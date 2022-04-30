Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins With Massive Potential in May 2022

10 seconds ago

Altcoin News
  • ApeCoin has been up 2.06% in the last 24 hours.
  • The price of SOL has continued to fall, although it is still close to a critical support level.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins With Massive Potential in May 2022

ApeCoin (APE)

In the APE Ecosystem, ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token designed to empower and motivate a decentralized community working at the cutting edge of web3. Voting on how the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund should be spent is done by ApeCoin holders through the ApeCoin DAO decentralized governance structure. The APE Foundation implements ApeCoin holders’ suggestions. ApeCoin is a cryptocurrency based on Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club initiative, a decentralized project.

According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $22.55 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,240,492,591 USD. ApeCoin has been up 2.06% in the last 24 hours.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a fully-functioning open-source project that provides decentralized financial (DeFi) services using blockchain technology’s permissionless nature. It wasn’t until March 2020 that the Solana Foundation, with its Geneva, Switzerland offices, started working on the project. The price of SOL has continued to fall, although it is still close to a critical support level. The price is still under pressure around the declining trend line, indicating that the market is undergoing a complicated correction. Investors are waiting for a strong rebound to make an entry.

According to CMC, the Solana price today is $94.05 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,141,151,807 USD. Solana has been down 1.88% in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM)

The project’s aims for the modular architecture that demystifies decentralized applications will make blockchain technology less complicated and challenging for developers. In addition, an Interblockchain Communication protocol enables blockchain networks to connect more easily to avoid industrial fragmentation.

According to CMC, the Cosmos price today is $18.98 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $438,897,747 USD. Cosmos has been down 5.77% in the last 24 hours.

