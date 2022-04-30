News
‘The perfect fit’: Ravens introduce first-round draft picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum
When Kyle Hamilton visited the Ravens a few weeks ago, coach John Harbaugh asked the top-rated safety prospect a simple question: “What are you doing here?”
He was delighted to meet a composed young man who made two All-America teams at Notre Dame, the same university Harbaugh’s daughter attends. He just never thought the Ravens would have a chance to draft the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive back, who covers the field like a gazelle and hits like a bison.
“It was just fun, because I just didn’t think this chance was really going to happen,” Harbaugh said, laughing as he sat between the Ravens’ newest first-round picks, Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. “And then here we sit, because you know, we make our plans and then God laughs.”
After a chaotic first night of the draft that featured two trades, one of which landed the Ravens a second first-round pick in exchange for No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown, Friday afternoon was a time to meet and celebrate the fruits of that roller coaster evening.
Harbaugh could hardly contain his glee as he described the multitude of ways the Ravens will use Hamilton and gushed about the way Linderbaum sustains blocks. Both players attended the introductory news conference with their families and girlfriends, and both said they landed in the right place after a tense wait on Thursday night.
“I was just talking to coach earlier about how we’ll look back 10 years later and realize it was the perfect fit and everything happened for the right reasons,” Hamilton said.
The picks generally drew morning-after kudos from draft analysts, who saw Hamilton and Linderbaum as easily the top prospects at their positions and excellent values where the Ravens selected them. Both new Ravens come from long athletic pedigrees.
Hamilton’s father, Derrek, starred as a 6-foot-7 forward at Southern Miss and was a third-round pick of the New Jersey Nets in the 1988 NBA draft. His mother, Jackie, was born in South Korea. Hamilton was born in Crete and lived in Russia as a young child while his dad pursued a professional career overseas. His brother, Tyler, played basketball at Penn and William & Mary, and his cousin, Antonio Lang, played on Duke’s back-to-back national title winners in the early 1990s.
“I think it helped a lot,” he said of growing up in a family full of high-level athletes. “Just from a young age, seeing professional athletes, just the way they work and how diligent and focused they were and detailed, I became accustomed to it and it just felt normal to me throughout middle and high school. That’s honestly how I learned to work.”
After he made his way from the prep fields of Atlanta to Notre Dame, he drew praise for his maturity and leadership skills, becoming team captain his junior year even as he proved to be a turnover-causing machine on the field.
Harbaugh said Hamilton will be a “very multi-purpose-type player” with the Ravens as he slots in beside incumbent starter Chuck Clark and free-agent prize Marcus Williams, one of the best coverage safeties in football.
“You can play deep, have him play deep in the middle,” he said. “He can come down and play dime. He can play nickel. He plays his man coverage. He plays zone coverage, and he tackles people. He blitzes.”
He promised to get Hamilton, who would look like an outside linebacker with another 20 pounds on his frame, his first career sack.
Linderbaum was an all-around athlete growing up in Solon, Iowa. He played at the same high school where his grandfather coached and his father starred as a baseball player. Though he knew his future lay in football, he earned four varsity letters as a first baseman and pitcher, threw the discus and shot put for the track team and finished third in the state tournament as a heavyweight wrestler.
“I’m a competitive person, and I think doing all those sports helped develop that,” he said. “I think the more sports you did in high school, the better all-around athlete you’re going to be.”
Linderbaum comes from an offensive line factory at Iowa and said he has spent time around one of the greatest products of that assembly line, former Ravens All-Pro Marshal Yanda.
“Just seeing his work ethic, as a young guy, that’s who you want to be like,” he said.
Yanda, in turn, heaped praise on Linderbaum during a visit to the Ravens facility. “We didn’t have to call him,” Harbaugh said. “Because when he visited, he was volunteering information and he couldn’t talk enough about by this guy.”
In the run-up to the draft, some evaluators questioned whether the 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum would fit the Ravens’ blocking scheme, which does not rely heavily on zone concepts that would showcase his rare mobility. Harbaugh downplayed such concerns, suggesting that Linderbaum’s athleticism and tenacity would translate to any system.
“He’s not just an athletic center, he’s a physical center,” he said. “So when you get the gaps, the gap-scheme back blocks that you’re talking about, he holds up and he’s moving people on those blocks. So we’re confident he can do any kind of block we need.”
He called Linderbaum the best college center the Ravens have watched on tape in “many, many years.”
Already, Linderbaum understands his chief mission: keep defenders away from quarterback Lamar Jackson as he weaves his magic in the backfield.
“I mean, my job’s to protect him,” he said. “I’m going to bring it just to protect him and keep him safe.”
()
News
NBA playoffs: Tyus Jones, Jordan McLaughlin are point guards who set the table and the pace
Two of the most impactful players through the first five games of the NBA first-round playoff series between Minnesota and Memphis were guys very few would have pegged as pendulum swingers for their respective sides.
Yet both the Grizzlies and Timberwolves have been better with their reserve point guards on the floor versus off it. Through the first five games of the series, Memphis was even with Minnesota in the 151 minutes in which Tyus Jones did not play, and 25 points better than the Wolves with the Apple Valley product on the court.
The Timberwolves had been outscored by the Grizzlies by 27 points in the 182 minutes played without Jordan McLaughlin. In the 58 minutes he was on it, Minnesota was plus-two.
Both the Grizzlies and Wolves play with a bit of chaos to their games. Jones and McLaughlin add needed control.
“I think those guys have definitely had an impact. McLaughlin has obviously given them a big boost off the bench, Tyus has given us a big boost off the bench,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “You talk about depth, you talk about the impact of point guards and playmakers, you’ve got to just throw out size at the end of the day when guys can make an impact, whether it’s the shooting ability, it’s the playmaking ability, it’s the pace ability. You’ve just got to play to that, and whoever is making an impact in net rating, hopefully they have a strong hand in victory.”
Both players have had strong hands in victory for their teams throughout the season. McLaughlin had the best net rating among Minnesota’s three point guards over the final couple of months of the regular season. Memphis went 19-4 this season in games started by Jones with Ja Morant sidelined.
McLaughlin and Jones are consistently underestimated as players because they don’t post gaudy point totals, yet their teams perform better when they’re on the floor. Because both players set the pace for their respective clubs and the table for their teammates.
In this series alone, it’s been evident that Memphis loves getting up and down the floor. But the Grizzlies have at times gotten ahead of themselves, leading to turnovers and easy misses.
It’s probably not a coincidence that the Grizzlies have performed so well with Jones, the perennial NBA leader in assist-to-turnover ratio, on the floor. Minnesota’s potent offense was generally only slowed this season by stagnancy and turnovers. McLaughlin is the Wolves’ best ball mover, and created the highest pace for the Wolves.
And the fact that neither posts high point totals doesn’t seem to matter much. Minnesota doesn’t need much scoring production from McLaughlin, giving its plethora of scoring options. The fact McLaughlin doesn’t demand shots is actually a positive in his column.
Is it possible there is a resurgence of value taking place for point guards of that mold?
“I believe so, for sure. Guys who can push the pace and get off of it,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We’ve had so many high-usage handlers in the league over the last number of years, it is nice to have a guy where when he gets to the heart of the defense, he moves off of it right away and kind of lets the ball movement flow, particularly with these offenses now that are pretty free flowing. It’s fun to watch those guys play.”
As their team impact rises, will the salaries reflect that? Jones, for instance, has always been a net rating driver, yet former Wolves boss Gersson Rosas balked at paying the point guard for his worth when he hit free agency back in 2019. And McLaughlin is in Year 1 of a three-year deal in which he’s making less than $2.5 million annually.
Perhaps the best test of value will come this offseason, when Jones hits the free-agent market again. He’s proven that when he plays — and, in particular, plays with starter-quality scorers — he and the team shine.
Now, will a team be willing to hand him the reins as a starting point guard, and pay him to do so? Jones isn’t sure if the way he’s valued as a player has changed around the League this season.
He’ll find out in a couple months.
“I try just to be myself night in and night out, and that’s all I’ve done my whole career. So not really sure if it’s a growing appreciation or what, but if I’m helping my team get wins, especially in the playoffs, I’m sure the appreciation will grow,” Jones said. “So it’s a bonus, and that’s a good thing that will happen, but at the end of the day, my focus is on helping the team get wins and trying to help us reach our goals.”
News
Ellen DeGeneres tapes final episode: ‘The greatest privilege of my life’
News
Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.
Debra Howze, a resident of St. Paul’s Rice Street neighborhood, was taken aback last month when her landlord informed her that her monthly rent would be going up $150, or just over 10 percent. She said she able to argue him down to a $100 increase, but it still stung her wallet and her peace of mind.
If a rent control cap had been in effect, “I could have more groceries,” said Howze, who keeps her thermostat low, helps the landlord with yardwork and bundles up to keep costs down. “You know gas prices went up with heating, and the weather’s been colder.”
On Sunday, a new citywide ordinance authored with residents like Howze in mind will limit annual rent increases for St. Paul’s roughly 51,000 renter households to 3 percent annually.
Questions still abound, including how many landlords will attempt to make a case for hardship exemptions and seek temporary waivers to the new “rent stabilization” mandate, which was approved by city voters at the ballot box last November.
‘SELF-CERTIFY’ REQUESTS
Under a process published in early April by the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, landlords seeking to increase rents more than 3 percent but less than 8 percent can “self-certify” such requests by submitting an intake form to the city. Larger increases would require an appeal to a city hearing officer.
The voter-approved ballot language indicates landlords need to justify their hardship exemption by pointing to eligible expenses or changes in their situation that would prevent a “reasonable rate of return.”
Given near-record inflation and high construction maintenance costs, some observers foresee heavy demand for hardship waivers, which in turn has fueled widespread concern that the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections — and city offices in general — may be understaffed to handle the administration of applications, appeals and complaints.
A recommended worksheet for landlords attempting to calculate a reasonable return spans 22 pages. A finalized version of the draft rules was published Friday afternoon, alongside responses to various public comments, such as questions around why the city considers 2019 the “base year” for calculating typical landlords profits and expenses.
HOUSING MARKET IMPACT
Uncertainty about the exemption process and other rent control particulars has roiled St. Paul’s housing market, at least when it comes to the supply of new rental units.
Construction permits for multi-family and mixed-use apartment buildings in St. Paul plummeted after the November vote compared to the same period a year prior, though some experts say it’s too soon to tell if that’s a temporary market reaction.
The St. Paul slowdown stands in stark contrast to local and national housing demand, which has soared. Metro-wide, builders pulled construction permits for 2,859 multi-family units in April, more than 10 times the number from a year ago at this time, according to Housing First Minnesota, a homebuilding association.
Some say it’s just a matter of time before the St. Paul market comes around, as well.
“There were (business) threats to leave our cities when minimum wage increased, and we have not seen that happening. We are still a thriving economy,” said Tram Hoang, the campaign manager for last year’s “Keep St. Paul Home” ballot initiatve, during a media event on Friday.
“St. Paul has done a lot in recent years to help development be easier, from zoning changes to parking reforms, and this is just another regulatory change,” Hoang added. “Everytime there’s a regulatory change, there’s a slight adjustment period. … We see that across the country.”
I’m not an economist, but there’s a significant cost for an owner to move a restaurant or business out of St. Paul. For a pension fund manager, it probably just made their job easier. “We have so many places to choose from, but at least we can eliminate St. Paul.”
— Steve Subera (@SteveSubera) April 29, 2022
REACTIONS
Republican state lawmakers have nonetheless attempted to pre-empt city-specific rent control ordinances through proposed legislation at the State Capitol, and rent control as authored in St. Paul has proven almost equally unpopular with most members of the St. Paul City Council as well as the general real estate development community.
The Minneapolis City Council is studying its own version of rent control, which likely will not hit the public ballot until November 2023.
Changes to the St. Paul ordinance are likely. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who in the days before the November vote declared himself a rent control supporter with some reservations, has proposed a major amendment to exempt new construction for 15 years. If approved by the city council, that would likely take effect next January.
A city-driven stakeholder group is debating further changes, such as whether the 3 percent annual rent cap should automatically adjust for inflation.
Not every landlord opposes rent control.
Cisco Cole, an East Side homeowner, rents out several rooms in his home to his adult children and acquaintances who have become like family. It wasn’t that long ago that he was a Minneapolis renter, staring down a sudden $700 monthly rent increase that nearly doubled his housing expenses a few weeks before Christmas 2018.
“For me, and the people that rent for me, we decided to make it more of a collaborative effort,” said Cole on Friday. “I don’t see a reason for me to ever raise rent. It’s not something that I’m profiting from. It’s not something I ever see myself profiting from.”
Cole said he recognizes that a no-profit housing model wouldn’t work for everyone, but neither does the fear “that rent’s going up and if you can’t pay this you’re out,” he said. “That’s not a community I want to be part of.”
‘The perfect fit’: Ravens introduce first-round draft picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum
NBA playoffs: Tyus Jones, Jordan McLaughlin are point guards who set the table and the pace
Software Development Life Cycle – Understanding the Process and Choosing a Partner
Ellen DeGeneres tapes final episode: ‘The greatest privilege of my life’
Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.
Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
More MN inmates to be eligible for federal aid for college classes
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment trust fund, front-line worker bonuses
Easy Ways to Advertise
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations