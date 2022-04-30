News
Your Money: Why people who use a financial advisor do better than those who don’t
One of the perplexing things in our business is that only about four in 10 Americans choose to work with a financial advisor, even when doing so has been shown by multiple academic and industry studies to produce better outcomes for investors. Why don’t more people use an advisor?
Many think they can manage their own investments and financial plans themselves. Others don’t want to pay for advice. And the financial services industry itself has a trust deficit, with only 54% of respondents to the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer survey saying they trust their financial institutions (only social media had a weaker showing)! Perhaps the most telling reason is that many people are embarrassed by their financial situation or by the poor choices they’ve made.
THE VALUE OF INDEPENDENT ADVICE
On the other side of this coin, there is at least a decade of research that validates that financial advisors are worth their cost if they add demonstrable value to investors. Here’s a small sample of that research:
- In 2013, the Consumer Federation of America reported that “… the more extensively households plan, the better prepared they are financially in terms of their likelihood of saving, investing and managing credit card debt; the higher the effectiveness of this savings, investing and debt management; and the higher their confidence in managing their finances.” The same study noted that those who engage planners are “better prepared to meet goals ranging from dealing with financial emergencies to living well in retirement.”
- Notably, some of the research on the question of trust draws a distinction between the advice that consumers get is from a registered representative or someone who works with a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm. RIAs legally and ethically must act in their clients’ best interests when making recommendations or decisions that affect their clients’ financial plans. Princeton Survey Research Associates reported in 2014 that financial professionals who switched to a fiduciary (i.e., RIA) standard of care reported stronger client benefits, with 71% reporting an increase in client trust and 72% reporting an increase in client satisfaction.
- In 2015, Dalbar, an independent market research firm that rates financial advisors and customer performance, reported that half of investors rated their financial professional’s advice as “Excellent” and an additional 48% rated it as “Good.” Similarly, 96% of investors either “Strongly Agreed” or “Agreed” that services provided by their financial professional have helped them achieve their investment goals and objectives, and nine in ten would recommend their advisor to close friends, relatives or co-workers.
- In 2019, Vanguard, one of the world’s largest financial services companies, found that an investment of $500,000 would grow, on average, to $3.4 million under the care of an advisor over 25 years, whereas the expected value from self-management would be $1.69 million. Importantly, advisors were able to add an average of 3% per year in additional growth by providing “cogent wealth management through financial planning, discipline and guidance, rather than by trying to time the market,” according to the study.
CHOOSING AN ADVISOR
Often when people say they don’t work with an advisor, it’s because they simply don’t know how to find one. There are a few simple steps you can take to determine whether an advisor is a good fit.
Referrals: Your friends, family members, co-workers or neighbors may have very similar financial situations to your own, and if they currently work with an advisor, may be willing to refer you. All advisors should be willing to schedule an introductory meeting, at no cost or obligation, to see if there is a good fit between what they offer and what you are looking for. Interview two or three candidates before narrowing your choices.
Interviews: In your initial and possibly follow up meetings, who are you most comfortable with? Did they seem to care about you? Are they committed to meeting with you regularly, in the way that you prefer (virtually, by phone or in-person, once or twice a year or once a quarter)?
Independent fiduciaries: If your advisor works with a firm in which they have a strong ownership interest, you can be more confident that their advice is independent, unlike representatives at other firms who have financial incentives to sell you their proprietary products. You can quickly discover where an advisor falls in the “standard of care” spectrum by asking them a simple question:
Are you allowed to consider any other factors besides my best interest when making investment recommendations? If they answer “yes,” you may want to keep searching.
HOW DOES THE ADVISOR GET PAID?
There are many ways that advisors are compensated, and it’s important that you work with someone whose business model is fully disclosed, transparent, and aligns with your personal preferences and objectives. For example, some financial planners offer planning services for a flat fee, which may be scaled according to the complexity of your finances. Others are paid a commission for selling you investment or insurance products. RIAs tend to charge an asset-based fee tied to their assets under management. Other hybrid arrangements combine elements of commissions and asset-based fees depending on the type of services and products they sell.
CONCLUSION
It could well be that you enjoy managing your own money and are good at it. But we find for many investors, the time and effort it takes to stay on top of their finances takes them away from things they’d rather be doing. Peg and I are old enough to remember the ’70s, when most people fixed their own cars — they were simpler then. Cars today are more complex and need specialists to stay up-to-date with evolving technologies needed to fix and maintain them. Just as you wouldn’t take care of your health by not going to a doctor, or not keeping your car in tune by avoiding the mechanic, you should think of your financial wellness in the same way and consider working with a qualified investment professional.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisors at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Loons fullback Oniel Fisher’s recovery from knee injury can aid Hassani Dostson
Hassani Dotson doesn’t have to look far for inspiration or guidance as the fourth-year Minnesota United player goes through the letdown, solitude and grind in the season-ending knee injury he suffered April 22.
Loons teammate Oniel Fisher Jr. tore what he called his “complete knee” — ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus — when he collided with D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid in an MLS game in September 2018.
Instead of the now-standard nine-month rehab, Fisher had four total surgeries — one for the initial injury and three for complications with scar tissue. With a subsequent hamstring injury, he was out for a total of 16 months, returning to games in March 2020.
Fisher then played a combined 27 games for D.C. and L.A. Galaxy in 2020-21 before signing a one-year contact and one-year club option with Minnesota last offseason.
Loons manager Adrian Heath said this week the club’s medical exams on Fisher came back positive and aligned with 30-year-old Jamaican’s fit on the field: versatile to play both fullback spots, an experienced veteran and quality professional.
The Loons brought in Fisher as an insurance policy for this type of setback, and the club won’t be actively working on acquiring another fullback before the primary transfer window closes Wednesday. In his eighth season, Fisher will continue to fill the Loons’ void at right back, the spot Dotson had also been helping out at with starter Romain Metanire out with a nagging hamstring. Fisher is expected to start at right back when Minnesota (4-2-2) plays Los Angeles FC (6-1-1) at 9 p.m. CT Sunday at Banc of California Stadium.
“For Hassani, he will be alright, man,” Fisher said this week. “He’s a tough one. He’s a warrior. He will be fine. It’s just as I said, it’s the mental aspect of everything. The drive to just keep going.”
Fisher struggled with that drive in the wake of his right knee injury. He was having a career year in D.C. in 2018, with highs in minutes (1,832), starts (20) and games played (24). But his injury came on the same day his elder cousin, a police officer in Atlanta, had passed away.
“It was pretty tough for me with tears and all that,” Fisher told the Pioneer Press. “It was super emotional. The whole process was emotional. There were days when I didn’t want to do anything. I go in and I said I was over this. I just want to be home, and I don’t want to talk to anybody.”
Fisher checked out of social media apps and turned off service on his phone. A week before Fisher’s injury, his cousin had telephoned.
“He was just saying to keep pushing and you’re doing good. He was motivating me,” Fisher recalled. “He had been dealing with (cancer) for 20-plus years. Doctor told him he had two or three years to live and he lived 20-plus years. If you knew him, you wouldn’t know that he had (it). He was always jovial and lively and nothing bothered him.”
When Fisher learned of his cousin’s death and then tore up his knee, Fisher said, “All that stuff was just playing in in my head.” He found the resolve.
“But … no matter what it is, you got to keep pushing,” Fisher added. “There is always something worse that somebody else is dealing with. You are never in the worst situation; that is how I put it. Injuries, whatever it is.”
While Fisher was down after the injury in 2018 and ’19, the fact that he was an expecting father helped his “drive” through those dark days. He expressed how he didn’t want to be a “regular” dad, “just working, blah.”
“I want him to know that I’m a fighter,” Fisher said. “I want him to know what I went through and I could tell him these stories. It just made me stronger mentally.”
Oniel Fisher III was born in October 2019 and the Fishers fit right on with MNUFC. Loons players who double as fathers have been bringing their children onto the grass at Allianz Field after wins for years now, and the Fishers joined in after Jr. played 90 minutes in the the 3-0 win over Chicago Fire last Saturday.
Dotson, 24, and his fiancé, Petra, gave brith to their first daughter, Gia, in January. Dotson, who tore is ACL and damaged his meniscus, has yet to have his surgery, but once he does, he’s expected to make a full recovery and be on the field in 2023.
Come game days next year, Gia will be walking, and she can join her dad on the field after Loons’ wins. The Fishers might be there to also share in another comeback story.
Gophers end long draft drought with O-lineman Daniel Faalele picked by Ravens
The Gophers’ long draft drought is over.
With Daniel Faalele being picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, Minnesota’s 16-year lull without having an offensive lineman selected has come to an end. Fellow Division I programs can no longer hold this fact over the Gophers’ head on the recruiting trail.
The 6-foot-8 and 380-pound tackle did slide from the draft’s second and third rounds on Friday to the draft’s final day, taken off the board by the Baltimore Ravens with the 110th overall selection.
In Baltimore, Faalele will reunite with former U receiver Rashod Bateman, who was the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2021. They were highly regarded recruits in Minnesota’s 2018 recruiting class.
The Gophers’ last offensive linemen selected were center Greg Eslinger and tackle Mark Setterstrom, both in 2006. Eslinger was taken in the sixth round by Denver Broncos, and Setterstrom went in the seventh round to St. Louis Rams.
Faalele also represents the highest Minnesota O-line draft pick since center Brian Williams went in the first round in 1989.
