary self-confidence and set yourself up for financial success.
Get Organized
Before you can proceed, you must be clear on where you stand financially right now. You can begin by developing a personal balance sheet. Make a list of each of your assets (what you own) and liabilities (what you owe). When you have gathered all your statistics this will give you a sense of your net worth.
Next, figure out your monthly cash flow and take a check of your credit. You can use a budgeting template like this one to help simplify the process.
Grow Your Net Worth
– Analyze your take home pay
– Make sure you are spending less than you earn. Keep track of your personal finances with a tool like Moneydesktop, which can empower you to take control of your finance and simplify your life.
– Manage your debt responsibly by making your payments on time and pay extra on all your consumer debt.
– Save money for your long-term goals. Open an employer sponsored 401(k) and make sure you take advantage of any employer matching programs.
Protect Yourself
Now that you are organized and following a growth plan you need to make sure you are financially safe. Try implementing these options.
– Build an emergency fund because life happens. It’s a must have to keep you financially viable – opposed to plunging into debt when you face an unexpected cost or other financial crisis.
– Check your insurance coverages. These types of policies will help to limit your out-of-pocket expenses when unexpected costs arise.
– Make sure you establish or update your estate plan. This may include updating your will, creating a living trust and instituting a power of attorney and a healthcare directive.
Prioritize Your Debt Reduction
Be conscious of over-extending by paying excessive interest on money you have borrowed. This can keep you from putting money toward your other financial goals. Debt repayment is a perfect way to start building your financial foundation. If you are interested in implementing a fast-tracked debt repayment strategy try the debt snowball method or another financial strategy to reduce your interest rates.
Define your financial goals
Now that you have put all the pieces together for your financial foundation it’s time to ask yourself what you want for both short and long term. Remember, your goals should be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound. Below are a few concepts to help you get started.
– Save for a down payment for a home
– Build retirement fund
– Save for children’s college
– Set up an emergency fund
– Save for bucket list vacations
– Become financially free
Now Let’s Make it Happen
– Be disciplined: Stick to the plan
– Maintain a balanced budget. You can’t be financially healthy if you are spending more than you earn.
– Automate your finances (regular money transfers from checking to savings, and online bill pay)
As you can see, constructing a financial foundation takes immense focus and determination. If you follow your step-by-step process you can’t help but see results. Most importantly you will begin to gain confidence in your capacity to create and stick to your new healthy financial life.
How to Create Wealth From Your Savings?
We belong to a conservative culture where saving habits are inbuilt into our DNA. As a country, we prefer to save than to spend, unlike the developed economies that are fueled by the spend driven demand of their domestic economies. Saving comes naturally to and all of us save for the future in our own ways. Whether it is putting our savings into a bank FD or contributing to a PPF or cutting down on expenses to manage a home loan EMI, savings is all that we do. But what about growing your money to something beyond the savings that may at best get you 8% – 9% return, half of which is any way gobbled up by inflation?
That’s when saving and investment come together to help you build wealth and have a sense of financial security. Having a job is not sufficient to feel financially secure because what is left from your salary after all monthly expenses are paid is not sufficient to pay for future lumpsum expenses that’ll come due over time. Salary and savings from salary cannot provide for big-ticket items in life like higher education of children, their weddings, health expenses in old age and expenses of the long, retired phase of your life when salary would no longer cushion you. It is imperative to put your savings into investment avenues where they can grow manifold over the long-term.
You need to understand the difference between short-term and long-term investment decisions so that you take a holistic approach towards building financial security and wealth.
- Secure Short-term Goals
- Don’t let your money sit idle in the bank
- Invest in Balanced Mutual Funds for the medium-term Goals
- Invest in Equity oriented options for the long-term
- Be flexible, monitor and rebalance your portfolio periodically
- Seek professional advise
Short-term goals are usually defined as milestones you wish to achieve in the next 1-3 years. If there are some short-term goals which you can’t afford to miss, go for savings options like bank FD or better still invest in suitable debt mutual funds if you are comfortable with mutual funds. Fixed income mutual funds or debt funds are safer than equity oriented mutual funds and have the potential to offer you a higher return than bank FDs. But you must research well or take the help of an
investment adviser to choose the right funds that go well with your financial goal and risk-taking ability.
Most people just let their money sit in their savings bank account even when the amount is significantly higher than what is required for managing day-to-day expenses. Don’t let surplus cash lie in a savings deposit. Rather invest it in a
liquid mutual fund that can potentially offer you a return higher than what the bank would offer you. Liquid funds are convenient to operate as they don’t have entry and exit loads and redemption money is available to you on the next business day when you want to sell your holding in the fund. Liquid funds are best suited for investing surplus cash for 1-90 days duration and are the least volatile of all mutual funds.
If there are some requirements which you expect will become due in the next 3-5 years, choosing a balanced mutual fund or a suitable hybrid mutual fund could be a good option. Balanced funds which are a kind of
hybrid mutual fund invest in a mix equity and debt securities. They capture the characteristics of both equity and debt funds while offering a moderate risk-return proposition to their investors that is suitable for those who prefer to play safely while looking for some upward potential of equities.
When a
financial goal is a long time away say your retirement life that will begin in 15 years or higher education of your daughter that will become due in 7 years, the best option to go for would be a well-diversified equity fund. Equity funds are best suited for
long-term investments beyond 5 years since equities are prone to higher volatility in the short-term but can give good returns over the long-term. Invest wisely in a few equity funds that suit your personality I.e your willingness to take the risk. You could also consider investing directly in equities, but mutual funds are more suitable for those who don’t like to take the risk with stocks. Always try to understand all about
mutual funds risk before investing in them.
Once you have invested your money in various mutual funds, FDs, stocks, ULIPs, PPFs etc. the job is half done. You need to monitor your portfolio regularly and make changes if required. Rebalancing is required to reflect any changes in your life circumstances. For instance, you change the job from an MNC to a start-up where the risks are higher. Under such a situation, your portfolio exposure to equities should be reduced since your human capital is now invested in a high-risk equity. Working for start-ups is as good as owning high-risk equity.
It’s best to seek professional advise from some investment advisor or take the help of
mutual fund distributors to get through the paperwork and the requirements of the transactions. The
investment advisor will do your risk profiling and carry out a suitability analysis before recommending any investment plan. It may be worthwhile to take such help when you are putting in your hard-earned money into a plan for a long haul. Take time to understand
Choose Your Financial Planner Training Institution With Care
Are you interested in a career in finance? There are lots of students who are taking up finance as their subject because of certain reasons. First of all the jobs in the financial sector is quite interesting and attractive. The second benefit is that the financial institutions pay a great amount of money to the planners as well as the advisors. There is a great demand for the planners these days. People today want to plan their future in the best possible way so that they get proper returns from their investment.
But it is quite difficult to perform this task alone. You need to a good guide and help who can tell you when to invest and where to invest. This is the reason why the financial planners are required. The can help these people with proper information and suggestion.
But before they start working they need to have proper financial planner training. There are different kinds of training institutions which offer good training on this job. There are lots of things that a planner needs to learn about and perform later on.
First of all he must learn how to analyze the market. It is very important for the planner to understand the current market situation. The first thing that an expected planner needs to do is complete the bachelor’s degree course. He can complete the degree from a well known institution.
He can either join the certificate courses in financial management or he can even choose to take a degree in maths, economic or business. There are various universities which are popular for the financial planner training courses. You just need to select a university for your studies and training.
Before everything you need to take certain steps which will help you in creating a good career for yourself. The first which you need to do is set a goal. Planning your career is very much necessary.
First find out where you want to go, which of the field you want to choose. After this you need to decide about the institution. There are so many financial planner training institutions that you might feel confused about choosing one from them.
The best way is to perform a good research so that you can find out the best training institution. You can also choose the online financial planner training institutions. There are lots of online classes going on. You can just sit at home and get proper training for a good financial career. The better training you get the better you will work and the better you will be paid. You will surely get high salaries with a lot of training. So choose your training institution very carefully.
Real Estate SEO for Beginners
The world of real estate is going through dramatic change and I don’t mean the current market upheavals caused by the change from a Seller’s market to a Buyer’s market.
Independent of price level there will always be buying and selling of homes going on. But the way people search for and find homes is in the middle of a dramatic change. The Internet is the great equalizer but also the great differentiator.
People searching online are not aware of your achievements, everybody is equal at first. If your website does not offer the design and services people appreciate they will not stay long enough to find out. This is where you can differentiate yourself.
But design and functionality are a secondary issue to the problem of how to get found in the first place. Use the analogy of websites being online business cards. New business cards are deposited not at the top of the pile but at the very bottom. Customers are picking up business cards from the top of the pile. SEO or search engine optimization deals with efforts to move ones business cards further up the pile so that customers can find one’s site through popular search engines.
So you have a new website. So you basically just had your business cards printed but nobody knows how to find them. Or even more dramatic you don’t even know if somebody is picking up your business cards and you don’t know if your business cards are in the big pile yet.
I would define SEO as the efforts to purposefully move ones website to be placed higher on the results page in response to a search query at a range of search engines.
But there are thousands of search engines out there. True. But all but 3 are irrelevant to your optimization efforts. Google, Yahoo and MSN control about 98% of all searches performed on the Internet. Focus on the three big search engines and the rest will take care of itself.
What is there to optimize? The aim is to be found by people searching for things that you offer on your website. When people search they do this textually by querying a search term or phrase. For you to optimize your site you first have to understand for which keywords or key phrases you want to be found. As I am practicing real estate in Aspen, Colorado and appropriate search term could be “Aspen Real Estate”.
Make sure you repeat your keywords and phrases on your homepage. Make the most important key phrase a headline and type it in a bold font.
It is important to understand that search engines are automated computer systems programmed by humans to evaluate the webs content without human interference. This means that search results are based on what is called a computer algorithm. This is basically a set of instructions for the computer on how to evaluate certain criteria and translate the results into a sequence of importance. Most important website first, least important website last.
The art and science of Search Engine Optimization is to try to understand what the search engines are looking for in a good site and then giving the search engine just that. The Google search engine algorithm probably looks at hundreds of different criteria. It is so complex that not even the engineers inside Google know the whole picture. Well you might say, how should none Google employees then know what to do?
Basically the most important fundamentals of what makes a good websites are known. Google for example uses a patented mathematical concept they called “Page Rank” at the root of their systems. Links are seen as votes. The more links are pointing to one website the more important that website must be. The more important the website is that votes for another website the more weight that vote caries.
So, try to get people to link to your website. It is important to know that links from website that have the same topic as your website seem to be more important than links from website that do not fit the subject. Links from other real estate related website are more important to my website then links from websites promoting toys.
Search engines like content rich websites. The more pages with useful content the better. Blogs are a great way to accumulate great on-topic content over a period of time. This is all the more important as search engines like website that have fresh content on a regular basis.
DMOZ.org is a human compiled directory of websites. Read their instructions carefully and submit your website to a relevant category. Yahoo and Google use this directory and it helps to be listed.
Generate a site map and place the xml file on your web server. A site map is basically a long list containing all your web pages in a format that is readable by computer programs employed by search engines to browse the web. These programs are called “bots” or “spiders”. This will help the search engines to find all the pages on your website. Remember, the more web pages the search engine knows about the better for you.
Search engines cannot read certain content. Graphical content is one such thing. If your site consists of mainly pictures the search engine will not understand what your site is about and therefore will not offer it as a result of a search. Make sure your site is text rich.
Real Estate website can have pages for the different subdivisions in the area serviced. Write a blog on the property of the week. Incorporate a section of “Frequently Asked Questions”. Write about yourself and give people a bio on you. Explain the buying and selling process. Offer sales statistics. The list goes on.
Get a program Like “Advanced Web Ranking” to search the search engines for search results containing your keywords. Optimization is fun when you start to see results. But manually looking for your website in search results is labor intensive and a good job for an automated program.
Read web forums and a couple of books on SEO once you are past the basics. The field is constantly evolving and there us tons more to learn.
