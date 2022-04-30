Finance
The Importance of Social Media Marketing in Business
Social media is everywhere these days, it’s impossible to run a business without some sort of social media presence. There is such a huge variety of social media available that finding a solid marketing strategy can be very time-consuming. I’ve compiled a great deal of information into this short report that should help you get started and get your business off the ground. Hopefully, by the time you have finished reading this, you will have a better idea of what a good social media marketing strategy is and how you can build one for your company.
The first thing that a social media marketing strategy should do is tell your audience what your purpose is. You need to be able to identify your target audience, you also want to tell them why you want their attention. This can be done through your website or through blogs and articles you write consistently. It also can be done by including links in your social platforms allows you to engage with your audience on a more personal level. Most of this platforms allow you to create a profile page that has links pointing back to your other pages and posts, you can use this to promote your current blog post or just send a quick message out to let your audience know what you are up to.
Next, your strategy should include several different options to reach your audience. This websites are becoming a popular method of reaching potential customers, so you may want to consider adding an RSS feed to your website or blog to increase your audience. Social analytics will help you learn which sites are getting the most views and which ones you can potentially exploit to your advantage. There are quite a few applications available to help you learn which social media platforms are the most effective in your particular niche. Some of these applications include Google Analytics and Mixpanel.
Another important thing to keep in mind is that you should only post links on social that have a high chance of being clicked. If you are not sure as to whether or not your link will be effective, you can always take a look at Alexa rankings for each of the platforms you are considering. This will give you an idea as to which platform is the most popular among your target audience. This is a great way to find out if your chosen platform will truly appeal to your target audience.
Another strategy for you to consider when it comes to using social media marketing to market your business is connecting with influencers. Influencers are professional individuals who have created a large following in their specific niche and are known for their expertise in a particular subject. Being able to connect with influencers is an effective way to gain the attention of your target audience because they already care about the topic you are covering. You may want to look for influencers in your specific industry that are not only influential in their industry but also accessible.
The use of social media marketing as a marketing tool is a great way to drive traffic to your website. However, you should also use it as a means of building relationships so that you can develop a sense of trust with your audience. It is important to remember that customers enjoy being offered helpful tips from someone they can talk to, especially if it is someone who is perceived as an expert in their industry.
Finally, social media is also becoming an employee advocate. This is because many employees feel like they are not receiving the support they need from their employers. In addition to this, employees who feel empowered by their employer are happier overall. It is important to make sure that you do not use social media as a tool of recruitment until you have an employee advocate group. The use of social media as a recruiting tool should be reserved until a strong advocate for your industry has formed. This ensures that you are not only following your employee’s needs but your own as well.
Social media is quickly becoming one of the most effective tools available for internet marketing. If you are a business owner or an internet marketer, it is important to learn how to use these resources effectively. Social media allows you to connect with your audience on a personal level. It allows you to interact with customers on a more human level and to build a bond that cannot be achieved through email, phone calls, or face-to-face interactions. Because of this, social media can be more than just a marketing strategy, it can be a strategy that can change the way your business operates altogether.
Courier Delivery Services Or In House Delivery?
The following may help you to decide whether to use your own (in-house) delivery vehicle or use outside courier delivery services, such as a custom, immediate, or route delivery service. This analysis is based on monthly costs to operate a delivery vehicle. Also keep in mind:
The cost of a vehicle isn’t what you pay for it, but the total cost when you are finished using it. First, determine the cost of operating your own delivery vehicle:
– Vehicle cost (Lease or Purchase)
– Fuel cost (Gasoline or Diesel)
– Insurance (Commercial and Liability)
– Maintenance (Repairs and Upkeep)
Next, determine the employee cost to operate the delivery vehicle:
– Wages and Salaries (State and Federal income taxes, including FICA)
– Federal and State fees (Workers Compensation, Unemployment insurance, etc.)
– Employee benefits (Health, Life, Dental insurance, 401k, 403b, etc.)
– Fill-in replacement (Vacation, sick leave, etc.)
Then, determine how the delivery vehicle is to be utilized:
– On Demand, (deliver immediately)
– Daily Route (delivery once or twice a day)
– Weekly Delivery (deliver the same day each week)
After the total cost is determined, divide the number of deliveries per month by the total monthly cost of the service provided. This number will be the average cost per delivery of each delivery. If you also keep track of the mileage each month, you can easily determine the cost per mile to operate the vehicle. Knowing your cost per mile will help you compare your cost with local courier delivery services as many charge by the mile after a base charge.
Once you have the in-house cost to provide delivery services to your customer, contact a local courier delivery services company to compare rates to determine whether to keep your existing delivery in-house, or contract with your courier delivery services company. Delivery service companies are always looking for new clients and could help analyze your current delivery needs and quite possibly save you time and money in the process.
Everything You Want To Know About Transactional SMS Services
These days, each one us wants to get rid of unwanted messages, but on the other hand, don’t want to miss important messages which includes PNR number, bank balance, order information and so on. One gets selected messages instead of unnecessary messages which include only promotional messages.
The best part of these messages is that they are not promotional messages. These are messages sent to the costumer to pass on information necessary regarding their services.
The main advantage of these services is that they deliver information to all those users even who have activated do not disturb services.
Difference between promotional and transactional SMS services-
-The basic difference between them is that the former is used for promoting the goods and services and once the user has activated “do not disturb “service messages are not delivered to such users.
Whereas the latter are used for delivering important information to the users like messages sent by banks to inform the costumer regarding their bank balance or messages sent by online companies informing regarding the product dispatch details.
And these messages are delivered even to those customers who have activated do not disturb services. This is the most important benefit of these transactions SMS services.
Why transactional SMS services are better?
-Delivering urgent messages to the people becomes much easier through these transactional SMS services as they have 100% instant delivery.
-Transactional messages can be sent anytime and anywhere without any time or location constraint.
-Push delivery report option available.
Requirement for getting transactional messages services-
–High delivery ratio.
-Real time delivery message report.
-Fast SMS delivery.
Various uses of transactional message services-
–Educational messages-
Inform parents and students regarding attendance, fees and other relevant information.
-Confidential financial information-
Inform the client regarding payment details and cash transfer.
-E-commerce information-
Information regarding order confirmation, order delivery and order return. These are used by online shopping applications which keep updating the costumer regarding its product delivery.
-Booking information-
Send information regarding booking of gas, business and doctor appointments. Also provide information regarding booking of tickets.
-OTP Verification messages-
These are messages sent by companies for verification of your phone number. Every application installed asked for verification by using your mobile number.
Benefits of transactional SMS services-
-Message delivered within seconds. This is known for its faster transmission.
-Send SMS alerts at affordable prices.
-Eco-friendly and user -friendly.
-24*7 open gateway.
-Your own 6 digit business name.
– Get rid of unwanted promotional messages by activating DND as these messages are delivered even after when these services are activated.
Mostly used by railway services for sending PNR number and by banks for providing transaction information.
Sign up process for transactional SMS services-
-Choose your package and payment process.
-Click on “buy now” option for buying that package.
These transactional services are allotted to only few business categories which include-
-Insurance companies
-Banks and financial institutions.
-Credit card companies
-Stock market alerts.
-E-commerce websites
-Airlines and Railways.
-Registered schools and colleges.
Precautions required while sending transactional SMS services-
-Always maintain a proper database.
Legal Residency Change in the Military
I am a in the military. My current residency is Louisiana. I would like to change my residency to Florida. What are the requirements to make this change? Also, I will be going to a 3 month school in Florida in conjunction with PCS orders to Puerto Rico. Would this help me?
Answer: to acquire a domicile of choice in a new place two things must happen:
(a) you must be in the state and
(b) while you are there and before you leave, you must intend to make it your permanent home.
Those two requirements are all that’s necessary. You don’t have to buy property in the new state, open a bank account there, vote, get a driver’s license, file a legal notice in the paper, or anything else. Physical presence, combined simultaneously with the appropriate mental intent, is all that’s required.
So your time in Florida will satisfy the presence requirement.
Unfortunately, proving mental intent can be difficult sometimes. So to prove that you really did intend to make the new state your domicile, it might be a good idea to do some or all of the things mentioned below, with the understanding that those actions are not what make you a legal resident; rather they are simply evidence that you did intend to make the state your SLR.
You do not need to live in the state for any length of time, own a home in the state, or to have an address in the state to be domiciled in it. You only need to be physically present in the state at the time you decide to make it your permanent home. You could for example, drive through the state and be so struck by its beauty that you immediately adopt it as your permanent home, but if you do not have feelings about it before you drive out of it, your domicile has not changed.
Domicile is primarily a state of mind that a certain place is your permanent home. It is a mental attachment that you carry around with you. Once you acquire a domicile it remains your domicile, even though you leave it, unless your state of mind changes while you are in another place.
If you change your state of domicile, you may have to prove it. You might, for example, have decided to stop paying state income taxes because you changed your domicile to a state with no income tax. Your old domicile, the state losing tax revenue, may question that change. Or your spouse, for example, might sue for divorce in your former domicile, and you might not like the divorce laws there. If you can prove your domicile changed, you might be able to get the case dismissed. In the case of taxes, if you cannot prove your domicile changed, you could end up owing taxes to two or more states, and require that a court decide the matter.
The best evidence of your state of mind is the contacts that other people can see you have with a specific state. For the kinds of actions to help prove your state of domicile see the list below. You may not prove successfully that your domicile has changed unless your show contacts beyond just the benefit of the legal consequences that a change of domicile would give you. You should have all your contacts with the one state you call your permanent home. If you have contacts with multiple states, it may be difficult or impossible to prove your domicile.
Actions to show intent:
1. Expressed intent, oral or written and physical presence, past and present (including duration) [Prerequisite to establishing domicile].
2. Voter registration [Important Factor]
3. Vehicle registration as a resident vice non-residence military [Important factor, but you have a choice.]
4. Motor vehicle operator’s permit [Important Factor]
5. Location of bank and investment accounts.
6. Explanations for temporary changes in residence.
7. Submission of DD Form 2058 (Change of domicile form).
8. Payment of taxes – income and personal property [Important Factor]
9. Payment of nonresident tuition to institutions of higher education
10. Declarations of residence on legal documents such as wills, deeds, mortgages, leases, contracts, insurance policies, and hospital records. [Important factor]
11. Declarations of domicile in affidavits or litigation[Important Factor]
12. Residence of immediate family.
13. Membership in church, civil, professional, service or fraternal organizations.
14. Ownership of burial plots.
15. Place of burial of immediate family members.
16. Location of donees of charitable contributions.
17. Location of schools attended by children.
18. Ownership of real property. [Important factor. However, ownership of property in another state will not disqualify.]
19. Home of record at the time of entering service.
20. Place of marriage.
21. Spouse’s domicile.
22. Place of birth.
23. Business interests.
24. Sources of income.
25. Outside employment.
26. Address provided on federal income tax return.
Generally, unless you have taken at least some of these steps, it is doubtful that you’re State of legal residence/ domicile has changed. Failure to resolve any doubts as to your State of legal residence/domicile may adversely impact on certain legal privileges which depend on legal residence/ domicile including among others, eligibility for resident tuition rates at State universities, eligibility to vote or be a candidate for public office, and eligibility for various welfare benefits. If you have any doubt with regard to your State of legal residence/domicile, you should see your Legal Assistance attorney for legal advice before deciding to change your domicile.
