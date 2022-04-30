Finance
When Ghana’s Central Bank Cracked the Whip Amidst An Unstable Sector With Too Many Banks
Ghana’s Central Bank continues in its effort to sanitize the banking sector. Notably, among some obvious sanctions it has carried out has been the mandatory takeover of two private-owned banks: Capital bank and UT bank back by the state-own Ghana Commercial Bank under the authorization of the Bank of Ghana in 2017. Other activities have been carried out by Ghana’s Central Bank yet, the sector still needs some stability. Currently, Ghana’s banking sector is unstable though its prospect looks good in the not too distant future should major regulations and activities are carried out by the Central bank.
The sector still nursing it wounds over last year sanctions on the 2 banks, yet another bank has experienced the central bank direct sanctions, thus, Unibank, (It was adjudged the 6th best performing company in Ghana at the Ghana Club 100 awards in 2017). Currently, the country`s Central Bank has announced that as at 20th, March 2017, it has mandated and authorized the Management of Unibank, ( privately owned bank) be dissolved and taken over by KPMG. Interestingly!
Now, Bank of Ghana itself needs some house cleaning. It is very unacceptable to superintend over a sector from which a player is adjudged 6th best only for it to be said to have been withholding some important data. The Central Bank, however, has its defense for the action against Unibank that the bank has persistently maintained capital adequacy level ratio close to zero which agreeably could practically mean Unibank is insolvent. Reports from the Central bank stated that it directed Unibank to desist from granting any additional new loans to customers, however, the Bank failed to comply with the directive and continued granting new loans. Also, Unibank was directed to desist from incurring any additional capital expenditures which they (Unibank) didn’t adhere to thereby, breaching section 105 of Act 930.
Admittedly, Unibank has been a creative bank if one should observe their banking activities over the years from a distance, as such, the Central bank and KPMG guide to the bank should be one that will not dissolve their positive employee-customer culture which is readily seen to be “vibrating” among their customers and bank. Unibank has some very loyal customers, with large numbers being traders. Bank of Ghana, therefore, should guide Unibank, taking into consideration the brand that exists and finding the obvious ways to revive the bank.
Having said this, the number of Universal banks is way too many for Ghana. The number should be capped as having close to 40 banks for a population of 26 million is obviously much. What needs to be done is to build the capacity of existing banks to “branch out” to customers. This can be done in two ways: expanding physical infrastructure to reaching closer to customers and expanding digital (Online/Mobile banking) infrastructure. Already existing banks should be keen on improving their service experience, getting closer to people, expanding digital means of banking and improving on banking security.
Making it clear, however, I am not in any way against the registration of banks, In fact, my position is the direct opposite as I am not oblivious of the importance of financial services to individuals and the economy as a whole. My position will pass for the opposite. My views clearly are that instead of registering new banks that with some of them operates a few branches with no superior services or infrastructures, it would be better to resource existing banks to improve their capabilities.
Finally, some of these financial institutions will have to consider merging should there be any possibility of staying profitable in business and serving customers at standards as the sector begins to become more competitive in the coming years and also especially now that the minimum capital requirement has been increased by the Central Bank to 400 million Ghana Cedis for banks, which will take effect from December 2018.
How to Avoid the Peter Principle in Small Business
With all of the attention being paid to undeserved bonuses for Wall Street execs it seems fitting to revisit The Peter Principle. It’s hard to believe it has been forty years since Laurence Peter and Raymond Hill penned what was then considered to be a business satire. The principle basically states that employees in a hierarchy are rewarded for competence by being shoved up the ladder until they reach a position that overwhelms their ability to function in that job. “In time, every post tends to be occupied by an employee who is incompetent to carry out its duties,” wrote the authors in 1969.
Although, the principle when carried to extremes, can cause a certain cynicism about business in general. We know that not every CEO on Wall Street is or was incompetent but there definitely was and, quite frankly, still is an overabundance of people leading companies who are either incompetent or too far removed from the trenches to truly understand what their companies are doing day to day. We see the principle at work in the sports world as assistant coaches are promoted to head coach only to fall on their faces because they don’t have the necessary leadership skills. Just because someone is excelling their current role doesn’t mean they are ready to be promoted. It always comes back to the question of readiness. Is Joe ready to take on a leadership role? If so, why? If not, what are his weaknesses that need to be strengthened before he takes on the new role.
Jack Welch of GE fame said it best of leadership, “Genuine leadership comes from the quality of your vision and your ability to spark others to extraordinary performance.” Being a top salesperson doesn’t make you qualified to lead the sales department. Being a top lawyer doesn’t mean you will have equal success running the firm.
As a business grows the important of leadership becomes critical. This is why we see many entrepreneurs hire professional CEOs once the company grows beyond the capability of the founder. On the other hand the stories of founders who refused to hire people who knew more about leadership than they did are almost proverb as the companies crashed and burned as a result.
For small businesses the Peter Principle also has implications, especially when it comes to service. Having a brilliant idea and starting a business or having an expertise and then buying a business in that field doesn’t guarantee success. You could be brilliant in that field but if you don’t understand how to deliver your product or service with world class service the Peter Principle is at work. Successful business owners own up to their weaknesses and shore them up with people who are better at delivering competency in a particular area in the business.
Being “competent” seems like such a low expectation. We are in a world that demands excellence. The Wall Street mess has brought us down to earth somewhat but shouldn’t lower our expectations when it comes to business excellence. In big business, the shareholders will vote how they feel about the company’s leadership and the stock price will often reflect the dissatisfaction or satisfaction with current leadership. In the small business world your clients will vote with their purchasing dollars.
Here are some things small business owners can do to avoid succumbing to The Peter Principle:
1. Own up to your personal weaknesses as a manager and those of others in your company.
2. Take steps to gain the necessary know-how or hire someone who already has it. Isolate skills that need to be developed in your employees.
3. Have a performance standard in your company and make sure everyone in the organization embraces it.
4. If you are in over your head, get help!
Be the anti-Peter Principle. Rise above competency to excellence. That’s what will lead us out of these challenging times and will capture market share for those who are willing to understand their weaknesses and take steps today to strengthen them.
Tips to Help You Purchase a Digital Camera
Before you invest in a digital camera, make sure you follow a checklist. This will help you organize your needs and wants. Before investing in a camera, don’t forget to do your homework. You can choose from a lot of models. Since digital cameras vary by price and a lot of other factors, making this decision can be confusing for you. In this article, we are going to share with you a few tips that can help you choose the best compact camera. Read on to know more.
Talk to Others
Before you go to a camera store, you should talk to your friends. According to the latest study, more than 30% of American households have at least one digital camera. Therefore, discussing the matter with others will help you benefit from their knowledge and experience. If a member of your family already owns a camera, they can give you useful tips to get the right model.
Consider your Use
Find out how you are going to use the camera. For example, if you need a camera to shoot nature photos, get a compact camera with a big zoom lens. In the same way, if you are going to shoot your kids playing, a digital camera with a large zoom lens and quicker response time will be a better choice.
On the other hand, if you want to shoot in low light conditions, you should get a camera that can do well in low light environments.
Types of Prints
You may also want to consider the type of prints you are going to make. The majority of digital cameras offer high resolution. So you can get large printouts without any problem. The size of your printouts is directly related to the resolution of your camera.
Size of the Camera
Based on your preferences, you can buy either a large or small camera. Smaller units are known as compact cameras. These cameras are so small that you can keep them in your pocket. It all boils down to your personal preferences and needs.
Read Glossary
You may want to understand the terms related to digital cameras. For this purpose, you can read a camera glossary. With the right knowledge, you will be able to use your camera much better.
Set a Budget
High-end camera models cost a great deal of money. Therefore, it is much better to set a budget for you before you get out to buy your favorite digital camera. However, you can get a good quality camera for 300 dollars or less.
At the Store
It’s not a good idea to purchase a digital camera that is more powerful or expensive then you need. For beginners, it is much better to purchase a point-and-shoot camera. Once you have gained some experience, you can opt for an advanced model to improve your photography skills.
6 Tips To Help You Buy A Condo
The condo is short for condominiums. Typically, a condo is one unit in a multiple-unit real estate. In other words, it’s a building or community that looks like an apartment. Plus, it may include public places, dog walking areas, gyms, playgrounds, swimming pools, and parks, just to name a few. In this article, we are going to share a few tips that may help you buy a condo. Read on to find out more.
1. Consider your Lifestyle
If you don’t like to mow the lawn, condo living can be an ideal choice for you. Similarly, if you can’t afford to spend $5000 on your HVAC system, you may consider this option. On the other hand, if you like a large backyard, you may give a go to a different type of property, such as a townhouse.
In the same way, if you don’t like to share the floors, ceilings, or walls of your house with your neighbor, a condo may not be a good choice for you.
2. Work with a Good Realtor
Make sure you look for a good real estate agent should you have made your mind to buy a condo. Ideally, it’s better that you find someone who enjoys a good track record and plenty of experience in the field. They will guide you through the process.
The real estate agent may have a great idea of the developments in your area and the issues they may have.
3. Decide on the Type of Amenities
Condos may provide a list of amenities. If you work with a good real estate agent, don’t forget to find out about the type of amenities in your area. Besides, you should consider other important factors, such as your budget and the location. This will help you find the best place.
Don’t forget to leave out amenities that you don’t want to have, such as a swimming pool. But having these amenities may still worth it as they will add to the curb appeal of the property.
4. Look for an FHA-Approved Condo
Getting a mortgage against your condominium involves more complications than other types of properties. The reason is that the development of the condo may go through scrutiny including your personal finances.
If you check the website of the FHA, you may find a list of condos that are approved. Therefore, we suggest that you get help from a good mortgage professional.
5. Find out About the Maintenance Aspect
It’s important that you know to find out who is going to take care of the maintenance of the condo. After all, you don’t want to end up with a condo that is not properly maintained. Apart from this, poor management may have a negative impact on the value of your property.
Therefore, it makes sense to find out who is going to supervise the maintenance of your property.
6. Consider the Association Fees
Aside from the mortgage, make sure you consider the condo association fees as well. If you review the fees, you will come to know what it includes. Typically, the services include cleaning common areas, lawn care, and snow removal, to name a few.
It’s a good idea to know the house rules of the community. There may be some noise level restrictions. If you understand these regulations in advance, it will help you find out whether the community is the right one for you.
In short, if you follow these tips, you can make the best choice.
