4 Proven Ways to Make and Improve Lead Generation Marketing Simply and Effectively Now!
The biggest segment in online advertising is online lead generation. Lead generation is growing twice as fast as the online advertising market and it was valued in at more than $1.4 billion per year. Not surprising is it? Current Marketers are focusing on campaigns that can give them the highest ROI.
However, lead generation marketing isn’t capturing the ROI that customers want to see. So now everything is heading towards Strict Search Engine Marketing.
A huge inability to bridge the gaps between half empty promises and claims made allot of problems arise in setting up the marketing campaigns. Following up tied with poor reporting is a major contributor. Now which it includes marketers and managed to catch shrugs from the FTC.
The white paper “4 Ways Lead Generation can be made Simple and Effective Now” offers lead generation marketers practical advice from industry leaders on steps they can take now to address the problems listed above to get the most out of their lead generation marketing.
The most common problems faced by lead generation marketer’s clients are
1. Long and tiring campaign setups
2. Disparate lead data formats
3. Inefficient reporting and follow ups
4. Lack of campaign information collected
Let’s take a brief look at each of these problems that are tackled in greater detail in the white paper.
Long and tiring campaign setups
Ever tried or successfully set up a campaign on Google? Even a person with limited technical abilities (which includes 90% of us) can do it. It is fairly simple and it is exciting to see how your efforts will deliver profitable return on investment (ROI) with our extra effort and time.
Now, contrast that with what publishers and advertisers have to go through when they set up lead generation campaigns.
Leads generated on a web site have to be transmitted to the client. Where no common standard exist standards for delivering leads data in the marketplace. While some advertisers want leads data delivered by email, others prefer faxes, while still others mail as their delivery of choice.
As a result, marketers have to set up every lead generation campaign from scratch. This process consumes many valuable man hours. This is time consuming and for the marketer and the advertiser that is setting there waiting for the results. (ROI)
In the beginning everything is simply Trial and error. There is not Perfect answer to any marketing. Simple demographics dramatically change the way each campaigns approach. Now in shoddy efforts we get disparate lead data formats. A one paragraph page with the client’s request; this is great Right? Wrong!
Disparate lead data formats
We have some general information that the client submitted. Still we don’t know what were getting into before we make the call. If you’re like me, you’re reluctant to divulge all your information into any form.
For example, if I am advertising for Annuities and the form asks how much money you have. The typical answer we get is 5,000.
In reality when we call and schedule the appointment we find out that they usually have an average of 50-100k to invest.
People don’t want to let others know their information! Especially today, It seems around every corner hides a thief!
Now we have to change our approach towards that lead. We now have to get different products and quotes.
It’s because the Industry at large has lost our clients trust!
In the course of a lead campaign, a marketer collects user data and sends it to the advertiser. The end client typically submits her/his information via a form containing data fields on the publisher’s web site.
Insufficient reporting and client follow ups
Collecting lead data takes up allot of time, and advertisers and clients often don’t find that they have the time to act on it. It is highly recommended that advertisers follow up on leads within 24 hours through some personal form of contact.
Marketers and agencies often spend so much time on compiling reports and collecting leads and that they don’t get to optimize campaigns and follow up on collected leads in a timely fashion. Therefore it usually discourages the client’s confidence in the advertiser’s services or product.
Now getting Real time reporting and leads delivery to your account, call center or Telemarketing Company will help advertisers get superior campaign ROI.
Lack of campaign information collected
The super annoying avatar and smiley faces thrown at you show a lot of what is wrong with this industry.
With so much revenue to be made in everyone’s eyes, allot of less than worthy vendors have entered this industry with nothing but dollar sings in their eyes. These vendors typically don’t care what happens after the lead is sent out except if they got paid or not. They typically don’t show too much concern about where the ads are placed and how they are obtained.
These typical Lead generation companies are not doing you any justice and definitely not getting you the ROI you need to succeed and grow in this industry.
Want to change your ROI?
What are you doing about it?
We will and need to fight back!
Advertisers are typically unsure as to where their advertisements finally appear. End consumers are inundated with a flood of offers advertising technologies that typically threatened their privacy. The reputation of the industry has gotten so much heat that Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are now taking an in depth gander into the state of the lead generation industry.
A huge Lack of campaign transparency is hurting the advertisers and the consumers. It also damages the credibility of the publisher, advertiser and the reputation of the industry overall.
While the problems and solutions are examined in over and over again, the underlying problems emphasize on advertising platforms that are open and transparent. We are making an effort to change that.
Let’s rise together.
Jeff Parker
CEO-MarDentity
Creating a Facebook Ad? Implement These Call to Action Tips
Anybody with a little bit of time and a few dollars can create a Facebook ad and run a campaign. Not everybody has what it takes to create an ad that generates clicks and converts these people into buyers.
When creating a Facebook ad, regardless of your company size or industry, the call to action is one of the most important factors. If your ad is boring and unattractive, you can’t expect it to receive a high click through rate. On the other hand, if you implement a killer call to action, you may be surprised at how much traffic you drive.
Here are three call to action tips that can take your mediocre ad and turn it into something much more powerful:
- Use at least one “action” keyword. A Facebook page is full of content and images, so your ad has to stand out in the crowd. By using an action keyword, you are telling your audience that you have something special to offer. You are telling them to take action now if they want to take advantage.
Some of the best action keywords include: save, discount, book now, sign up today, order now, try, and subscribe.
You can build off of these, based on your particular industry and offering, to create an even more powerful message. For example, if you are pushing a weight loss product, you could use a phrase such as “lose weight today” or “lose weight faster.”
- Don’t beat around the bush. You only have so much time to grab the attention of your audience and convince them to click through.
Don’t make people read through your ad to find out what you want them to do. Instead, the call to action should be displayed in a prominent and powerful location. If your audience can identify the call to action at a glance, while also understanding what it means to them, you have reached your goal.
- Ask a question. This is one of the best ways to engage your audience. Not only does a question draw people in, but it can improve your click through rate as they will be interested in learning the answer.
Note: if asking a question, keep it short and sweet.
With these three call to action tips, you will find yourself taking a different approach when creating Facebook ads. Subsequently, you may also find that your campaign is generating better results.
Warehousing – Types, Functions and Characteristics
A warehouse is a commercial building used for storage of goods while warehousing is the process of proper storage and handling of goods and cargo using scientific methods in the warehouse and making them available conveniently when needed. In today’s scenario, warehousing is considered as one of the most important aspect of trade.
Need for warehousing
- Some commodities are produced in a particular season only. To ensure their off-season availability, warehousing is needed.
- Some products are produced throughout the year but their demand is seasonal. Warehousing is important in such cases.
- For the companies which opt for large scale production and bulk supply, warehouse is an unavoidable factor.
-
- Warehousing help companies ensure quick supply of goods in demand.
- Production of goods and their movement of goods are important for the companies for continuous production of goods.
- Warehousing is also important for price stabilization. For necessary goods, the Government stores them in the warehouses and control its supply in the market as per the price fluctuations.
- Another important need of warehousing is for bulk breaking. Consider a trade agent who imports goods from a country for a large number of buyers in his own country. He first takes the goods to his warehouse and break it into small parts for supply to the buyers.
- When it comes to cost saving, warehousing helps the traders with cross docking. All the goods are consolidated in the warehouse and then stuffed into containers as per their destination. This is especially beneficial for small traders who export low quantity of goods.
Major functions of a warehouse
- Storage of goods
- Protection of goods
- Risk bearing
- Financing
- Processing
- Grading and branding
- Transportation
Types of warehouses
- Private Warehouses
These are owned by the manufacturers or traders/distributors. Private warehouses are used to store exclusively owned goods. These are usually preferred by farmers near their fields, wholesalers/distributors/retailers near their territory, manufacturers near their factories, exporters/importers near ports.
Private warehouses offer better control over movement and storage of goods and less chances of error. Along with this, product specific storage techniques can be opted in private warehouses. On the other hand, higher operation costs and inflexibility in storing different products are the major disadvantages of private warehouses
- Public Warehouses
These warehouses are meant for use by general public. Anyone can store their goods in public warehouses for a nominal rent. These warehouses can be private or state owned. In case a private company wants to start a public warehouse, it has to compulsorily obtain a license from the government. Besides this, the operations of these warehouses are also regulated by government agencies.
These warehouses are less expensive and more cost effective. They are flexible enough to store different kinds of products. Public warehouses offer better utilization of money as the user pays only for the space occupied. But public warehouses are not considered goods when it comes to such goods which require special handling techniques. Also the chances of error are more here due to common storage of all goods.
- Government warehouses
The government warehouses are owned, managed and governed by Central or State government. They can be used by both private companies and government agencies for storage of goods. They are thus also considered a form of public warehouses owned by government.
Government warehouses offer better security and safety of goods due to high involvement of government. They are very less expensive but require considerable paper work to be done.
Characteristics of an ideal warehouse
- It should be conveniently located near highways, railway stations, air ports, sea ports etc. for loading and unloading of goods.
- Mechanical appliances should be there to lift, load and unload goods.
- It should be spacious enough.
- Food storage warehouses should have enough facilities to prevent food from perishing.
- Proper arrangement to save goods from sunlight, dust, rain, moisture and pests should be available.
- Sufficient parking space should be there to facilitate quick and easy loading and unloading of goods.
- Security arrangements should be strict and round the clock.
- Modern and tested firefighting equipment should be installed in the premises.
What’s The Difference Between A Reseller Program And Affiliate Program?
Many people ask me what’s the difference between becoming an affiliate or a reseller? What’s the simple answer? Let’s say there is a resellers and an affiliate, they both sell the same digital service for XYZCO; however, there are significant differences between each person’s agreement.
What is a Reseller? A reseller creates a reseller account with XYZCO, and then solicits (nicely) for customers to sign up under it for products or services. The reseller can sometimes provide the technical support for his or her customers and in some cases manages the billing directly with his/her clients then the order is fulfilled by the reseller company. Many companies offer while label solutions and ever customer support can be included to look like your service. With digital products, you get paid by your clients $xxx.xx amount then your reseller fulfils the order charging you your wholesale reseller rate $xx.xx so you make the difference on each order. Customers deal with the reseller directly, and resellers may set their prices at any level they choose.
What’s an Affiliate? An affiliate is strictly an evangelist for our service. He or she refers customers or traffic to XYZCO, where they open their own accounts with the affiliate’s special code to let us know who referred them. Affiliates are paid on commission by XYZCO and the current rate is an ongoing percentage of referred sales. Many affiliate programs pay a one-time commission; however, companies like SendPressReleases.com – Send Press Releases affiliate program offer a free program to sign up and you get paid forever on any of your referred clients allowing you to build a real affiliate business with digital products that sell.
There are pros and cons to each type of account, and which is right for you will depend upon how much time you would like to invest.
Key Points to Consider When Becoming a Reseller;
Getting started as a reseller is very easy and can be done within a few minutes. I would recommend taking some time and do a little research on the type of monetization terms each reseller program offers. Many key points for both reseller and affiliate can be the same and really come down to your potential profit and success with the individual program.
- How long does the software track client visitor cookies? Most reseller software will have a tracking cooking so if you refer someone using a referral tracking link, it will keep a record if they then purchase for up to 30/60/90 days and sometimes longer. Many people take time to get started and execute an order so this defiantly is a very important factor.
- Many reseller programs will pay you for your first referral that orders but then the terms might change. Ideally you would like to get paid on that client whenever they order.
- Simply said, read the terms a reseller provides you and see if they are fair and profitable. There are many types of reseller businesses that you could start so first you need to identify which type of reseller business model is right for you. Maybe the overall key factor is reselling something you have an interest or passion in? Choosing a reseller for the profit isn’t always a bad idea either!
Key Points to Consider When Joining an Affiliate Program;
- Minimum payment threshold, this can be the amount you must generate before a payment will be released to you for your affiliate marketing efforts. The payment threshold can vary from program-to-program and can be anywhere from $5 to $100 and in some cases if you do not meet the terms (within 120 days as an example) you would forfeit your affiliate earnings. I would recommend learning the terms before joining any program no matter how great the initial profit model looks.
- Are the products you want to become affiliated with profitable and easy to process? This might be a very good question to ask your-self. Keep an eye out for shockingly high commissions, yes, sometimes Internet marketing is like pyramid schemes and if an affiliate program sounds too good to be true, it probably needs a closer look.
- Make money type of products and MLM. I am sure you know someone in one of these product categories, maybe they are even making money. Don’t do it. Move in another direction, the statistics and numbers don’t lie. These type of programs work on your greed and in many cases do not provide a products that justifies the potential. Do your homework..
What’s Better an Affiliate Program or a Reseller Program?
This is the questions you need to determine yourself. With each comes their own set of pros and cons. With a reseller program you might have more of a standalone business that you can grow over time, however an affiliate program is easy to get started for free in many cases and can be a great part time business or second income.
Here is some statistic to reflect upon while you consider your options;
- Affiliate marketing spend nears $5 Billion in the U.S.
- Affiliate marketing drives a whopping 1% of the country’s total GDP in the UK.
- Approximately 15% of all digital media industry’s revenue comes from affiliate marketing.
- In 2016 over 80% of brands utilize affiliate marketing.
Why Does it Have Setup Fee?
Many reseller and affiliate programs will charge a setup or account fee to get started, and yes this is very common. Reseller programs that offer you a great program, support, even white-label client support to assist and help your clients for you on your behalf. This can be a fantastic situation and can allow you to operate your own business and have it sully supported by your affiliate reseller company. I find digital products that are in high demand, that also offer your clients support in your behalf are some of the best most effective programs.
4 Proven Ways to Make and Improve Lead Generation Marketing Simply and Effectively Now!
