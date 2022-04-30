Connect with us

Top 3 Lending Projects by Total Value Locked (TVL) as per CryptoDep

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
  • LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control.
  • Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral.

Let us look at the top 3 lending projects by total value locked as per CryptoDep.

Anchor Protocol (ANC)

Stablecoin deposits may earn up to 19.5 percent interest using the Anchor Protocol lending and borrowing system. Lenders benefit from low volatility by depositing their UST and earning good returns on their investments. LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control by borrowers.

According to CMC, the Anchor Protocol price today is $1.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,435,366 USD. Anchor Protocol has been down 4.82% in the last 24 hours.

Aave (AAVE)

Using the Aave system, anybody may lend and borrow cryptocurrency. By putting digital assets into liquidity pools, lenders may earn interest. Borrowers may then take out a short-term loan with their cryptocurrency as collateral using this liquidity. In addition, AAVE is a governance token, which means that owners of the token vote on how the protocol is developed in the future.

According to CMC, the Aave price today is $156.24 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $254,168,406 USD. Aave is down 7.81% in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP)

By putting their cryptocurrencies into one of the several pools offered by Compound, customers may receive interest in their investments. Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral, on the other hand. As a result, the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 50 and 75 percent, depending on the collateral asset.

According to CMC, the Compound price today is $116.48 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,077,638 USD. Compound is down 6.43% in the last 24 hours.

IamUkraine Studio announces Zelenskiy’s NFT Collection to support Ukraine

April 29, 2022

IamUkraine Studio announces Zelenskiy's NFT Collection to support Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine, 29th April, 2022, Chainwire

IamUkraine studio announces the launch of its NFT collection to pave the way towards an iconic artform to aid Ukraine. Focused on improving the domestic humanitarian landscape, the collection is expected to provide support to the struggling population.

IamUkraine is proud to announce its initiative to support the Ukrainian cause with the introduction of Zelenskiy’s NFT collection. The company is launching the paramount collection to provide humanitarian support and assistance to domestic causes in Ukraine. Recognizing the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, the company has paved the way to provide effective support to struggling citizens in Ukraine. IamUkraine has a history of creating iconic digital art to support global initiatives.

More information about the upcoming launch can be found at zelenskiynft.com. 

Talking more about the upcoming launch, Project Director Volodymyr Samoilenko said, “We want the world to come together to provide humanitarian support to the Ukrainian cause by supporting this project. Zelenskiy’s NFT collection is centered around showcasing unique art forms to celebrate the bravery shown by the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent months. The spirit of the leader has been an inspiration for people around the world. We realized how impactful it was to show global support to the country, and this is a significant step in that direction.”

According to the lead artist Mariya Makarenko, “The project will serve as a historical reminder of the global support received by Zelenskyy through this turbulent period. The artistic direction is focused on representing the bravery and fortitude shown by the national leadership through this challenging time. By presenting these art pieces to the world, we’re hoping to present a unifying image of the world. The representation of the country’s national identity is a hallmark element of the project, and we hope to convey our support through this launch.”

Global insiders have welcomed the launch by showing massive support for the initial public offering. The launch follows through on IamUkraine’s philosophy to make an impact through expressive art forms. The company has showcased an inclination to stay firm and serve as a unifying force. IamUkraine is becoming the most promising support project for Ukraine, thanks to the unifying focus of the project. The creative project is also paired with an advanced utility to deliver a historic value proposition to customers and followers. In these challenging times, art is emerging as a key source of strength and support.

Further details about the utility and elements of the launch can be found on the website.

About Zelenskiy’s NFT

A collection of 10,000 unique Zelenskiy’s NFT was created to eternalize the historic efforts and courage showcased by the Ukrainian people and  President Zelensky. Purpose-built collection to aid Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian causes with expansive community benefits. Unique artform and generative representation to show worldwide support towards Ukraine. Curated to go beyond the NFT space and present a lasting historic insight into the insurmountable courage of Ukraine.

About IamUkraine

IamUkraine studio is a blockchain initiative launched to provide supportive assistance to global communities through digital art. The project brings together artistic representation with a strong social cause to empower struggling communities and help them overcome adversity. The IamUkraine will launch the Zelenskiy’s NFT Collection on 12 May 2022.

Bitcoin Turns Bearish In The Short TermsAs Market Dives Into Extreme Fear

1 hour ago

April 29, 2022

bitcoin
Bitcoin has seen some better days but that does not mean that the cryptocurrency is no longer a viable choice. The thing is that the recent downtrend has set it on a bearish path and with the market halfway to the next halving, it could very well be that the market is headed into another stretched-out bear. This is certainly the case for the short term given how the digital asset has been performing lately. Coupled with current investor sentiment and it is a recipe for disaster.

Market Turns Fearful

The Fear & Greed Index always helps give an idea of how investors are feeling towards the market. It is a helpful tool that aggregates data across a number of metrics and then delivers on a numbered scale. The scale has since been in the negative with the downtrend in the crypto market. However, it has gone from bad to worse as the index now reads extreme fear in terms of investor sentiment.

Related Reading | Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues

This is expected when cryptocurrencies dump in such a short amount of time. The market had seen about $200 billion shaved off in the space of a day while top coins like bitcoin and Ethereum had dumped continuously.

BTC down to $38k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin which had earlier reclaimed the $40,000 spot has once again lost it. It remains a strong resistance point with bears continuing sell-off trends causing the digital asset to fall from this point. If investor sentiment continues to be negative and no new money comes into the market, then bitcoin may very well retest the $35,000 before the weekend is over.

Bitcoin Is Bearish

In the short term, bitcoin has turned very bearish. A look at the indicators shows that the cryptocurrency’s price has dumped below its 50-day moving average. For a digital asset like bitcoin, it is important to stay above this level if there is to be a recovery in the short term.

It has also dumped below the 5-day moving average which means that the cryptocurrency is set to be trading just around $38,000 or less in the next couple of days.

Related Reading | Ethereum Whale Transactions Climb As Correlation With S&P 500 Continues

The next support level also happens to lie at $37,721. Not a historically strong support level for the digital asset but if the bears were to let up a bit with their selling, then it could definitely hold. However, more likely the next support level that bitcoin stops at will be that of $37,000. Here, bulls have a stronger hold and can prepare for the next resistance.

Furthermore, the market should expect significant resistance if bitcoin does try to break above $40,000 again. With less money into the market, and investors/traders being warier of putting in new money, a break above $40,000 is only likely in May.

Featured image from JournalTime, chart from TradingView.com
Binance Shuttered Accounts Associated with Relatives of Russian Officials

April 29, 2022

Binance Shuttered Accounts Associated with Relatives of Russian Officials
Binance is the world’s largest and leading cryptocurrency exchange popular among all crypto users till today. Even now, it ranks in the top list in the U.S markets by its daily trading volume. As we all are aware about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from then Binance slowly limited its service in Russia. 

Recently, Binance decided to block all the accounts linked to the relatives of the Russian government. Especially people from senior Kremlin officials who are sanctioned amidst the wave of huge war between Russia and Ukraine. Besides, the compliance team of Binance exchange is strictly checking to trace more individuals using its services. 

Binance Limits its Services in Russia 

To dig further, Binance team announces some of the names of the relatives of the Russian governments whose accounts are blocked. Earlier in March, the exchange stated it has blocked the Binance accounts and services of two major individuals.

Importantly, the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Polina Kovaleva and the daughter of President Vladimir Putin, Elizaveta Peskova. More so, Binance shares, it also blocked the account of the secretary of the President, Dmitry Peskov.

Moreover, the Binance exchange is speculating on more individuals involved in the invasion and in the criminal activities. Thus, in that order, Binance strictly blocked the account of the son of Konstantin Malofeev, Kirill Malofeev. He was arrested by the U.S Treasury department for being the key point to transfer funds encouraging the criminal activities in Russia.

In addition to the case, the Global risk and Compliance head, Chagri Poyraz says, 

“As a unique service, our Binance compliance screening operations are proactive, focusing to detect and trace the financial criminals. It is aiming to deter them before any legal action is filed on these individuals.”

Furthermore, Binance exchange is already in the process of limiting its operations and service in Russia. Even though it is one of the biggest crypto markets worldwide.

