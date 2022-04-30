XRP Faces Rejection At Key Resistance; Here’s What On-Chain Metrics Suggest

XRP has been on a downtrend owing to a lack of demand for over a week now. The coin has retouched a multi-month low at the time of writing. Broader market weakness also remains to be blamed along with a whirlwind of regulatory roadblocks owing to SEC vs Ripple’s lawsuit.
Overall it hasn’t been a very favourable time for the altcoin. The market capitalisation of XRP has noted a 7% decline over the past 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. The market capitalisation of the coin was $29.13 billion at the time of writing.
The global crypto market cap was at $1.85 Trillion after a fall of 1.8% over the last day. XRP’s all-time high was $3.84 and at the present market value, XRP has fallen by over 80%.
XRP Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
XRP was priced at $0.607 at press time and it noted a decline of $6.7% over the last 24 hours. In the past week, the digital asset’s market value fell by over 17%.
The coin has been repeatedly facing rejection at the $0.700 level for a week, consistent rejection has caused the bears to take over the market.
The bulls have been driven out of the market and so buyers also have existed from the market. With each rejection, XRP experienced a sell-off. Trading volume was also seen in red which is in accordance with the falling market cap of the coin.
Immediate resistance for the coin was at $0.700 and then at $0.770. If prices plummet any further, the next support line for the coin awaited at $0.59, a level the coin last visited in the month of February 2022.
Technical Analysis
The cryptocurrency has witnessed bouts of overselling and underbuying in the last week and a half. In that duration, XRP has consistently registered falling buying strength.
Prices of the coin have remained below the 20-SMA due to the sell-off. As mentioned above, with a resurgence of buyers XRP could start to trade above the 50-SMA mark that coincides with the resistance mark of $0.770.
On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood below the 25-mark which marks oversold conditions in the market at the time of writing.
Does The On-Chain Analysis Invalidate The Coin’s Bearish Thesis? We Think Not!
The developmental activity of the coin has also suffered according to the data provided by Santiment. XRP recorded an increase in developmental activity in the month of September, last year. The coin recorded a high of 69 last year.
Ever since that, XRP’s developmental activities have severely noted a decline. At the time of writing, the coin stood at 14, which goes to display that XRP has underperformed considerably in this aspect.
Regarding the social aspect of the coin, the digital asset has also lagged behind. This displayed severe bearishness on the chart, as a reason why the confidence of buyers has reflected poorly.
A fall in social dominance means that the cryptocurrency has started to lose its hype and popularity, especially during favourable times such as a bull run.
The social Dominance of the coin has declined sharply ever since December 2020. The current reading was at 1.92% which is almost a 90% decline since December 2020.
The social volume also plummeted sharply with periods of highs and lows seen on the chart. The choppy social volume is an indication of declining confidence in the coin which amounts to a bearish thesis for XRP.
Although the market seems to be in the accumulation stage, from the above-given metrics, it is safe to assume that the coin itself hasn’t witnessed too much accumulation which directly amounts to a lesser number of buyers entering the market.
Currently, to invalidate a bearish price action, the coin needs to start experiencing growth in buying strength, failing to do this XRP could be stuck at this particular price action for the foreseeable future.
Ten thousand BAYC NFT holders are getting special treatment in the new metaverse.
A BAYC NFT sold for as cheap as 0.16 ETH last year.
Since Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) released just over 10,000 Non-fungible Token (NFT) versions of its famous ape cartoon a little over one year ago, the floor price to acquire one has soared to an all-time high level.
According to crypto experts, the producer of the BAYC NFT collection, Yuga Labs, has announced the launch of the Otherside metaverse project, which will debut this month, which has sparked an increase in interest in BAYC NFTs. Ten thousand BAYC NFT holders are getting special treatment in the new metaverse.
Massive Gains For Investors
Saturday’s asking price for a BAYC NFT was roughly 152 ETH, according to NFT Price Floor. In terms of ETH, it is an over 43% increase in the previous 30 days and a more than 235% increase since the start of the year. Because one ETH was only valued at roughly $3650 at the end of last year and just over $3,000 only 30 days ago, those gains in US dollars are modest but remarkable.
However, when looking at the year-over-year performance, things appear much better. A BAYC NFT sold for as cheap as 0.16 ETH last year. An 887x return may be achieved if the price of ETH falls below 152 ETH. ApeCoin’s recent rise in value is likewise linked to the recent rise in the value of the BAYC NFT collection.
According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $20.51 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,461,563,496 USD. Since launching Bored Apes, Yuga Labs has seen a significant increase in revenue. In a seed round of $450 million, the company just achieved a value of $4 billion.
Bitcoin price continues to stagnate and move sideways, but according to the cryptocurrency following an Elliott Wave market cycle, a break in the boredom is due soon.
Price action follows the predicted path so perfectly, that when layering Bitcoin directly over the comparison, there is little room for doubt about what comes next for crypto. Take a look for yourself and decide.
All About Elliott Wave Theory And The Guideline of Alternation
Bitcoin is maturing with each passing bull cycle, but it remains a speculative asset. As such, narratives tend to drive the price action. When the cryptocurrency is bullish, it moves in a powerful parabolic impulse up. When things are bearish, the rollercoaster ride turns scary and many get ejected along the way.
Markets might seem like an unpredictable rollercoaster at times, but on several time scales, they can be quite predictable. In the 1930s, Ralph Nelson Elliott developed what he referred to as Wave Principle. According to Wikipedia, “Elliott stated that, while stock market prices may appear random and unpredictable, they actually follow predictable, natural laws, and can be measured and forecast using Fibonacci numbers.”
Related Reading | Now Or Never: Bitcoin Builds Base At Decade-Long Parabolic Curve
Today, the study is more commonly referred to at Elliott Wave Theory. Each “wave” has a specific type of characteristic and guidelines. Waves alternate between bullish and bearish phases. Odd numbered phases are impulse waves that move in the primary trend direction, while even numbered waves are corrective phases that move against the primary trend.
In addition to waves alternating between positive and negative growth, they also alternate in their degree of severity. And according to the Guideline of Alternation, one correction is typically sharp, while the other is flat or sideways. When this exact example is projected over Bitcoin price action the path ahead looks a lot more clear.
If Bitcoin continues to follow the path, what comes next? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
What Is Next For Bitcoin When The Flat-Style Correction Ends?
The length of each correction is also different, according to Elliott Wave Theory. Sharp corrections tend to be over with a lot faster than a flat-style correction, which painfully grinds sideways. The market itself still has a sort of post-traumatic bear market syndrome from the severity of the sharp style correction, that it is expects the market to behave in the same manner yet again.
Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet
However, according to the Guideline of Alternation, the probability of two of the same type of corrections is extremely low. In rare situations, two sideways corrections occur, but never two sharp corrections. This suggests that whenever Bitcoin price finally does turn around, the corrective wave four should be complete and the grand finale wave five will begin.
What happens after wave five is complete? Another bear market, and likely the worst and longest in the history of Bitcoin.
The transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.
The four-year halving cycle of Bitcoin (BTC) and its influence on the long-term price of the leading cryptocurrency is one of the most often debated subjects in the crypto industry. Crypto specialists are already questioning the future prognosis after bitcoin’s price fell short of the long-anticipated $100,000 target in 2021.
When looking at BTC’s current market value, it seems that additional declines are more probable than a rebound back up around $40,000. Twitter user “Wolves of Crypto” gave an outline of the four-year cycle theory, and his study suggests that the most plausible bear market bottom for Bitcoin will be around November/December 2022. On November 10, 2021, the BTC price peaked at $68,789, and this estimate implies that the market is now in a corrective phase after a cycle top.
Whale Alert
In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Each of these databases is regularly updated with the assistance of AI and contains tens of thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses. Coinbase has received 1,032 Bitcoin from an unidentified whale using an anonymous wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $40,838,127 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in BTC are being moved overnight by crypto whales once again. The Whale Alert monitoring and analysis program initially discovered the large crypto transfer networks. According to Whale Alert, the transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.
According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,536.47 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,194,023,224 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.