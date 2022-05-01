4 Proven Ways to Make and Improve Lead Generation Marketing Simply and Effectively Now!

Share Pin 0 Shares

The biggest segment in online advertising is online lead generation. Lead generation is growing twice as fast as the online advertising market and it was valued in at more than $1.4 billion per year. Not surprising is it? Current Marketers are focusing on campaigns that can give them the highest ROI.

However, lead generation marketing isn’t capturing the ROI that customers want to see. So now everything is heading towards Strict Search Engine Marketing.

A huge inability to bridge the gaps between half empty promises and claims made allot of problems arise in setting up the marketing campaigns. Following up tied with poor reporting is a major contributor. Now which it includes marketers and managed to catch shrugs from the FTC.

The white paper “4 Ways Lead Generation can be made Simple and Effective Now” offers lead generation marketers practical advice from industry leaders on steps they can take now to address the problems listed above to get the most out of their lead generation marketing.

The most common problems faced by lead generation marketer’s clients are

1. Long and tiring campaign setups

2. Disparate lead data formats

3. Inefficient reporting and follow ups

4. Lack of campaign information collected

Let’s take a brief look at each of these problems that are tackled in greater detail in the white paper.

Long and tiring campaign setups

Ever tried or successfully set up a campaign on Google? Even a person with limited technical abilities (which includes 90% of us) can do it. It is fairly simple and it is exciting to see how your efforts will deliver profitable return on investment (ROI) with our extra effort and time.

Now, contrast that with what publishers and advertisers have to go through when they set up lead generation campaigns.

Leads generated on a web site have to be transmitted to the client. Where no common standard exist standards for delivering leads data in the marketplace. While some advertisers want leads data delivered by email, others prefer faxes, while still others mail as their delivery of choice.

As a result, marketers have to set up every lead generation campaign from scratch. This process consumes many valuable man hours. This is time consuming and for the marketer and the advertiser that is setting there waiting for the results. (ROI)

In the beginning everything is simply Trial and error. There is not Perfect answer to any marketing. Simple demographics dramatically change the way each campaigns approach. Now in shoddy efforts we get disparate lead data formats. A one paragraph page with the client’s request; this is great Right? Wrong!

Disparate lead data formats

We have some general information that the client submitted. Still we don’t know what were getting into before we make the call. If you’re like me, you’re reluctant to divulge all your information into any form.

For example, if I am advertising for Annuities and the form asks how much money you have. The typical answer we get is 5,000.

In reality when we call and schedule the appointment we find out that they usually have an average of 50-100k to invest.

People don’t want to let others know their information! Especially today, It seems around every corner hides a thief!

Now we have to change our approach towards that lead. We now have to get different products and quotes.

It’s because the Industry at large has lost our clients trust!

In the course of a lead campaign, a marketer collects user data and sends it to the advertiser. The end client typically submits her/his information via a form containing data fields on the publisher’s web site.

Insufficient reporting and client follow ups

Collecting lead data takes up allot of time, and advertisers and clients often don’t find that they have the time to act on it. It is highly recommended that advertisers follow up on leads within 24 hours through some personal form of contact.

Marketers and agencies often spend so much time on compiling reports and collecting leads and that they don’t get to optimize campaigns and follow up on collected leads in a timely fashion. Therefore it usually discourages the client’s confidence in the advertiser’s services or product.

Now getting Real time reporting and leads delivery to your account, call center or Telemarketing Company will help advertisers get superior campaign ROI.

Lack of campaign information collected

The super annoying avatar and smiley faces thrown at you show a lot of what is wrong with this industry.

With so much revenue to be made in everyone’s eyes, allot of less than worthy vendors have entered this industry with nothing but dollar sings in their eyes. These vendors typically don’t care what happens after the lead is sent out except if they got paid or not. They typically don’t show too much concern about where the ads are placed and how they are obtained.

These typical Lead generation companies are not doing you any justice and definitely not getting you the ROI you need to succeed and grow in this industry.

Want to change your ROI?

What are you doing about it?

We will and need to fight back!

Advertisers are typically unsure as to where their advertisements finally appear. End consumers are inundated with a flood of offers advertising technologies that typically threatened their privacy. The reputation of the industry has gotten so much heat that Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are now taking an in depth gander into the state of the lead generation industry.

A huge Lack of campaign transparency is hurting the advertisers and the consumers. It also damages the credibility of the publisher, advertiser and the reputation of the industry overall.

While the problems and solutions are examined in over and over again, the underlying problems emphasize on advertising platforms that are open and transparent. We are making an effort to change that.

Let’s rise together.

Jeff Parker

CEO-MarDentity