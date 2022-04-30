Vikings draft Ed Ingram, who faced two counts of sexual assault in 2018 before charges dropped

The Vikings on Friday night selected in the second round of the draft LSU guard Ed Ingram, who was charged in 2018 with two felony counts of aggravated and sexual assault of a minor before the charges were dropped in 2019.

The alleged incident involved two sisters who were both under 14 years old when Ingram was just shy of 16. Ingram was suspended by LSU for the 2018 season but was reinstated for the 2019 season after the charges were dropped.

“We’re aware of the charges that occurred in 2018,’’ said Vikings co-director of player personnel Jamaal Stephenson. “It’s a serious charge, and it’s something that we investigated and we have vetted him and feel good about where we are with Ed and that whole situation.”

Ingram, 23, did not want to say much about the charges.

“Of course, a lot of teams talked about it,’’ said Ingram, taken with the No. 59 pick. “My way to address it was I’m just focused on football like right now I’m just focusing on football, focusing on what I can do to get the Vikings better.”

Ingram said he wanted to focus on being selected by the Vikings.

“Just got drafted,’’ he said. “There’s been a lot thrown at me and a lot of friends and family congratulating me and it’s just a happy moment right now for my life.”

Ingram will provide depth in the interior of Minnesota’s offensive line.

“I feel real good about where we are with him,” Stephenson said. “He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football at LSU. As a true freshman (in 2017), came in and was a starter. A highly recruited kid coming out og high school. Played a lot of meaningful games in college. We’re excited to add him to the fold.”

Ingram was a college teammate of Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson when the Tigers won the national title in 2019. He started two of the 12 games he played in that season before becoming a regular starter in 2020 and 2021.

BOOTH’S HEALTH ISSUES

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., taken by the Vikings with the No. 42 pick in the second round, played in 35 games in his three seasons at Clemson, starting 15. But he said he never was fully healthy.

His injuries have included a recent quad strain and having had hernia surgeries in April 2021 and March 2022.

“I haven’t played healthy since like high school,’’ he said. “And yeah so the (hernia) surgery I just had that was for something from sophomore year, before sophomore year, and I got it fixed and then it didn’t real do well and I got it again recently. … I did play through injuries and that’s why I kind of like have a chip now (on his shoulder).”

Booth expects to be healthy for Minnesota’s rookie minicamp on May 13-14 and is eager to show his stuff.

“I know what I am and I know what I can bring to the table and I know like what my health is,’’ he said. “I’m ready to go. So let’s do it.”

BOND WITH THE GM

Linebacker Brian Asamoah, taken with the No. 66 pick in the third round by Minnesota, was thrilled when he learned that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is also of Ghanian descent.

“To be able to be a part of the same club, same organization, it’s everything,” Asamoah said. “I told the story to him that when he first got hired. I was like, ‘Woah, a Ghanian GM, that’s crazy,’ Now being able to play under him, I don’t know, it’s crazy.”

”