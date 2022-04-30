News
Women’s basketball: Gophers add guard through transfer portal
After adding a center through the NCAA transfer portal in former Burnsville star Destinee Oberg, Lindsay Whalen women’s basketball coach added a guard on Friday, Mi’Cole Cayton.
Cayton, a 5-foot-9 graduate transfer, played in 26 games last season for the Cornhuskers, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.3 minutes a game while playing behind Sam Haiby, Jaz Shelley and Alison Weidner, who between them averaged 31.4 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.2 assists.
She has one season of eligibility remaining.
Cayton was a 2016 WBCA All-American and ranked the No. 17 guard in the country by ESPN as a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, Calif. She started her career at California but missed nearly four seasons because of knee injuries at Cal and Nebraska.
In 40 games with the Cornhuskers, Cayton played 40 games and finished with a total of 101 points, 43 rebounds, 34 assists and 19 steals.
“Mi’Cole is a leader on and off the floor, as well as in the community. She’s an Academic All-Big Ten student who will represent our program values,” Whalen said in a news release. “Her competitive drive and tenacity will be infectious for our fans. She also brings a high level of versatility and skill to our roster.”
Oberg, a 6-3 post who spent three seasons at Arkansas, committed on April 19. She was the sixth-ranked post in the nation as a senior at Burnsville in 2019.
After finishing 15-18 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten, the Gophers had six players enter the NCAA transfer portal, leading scorer Sara Scalia and power forward Kadi Sissoko. In January, starting point guard Jasmine Powell quit the team in January and has since transferred to Tennessee.
Whalen said this month she hopes to add as many as five players through the portal before summer classes and practices begin in June. Oberg, who has at least two seasons of eligibility, said Friday she would be enrolled and ready.
News
Big Tech’s Electric Vehicle Dream Is Proving More Difficult Than Planned
The dazzling success of Tesla has inspired a slew of tech companies with little experience in the automotive industry to invest in or launch their own electric vehicle projects. Apple has garnered intense media attention for its mysterious “Apple Car” project. Amazon has a $10 billion stake in Rivian, a startup making electric trucks. Even Sony, known for making gaming consoles and TVs, has debuted several EV prototypes and is looking for a way to mass produce them.
But building a car is different than setting up a shopping website or making a home appliance. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously said, “those who have not been involved in manufacturing just have no idea how painful and difficult it is. It’s like you’ve got to eat a lot of glass.”
Ouch. No wonder none of the companies above has delivered a meaningful rival of Tesla yet. Meanwhile, for some of them, the financial risks of this challenging industry are coming back to bite them.
On April 28, Amazon reported a shocking $3.8 billion loss, or $7.56 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, missing Wall Street analysts’ earnings expectation by $16 per share. It was Amazon’s first quarterly loss in eight years and was primarily driven by one item: a $7.6 billion investment write-off of the company’s investment in Rivian, whose stock lost half its value in the first quarter.
Amazon has an agreement to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian between now and 2024. But Rivian is currently focusing on manufacturing its electric pickup truck, the R1T.
Progress is proving bumpier than it hoped. It the first quarter, Rivian built about 2,500 R1Ts and delivered 1,200 of them. The company said supply chain issues forced it to slash full-year production target to 25,000 vehicles. It completed only 10 percent of that in the first three months of the year. The company had about 70,000 pre-orders of R1T at the end of 2021.
A bumpy road for Amazon’s Rivian investment
Ironically, just three months earlier, Rivian added a $12 billion profit to Amazon’s fourth-quarter bottom line, thanks to its then soaring stock. Amazon’s core retail and cloud businesses generated only $2 billion in net income during that period.
Amazon owns about 18 percent of Rivian. The wild fluctuation in the value of this investment has become difficult for Amazon to balance out with its main business, as the company faces growing costs running its e-commerce unit, which accounts for 70 percent of its total revenue.
Rivian isn’t the only EV stock struggling in 2022. Almost every publicly traded electric carmaker, with the exception of Tesla, have seen their share prices tumble amid sluggish market conditions. Shares of e-truck startup Nikola is down 30 percent this year so far; its Ohio rival Lordstown Motors is down 40 percent; and Los Angeles-based EV startup Fisker is down 38 percent. Chinese EV makers Nio and Li Auto, both traded in the U.S., are also down 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively.
Other Big Tech-backed EV projects are also moving slowly.
Apple has relaunched its Apple Car project several times in recent years without making much progress. Sony debuted its first EV prototype more than two years ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020. It introduced two more models after that, including an electric SUV. None of them have entered production yet.
Alphabet-owned Waymo, which initially wanted to make an electric, self-driving car, gave up its manufacturing plan in 2017 to focus on developing autonomous driving software because manufacturing automobiles is too hard and could be a distraction to a company that doesn’t rise from a manufacturing background, a Waymo executive said in 2019.
News
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers, seeking to reverse their client’s $10,000-per-day contempt fine, provided a New York judge Friday with an affidavit in which the former president claims he didn’t turn over subpoenaed documents to the state attorney general’s office because he doesn’t have them.
The judge, though, was unmoved and refused to lift sanctions he imposed on Trump on Monday. Judge Arthur Engoron criticized the lack of detail in Trump affidavit, which amounted to two paragraphs, saying that he should have explained the methods he uses to stores his records and efforts he made to locate the subpoenaed files.
In the affidavit, which bore Trump’s signature and Wednesday’s date, the former president said that documents sought in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his business dealings weren’t in his personal possession. Trump, who is appealing the contempt ruling, said he believed any documents would be in the possession of his company, the Trump Organization.
In other affidavits, Trump lawyers Alina Habba and Michael Madaio detailed steps they took to locate documents in the Dec. 1 subpoena, including meeting with Trump last month at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and reviewing prior searches of his company’s files.
Andrew Amer, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office, said in a court filing that while the affidavits “provide some additional information” about Trump’s efforts to comply with the subpoena, more extensive searches were needed — including of Trump Tower, his residences and electronic devices — before the judge should consider reversing the contempt finding.
Frank Runyeon, a reporter for the legal publication Law360, said that Engoron held an impromptu hearing Friday, without a court stenographer, in which he addressed the affidavits from Trump and his lawyers and ruled to keep the contempt fine in place.
Runyeon, one of the few members of the news media to attend the unadvertised hearing, reported that Engoron was insistent that Trump provide the “who, when, where, what” of his search, with the judge asking at one point: “Where did he keep files? I assume it wasn’t all in his head.”
Habba filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court seeking to overturn Engoron’s contempt ruling. Trump is also challenging Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling requiring that he answer questions under oath. Oral arguments in that appeal are scheduled for May 11.
James, a Democrat, has said that her investigation has uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on his financial statements for more than a decade. Her Dec. 1 subpoena sought numerous documents, including paperwork and communications pertaining to his financial statements and various development projects.
James asked Engoron to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents by a March 31 court deadline. In his ruling, Engoron said that Trump and his lawyers not only failed to meet the deadline, but also failed to document the steps they had taken to search for the documents, as required under case law.
Trump, a Republican, is suing James in federal court in an effort to stop her investigation. Oral arguments in that matter are scheduled for May 13.
Trump recently labeled her an “operative for the Democrat Party” and has said in written statements that her investigation and a parallel criminal probe overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, another Democrat, are “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”
Bragg said this month that the 3-year-old criminal investigation he inherited in January from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. Trump’s lawyers contend that James is using her civil investigation to gain access to information that could then be used against him in the criminal probe.
So far, the district attorney’s investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition. The company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.
News
Review: Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga’s ‘Macbeth’ Is Chic but Incomprehensible
Macbeth | 2 hours 30 minutes | Longacre Theatre, 220 W 48th St. | 212-239-6200
“What was the soup?” My friend kept asking on the subway. We had just seen the Daniel Craig–Ruth Negga production of Macbeth directed by Sam Gold on Broadway, which ended with the cast sitting before the curtain ladling out bowls of stew from a large pot that previously served as the Weird Sisters’ cauldron. Bobbi MacKenzie, the youthful actress who plays Third Witch, sang something wistful (I learned later it was “Perfect” by Gaelynn Lea). I scribbled a lyric: Tragedy viewed from its own lens / But just out of frame sits an old friend. Evocative.
“What was the soup?” Came the consommé query again. He was asking not only its ingredients—is it vegan, is it yummy—but what did the soup signify? During the course of Shakespeare’s gory tragedy, we watched the witches combine chopped celery, veggie broth, fresh soldier blood, and a bucket of puréed human leg. By applause time, after the regicidal Scots tyrant had been beheaded and his scheming, somnambulating wife had died, the actors were chilling, slurping communal chowder. Had we witnessed a satanic ritual by a group of traveling cannibal players? Were all the characters witches? Or was it a joke, taking the piss out of Shakespeare, the idea of tragedy, and us?
I have more questions than answers for this engaging if unfocused production, but I will venture this interpretation: Sam Gold’s Macbeth is about a group of downtown hipsters (some of them famous film stars!) who…put on a production of Macbeth. A deeper dramaturgical or academic reading’s above my pay grade. (Anyway, what do critics mean when we talk about a coherent production of Shakespeare? As if these 400-year-old texts are consistent with modern dramaturgical models, especially if played uncut or obsolete language goes un-tweaked. We really mean a coherent butchering of Shakespeare.) Some of the director’s choices are cheeky, such as casting the dryly funny Michael Patrick Thornton—a voice clone of the late comedian Norm Macdonald—who rolls his wheelchair around the stage dispensing lines in a sardonic deadpan that turns a murderer into a smartass. Other devices are more conventional but pumped up to eleven-plus.
Take the fog. There’s tons of it, easily triple the volume of cloudy stuff than you get in a standard-issue Macbeth (almost approaching the aviation hazard achieved in the Joel Coen movie). A couple of backup witches (Eboni Flowers, Che Ayende) distribute the fluffy matter through handheld smoke machines. When the murdered Banquo’s ghost appears to the raving Macbeth at the banquet, multiple figures in rain ponchos cross the stage with fog pouring out of the hoods. Looks cool. No idea what it means.
But what an ensemble. For anyone who has followed Off-Off experimental theater for the past 20 years, the cast is a surprise birthday party you didn’t expect. There’s the rascally Paul Lazar of Big Dance Group, a saucy noodle of a man, doubling as a potbellied Duncan and an abject Porter. That princess of whimsical sorrow, Maria Dizzia, marinates First Witch and Lady Macduff in her vinegar wit. Whatever he’s in, my eye always wanders to Phillip James Brannon (Second Witch, Ross) who exudes tremendous empathy and skepticism, always something roiling beneath his sweet exterior. And the radiant Amber Gray, a mama-bear Banquo, delivers her verse with a musicality and clarity that should be taught in schools. I’d watch her speak the speech of every role in the Scottish Play.
Yet other actors must be given a chance, like Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga. These extremely good-looking celebrities are old hands at live Shakespeare. Before the pandemic, I delighted in Negga’s valiant, teen-heartthrob Hamlet at St. Ann’s Warehouse. In 2016, Craig’s Iago went full-psycho for Sam Gold’s militarized Othello at New York Theatre Workshop. The slender, live-wire Negga, whether sheathed in designer Suttirat Larlarb’s cascading golden dress or a simple shift for bed, makes an iron-willed Lady Macbeth, her Irish brogue drumming out the iambic pentameter with peaty precision. She endows Lady M’s greatest hits—“unsex me here,” “I have given suck” and “out, out, damn spot”—with a sensual assurance and feline restlessness.
Mr. Ex-James Bond is easily her match, crafting an unsentimental portrait of Macbeth as a conceited and shallow bully, with a cowardly streak. This privileged slab of a man sulks and skulks about Dunsinane in his pajamas, a vain little ruby ring on his pinky, shrugging on a fur coat for his Act IV facetime with the witches, strutting and fretting as he realizes what a colossal mistake he and his spouse made. I like the anti-romantic take on Macbeth, who’s only a hero to cops, fascists, and Elon Musk. These Macbeths might be a fan-favorite hatewatch on The Real Housewives of Birnam Wood.
So, we’ve got a cast strong on personality and technique; stylish, sexy costumes; striking tableaux boldly (and blindingly) lit by Jane Cox; a minimalist tricksy set by Christine Jones (walls literally close in on the villain) that deconstructs most gracefully; and a vague horror-movie vibe (the kitchen witches’ wholesome menace gave me Ari Aster chills). What more could you want? Personally I have no desire for Macbeth set during the Civil War, or in space, or the Trump Administration. I won’t say I felt completely satisfied (for that, give me a truly kickass Macbeth-Macduff fight). But I was entertained, and heard some great language spoken by legends of my time. And evil, in the end, was defeated. I think.
What was the soup? Whatever you want it to be.
Buy Tickets Here.
Women’s basketball: Gophers add guard through transfer portal
Big Tech’s Electric Vehicle Dream Is Proving More Difficult Than Planned
7 Common And Costly PPC Marketing Mistakes To Avoid
BAYC NFT Floor Price Hits 152 ETH Amid Metaverse Launch Anticipation
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Social Media Marketing Strategies – What You Need To Know
Review: Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga’s ‘Macbeth’ Is Chic but Incomprehensible
Bitcoin Perfectly Follows Market Cycle Comparison, What Comes Next For Crypto?
St. Paul man charged with stealing same SUV twice and setting fires sentenced to 4 years in prison
Bruce Greenwood replaces fired Frank Langella in Netflix ‘Usher’ series
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations