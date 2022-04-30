News
The Jets made another draft day trade to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall
The Jets made another draft day trade to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
Gang Green swapped picks with the Giants to the No. 36 overall pick and gave up the No. 38 and No. 146 overall pick to select Hall.
“Man, it felt like it took forever. But now that it happened, I’m so happy.” Hall said. “I’m blessed to be a Jet. I’m happy for the opportunity to be a part of this organization and help build up his organization.”
Hall rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career. He sees himself as a running back with little holes in his game as Jets nation should expect a playmaking running back who can do it all.
“A three-down back. A guy who can catch the ball, make people miss, run you over and somebody that plays hard,” Hall said. “And a person who’s just as good off the field as he is on the field. So, a guy who’s going to impact the community and just be more than a football player.”
Hall is viewed as one of the best backs in the draft. He has good tempo when toting the rock by being patient and letting the holes open. Once the lanes are created, he has the vision and acceleration to hit the hole to produce explosive plays. He’s an every-down back as he’s good in pass protection and is a solid threat in the passing game with 82 career receptions.
The combination of Iowa State standout’s ability and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme should work well. There’s countless running backs who’ve produced in this offensive system, something Hall is excited about.
“I just know it’s really running back friendly,” Hall said. “So just being able to touch the ball a lot and have a lot of opportunity, that’s all I need.”
This selection provides another backfield weapon to pair with Michael Carter, which should make Zach Wilson’s life easier.
The pairing of Hall and Carter can become a thunder and lightning tandem as Carter can be the shifty scat back while Hall can be the inside-the-tackle bruiser. Hall’s studied Carter since his college days and can’t wait to get into the building and learn from the second year running back.
“Just seeing what he did last year and seeing what he did at North Carolina, I got to watch his game a lot,” Hall said. “Just watching how he’s a bruiser, but he can also make you miss. So, I think I can come in and compliment him really well. And I can’t wait to get in there and just learn from him.”
The Jets have made it clear they want to be a physical run first offense. They signed guard Laken Tomlinson along with the tight end duo of Tyler Conklin and C.J Uzomah, all capable of being a factor in the run game.
The adding of Hall along with the other offseason additions should take pressure off Wilson as he goes into his second year.
()
News
Missouri Senate OKs bill to let some food stamp recipients use benefits at restaurants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Food stamps could soon be used at some Missouri restaurants to purchase hot meals, but they would only be available for certain recipients.
The Senate barely passed legislation Thursday that would establish the “Restaurant Meals Program.” It would allow elderly, disabled, or homeless Missourians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP_ to buy a hot meal at restaurants that contract with the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS).
“As I weigh into the decision of how I’ll vote for this particular issue, I think about the individuals that could benefit from this,” Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) said on the Senate floor Thursday.
Schatz was one of the eight Republicans who joined all 10 Democrats in voting for Senate Bill 798 which is sponsored by Florissant Democrat Sen. Angela Mosley. Sen. Bill White (R-Joplin) was also one of the eight Republicans.
“Keep in mind who really benefits and what they need,” White said. “A lot of these people cannot safely cook food or don’t have the ability to store the food.”
It’s a topic that fractured Senate Republicans, some arguing this could lead to unhealthy diets.
“It’s going to expand a welfare program that’s already bloated and very prone to fraud,” Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, said. “I think there ought to be a work requirement on this and there is not.”
Onder called Schatz, a U.S. Senate candidate out on the Senate floor saying this isn’t a piece of legislation he should have brought up or voted for when campaigning for higher office.
“I assume that leadership has decided this is a bill they really want,” Onder said. “Gosh, I don’t know if I were running in a Republican primary for the U.S. whether I’d want it.”
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) stood up and spoke on the Senate floor in favor of the legislation. Whether members vote for or against this bill because of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there’s no policing of removing junk food from SNAP.
“Like it or not, 100% of someone’s SNAP benefits can be spent on junk food,” Luetkemeyer said. “You’re focusing on vulnerable populations that for life reasons don’t have the ability to readily go to the grocery store and to cook for themselves.”
Conservative Caucus member Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said by creating this program, the state expands the food stamps program.
“It will only continue to keep people trapped in situations,” Brattin said. “The more you make it lucrative and things of that nature, the money they remained trapped in these situations.”
The other side of the aisle said lawmakers should have said to judge what someone eats/
“Who are we to determine what somebody should eat?” Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City) said Thursday. “Although I want to clarify that Mcdonald’s is not a qualifier at this point and I doubt if they’re going to be.”
It’s estimated that around 183,000 households will be eligible for the program. According to the research for the legislation, as of October 2021, there were 21,077 homeless households and 161,604 elderly and disabled.
“Not a single penny is actually spent on increased benefits,” Luetkemeyer said. “When we hear about an expansion of the welfare state, the reality of it is there isn’t even an iota of expansion of benefits that are going to be going to this system.”
If the House approves the bill and the governor signs it, it’s expected to cost $27,000 in the first year to implement it because of computer system upgrades. After that, it’s estimated to cost $500 a month for maintenance.
“I believe that maybe those individuals that need this program or need this opportunity to be able to get a hot meal; I’ve never had to walk in their shoes,” Schatz said. “Do I think we need to make improvements to the SNAP program, absolutely but I also think about the people that benefit from this.”
The House has less than two weeks to vote on the legislation before the session ends on May 13.
News
Instant analysis of Ravens’ selection of Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo in second round of NFL draft
Here’s what Baltimore Sun staff members think of the Ravens’ selections on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, including Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo at No. 45 overall:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: It wasn’t long ago that David Ojabo was being linked to the Ravens at No. 14 overall. If the Ravens’ medical staff is confident that Ojabo still has the freakish potential he showed before tearing his Achilles tendon, this was a no-brainer pick at a premium position. Like his close friend Odafe Oweh, Ojabo hasn’t been playing football for very long. He’s already very good. The Michigan connections in Baltimore should only help his transition.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens had to be thrilled when David Ojabo, a top-15 talent who thrived under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan, dropped to them in the middle of the second round. No, he won’t contribute much this year after he tore his Achilles tendon during his pro day, but he’s a long, explosive pass rusher who could be a star in a few years. The Ravens needed a high-ceiling talent on the edge, and they got one.
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens’ selection of Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is interesting, since he’s joining a team coming off an injury-filled season after tearing his Achilles tendon at his pro day. Ojabo has all the physical tools to be a strong pass rusher. He is big, mobile and explosive and has an assortment of moves. He definitely isn’t a one-trick pony. He is a liability against strong running teams, so he’ll likely be used as a “go fetch” guy in passing situation once he returns.
Ojabo is a gamble, but who cares? He had 11 sacks last year and the Ravens got him in the second round. Projections suggest that he could return sometime in mid to late October, and that’s good news for the Ravens, who don’t have a consistent pass rusher on the roster.
In recent years, the Ravens have been sold bad advice on Michigan players because of the connection between Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his brother, Ravens coach John Harbaugh. But at least the Ravens have former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald running the defense now. That’s a plus because of his inside knowledge of Ojabo. He can be a buffer against the misinformation.
It’s still a pipe dream, but Ojabo on one side and Odafe Oweh on the other creates some hope and excitement in Baltimore.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: If it wasn’t for the Achilles injury, Ojabo would’ve been a first-round selection. I love this pick for the Ravens, as they get a talented edge rusher who can get after the quarterback. He registered 11 sacks last season for the Wolverines. This is a high-risk, high-reward move.
C.J. Doon, editor: Make that three top players who fall to the Ravens. Ojabo is ranked No. 29 on the media consensus big board, and he was much higher before suffering a torn Achilles tendon at his pro day. The Ravens need to be patient with his recovery, but once Ojabo returns, he’ll be a fantastic complement to his former Blair Academy (N.J.) teammate Odafe Oweh.
Tim Schwartz, editor: This is a home run pick for the Ravens. To get Ojabo, who would have been a top-15 pick if he didn’t tear his Achilles tendon at his pro day, at No. 45 overall is tremendous value. He might need a little time to get settled, but he won’t need any adjusting to the playbook considering the Ravens’ Mike Macdonald was his defensive coordinator at Michigan. Ojabo fills an immediate need, too. This draft is shaping up to be another classic for Baltimore. You could argue they have three of the top-15 players in the draft, and they did it in 45 picks. And they still have six picks in the fourth round to help fill other needs and add depth. Ravens gonna Raven.
()
News
Paul Newberry: After the loss of Katie, Sarah and Lauren, let’s keep the conversation going
By PAUL NEWBERRY
There’s been a lot of talk about the mental health struggles that many young athletes face, the pressures and expectations that can seem overwhelming — especially to those who feel compelled to shield their pain from the outside world.
Let’s keep the conversation going.
There’s so many more to reach, so many more who need to know they’re not alone.
Sadly, it won’t come soon enough to help three female college athletes who took their own lives in the past two months, leaving behind unbearable grief for their family and friends and inevitable questions about what could’ve been done to show how much they had to live for.
Katie Meyer was a soccer goalkeeper who helped Stanford win a national championship.
Sarah Shulze was a runner at Wisconsin who earned All-Big Ten academic honors in track and cross country.
Lauren Bernett was a catcher on the James Madison softball team who had just been picked as the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week.
All three, gone.
This is not to ask why, as perplexing as that question may be to so many of us who weren’t privy to what any of them were going through.
Instead, let’s renew our commitment to helping those in need, to be ever-vigilant for even the slightest sign that someone is struggling, to approach them with love and compassion rather than judgment and condemnation.
That approach is especially important to those who are such accomplished athletes.
As we’ve learned from athletes including Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka, one’s worth as a human being shouldn’t be determined by wins and losses.
“There’s always this need to ask, ‘Why? Why? Why?’” said Jane Timmons-Mitchell, an associate clinical professor of psychology at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. “I put a bigger emphasis on the, ‘What?’ What can we do about it? How can we be the most help and the most effective.”
To that end, when someone is pondering whether to end their life, she said, it’s vital “just to empathize with what they’re going through, to try to get around to their side of things, to look at it through their eyes so we can find a way to help them.”
Meyer was 22 when took her life on March 1 at her campus residence.
On the field, she memorably thwarted two penalty shots to help the Cardinal defeat North Carolina in the 2019 national championship game. In the classroom, she was a senior majoring in international relations.
Her father, Steve Meyer, told NBC’s Today show that she was possibly distraught over the prospect of disciplinary action from the university for “defending a teammate on campus over an incident.” Whatever the case, the suicide left a hole for her loved ones that will never truly heal.
“We’re struggling right now,” her mother, Gina Meyer, told Today. “We are struggling to know what happened, and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken.”
Shulze was 21 when she took her life on April 13. In addition to her success as an athlete and student, family members said she had interned with the Wisconsin state legislature and volunteered as a poll worker during the 2020 presidential election.
“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” her family said in a statement. “Above all other things, Sarah was a power for good in the world.”
Bernett was the 20-year-old cleanup hitter for the James Madison softball team. On Monday, she was honored as CAA player of the week for batting .778 with seven RBIs and four runs in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel that pulled the Dukes within a game of league-leading Delaware.
On Tuesday, the school announced her death. The local sheriff said it was being classified as an apparent suicide, though the investigation is continuing and no further details have been released.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death on college campuses, and student athletes often walk a delicate mental tightrope attempting to balance classwork and athletics. With the media exposure that many top-level programs get, the pressure to succeed is even greater.
For female student-athletes, there can be additional stresses such as eating disorders, brought on by issues over weight and body image.
“We know female athletes are at higher risk for eating disorders,” said Dr. Jessica Moore, a psychiatrist at Dallas’ UT Southwestern Medical Center who has published research on the stresses of college life. “If you have an untreated eating disorder, you’re much more at risk for suicide attempts.”
Like Timmons-Mitchell, Moore said it’s more important to address the societal barriers that can affect mental health treatment, rather than scrutinizing an individual, often-isolated decision to take one’s life.
“‘Why?’ is a complicated question, and it’s likely multi-faceted,” Moore said Friday in a telephone interview. “It’s more helpful to think about what systemic things might play a role. How do we improve access to care? How can we ensure that someone is not being stigmatized for seeking help? How can we ensure they have time to go to counseling appointments in order to get help?”
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the mental health struggles that many college students were already facing.
Student-athletes were certainly not immune to the devastating impact.
“One of the things that goes on in a pandemic is the incredible isolation,” Timmons-Mitchell said. “For athletes, they may begin to feel that their only contact with others is through their competitive venture. Even as much as you may love it … you can begin to feel that’s your only identity.
“It’s really the perfect storm.”
We can only hope that others aren’t swept away by that storm. Come July, the country is set to launch a new 988 number for the suicide prevention hotline, which should make it easier for those in need to get help..
In the meantime, let’s keep talking about Katie. And Sarah. And Lauren.
May their deaths not be in vain.
___
Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at
___
More AP sports: and
The Jets made another draft day trade to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall
Life Insurance for Federal Employees: Pros and Cons of FEGLI
Missouri Senate OKs bill to let some food stamp recipients use benefits at restaurants
Instant analysis of Ravens’ selection of Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo in second round of NFL draft
Paul Newberry: After the loss of Katie, Sarah and Lauren, let’s keep the conversation going
Cost of Medigap Insurance
2022 NFL Draft l Pats go for speed at receiver with Thornton
Ravens select Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo with No. 45 overall pick in 2022 NFL draft
Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR Christian Watson
The Importance of Social Media Marketing in Business
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations