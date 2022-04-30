Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 30

One of the most popular ways to earn additional money nowadays is through passive income. This is the type of income that may be made automatically and requires little to no effort to achieve or keep. When the earner puts forth minimal effort to increase their income, this is referred to as progressive passive income. Also, although cryptocurrencies may be thought of as volatile and unpredictable, there is a reason why so many people are actively taking part in this burgeoning industry and why even top companies like Samsung and Nike have gotten involved with innovative topics like the metaverse.

As such, Genius Assets wants everyone to know that by investing in their project, users will be given a great opportunity to benefit and earn passive income. This can be done by expanding the users’ portfolio of assets on which they have chosen to invest, as a larger portfolio would usually increase one’s chances of earning more money.

What is Genius Assets anyway?

As per the whitepaper, Genius Assets may best be understood as a platform that provides access to all kinds of different asset classes. In this industry, many traders wish to diversify their portfolios as much as possible through either their own research or by usually relying on a broker. Genius Assets functions similarly in the sense that it actively assists cryptocurrency enthusiasts in investing in a variety of non-crypto alternatives. The GeniuX token (IUX), which represents a fraction of the value of a user’s investment, underpins the whole ecosystem.

Furthermore, any project would need a capable and determined team spanning several sectors such as crypto, marketing and management, and the Genius Assets team is thus highly experienced and qualified in this regard. Everyone involved with the creation of this platform shares the same goal as other crypto enthusiasts, namely to build a revenue-generating ecosystem for the long run.

Why should anyone care?

Genius Assets has been making a lot of progress and the team has already developed a marketplace, and connected with the blockchain. Not only that, but the platform will also function in a way similar to that of Amazon in terms of real-world assets which are digitally placed inside the blockchain and tokenized and fragmented. Many more developments are expected as the year progresses.

In a nutshell, this could very well be the first time that everyone would be allowed to invest, transact and buy different types of assets at a fraction of the price. To that end, the team is utilizing the most advanced and cutting-edge technology with regard to the platform. In addition, any and all dApps (decentralized applications) which will be developed internally (such as the staking program) will similarly be developed using this kind of advanced technology and sophisticated techniques.

In this way, investors will be given the chance to earn rewards in the form of passive income, secured and guaranteed. They will also be able to have rights on a real-world asset for the first time and own a fraction of it as well.

What about partnerships, achievements and future goals?

Of course, every viable project in this space must establish key strategic collaborations. Genius Assets is no exception to this, as Chainlink is a prominent name that the team is happy to work with come the end of this year and the start of 2023, and the CCIP technology will be useful as Genius Assets can use the data verification model to place their offline (real data) into the blockchain.

In terms of past accomplishments, the team successfully switched from a white-label platform to that of an in-house constructed platform that also features automatized processes. Additionally, they were able to list the first Fractional Ownership Project on the platform with no problems whatsoever.

Regarding goals for the next 12 months, the Genius team will focus on launching their utility token and listing it on various reputable centralized and decentralized exchanges, launching the staking program, selling the Fractional Ownership Project, onboarding institutional clients, forming a framework for asset sellers to successfully be able to list their respective assets on the platform and sell them via the community, establishing a partnership with Chainlink as previously mentioned in order to move the IUX token (which is the unique payments method for the marketplace and is used for participation in Fractional Ownership Projects and serves as payment of the rewards which are in the form of dividends) from Ethereum to Chainlink’s network, and finally launching the official Genius Assets app.

Needless to say, there is plenty to look forward to as far as Genius Assets is concerned.