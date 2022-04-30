News
Vikings draft tracker: All of their 2022 selections here
VIKINGS DRAFT TRACKER
A look at the Vikings’ selections in the 2022 NFL draft:
FIRST ROUND
No. 32: Lewis Cine, safety, Georgia
A hard hitter, an energetic player and a good tackler who could start as a rookie.
SECOND ROUND
No. 42: Andrew Booth Jr., cornerback, Clemson
Has great potential, and might have been a first-round pick had he not had injuries.
No. 59: Ed Ingram, guard, LSU
Has good athleticism but faced sexual assault charges in 2018 before they were dropped.
THIRD ROUND
No. 66: Brian Asamoah, linebacker, Oklahoma
Has good range as an inside linebacker and could fit Minnesota’s 3-4 scheme well.
Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet to sight Shawwal moon
Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Sunday to sight Shawwal moon
ISLAMABAD(AAP): The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday to sight the moon of Shawal 1443 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s office.
The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press release on Saturday
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision about the sighting of the crescent or otherwise subsequently based on information received to that end.AAP
The post Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet to sight Shawwal moon appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Soucheray: Jacob Frey has to fix the Minneapolis PD. No more looking the other way. Call our guy for help.
The death of George Floyd, not yet two years ago, was so riveting and so visceral and so immediately present due to elevated photographic and video technology — everybody has a camera — that the Minneapolis Police Department would be inevitably examined under klieg lights. And so, we have the newly released 72-page report from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that finds “there is probable cause that the city and the MPD engage in a pattern of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.”
In one of the key findings in the report, most significantly, is the damning of the department’s culture. For example, the report said the department maintains a culture where police officers “consistently use racist, misogynistic and disrespectful language and are rarely held accountable for it.”
“Without fundamental organizational cultural changes, reforming MPD’s policies, procedures, and trainings will be meaningless,” it adds.
This is called being taken to a woodshed the likes of which we have never seen. Jacob Frey, the current mayor, has to fix this and presumably will. There is no more looking the other way. The city must ultimately adhere to a consent decree, essentially a contract issued by the Department of Human Rights spelling out the steps to reform.
The report, by the way, does not single out any officers or city leaders and it goes without saying that the MPD has among its legion professional, competent and understanding officers.
It’s Frey’s problem to solve because he happened to be the mayor during the George Floyd spring. But a suspect culture didn’t just materialize in May 2020. More accurately, we were made privy to it in a way that cannot be unseen. Go back five mayors, or 10 or 20, but let’s use five: Betsy Hodges, R.T. Rybak, Sharon Sayles Belton, Don Fraser and Al Hofstede, all progressives, as you would find in any city closest to the county’s tallest buildings. It’s not plausible that those five didn’t know the police culture was foul and too accepting of racism and undue force and lousy language and too protected by such a strong union. Those five could get you a new bicycle path or a new outdoor drinking fountain, but they couldn’t husband a police department. Those five have nothing to be proud of.
Now go back five police chiefs: Medaria Arradondo, Janeé Harteau, Tim Dolan, William McManus and Robert Olson. Maybe they tried, but they didn’t accomplish anything.
Sorry Frey, but if Floyd had died in an alley and nobody got it on tape, you would be just as ineffective as your predecessors. You much prefer the boilerplate nonsense of progressive ideology than wrestling with a real problem, in this case a dysfunctional police department. But now you have to solve the problem because we have been made privy to that culture in a way that cannot be unseen.
You need a police chief, Frey, and your answer is right here close to home. You don’t need a committee of 2,000 experts to guide your decision.
You need Todd Axtell.
St. Paul is losing Axtell as police chief in June, a tremendous loss for St. Paul, but he has grown weary of shallow support from his superiors in City Hall. Jane Prince of the St. Paul City Council, not exactly a conservative voice, said of Axtell, “if we didn’t have him, we’d have to invent him.” He’s that good. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly. He runs a tight ship. The way his department handles just the John Thompson traffic stops alone should get Axtell and his officers the Nobel Peace Prize.
I don’t know if Axtell is amenable to my lobbying nor is it my business to presume that he would even be interested. But you have a big problem to solve, Mayor Frey, and Todd Axtell becomes a free agent in June.
You’re welcome.
Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh
Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh
Shawwal crescent moon sighting, Eid Moon Sighting 2022 LIVE: The moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to 30th April, 2022.
International Astronomical Centre predicted, Eid Al Fitr 2022 to fall on Monday, May 2 in most Islamic countries and Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomical Centre, reportedly said that sighting the Shawwal crescent on Saturday, April 30 would be impossible because the moon is expected to set before the sun hence, countries that began fasting on April 2 this year, will likely complete 30 days of Ramadan, meaning Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.
Saudi Arabia Supreme Court calls on Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent moon on this date to mark the end of Ramadan and the onset of Eid celebrations.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening, which will mark the beginning of the month of Shawwal and end of Ramadan.
Eid is dictated by the sighting of the moon, which means it can’t be predicted with complete accuracy.
This means that technically it could fall either this Sunday or on Monday – here’s when the moon sighting is predicted, and everything you need to know about the festival.
During Ramadan, followers of Islam or Muslims fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. During the end of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power, which is believed to be the holiest night of the year.
Eid Moon Sighting 2022 : What is a Shawwal Moon
Muslims around the world call this auspicious crescent Moon the “Shawwal Moon” because it happens in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the phases of the Moon. Its sighting starts Eid Al-Fitr.
Yearly, Eid-ul-Fitr takes place approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it differes from country to country by about a day.
As Indian muslims celebrate the 29th day of the Ramadan fast on Wednesday, rozedaars will be getting ready to sight the crescent moon on chaand raat that will mark the onset of the month of Shawaal with Eid as its first day.
Shawwal crescent moon sighting 2022
Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with UK, US, Australia and some other Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries.
This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 and the Saudi Supreme Court has called on the Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday night, April 30 2022, which will be Ramadan 29 1443 AH. In an announcement, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court said that anyone who can sight the crescent of Shawwal with the naked eye or through binoculars must report to the nearest court and register their testimony.
The post Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh appeared first on JK Breaking News.
