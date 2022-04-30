Finance
Why Do the Creditors Agree To Debt Settlements?
There are creditors that agree to debt settlements to ease your financial burdens. One way this can be achieved is through debt consolidation loans. You may wonder why creditors offer to settle debts but this is something they do to make the most of a losing situation. Getting something back, even just a little is better than getting nothing at all.
Banks are usually required to write off delinquent accounts as bad debts after about six months of non-payment. When it reaches this point, financial institutions will end up with nothing but lost cash. This is also usually the point when banks turn to collection agencies in the hope of getting some of their money back.
As an incentive for people to repay, some providers offer to consolidate their clients’ outstanding debts. If you are also in a dilemma that prevents you from paying back the money you owe, you may also opt to consolidate all of them into one loan package. This makes it easier for you to repay your arrears in an affordable manner.
Consolidating your debts involve integrating all your debts into one loan. This makes it possible to repay just one loan at an affordable rate each month. Having to make several payment for various debts in different amounts may cause you to have financial problems. When times are not economically sound, it might work to your advantage to arrange a settlement plan with your credit collector.
Depending on the situation, a debt collector may take on your debts from several of your creditors and assume the responsibility of getting repayment from you in a single monthly payment scheme. Creditors agree to settlements to avoid having clients file for bankruptcy which will lead to losses for them. People who have unpaid debts can also benefit from this option.
Going for bankruptcy will lead to more damage to your credit score. If you are willing to settle for a consolidated loan and repay what you owe somehow, then you can even prevent more damage to your credit history. Being able to repay what you owe, even in small amounts is better than not paying at all or filing for bankruptcy.
Debt consolidation loans will allow you to repay what you owe and even give you a chance to improve your credit score. Creditors allow this to give their clients a chance to clean up their record and to get their money back somehow. This prevents losses for all parties involved.
Steps to Building a Strong Financial Foundation
Are you the master of your wealth? You should be!
In order to build a stable structure, you must begin with a heavy-duty financial foundation that will take care of you now while reinforcing your future goals. What do you need to do to put that structure in place? It is amazingly clear-cut. The tactics below will help to boost your monetary self-confidence and set yourself up for financial success.
Get Organized
Before you can proceed, you must be clear on where you stand financially right now. You can begin by developing a personal balance sheet. Make a list of each of your assets (what you own) and liabilities (what you owe). When you have gathered all your statistics this will give you a sense of your net worth.
Next, figure out your monthly cash flow and take a check of your credit. You can use a budgeting template like this one to help simplify the process.
Grow Your Net Worth
– Analyze your take home pay
– Make sure you are spending less than you earn. Keep track of your personal finances with a tool like Moneydesktop, which can empower you to take control of your finance and simplify your life.
– Manage your debt responsibly by making your payments on time and pay extra on all your consumer debt.
– Save money for your long-term goals. Open an employer sponsored 401(k) and make sure you take advantage of any employer matching programs.
Protect Yourself
Now that you are organized and following a growth plan you need to make sure you are financially safe. Try implementing these options.
– Build an emergency fund because life happens. It’s a must have to keep you financially viable – opposed to plunging into debt when you face an unexpected cost or other financial crisis.
– Check your insurance coverages. These types of policies will help to limit your out-of-pocket expenses when unexpected costs arise.
– Make sure you establish or update your estate plan. This may include updating your will, creating a living trust and instituting a power of attorney and a healthcare directive.
Prioritize Your Debt Reduction
Be conscious of over-extending by paying excessive interest on money you have borrowed. This can keep you from putting money toward your other financial goals. Debt repayment is a perfect way to start building your financial foundation. If you are interested in implementing a fast-tracked debt repayment strategy try the debt snowball method or another financial strategy to reduce your interest rates.
Define your financial goals
Now that you have put all the pieces together for your financial foundation it’s time to ask yourself what you want for both short and long term. Remember, your goals should be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound. Below are a few concepts to help you get started.
– Save for a down payment for a home
– Build retirement fund
– Save for children’s college
– Set up an emergency fund
– Save for bucket list vacations
– Become financially free
Now Let’s Make it Happen
– Be disciplined: Stick to the plan
– Maintain a balanced budget. You can’t be financially healthy if you are spending more than you earn.
– Automate your finances (regular money transfers from checking to savings, and online bill pay)
As you can see, constructing a financial foundation takes immense focus and determination. If you follow your step-by-step process you can’t help but see results. Most importantly you will begin to gain confidence in your capacity to create and stick to your new healthy financial life.
How to Create Wealth From Your Savings?
We belong to a conservative culture where saving habits are inbuilt into our DNA. As a country, we prefer to save than to spend, unlike the developed economies that are fueled by the spend driven demand of their domestic economies. Saving comes naturally to and all of us save for the future in our own ways. Whether it is putting our savings into a bank FD or contributing to a PPF or cutting down on expenses to manage a home loan EMI, savings is all that we do. But what about growing your money to something beyond the savings that may at best get you 8% – 9% return, half of which is any way gobbled up by inflation?
That’s when saving and investment come together to help you build wealth and have a sense of financial security. Having a job is not sufficient to feel financially secure because what is left from your salary after all monthly expenses are paid is not sufficient to pay for future lumpsum expenses that’ll come due over time. Salary and savings from salary cannot provide for big-ticket items in life like higher education of children, their weddings, health expenses in old age and expenses of the long, retired phase of your life when salary would no longer cushion you. It is imperative to put your savings into investment avenues where they can grow manifold over the long-term.
You need to understand the difference between short-term and long-term investment decisions so that you take a holistic approach towards building financial security and wealth.
- Secure Short-term Goals
- Don’t let your money sit idle in the bank
- Invest in Balanced Mutual Funds for the medium-term Goals
- Invest in Equity oriented options for the long-term
- Be flexible, monitor and rebalance your portfolio periodically
- Seek professional advise
Short-term goals are usually defined as milestones you wish to achieve in the next 1-3 years. If there are some short-term goals which you can’t afford to miss, go for savings options like bank FD or better still invest in suitable debt mutual funds if you are comfortable with mutual funds. Fixed income mutual funds or debt funds are safer than equity oriented mutual funds and have the potential to offer you a higher return than bank FDs. But you must research well or take the help of an
investment adviser to choose the right funds that go well with your financial goal and risk-taking ability.
Most people just let their money sit in their savings bank account even when the amount is significantly higher than what is required for managing day-to-day expenses. Don’t let surplus cash lie in a savings deposit. Rather invest it in a
liquid mutual fund that can potentially offer you a return higher than what the bank would offer you. Liquid funds are convenient to operate as they don’t have entry and exit loads and redemption money is available to you on the next business day when you want to sell your holding in the fund. Liquid funds are best suited for investing surplus cash for 1-90 days duration and are the least volatile of all mutual funds.
If there are some requirements which you expect will become due in the next 3-5 years, choosing a balanced mutual fund or a suitable hybrid mutual fund could be a good option. Balanced funds which are a kind of
hybrid mutual fund invest in a mix equity and debt securities. They capture the characteristics of both equity and debt funds while offering a moderate risk-return proposition to their investors that is suitable for those who prefer to play safely while looking for some upward potential of equities.
When a
financial goal is a long time away say your retirement life that will begin in 15 years or higher education of your daughter that will become due in 7 years, the best option to go for would be a well-diversified equity fund. Equity funds are best suited for
long-term investments beyond 5 years since equities are prone to higher volatility in the short-term but can give good returns over the long-term. Invest wisely in a few equity funds that suit your personality I.e your willingness to take the risk. You could also consider investing directly in equities, but mutual funds are more suitable for those who don’t like to take the risk with stocks. Always try to understand all about
mutual funds risk before investing in them.
Once you have invested your money in various mutual funds, FDs, stocks, ULIPs, PPFs etc. the job is half done. You need to monitor your portfolio regularly and make changes if required. Rebalancing is required to reflect any changes in your life circumstances. For instance, you change the job from an MNC to a start-up where the risks are higher. Under such a situation, your portfolio exposure to equities should be reduced since your human capital is now invested in a high-risk equity. Working for start-ups is as good as owning high-risk equity.
It’s best to seek professional advise from some investment advisor or take the help of
mutual fund distributors to get through the paperwork and the requirements of the transactions. The
investment advisor will do your risk profiling and carry out a suitability analysis before recommending any investment plan. It may be worthwhile to take such help when you are putting in your hard-earned money into a plan for a long haul. Take time to understand
Choose Your Financial Planner Training Institution With Care
Are you interested in a career in finance? There are lots of students who are taking up finance as their subject because of certain reasons. First of all the jobs in the financial sector is quite interesting and attractive. The second benefit is that the financial institutions pay a great amount of money to the planners as well as the advisors. There is a great demand for the planners these days. People today want to plan their future in the best possible way so that they get proper returns from their investment.
But it is quite difficult to perform this task alone. You need to a good guide and help who can tell you when to invest and where to invest. This is the reason why the financial planners are required. The can help these people with proper information and suggestion.
But before they start working they need to have proper financial planner training. There are different kinds of training institutions which offer good training on this job. There are lots of things that a planner needs to learn about and perform later on.
First of all he must learn how to analyze the market. It is very important for the planner to understand the current market situation. The first thing that an expected planner needs to do is complete the bachelor’s degree course. He can complete the degree from a well known institution.
He can either join the certificate courses in financial management or he can even choose to take a degree in maths, economic or business. There are various universities which are popular for the financial planner training courses. You just need to select a university for your studies and training.
Before everything you need to take certain steps which will help you in creating a good career for yourself. The first which you need to do is set a goal. Planning your career is very much necessary.
First find out where you want to go, which of the field you want to choose. After this you need to decide about the institution. There are so many financial planner training institutions that you might feel confused about choosing one from them.
The best way is to perform a good research so that you can find out the best training institution. You can also choose the online financial planner training institutions. There are lots of online classes going on. You can just sit at home and get proper training for a good financial career. The better training you get the better you will work and the better you will be paid. You will surely get high salaries with a lot of training. So choose your training institution very carefully.
