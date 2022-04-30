Blockchain
XinFin’s Double Triumph With XDCNFT and XDC
When it comes to the crypto industry, in order to excel with one product, the firm must be able to launch up multiple products and projects. Yet, the core of the firm has to be the same throughout. This has been one of the best strategies, especially in the crypto and crypto related industry.
Out of the possibilities if one succeeds so will the other together. Similarly, taking the ideology to serious extents, indeed XinFin, a prominent Delegated Proof of Stake Consensus network (XDPoS) hybrid chain platform attains much praise for its recent project, the XDCNFT.
The XDCNFT is actually a Non Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace launched by the BlocksWorkz tech firm. However, the core lies in the fact that the XDCNFT marketplace uses XinFin’s blockchain technology, the XRC20 network.
🚨XDCNFT Marketplace Is Now LIVE and Open! Congrats to #BlocksWorkz Team !!! $BLKZ is the native token. #XDCNFT is built on #XDC Network. The best alternative to #opensea #NFT Marketplace ⚡ – Use XDCPay App & pay with #BLKZ or $XDC coins at #xdcnft : https://t.co/uUYE2gopul
— euromandriver 🪙 Best Invest XDC (@BestInvest_XDC) April 28, 2022
Besides being launched in the start of 2022, the XDCNFT’s performance has been quite promising so far. With new features, continuous addition of new NFTs and NFT partnerships XDCNFT maintains a strong lean surge.
In addition, taking into consideration various other explicit features of XDCNFT like the zero installation fees and 1% transaction fees, all add up to the current success of XDCNFT evidently.
XDC’s Surge through XDCNFT
The XDCNFT actually accepts only two tokens for the purchase of any NFTs. These are the XDC, XinFin’s natrive token and the BLKZ, BlockWorks native token.
And so, all users of XDCNFT are confined to must have any one of these two tokens to either buy or sell their desired NFTs. Accordingly, with the increase in the users of XDCNFT, so does the usage and holders of XDC and BLKZ rises.
In such a scenario, XDC will be having a much greater positive impact comparatively than the BLKZ. This is due to the fact that XDC is more widely in circulation and current usage than BLKZ. Therefore, many tend to go to buy the XDC over the BLKZ.
In addition, with increase in the number of transactions of XDC and also upon the XRC20 network, this directly evaluates a higher market price for the XDC token vividly.
Currently, XDC is being traded for the price of $0.05628 with the graphs spiking up by 5.07%, taking into consideration the past 24 hours.
The One Solution That Could Eliminate NFT Fraud
An interview with REV3AL’s founders on building digital counterfeiting and copyrights fraud prevention tools.
When it comes to the NFT industry, there’s hardly a single resolution to the industry-agnostic issues of digital fraud and counterfeiting. NFTs, digital IDs, copyright images and videos, and other forms of digital media can be easily duplicated and disseminated, making it tricky to find a solution to prevent different types of attacks.
The REV3AL platform believes they have the all-in-one solution to prevent digital counterfeit and copyright fraud. Its solution aims to revolutionize interactions in the digital world and open new possibilities for different industries to leverage secure and safe digital assets ecosystems.
“Effective fraud prevention is a door with multiple locks requiring different keys, passcodes, biometrics, and other access levels to penetrate,” says Adam Russell, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at REV3AL technology. He explains that “most thieves might be able to pick a lock or crack a code, but they cannot do them all.”
In 2021, the REV3AL founding team members first came together when they saw how the growing amount of counterfeits and scams limit the digital assets and NFT industry from reaching its enormous potential.
“I agree with the experts that think NFTs are the adoption ramps to encourage the masses into blockchain technology,” says Mo Kumarsi, Co-founder and Chief Global Office at REV3AL.
Leveraging their years of experience in systems architecture, arts, cybersecurity, and blockchain, the REV3AL team built a unique, multi-factor solution that will help protect artists, owners, and brands from copyrights fraud.
“We incorporate several layers of authentication features to create a robust anti-counterfeit solution,” says Kumarsi.
He notes that the layers of encrypted protection include hidden authentication embedded within the asset itself. Any consumer can self-verify the originality of a digital asset in seconds using REV3AL’s platform or physical decoder. With REV3AL’s system of authentication tools, artists and creators can protect their work from duplicators, and owners can be confident that their asset is authentic.
REV3AL is genuinely unique from other anti-counterfeit systems because of its extensive digital and software-based level of protection. By embedding dynamic layers of variable data into each authentication layer, it wraps the digital asset with a unique serial code to prevent unauthorized duplication and distribution of assets.
Beyond their technology, REV3AL also leverages its native token in its systems. Each time the technology is deployed, a REV3AL token is burned as a deflationary asset. The token will also come with additional perks for holders, including access to REV3AL’s upcoming metaverse platform.
The demand for a robust digital anti-counterfeit solution is high in the market. REV3AL already has over 35 partnerships with various online platforms and marketplaces in just a year, with the figure expected to double in the next quarter.
“Our team is aggressively working on a minimum viable product which will be built and tested on a secure NFT marketplace,” says Russell. “The MVP will be available in coming months and serve as the first line of defense against the rising need for solutions to protect people against the scams and fraud.”
The next step on REV3AL’s roadmap is a commercially viable product that can be implemented into any compatible platform through an API.
As our lives become increasingly integrated into the digital world, protecting our digital assets is critical. Whether it’s NFTs, original content, music, or personal identification, digital media is easy to duplicate and needs a robust solution like REV3AL to protect consumers from digital counterfeits.
Just as Norton 360 became a household name for consumer cybersecurity, REV3AL has set its sights on becoming the “standard for digital media security in the metaverse.”
Goldman Sachs Is Bringing bitcoin-Backed Loans To Traditional Finance
Lending and borrowing have become words that are associated with Bitcoin. This is the same with traditional finance where lending and borrowing remain a big part of the ecosystem. However, there has not been an intersection of these three. This has mostly stemmed from the distrust of traditional finance toward bitcoin. The digital asset which remains largely unregulated did not provide the kind of backing tradfi wanted. That is until now.
Bitcoin-Backed Loans In Tradfi
Investment bank Goldman Sachs has announced the introduction of Bitcoin-backed loans. In what is a first for a major U.S. bank, Goldman Sachs has expanded its crypto offerings to include these bitcoin-backed loans. It is the first secured lending facility of its kind which will lend out cash that is collateralized by BTC.
Related Reading | Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues
Mostly, banks have shied away from the cryptocurrency due to its highly volatile and unregulated nature. Nevertheless, various institutions have taken to providing services that revolve around cryptos such as asset and wealth management, trading, and investment. All of which remains a far cry from cash loans that use bitcoin as collateral.
A move like this will see not only Wall Street embrace the cryptocurrency faster but other factions of the traditional finance will begin to move in this direction.
BTC succumbs to bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Goldman Sachs has no doubt evolved in its view of bitcoin over time. Less than two years ago, the bank did not believe that the cryptocurrency was an asset class. Since then, it has not only recognized it as an asset class but has been offering its clients a way to trade the cryptocurrency. It also boasts a crypto research team that publishes reports on the crypto market. Over the months, these reports have been mostly bullish toward digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto Collaterals
Although this is the first for a major bank to accept bitcoin as collateral for a loan, it is in no way a novel concept. The rise of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space has seen users being able to borrow against their crypto holdings for a long time. There are DeFi protocols dedicated to this in the space.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Briefly Tops $40,000 As More Countries Adopt Crypto
In this regard, traditional finance is playing catch-up to DeFi which requires no paperwork for individuals to secure a loan. With a deal like the one Goldman Sachs is offering, it can help to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.
Bitcoin is trading at $38,927 at the time of this writing, down 2.64% in the last 24 hours.
Featured image from Bitcoin Lending, chart from TradingView.com
XRP Faces Rejection At Key Resistance; Here’s What On-Chain Metrics Suggest
XRP has been on a downtrend owing to a lack of demand for over a week now. The coin has retouched a multi-month low at the time of writing. Broader market weakness also remains to be blamed along with a whirlwind of regulatory roadblocks owing to SEC vs Ripple’s lawsuit.
Overall it hasn’t been a very favourable time for the altcoin. The market capitalisation of XRP has noted a 7% decline over the past 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. The market capitalisation of the coin was $29.13 billion at the time of writing.
The global crypto market cap was at $1.85 Trillion after a fall of 1.8% over the last day. XRP’s all-time high was $3.84 and at the present market value, XRP has fallen by over 80%.
XRP Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
XRP was priced at $0.607 at press time and it noted a decline of $6.7% over the last 24 hours. In the past week, the digital asset’s market value fell by over 17%.
The coin has been repeatedly facing rejection at the $0.700 level for a week, consistent rejection has caused the bears to take over the market.
The bulls have been driven out of the market and so buyers also have existed from the market. With each rejection, XRP experienced a sell-off. Trading volume was also seen in red which is in accordance with the falling market cap of the coin.
Immediate resistance for the coin was at $0.700 and then at $0.770. If prices plummet any further, the next support line for the coin awaited at $0.59, a level the coin last visited in the month of February 2022.
Technical Analysis
The cryptocurrency has witnessed bouts of overselling and underbuying in the last week and a half. In that duration, XRP has consistently registered falling buying strength.
Prices of the coin have remained below the 20-SMA due to the sell-off. As mentioned above, with a resurgence of buyers XRP could start to trade above the 50-SMA mark that coincides with the resistance mark of $0.770.
On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood below the 25-mark which marks oversold conditions in the market at the time of writing.
Related Reading | The CEO Of Ripple Says Bitcoin Tribalism Is Holding Back The Crypto Industry
Does The On-Chain Analysis Invalidate The Coin’s Bearish Thesis? We Think Not!
The developmental activity of the coin has also suffered according to the data provided by Santiment. XRP recorded an increase in developmental activity in the month of September, last year. The coin recorded a high of 69 last year.
Ever since that, XRP’s developmental activities have severely noted a decline. At the time of writing, the coin stood at 14, which goes to display that XRP has underperformed considerably in this aspect.
Regarding the social aspect of the coin, the digital asset has also lagged behind. This displayed severe bearishness on the chart, as a reason why the confidence of buyers has reflected poorly.
A fall in social dominance means that the cryptocurrency has started to lose its hype and popularity, especially during favourable times such as a bull run.
The social Dominance of the coin has declined sharply ever since December 2020. The current reading was at 1.92% which is almost a 90% decline since December 2020.
The social volume also plummeted sharply with periods of highs and lows seen on the chart. The choppy social volume is an indication of declining confidence in the coin which amounts to a bearish thesis for XRP.
Although the market seems to be in the accumulation stage, from the above-given metrics, it is safe to assume that the coin itself hasn’t witnessed too much accumulation which directly amounts to a lesser number of buyers entering the market.
Currently, to invalidate a bearish price action, the coin needs to start experiencing growth in buying strength, failing to do this XRP could be stuck at this particular price action for the foreseeable future.
Related Reading | Ripple CEO Optimistic On SEC Case, Why XRP Saw Weak Response
Featured image from UnSplash, charts from Tradingview.com and Santiment.com
