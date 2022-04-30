News
With Sam Koch entering final year of deal, Ravens take Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft
With six picks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, there was a good chance the Ravens were going to make some surprise selections Saturday. But nobody saw this one coming.
With pick No. 130 overall — the team’s fourth of seven Day 3 picks — the Ravens elected Penn State punter Jordan Stout. Not only is the move surprising considering San Diego State star Matt Araiza, the “Punt God,” was still on the board, but the Ravens have relied on veteran Sam Koch ever since picking the Nebraska punter in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft.
But Koch, who turns 40 in August and has played more games (256) than any Raven, is entering the final year of his contract. The Ravens can save $2.1 million by cutting the 16-year veteran, who carries the third-highest cap figure ($3.175 million) among punters in the league.
Stout was the first punter off the board, and with good reason. He was named Big Ten Punter of the Year after setting Penn State’s regular-season record with an average of 46.6 yards per punt, but his accuracy was his calling card. On punts in between the 30-yard lines, Stout pinned his opponents inside the 20-yard line 83% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. He only allowed a touchback on 6% of those opportunities while giving the opposing team an average starting field position of the 12-yard line.
That precision is something Araiza lacked. While the Ray Guy Award winner averaged 51.2 yards per punt — including eight punts of at least 70 yards and two highlight-reel 80-yard bombs — he placed just 63% of his punts from inside the 30-yard lines inside the opponents’ 20, with more ending up in the endzone for a touchback (29%) than inside the 10 (27%).
Stout, who spent his first two college seasons at Virginia Tech, also handled kickoffs and served as a long-range field-goal kicker for the Nittany Lions. He ranks second in Penn State history with five field goals of 50 or more yards.
He also said he has plenty of experience as a holder. “I think that’s one of the best parts of my game, if not the best,” he said.
()
News
Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Big Blue selects TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in fourth round
The Giants held six picks on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Here is a running tally of their selections that will updated throughout the day:
Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
The 6-4, 253-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five TDs in four seasons for the Aztecs. He played in a run-heavy offense. He’s viewed as a balanced athlete with some versatility and upside. Some scouts have questioned his long-term durability, per The Athletic, but he’s played through numerous injuries.
Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
The 6-foot, 205-pound Hawkeyes safety was first-team All-Big Ten in his third and final college season, with 46 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and three tackles for loss. Ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Sounds like a versatile player that Don “Wink” Martindale can use in various ways.
Here is a summary of the Giants’ picks in the entire draft:
First round, No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
First round, No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Second round, No. 43: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Third round, pick No. 67: Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Third round: pick No. 81: Cor’Dale Flott, CB, LSU
Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
Fifth round, pick No. 146: TBD
Fifth round, pick No. 147: TBD
Sixth round, pick No. 182: TBD
()
News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine
Jimmy Butler took to the practice court Saturday for the Miami Heat and then held court addressing the issues of the day, from his ailing right knee, to friend Joel Embiid being sidelined, to why his hips don’t lie.
Held out of the Heat’s series-clinching victory Tuesday night over the Atlanta Hawks due to inflammation in his right knee, Butler confirmed he still is dealing with soreness even as he returned to practice, but would be ready for Monday’s 7:30 p.m. second-round opener at FTX Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“It’s all right,” he said of the knee. “We got another day in between. More treatment. Get out there, rip and run. And I know it’ll be ready to hold up come Monday.
“But the time off has been great for myself and so many other guys that are nicked up.”
Missing in opposing colors will be former 76ers teammate Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and concussion.
“I felt bad for my guy,” he said of the dominant big man. “Obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league. Obviously I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we wanted Jo. We wanted to go up against them at full strength and prove that we can hang with anybody and we can beat anybody.
“It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well and he gets back very, very soon.”
From there, Butler addressed being fined $15,000 by the NBA for his sexually suggestive hip-thrust celebration during Tuesday night’s victory, with the Heat also fined $15,000 as a team for posting the video on social media.
“Nah, I’m not surprised,” he said of the moment, which was his celebration of teammate Max Strus scoring 10 consecutive points over a 67-second span during the second quarter of that victory. He instead, jokingly, put the onus on coach Erik Spoelstra. “They’ve been trying to fine me, anyways. It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.”
Butler said he will continue to celebrate as he sees fit.
“Hell no, I ain’t changing for nothing,” he said. “They’re just going to have to fine me.”
Butler was fined $30,000 earlier this season for his escalation of the incident between teammate Markieff Morris and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
He joked at the time that veteran forward P.J. Tucker would cover his losses, and said Saturday that is the plan again.
“I’m going to take this one and slide it to P.J.,” he said.
Asked if Tucker actually footed the previous bill, Butler said, “Yeah, he did. He don’t know that he did, but he did.”
Cold truth
Heat guard Tyler Herro was back with the team but held out of practice Saturday, as he deals with a cold — and just a cold.
“I didn’t know if it was a cold or if I had Covid,” he said. “But obviously I went through the protocols, I tested, and I was negative. Thank God for that.”
He also has identified the culprit.
“My little one got the whole house sick,” he said of his daughter, “me, my parents, my girlfriend, her parents. We’re all under the weather in my house, but getting over it.”
Herro said he will be good to go Monday, but less clear is the status of point guard Kyle Lowry, who missed the final two games of the Hawks series with a hamstring strain. The Heat did not offer an update Saturday.
Forwards P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) were back on the practice court Saturday.
()
News
NFL draft tracker: Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar
The Ravens used their third pick of the fourth round to find a potential running mate for tight end Mark Andrews, drafting Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar with the 128th pick.
The 6-foot-7, 252-pound Kolar was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 Conference performer. He had 62 catches for a career-high 756 yards last season. He had 697 yards as a sophomore and 591 as a junior.
Kolar, who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and a 3.99 GPA and won the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Winner, also known as the “Academic Heisman Trophy,” dropped just five passes on 174 catchable targets over his four years at Iowa State, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s not an exceptional athlete or an overpowering blocker, but he’s considered a smooth route runner for his size.
With Nick Boyle recovering from another injury-marred season, Kolar could push for a role as a rookie in Baltimore.
No. 119: Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
The Ravens used their second pick of the fourth round to add cornerback depth in the form of Alabama starter Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Armour-Davis, the 119th overall pick, struggled to stay on the field for the Crimson Tide, tearing a knee ligament before his freshman season and missing the last four games of 2021 because of a hip injury. But he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, and analysts regarded him as a high-ceiling prospect with the length and speed to cover outside receivers one-on-one.
Pro Football Focus said the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Armour-Davis could be a “difference-maker in the NFL.”
He will step in for another Alabama cornerback, Anthony Averett, who departed in free agency, leaving the Ravens thin behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
No. 110: Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele
The Ravens opened what should be a busy fourth round with a big pick: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.
The 6-foot-8, 384-pound Faalele projects as a developmental tackle in Baltimore, where the Ravens hope left tackle Ronnie Stanley will return to his All-Pro form after a series of ankle injuries while free-agent signing Morgan Moses stabilizes the right side.
Faalele is the second offensive lineman the Ravens have drafted. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was taken No. 25 overall Thursday.
An Australia native who moved to Miami in 2016 to pursue a football career, Faalele was named an All-Big Ten Conference selection last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He’s still considered a raw prospect, especially in his pass sets, and his conditioning will need to improve. But Faalele — who allowed just one sack across 301 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus — has natural power and proved his durability in the Big Ten.
This story will be updated.
()
With Sam Koch entering final year of deal, Ravens take Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft
Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Big Blue selects TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in fourth round
Sales Prospecting: Why Should You Conduct Successful Sales Seminars
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine
Wait Marketing: Communicate at the Right Moment at the Right place
NFL draft tracker: Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar
Dolphins kick off Day 3 of draft by selecting Texas Tech wide receiver
Pay Per Click Categories
Vikings add more depth to secondary with fourth-round selection of CB Akayleb Evans
Dolphins kick off of Day 3 of draft by selecting Texas Tech wide receiver
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster