Top 3 Lending Projects by Total Value Locked (TVL) as per CryptoDep

- LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control.
- Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral.
Let us look at the top 3 lending projects by total value locked as per CryptoDep.
Anchor Protocol (ANC)
Stablecoin deposits may earn up to 19.5 percent interest using the Anchor Protocol lending and borrowing system. Lenders benefit from low volatility by depositing their UST and earning good returns on their investments. LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control by borrowers.
According to CMC, the Anchor Protocol price today is $1.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,435,366 USD. Anchor Protocol has been down 4.82% in the last 24 hours.
Aave (AAVE)
Using the Aave system, anybody may lend and borrow cryptocurrency. By putting digital assets into liquidity pools, lenders may earn interest. Borrowers may then take out a short-term loan with their cryptocurrency as collateral using this liquidity. In addition, AAVE is a governance token, which means that owners of the token vote on how the protocol is developed in the future.
According to CMC, the Aave price today is $156.24 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $254,168,406 USD. Aave is down 7.81% in the last 24 hours.
Compound (COMP)
By putting their cryptocurrencies into one of the several pools offered by Compound, customers may receive interest in their investments. Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral, on the other hand. As a result, the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 50 and 75 percent, depending on the collateral asset.
According to CMC, the Compound price today is $116.48 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,077,638 USD. Compound is down 6.43% in the last 24 hours.