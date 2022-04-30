Finance
Why Brands Should Invest in Digital Marketing
Have you been planning to start your own business?
Or you have one already, and you are wondering how to attract more customers.
Well, for a business to succeed, it requires a great marketing strategy.
Some companies are reluctant to accept the fact that the world is now digital. But, what they don’t realize is that they are losing a huge percentage of prospects with this mindset because they are not advertising about their business on the media platform where their targeted audience spends most of their time: Digital media platforms.
It might sound extreme, but the fact is that traditional marketing has totally overrun by the online marketing.
If you have your own website, eCommerce platform or you are planning to create one, it is very important to invest in digital marketing. Why? Because the theory nowadays is if you don’t exist online nowadays, you simply don’t exist. It is as simple as that…
Here are a few reasons why you should invest in digital marketing
1. The Internet is the future
An average person spends over 8 hours a day on the internet, and the number is going to increase. The internet has become a platform to spread information. These days, it surpasses any other form of media and it is expected that it will keep on expanding exponentially. Traditional marketing generates visibility and reach, but when compared the internet does it in a much better way.
It is more persuasive and way more effective. It offers the client total control over their experience. Customers can assess a product, review the specifications and take other’s opinion on that product.
One thing is clear: The internet is the best source for someone who wants to look for information about your products or services.
2. Targeted audience
Traditional marketing has a restricted impact on the customers. This is so because the marketers using traditional means cannot segment their audiences as efficiently as digital marketers can do.
There are several ways using which you can find who is your targeted audience so that you can focus only on them and get effective results.
These tools analyse various factors like demographics, interests, geographic location etc. so that you can finally find the right audience who will be really interested in your business.
3. Unlimited reach
There was a time when the size and distance of audience was considered as a great problem as far as advertising is concerned. Geographic location was one of the biggest barriers and it was hard to get access to audiences that were not national or local. However, the internet is available nowadays in all the parts of the world, so there is no need to worry about the reach when you opt for digital marketing. No wonder why nowadays digital strategies are the most preferred advertising method for a business.
“Virilization” is the most effective ways to get your brand out there.
To reach that level, a lot of hard work is a must.
You must update your content constantly, post relevant and useful info, and make sure the experience for a user is worthy. If you can capture the attention of your customer and he or she promotes your work, then there is a good chance that it will widen your reach and affect a lot more prospects within a short span of time.
4. Measuring results is much simpler
Following up your digital marketing or advertising actions is incredibly simple. Thanks to the digital marketing tools that are available today. These digital tools utilize digital marketing metrics to help you judge how effective is your strategy and inform you whether you are on the right track to achieve your targeted ROI.
5. Unbeatable speed
The speed provided by digital media is unparalleled. The coverage is instantaneous without any barriers. With digital marketing strategies, you will be able to see the results right away because it allows immediate and direct communication with partners and clients. Everything takes place under one platform. Your brand, media on which you advertise, your customer all are online. You can analyse the entire process simultaneously.
6. Engagement with customers
With digital marketing services, getting to understand your customers is simple. The interactive nature of the internet has offered companies the opportunity to attain important insights into their targeted audiences, so that they can provide them better products and services. With the right usage of social media platforms, you can establish a strong relationship with your clients. You can know what they are looking for. Having a place where clients can interact with you gives them the opportunity to express their comments, likes, and dislikes. Your clients are the most objective critics, and with your assistance, you can rectify any of your mistakes.
Do not miss this opportunity. You should take the opinions of your customers seriously.
Having a medium to interact with clients online like for example, a forum, platform or an instant messaging system allows you to resolve the problems and answer the questions asked by your customers immediately. This in turn, makes your business more accessible.
Finance
Stock Market Malaysia History and Operations
Stock Market Malaysia – The Bursa Malaysia Berhad is an important member of the global stock markets, with a history stretching back almost 80 years. Instituted in 1930, the private Singapore Stockbrokers’ Association was the first sanctioned securities trading organization in Malaysia. This association of stock market Malaysia was renamed the Malayan Stockbrokers’ Association in 1937, but did not yet publicly trade shares.
In 1960, public trading of shares was inaugurated with the public Malaysian market, called the Malayan Stock Exchange. The Malayan Stock Exchange was the predecessor of the modern Malayan securities market. The Malayan Stock Exchange was renamed the Stock Exchange of Malaysia in 1964.
The stock market Malaysia operations continued as the Stock Exchange of Malaysia and Singapore (SEMS) after Singapore seceded from Malaysia in 1965. The exchange split into the Stock Exchange of Singapore, and the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange Board in 1973, following the separation of the Malayan and Singapore currencies. In 1976, the Kuala Lumpur StockExchange was incorporated to take over operations of the KLSEB. The KLSEB was renamed the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 1994.
Under direction of the Demutualization Act, in 2004 the klse stock market was converted from a not-for-profit organization limited by the guarantee of its membership, to an entity limited by its shares, called the Bursa Malaysia Berhad. At this time, the stock market Malaysia exchanges had a market capitalization of US $189 billion. With conversion, the securities exchange part of the business was transferred to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bursa Securities. In 2005, Bursa Malaysia was listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
The main index, called the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) passed the 1,000 milestone in 2006, and in June 2007 held a market capitalization of US $307 billion. The market operations are divided into a Securities Exchange, a Derivatives Exchange, and an Offshore Exchange.
Larger companies are listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Main Board, medium sized companies on the Second Board, and high growth and technology companies on the MESDAQ market. There is also a separate board for offshore companies. Futures and options contracts are traded on the Derivatives Exchange, operated by Bursa Derivatives. These capital markets are regulated by various acts of parliament. The network of holding companies also develops and distributes comprehensive market information products and services.
There are plenty of markets that you can trade in. For many, trading a small bit of your portfolio overseas can help lower your exposure to what happens on the North American exchanges.
Finance
The Importance of Share Capital
With company formations it is important to consider the amount of share capital that you select at the time of incorporation. Share capital is the nominal value of the shares within a company, calculated by the number of shares multiplied by the value of each allowance. There is some variation within the types of allowance capital, in addition to the types of allowance. It is important to understand the difference between terms when you initially set up the company, to avoid costly changes at a later date.
Share capital can be divided into authorised allowance capital and issued allowance capital. Authorised share capital refers to the maximum amount that the company can issue, without going to the shareholders for further approval by resolution. Prior to 1st October 2009, it was a legal requirement for private limited companies to set a level of authorised allowance capital. With this legislation no longer in place, the term has become less common. Issued share capital, on the other hand, is the actual value of shares which have been issued to shareholders. With new company formations, it is important to ensure you issue the right amount of shares from the beginning.
Although possible, it is more difficult to alter the level of share capital after incorporation. In addition to considering the company’s current position, it may be useful to also consider the potential share position in the future. If the company is looking to bring in shareholders at a later date, the amount of share capital issued should be an easily divisible number. The benefit of this is that bringing additional shareholders can occur through a transfer, as opposed to there being a need to issue new shares.
The second important consideration with regards to share decisions is whether all of your shareholders will receive the same rights and dividends. A company may decide to delegate particular share benefits to different groups of shareholders through a system of share classes. Common share classes are ‘ordinary shares’, ‘preference shares’ and ‘redeemable shares’. Ordinary shares are the most common type, and describe shares which have standard rights and dividend entitlement attached to them. Preference shareholders, on the other hand, are entitled to receive their dividend payment ahead of other classes of share. It is often the case that this preference is in lieu of other share rights, such as the right to vote on company decisions.
As previously stated, although it is possible to alter a company’s level of share capital after incorporation, the procedure can be difficult. To increase the share capital, the company would be required to issue new shares. In order to decrease it, the company would need to purchase its own shares, or undertake a share redemption programme. There are other ways in which a company can amend or reduce share capital, though it is advisable to form the company with the desired amount.
When setting up a company, whether directly or through a company formations agent the legal requirement is to issue at least one share to one shareholder. Although this is the minimum legal requirement, it is recommended to consider the potential benefits of a greater level of share capital, and the possibility of varying share rights.
Finance
5 Tools Everyone in The Virtual Assistant Work Industry Should Be Using
In the virtual assistant work industry, some tools will make the work fast. Tools are useful for every task, will be collaborating with others, with the team members or even with clients. Devices that are essential to increase productivity and be more efficient.
Knowing what tools to use in every need and how to manage these makes a difference for every task or project. Here is the list of devices that anyone can use:
G Suite
G Suite or Google Suite, or formerly known as Google Apps, has a wide variety of applications that anyone can use. These can work seamlessly from the computer, phone or tablet. It just needs one Google account, and all forms can be accessed.
– Gmail is a useful tool for managing emails and business communication. It is usually used by virtual workers to connect formally with one another.
– Saving files in the computer does not allow anyone to share to someone from outside your environment. Hence, Google has created a cloud or online storage to keep your data and share with other people. These are what they call Google Drive. All data can be saved, from documents, images, spreadsheets, etc.
– Google has made time management and scheduling calendar more accessible, and here is Google Calendar which can also be shared with the team and collaborate with others around the globe.
Google has made a lot of effort in creating these apps which will help not only individuals but also for businesses. So, why not make use of these apps and these will make a virtual assistant’s work efficient.
Skype
Nothing beats Skype for online meetings and conference calls. Skype allows the user to communicate both instant message and voice chat. Voice chat allows telephone calls between users and makes use to see a client or team members, share screens, and exchange messages. These calls can also record if you want to have a copy of it.
Skype is a useful tool for communication.
Snagit
Snagit is a screenshot program that captures video display and audio output. It makes it possible to easily and quickly share what people can see that trying to describe it in email or chat message. It has a lot of annotation tools to highlight details and focus attention on specific items quickly. It can also upload to a screencast with just a click which automatically copies the link to the clipboard by just pasting the link into an email and sent it to other people.
Snagit is a useful tool in sharing what others cannot see.
Canva
Canva is a free graphic-design tool website which is easy to use. With a drag and drop interface, users can quickly create Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest covers. The tool provides access to over a million photographs, graphics and font styles. Canva is use by non-designers as well as professionals. This device can also apply for both web and print media designs and graphics.
Buffer
One way get traffic on social media platforms is to share some thoughts or posting photos or videos with captions. The Buffer is a tool to share posts the smarter move. By creating a posting schedule, selecting the best time zone, and customizing the days and times the position, it will automatically be visible on social media platforms. Just by dropping and clicking the settings, Buffer will take care of it all.
In a virtual assistant work industry, there are a lot of tools that anyone can use. Be for email, cloud storage, or just graphics designing. Will just keep in mind that learning these things is not in a prompt manner but takes time to get used to it. Thus, those who would want to learn should be willing to learn.
