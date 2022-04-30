News
‘The house literally shook’: St. Louis area reacts to earthquake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — No, it wasn’t thunder. A magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit near St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake had a depth of about 4.9 miles (7.9 km). Its epicenter was located southwest of Interstate 44 and Route 141 in Valley Park.
The USGS has received more than 3,000 reports and counting from people who felt the ground shake. Residents from St. Charles County to Jefferson County also said they felt or heard it. Those closest to the epicenter described homes rattling and a loud boom.
Denny Schwandt, who lives in Manchester, said his house “literally shook.”
“It was so fast, but you could tell it was a tremendous amount of energy,” said Schwandt. “The house literally shook. I checked the window. I thought…I didn’t know what to think. I’ve never experienced it.”
Renee Quinby, of Fenton, said she heard a startling noise that sounded like a piece of furniture toppling over.
“There was this large boom over my head,” Quinby said. “It kind of sounded like the armoire in my bedroom, which I thought was impossible. So, I just went around the house and kind of tried to figure it out.”
In Ballwin, Margare Knowles also said she heard a rumbling sound, and then her house started shaking.
“I came out to feed the birds just prior to photographing them, the bluebirds,” she said. “And I was all set up and heard this rumbling sound, and I turned and looked at the side of my house. And I can actually hear it rattling and shaking, and I was actually quite frightened.”
There are currently no confirmed reports of damage, according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.
Due to Friday’s earthquake, the 911 Dispatch Center is receiving a high influx of calls. Officials are asking the public to call for emergencies related to injuries and damage only. For non-emergencies, call 636-529-8210.
News
Vikings draft Ed Ingram, who faced two counts of sexual assault in 2018 before charges dropped
The Vikings on Friday night selected in the second round of the draft LSU guard Ed Ingram, who was charged in 2018 with two felony counts of aggravated and sexual assault of a minor before the charges were dropped in 2019.
The alleged incident involved two sisters who were both under 14 years old when Ingram was just shy of 16. Ingram was suspended by LSU for the 2018 season but was reinstated for the 2019 season after the charges were dropped.
“We’re aware of the charges that occurred in 2018,’’ said Vikings co-director of player personnel Jamaal Stephenson. “It’s a serious charge, and it’s something that we investigated and we have vetted him and feel good about where we are with Ed and that whole situation.”
Ingram, 23, did not want to say much about the charges.
“Of course, a lot of teams talked about it,’’ said Ingram, taken with the No. 59 pick. “My way to address it was I’m just focused on football like right now I’m just focusing on football, focusing on what I can do to get the Vikings better.”
Ingram said he wanted to focus on being selected by the Vikings.
“Just got drafted,’’ he said. “There’s been a lot thrown at me and a lot of friends and family congratulating me and it’s just a happy moment right now for my life.”
Ingram will provide depth in the interior of Minnesota’s offensive line.
“I feel real good about where we are with him,” Stephenson said. “He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football at LSU. As a true freshman (in 2017), came in and was a starter. A highly recruited kid coming out og high school. Played a lot of meaningful games in college. We’re excited to add him to the fold.”
Ingram was a college teammate of Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson when the Tigers won the national title in 2019. He started two of the 12 games he played in that season before becoming a regular starter in 2020 and 2021.
BOOTH’S HEALTH ISSUES
Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., taken by the Vikings with the No. 42 pick in the second round, played in 35 games in his three seasons at Clemson, starting 15. But he said he never was fully healthy.
His injuries have included a recent quad strain and having had hernia surgeries in April 2021 and March 2022.
“I haven’t played healthy since like high school,’’ he said. “And yeah so the (hernia) surgery I just had that was for something from sophomore year, before sophomore year, and I got it fixed and then it didn’t real do well and I got it again recently. … I did play through injuries and that’s why I kind of like have a chip now (on his shoulder).”
Booth expects to be healthy for Minnesota’s rookie minicamp on May 13-14 and is eager to show his stuff.
“I know what I am and I know what I can bring to the table and I know like what my health is,’’ he said. “I’m ready to go. So let’s do it.”
BOND WITH THE GM
Linebacker Brian Asamoah, taken with the No. 66 pick in the third round by Minnesota, was thrilled when he learned that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is also of Ghanian descent.
“To be able to be a part of the same club, same organization, it’s everything,” Asamoah said. “I told the story to him that when he first got hired. I was like, ‘Woah, a Ghanian GM, that’s crazy,’ Now being able to play under him, I don’t know, it’s crazy.”
”
News
Denver Broncos close second round by picking former St. Thomas Aquinas star pass rusher Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma
One of the top collegiate pass rushers in the country and a former St. Thomas Aquinas state champion is heading to the Rockies.
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto heard his name called by the Denver Broncos to end the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Bonitto became the 33rd St. Thomas Aquinas graduate to have been drafted by an NFL team.
“I just had a feeling that if I made it to them, that I would be blessed enough to get picked there,” Bonitto said. “That’s what happened.”
Listed at 6 feet 3 and 248 pounds, the outside linebacker heads to Denver after four years with the Sooners. Bonitto started 29 times in 39 games during his time with the program, amassing 117 tackles, 18.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and 24 quarterback hurries.
“My [pass-rush] I feel is one of a kind,” said Bonitto. “I feel like it can definitely add to and complement different guys in the room. Just being able to fit in where I can when it comes to rushing. That is the goal out there.”
A four-star recruit, per 247Sports’ rankings, Bonitto played for the Raiders from 2015 to 2017, helping the school win state titles in his first two seasons. He was named the Broward 8A-6A football defensive player of the year in his final season.
His numbers in last month’s NFL Combine included a 4.54 time in the 40-yard dash and 35.5 vertical jump.
“This is crazy man, how everything happened,” Bonitto said. “Just getting that call. I could not even hold it back. I cannot wait to get to work.”
()
News
Second inning, quiet offense spoil Kyle Bradish’s debut in Orioles’ 3-1 loss to Red Sox
Kyle Bradish skipped over the first base line and gave his glove a hard smack. The excitement of making his major league debut seeped out then, moments before he took the Camden Yards mound for the first time.
Any sign of nerves, though, did not show itself Friday against the Boston Red Sox. Bradish became only the fourth Oriole in the past decade to begin his career by completing six innings, with five of those being scoreless, but the exception, a three-run second, paired with a nearly silent lineup sent Baltimore to its fifth straight defeat as it fell, 3-1, in front of an announced crowd of 15,685.
One of four minor league right-handers acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in a December 2019 trade for Dylan Bundy, Bradish, 25, became the most significant product of the Orioles’ rebuild to reach Baltimore. He joined reliever Isaac Mattson, also part of the Bundy deal, and infielder Tyler Nevin, recalled Friday along with him, as the only prospects acquired by executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias to make their major league debuts with the Orioles.
Ranked as the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America, Bradish trails only former first-round picks Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall among pitchers in the system. Although Bradish’s debut ended in defeat, the day carried significance for an Orioles team expecting many more first-time major leaguers over the next 142 games, including Rodriguez, Hall and top prospect Adley Rutschman.
“I think it’s important that we’re getting homegrown guys here and guys that either Mike’s acquired or drafted here in the last few years,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “It’s fun to have these guys come up.”
Bradish opened his night inauspiciously. He got Red Sox leadoff man Trevor Story to swing through two 87 mph sliders, but the latter got past catcher Robinson Chirinos on strike three, allowing Story to reach as Bradish became the first major league starter since 1998 to open his debut with a strikeout but a runner safe at first. He continued the frame undisturbed, following with a double play then another groundout after a walk.
A looping single that narrowly evaded center fielder Cedric Mullins’ slide attempt began the second, and two batters later, Christian Arroyo homered to the bullpens in left-center field, an area unchanged as the Orioles altered Camden Yards’ field dimensions ahead of the ballpark’s 30th anniversary season by moving back the left field wall. The Red Sox followed with two more singles, the first staying in the infield and the second getting past right fielder Trey Mancini, allowing an unearned run to score.
Bradish then retired 13 of the final 14 Boston batters he faced, including the final 10. He finished six innings on 81 pitches, a hair below the threshold Hyde set before the game. Nine of those resulted in swings and misses, with three each on his slider and changeup. His fastball averaged about 94 mph and got above 97.
Over the wall, not the Hill
Ryan Mountcastle, who set the Orioles’ rookie record for home runs with 33 in 2021, fittingly provided the first over Camden Yards’ new left field wall. His ninth-inning solo shot began the bottom of the ninth against Red Sox right-hander Hansel Robles, leaving his bat at 111.2 mph and traveling a projected 423 feet, according to Statcast.
Innings earlier, Xander Bogaerts opened Bradish’s sixth inning hitting a deep flyout to left, the first out in seven games at Camden Yards this season that likely would have been a home run with the old dimensions. In Baltimore’s second home game, Mancini doubled off the deeper wall.
Mountcastle’s blast accounted for the Orioles’ only offense of the ninth. Veteran left-hander Rich Hill, who appeared in 14 games for the Orioles in 2009, held his former team without a baserunner for four innings, then Austin Hays led off the fifth with an infield single off Hill’s 50th pitch. With Boston using a tandem approach, right-hander Tanner Houck then entered, surrendering a clean single to left by Ramón Urías.
But Nevin, recalled Friday after a strong start to the season with Triple-A Norfolk, grounded into a double play, the first of Baltimore’s eight hitless at-bats with a runner in scoring position.
The Orioles are 30-for-177, a .169 average, with a runner on either second, third or both.
Around the horn
- No. 11 prospect Mike Baumann, a right-hander optioned to Norfolk so the Orioles could promote Bradish, will have scheduled multi-inning appearances for the Tides, Hyde said, in hopes that more regular outings will help him improve in pitching ahead in the count.
- In his first appearance for an affiliate, Hall struck out six batters in four scoreless innings with High-A Aberdeen. In the third game of his rehab appearance there, Rutschman caught Hall and went 1-for-2 with a walk.
- Mountcastle was back in the lineup at first base after missing two games with a sore neck.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
‘The house literally shook’: St. Louis area reacts to earthquake
Vikings draft Ed Ingram, who faced two counts of sexual assault in 2018 before charges dropped
Denver Broncos close second round by picking former St. Thomas Aquinas star pass rusher Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma
Mortgage Financing Tips – Pay Points Or Don’t Pay Points?
Second inning, quiet offense spoil Kyle Bradish’s debut in Orioles’ 3-1 loss to Red Sox
Mets pitchers throw combined no-hitter against Phillies in win
Giants take North Carolina OL Joshua Ezeudu, LSU CB Cordale Flott in third round
Cash Flow Tailored Lease To Make The Sale
Ravens pick Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in third round of 2022 NFL draft: ‘The right team and the right fit’
2022 NFL Draft l Titans pick Liberty QB Malik Willis at 86
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations