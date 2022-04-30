News
Working Strategies: Transparency — too much of a good thing?
If you’re like most people, hearing words like “transparent” and “open” and “honest” stirs a positive response. Who doesn’t think those are good values to have, and good practices to maintain?
Um, me. Granted, I set this up so I could make my point. Of course I’d prefer to deal with someone who’s honest rather than dishonest. But I reserve judgment on being transparent and open. In my experience, those are qualities that people like best when they have more power in a situation.
As an easy example, think about interviewers who insist on knowing a candidate’s current salary or desired salary while not sharing how much is being offered in a position. That’s a power-imbalance scenario, with the candidate feeling pressure to disclose in hopes of moving forward in the hiring process.
Luckily, some states have banned this candidate question, on the basis of “historical pay bias.” This describes the practice of making a low offer based on the fact that it still represents an increase over whatever pay the candidate receives now. Not surprisingly, lowballed candidates tend to be women or minorities, who can be stuck with a perpetual pay gap, no matter how far they move up the ladder.
These issues are gaining attention as new generations enter the workforce, bringing a culture of openness from a lifetime of living “out loud” on social media. Web sites such as glassdoor.com contribute to the trend, by offering a platform where individuals can describe their pay or other details of a job.
So on the one hand, we have laws that prohibit employers from requesting certain information from candidates. And on the other hand, we have the workers themselves voluntarily disclosing the same information on the worldwide web.
These aren’t actually opposite scenarios, since one involves voluntary sharing and the other describes a certain coercion. Coercive practices will nearly always be the wrong thing to do. But that doesn’t mean that voluntary transparency is the right course either. As it turns out, the best answer might be nuanced, not black and white.
Although there may be more, the following four areas are good places to go slow when it comes to disclosing information, especially at work.
Salary. Besides your boss, your spouse and the HR department, who else should know how much you’re paid? In the old days, the answer would be “no one.” Even union shops and public sector jobs have generally presented this data as a range, without pinning the exact salary to a particular worker. These days, the answer is murkier, as already discussed above. It may be my generational bias showing, but I lean towards the old-fashioned concept of keeping this information close.
Health conditions. Is it finally safe to disclose that you live with depression or diabetes or ADHD? That’s a tough call. On the one hand, sharing a diagnosis with your boss or HR representative can help you gain protection and accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. On the other hand, it may also trigger adverse actions, such as leaving you out of key projects.
Family issues. It used to be common for men with children to be perceived as stable while women with children were presumed to be distracted at work. Has this really gone away? Assuming (sadly) the answer is no, one lesson I glean from this parent bias is the employer’s concern about family duties negatively impacting work responsibilities. This is not a defensible stand, but that doesn’t make it less real. In that light, quashing a tendency to overshare might be safest.
Job search. Well, doh, right? Who thinks it’s smart to share their job search with their current employer? In truth, I sometimes do. When there’s nothing to lose and those involved will benefit from knowing, transparency can be the right call. But if those conditions aren’t met, a confidential search is still the best plan of action.
With all of these caution lights going off, how do you know when to disclose something and when to keep your own counsel? Like everything else, weighing the pros and cons can help. Questions to ask yourself could include: Do I need help, and will telling others let me get it? Could this disclosure backfire? Do others have a need to know?
Whatever you choose to do about sharing information, remember that for the most part the decision is yours. Even when you’re feeling pressure, if disclosing something makes you uncomfortable, you probably don’t need to do it.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Brainerd man charged with fatally beating, choking girlfriend at their home
BRAINERD, Minn. — A 53-year-old Brainerd man faces murder charges in connection with the Thursday slaying of a 43-year-old woman at the home they shared north of Brainerd.
Michael Lowell Munger was arraigned Friday in Crow Wing County District Court on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony.
Munger was arrested Thursday morning after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check at a house in north of Brainerd.
According to the criminal complaint, a man requested a welfare check at the residence for his ex-wife, Lynnie Ann Loucks, after Munger messaged him that his ex-wife was “gone.”
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Munger in the driveway of the residence with blood on his body and clothing. He told deputies something to the effect of, “You’re too late, she’s gone,” according to the criminal complaint.
Loucks was located inside a basement bedroom in the house lying on the ground in a pool of blood with a belt around her neck.
In a statement to law enforcement after he was arrested, Munger said he and Loucks, with whom he had been in a relationship for the past year, got into an argument about infidelity early Thursday morning. Munger told law enforcement officers he “did what he did” and used a belt to strangle Loucks and a baseball bat to strike her.
During his court appearance Friday, Munger was appointed a public defender. He is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on a $3 million unconditional bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 12.
News
Grant’s Farm opens for its 68th season
ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is opening for its 68th season on Saturday. The 281-acre park has welcomed over 30 million visitors over the years.
It’s home to hundreds of animals, including many rare species offering tram tours of the deer park, educational animal shows, and the chance to feed animals, including bottle-feeding baby goats.
This spring, Grant’s Farm began offering private tours that will continue through the end of October. The private, Behind-the-Scenes Tour includes viewing the Busch family estate home and learning about its history, touring Grant’s Cabin, and feeding the big animals in Deer Park.
The Clydesdale Close-Up Tour gives visitors the chance to learn how the Budweiser Clydesdales are raised and trained, while trying their hand at grooming. With the Clydesdale Stables Tour, visitors can see the barn and pastures, enjoy snacks and drinks.
The Animal Encounters Tour takes visitors to places the public has never visited. Visitors can hold reptiles and see exotic birds and other species in The Animal Care Barn, then follow the tour guide along a walking path to get up-close with show animals and trainers. Grant’s Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
News
Mike Lupica: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dynasty that never was
The only way Kyrie Irving could make himself an easier mark is if he were trying to guard you. On Twitter the other day he said that “My name is worth billions to these media corporations.” Name one.
But the problem with the Brooklyn Nets, the greatest dynasty that never was and never will be, is much bigger than Irving, a self-indulgent and self-absorbed player whose vaccination status was the single biggest contributing factor to what became not just a lost season, but one of the biggest flops in New York City basketball history. Irving: Who somehow seems himself as the hoops version of Nelson Mandela.
The larger problem with the Nets is that the people in charge, owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks, look like patsies here for the way they have allowed Kyrie and Kevin — K in this case stands for strikeout in basketball, too — to walk all over them from the time the two stars came to Brooklyn to win all those championships they were going to win.
You know what the Nets are? They are the East Coast version of the Lakers, another dynasty that never was and never will be, who also allowed their starts to run their franchise. They were going to be a Super Team for the ages and ended up winning one title, and winning it when the NBA turned into BubbleBall during COVID.
Now the Nets have gotten themselves into a situation where Irving, with a player option, is the one who decides if he wants to come back and play for them next season. If the Nets had a choice here, if someone other than their stars were running their franchise, they would tell Dr. Irving to make sure that door didn’t hit him on the way out of it.
Maybe the best part of this, for now, is something Irving said after the Celtics had swept his team, and he was looking toward the future:
“When I say I’m here with Kevin, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks], and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room in our organization.
“So it’s not just about me and Kev. I don’t want to make it just about that. We are cornerstones here. But we have a few other guys that are on contract. And I think we just got to make some moves this offseason and really talk about it. And really be intentional about what we’re building, and have some fun and make it enjoyable.”
“So it’s not just about me and Kev.”
Yeah. It’s all about them.
It’s been about that since they hit town. The organization about which Irving is speaking — “our organization” — has belonged to them from the start. Tsai is just the money guy. Marks acts as if he works for them. Both really do look like suckers. By the way? Marks especially doesn’t get to walk away from this shipwreck, not by a long shot. He’s not an unindicted co-conspirator. Just a co-conspirator.
Gee, who wouldn’t want Kyrie Irving, team guy that he is, heavily involved in the makeup of the team going forward? What could possibly go wrong with that?
Oh, wait. I know. Just about everything.
Everybody knows how close the Nets came to knocking off the eventual champs, the Bucks, last season in the Eastern Conference semis. Everybody knows that one year later there might not be a completely different narrative if Durant had been a few inches behind the 3-point line instead of a few inches over it at the end of regulation in Game 7. He wasn’t. That’s sports.
Now what the Nets have to show for the Kyrie-Kevin era is one victory in a postseason series, against the Celtics, last year, five games. The Celtics came back this year and got them good. And in the one moment that might have changed so much in that four-game series, or at least given the Nets a fighting chance — though you’re always reluctant to use the word “fight” when the subject is the Brooklyn Nets — here is what happened at the end of Game 1:
Neither Durant nor Irving did anything to stop Jayson Tatum from getting to the basket to win the game with a layup. When it was all on the line in the last half-minute, the Celtics made a marvelous defensive stand at one end when the Nets could have put them away. The Nets just stood there like expensive mannequins in what turned out to be the defining moment of their season. Best team Tatum could drive right by.
When it was over Durant defended Irving, despite what Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated had done to the Nets and their season. What choice does Durant have? They are joined at the hip until Irving is playing for somebody else, something he will inevitably do, even as he talked about how he is here for the long haul. When you heard that, if you’re a Nets fan, you had a right to be thinking, yeah, but what’s the good news?
Again: This is what happens when Tsai and Marks put the players in charge. It’s worth wondering if Joe Tsai would run any of his other companies that way.
Even when LeBron and Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed the first super team in Miami (and did manage to win multiple titles), there was no question that the franchise was being run by one man: Pat Riley. Can anybody imagine what’s gone on in Brooklyn going on in Miami, where the Heat came into the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference? The Heat have a real team, however far they go in this postseason. The Nets are a team named Kyrie and Kevin.
There was a moment when Tsai and Marks briefly stood up. It was when they told Irving that if he wasn’t vaccinated he wasn’t just sitting out home games. He wasn’t going to play at all. They actually said a word that must have sounded to Irving as if it came from an obscure foreign language:
No.
This display of backbone didn’t last. They spun around, like a figure skating spin, and changed their minds once more of their guys started getting hurt. And looked softer than soft ice cream in the process. James Harden may not make it through the next round in Philly. But he made it through this one. You know why it was so easy for him to force his way out of Brooklyn? He knew the owner and the general manager were pushovers, that’s why.
QB STILL THE BIG QUESTION FOR GIANTS AND JETS, LET THE KIDS PLAY (WIMBY) & ROOTING FOR HARDEN …
One more thing: You know how long Steve Nash will coach the Nets?
Until Kyrie and Kevin get tired of him.
The Giants and Jets both had great nights on Thursday night, first night of the draft.
The Giants had actually had a good night before anybody made a pick, just because Dave Gettleman was no longer making their picks.
Early on I thought Joe Schoen might have won the night, but then Gang Green came on strong right behind him.
And once more we wonder if this all might be a new beginning for both of our teams.
Except for this one tiny detail:
Neither team from MetLife is sure they have the right quarterback.
The All-England Club should take a step back, because there’s still time, and understand that they don’t change anything in Ukraine, or save the world, by not allowing players from Russia and Belarus to come play in the biggest tennis tournament in the world.
Daniil Medvedev is a tennis player, one of the best in the world, one good enough to stop Novak Djokovic from winning the Grand Slam last September at the U.S. Open.
He’s not the war criminal.
Nor is a terrific young player named Andrey Rublev.
Nor is Aryna Sabalalenka.
Like they say in baseball.
Let the kids play.
My pal Barry Stanton says he was always hopeful that Giannis would have the kind of run in Milwaukee that Tim Duncan had in San Antonio, and so far, so good.
Why did the Cardinals first base coach — Stubby Clapp, whoever he is — not get suspended for jumping Pete Alonso the way he did in last Wednesday afternoon’s brawl?
And I love the Cardinals manager, Oliver Marmol, wringing his hands because the Mets threw up and in on Nolan Arenado.
Marmol must have thought the pitch that hit Alonso in the helmet earlier in the series threw itself.
I will say this again, with respect: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, writing when he does at Substack, is one of the best sports columnists in America.
You know what I was doing on Thursday night?
Rooting hard for James Harden.
Balls that get into the Monster Seats at Fenway Park are no less silly than the pop flies that become home runs at Yankee Stadium.
No one would have believed you five years ago if you told them Serena would never get to 24 majors.
No Giants fan that I know would have picked up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option.
Jones still may turn into something, though it rarely happens at this stage of a quarterback’s career.
But for now, he is merely the best Duke quarterback the Giants have had since Dave Brown.
The late George Young fell in love with Brown the way Gettleman fell in love with Jones.
It happens.
But when it does, and you’re wrong, it sets your program back five years.
The Packers just aren’t going to ever take a wide receiver in the first round, are they?
If I were the Browns, I’d sort of hang on to Baker Mayfield until I find out whether Deshaun Watson gets to play football next season.
Will Smith hits harder than the Red Sox do.
()
Working Strategies: Transparency — too much of a good thing?
Brainerd man charged with fatally beating, choking girlfriend at their home
Getting to Know Small Business Insurance
The Probate Process: Not As Easy As You Think
Grant’s Farm opens for its 68th season
Mike Lupica: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dynasty that never was
Medicare Eligibility – Helpful Tips
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective
NIL deal opens charitable opportunity for Orlando HBCU football signee
Omaha Insurance Agent Says This Is a Money Talk You Should Have With Your College Age Student
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations