Zach LaVine enters free agency ‘open-eyed’ as the Chicago Bulls chase continuity: ‘My time here has been great’
Zach LaVine isn’t showing his hand as he approaches his first summer as an unrestricted free agent.
After playing eight years without choosing his team, the Chicago Bulls guard emphasized the importance of hearing out every offer when he hits the open market this offseason. After five years as the frontman of the Bulls, LaVine couldn’t commit to a return to Chicago next season.
“I hope everybody understands how much I care about the Bulls and what I’ve done for the city,” LaVine said. “I’m going into everything open-minded but understand that my time here has been great. We’ll see what the future holds.”
Consistency is a key for the Bulls in this offseason. Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan both set a goal to retain the core group of the roster for the 2022-23 season, emphasizing the importance of building a culture of success over multiple seasons.
Although other stars like DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball are locked down, LaVine is the missing piece of the puzzle — and maybe the most important. Despite LaVine’s open options, Karnišovas said he’s confident the Bulls can retain their star.
“He knows exactly what to expect here,” Karnišovas said. “We have a really good relationship with him. The last two years have been the best years of his career.”
This season ended in frustration for LaVine, who delivered his exit interview to the media via Zoom while awaiting his final test results to clear COVID protocol.
LaVine was sidelined for the Bulls’ final game of their 4-1 playoff series loss against the Milwaukee Bucks after playing through pain in his knee for most of the season. His first priority this summer will be revisiting a specialist in Los Angeles to examine options, which could include another round of injections or surgery.
But despite spending most of the season “putting my team before myself,” LaVine still averaged 24.4 points and 4.5 assists in one of the most prolific seasons of his career.
Now eligible for a maximum contract, LaVine believes he’s proven his worth around the league.
“You get paid what you’re valued at and I see myself as a top guy in this league,” he said.
This summer will likely be a whirlwind of rumors as LaVine meets with other teams around the league.
That chaos has already started after Dejounte Murray — a fellow Seattle native and longtime friend of LaVine — briefly posted a photoshopped picture of LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey on Thursday before taking it down. LaVine shot down any rumors that Murray’s post could be linked with a San Antonio move.
“He was just messing with people,” LaVine said with a laugh. “He’s a free soul.”
The Bulls have plenty of advantages on their side. They can pay LaVine the most money out of any team in the NBA and can offer him the stability of a fifth-year extension. Bulls owner Michael Reinsdorf previously stated his readiness to incur the luxury tax — the highest $20 million threshold on spending in the league, which many teams don’t surpass — if necessary to chase a championship. And DeRozan’s arrival offered LaVine a true winning partner, on and off the court, for the first time in his career.
But after playing in only four playoff games in eight seasons on underperforming rosters, LaVine has made it clear this summer will be his opportunity to finally make his own path in the league — even if that means staying in Chicago.
“I’ve been here for the past five years. I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, just to not be viewing it one way,” LaVine said. “It’s unrestricted free agency. For my family, for me, I have to go and look at this as a decision where I have to be open-eyed. I have to make my list and talk to everybody.”
Severe weather may hit Missouri and Illinois Saturday afternoon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered rain is expected all day today with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A line of storms moves into the area for the overnight hours into early Saturday ahead of a cold front.
On Saturday, we should have some dry time with showers ongoing in the morning. After a break showers and storms redevelop ahead of the cold front as it moves through for the afternoon. This is where we could see some strong to severe storms with the higher threat being to the east of the St. Louis region. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
We see a break in the action for Sunday with highs in the lower half of the 70s. The next work week is looking unsettled with rain chances almost every day.
Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series
Even with their second-round playoff opponent determined, the build up to the Eastern conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers apparently will be a gradual process for the Miami Heat ahead of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. series opener at FTX Arena.
Among those held out of Friday’s practice were Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin.
Herro was away from the team due to a non-Covid illness that the team listed as a respiratory issue.
Lowry and Butler continued to receive treatment for the ailments that had them out for the close of the 4-1 first-round victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Lowry missed the final two games of that series with a hamstring strain, with Butler missing Tuesday night’s series finale with knee soreness.
Tucker (calf strain) and Martin (ankle sprain) had been listed on the Heat injury report throughout the Hawks series, without missing time.
“Each day we’ll get a better idea,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “but everybody’s made progress. Everybody was doing something, whether it was in the practice or on the side. And I took that as an encouraging sign.”
Spoelstra declined to forecast availability for Monday’s series opener.
“I don’t want to jump the gun on anything,” he said. “I like the progress that everybody’s made. We’ll see if we make more progress [Saturday] and it’ll just be a daily update.”
Gabe Vincent had filled in as the starting point guard in Lowry’s absence, with Victor Oladipo starting Tuesday night in place of Butler.
Spoelstra gave the team Wednesday and Thursday off before reconvening for what is expected to be three consecutive days of practice. The 76ers closed out the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night in Game 6 of that best-of-seven series to lock in the opponent for this round.
“It’s good, two days for everybody to kind of decompress, get out of that [Hawks] series, slowly transition,” Spoelstra said. “And everybody was watching the game [Thursday] night. Now we start to gear up and get our energy systems in order for this next series, which we can expect to be a great battle.”
The teams split the four-game season series 2-2, although James Harden has yet to face the Heat in a 76ers uniform since his Feb. 10 NBA trading deadline acquisition from the Brooklyn Nets.
“It’s totally different than the team we played this year,” Spoelstra said. “He definitely changes the dynamic. You’re talking about an MVP player, a guy who can manipulate the game. He can hurt you whether he’s scoring or whether he’s assisting or whether he’s just manipulating your defense.
“They have two guys [including center Joel Embiid] who really know how to draw fouls and do it exceptionally well. So you have to do things with great discipline, great focus. But you don’t want to back off on your aggressiveness.”
The Embiid factor
Both Spoelstra and Heat center Bam Adebayo said there are no easy answers against Embiid, who led the NBA in the regular season with his 30.6 scoring average, and then averaged 26.2 points in the first round against the Raptors.
“You’re going to have to double him, pretty simple,” Adebayo said, “getting the ball out of his hands, making it difficult, just giving him difficult shots and not letting him get in a rhythm.”
Said Spoelstra, “One, I don’t have that answer right now. Two, I don’t know if we’ll get that answer. It’s not like you’re going to be able to stop a guy who’s an MVP player. The point is we have to be consistent. We have to make it tough on their main guys and do that consistently, and hopefully just wear on the team and get them out of their comfort zones.”
Garrett visits
Guard Marcus Garrett, who began the season on a two-way contract before being waived at midseason ahead of wrist surgery, was on the practice court Friday, as he continues his rehab under the Heat’s supervision.
Garrett, who went undrafted last year out of Kansas and then excelled in summer league, particularly with his defense, is a free agent, not on the Heat roster. He worked on the side with assistant coach Octavio De La Grana on ballhandling drills.
()
Prosecutors clear officers, deputy in fatal shooting of man who they say pointed rifle in Forest Lake
The law enforcement officers who fatally shot a 47-year-old man in Forest Lake in November were justified in their use of deadly force, the Washington County attorney’s office announced Friday.
The shooting came after Bradley George Erickson pointed a rifle at a deputy and the officers won’t be charged, according to prosecutors.
The county attorney’s office gave the following summary of the case on Friday:
Erickson was armed when he arrived at the home of a family member who had an order for protection against him on Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of 224th Street North. A person who called 911 reported that Erickson threatened to shoot her and responding law enforcement. Officers saw Erickson walking with a rifle near the residence.
“From a distance, officers attempted dozens of negotiations with Erickson, using their squad car public address system to offer help and resources while directing him to put down his weapon,” according to the prosecutors’ summary. “Erickson ignored commands and inaudibly shouted at officers while retreating to his vehicle with his rifle.”
Erickson drove away and officers pursued him, then used a pursuit intervention technique to stop his vehicle. Officers approached with their weapons drawn and Erickson raised his rifle “directly at a deputy,” the summary said.
Two Forest Lake officers and a Washington County sheriff’s deputy fired their duty weapons. Officers gave medical aid to Erickson, who was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He died Dec. 1.
The officers’ actions were justified because they “reasonably feared death or great bodily harm and were left with no means to deescalate the situation other than the use of deadly force,” the county attorney’s office summary said.
“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the officers in this matter were wholly justified,” said Nick Hydukovich, head of the Washington County attorney’s office criminal division. “The need to take a human life deeply affects all of those involved, and these officers made every effort to avoid having to take that action.”
