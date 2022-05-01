Finance
5 Easy Steps to Improving Your Security Guard Service
When property managers hire security guard companies they have a picture in mind of what their contract security force will look like, but too often what they get is not what they pictured. What we have found is that most security guard companies are capable of providing the service that property managers want, but too often do not because of a lack of ongoing quality control procedures.
Security guard companies are unlike any vendor that a property manager usually hires. If you hire a painter, you can see whether or not they are doing their jobs by looking at the walls. But when you hire a security guard company, how often can you see whether the guard company is doing their job which includes running background checks and drug screenings, providing good training for your guards, and effectively monitoring and supervising your guards. In most instances they probably are, but it is important to implement a system of verification and quality control to ensure that problems associated with the lack of performing these jobs do not begin to occur.
In this article we will discuss five (5) easy steps to improving your security guard service and achieving what you picture as your ideal security guard force.
Screen Your Guards Qualifications
In many states, guards are mandated to have a specified amount of training before they can begin working as security guards. If your state is one of these states, ensure that your security guard company is compliant.
If you are in a state where there are no state requirements for guard certification, then investigate the type of training that is being provided by your security company and ask yourself does it seem adequate.
Additionally, is your security guard company performing background and drug screenings on all your guards BEFORE they send them to your property? If they are, they should be providing you with verifications. If not, why?
Another excellent way to screen whether the guard is a good fit for your property is to conduct a short “interview” to get a feel for the guard and to explain your expectations. This initial conversation can tell you a lot about what to expect from that guard and it gives you a chance to request a different guard if you feel that it is necessary.
Assess Guard Training
Although most security guard companies have a very thorough orientation that introduces each guard to the company itself, in many cases the guard’s orientation to his assigned property is not as complete. We call the orientation for the assigned property “Site Specific Training”. Find out what your site specific training looks like:
• Does it occur at your property?
• Who does the training?
• How long is each new officer trained?
• How long does the security company double bank? (Double banking is the process of having a veteran guard working at the same time as the new guard.)
• How thoroughly are your post orders explained?
Determine the answer to each of these questions and make sure that they fit with what you feel is adequate. You should even consider sitting in on your security guard company’s orientation and your site specific training to get an understanding of what goes into preparing a guard to work at your property.
Review Your Guard’s Supervision
Guard supervision is one of the more important factors of good security guard service. When security companies provide poor supervision, there is not enough emphasis placed on preventing mistakes, problems, and complaints. Lack of supervision also removes the opportunity for the guard to learn and better understand their duties. If the guards are not being supervised, they begin to feel that their work is not important and they begin to see themselves as less of a part of the security team. When guards do not feel like part of your team it typically leads to unacceptable practices such as unprofessional behavior, tardiness, and even theft.
Depending on the structure of your contract, on-site supervisors may not be included. If your contract does not require on-site supervision, how does your security guard company remotely supervise its guards? Outside of the normal security company field supervisor spot checks, the two methods of remote supervision that prove most successful are:
1. Officer Tour Tracking Systems
2. Officer Check-Ins
If your guards are required to make rounds of your property, then a system for tracking them while on duty is essential. Officer Tour Tracking Systems provide a remote way of monitoring the guards while they are on your property. These tracking systems allow the security guard company to monitor the time and log the activity of the guards while they are making rounds to various areas on your property. Most Officer Tour Tracking Systems can generate reports that enable the security guard company to quickly get an understanding of whether the guard is making rounds. The property manager should also be provided with an abridged version of these reports. Manufacturers of such systems include Deggy and Timekeeping Systems, Inc.
In addition to Officer Tour Tracking systems, we have found that having a system for guards to check in regularly with the security guard company provides a way of making sure that each guard is safe and alert. By having guards check-in regularly with the security guard company, at least every 30 minutes, guards feel that their safety is important and that being awake and alert is an important part of their job.
Inspect Your Guards
After hours inspections of your guards are always great ways of finding out exactly what is happening with your security while you are not there. During these inspections, make sure to ask your security guards questions about their duties and responsibilities to ensure that they understand their jobs. In fact, we suggest having your security guards audited regularly, formally (i.e. post inspection) and informally (i.e. secret shopped) by a licensed security consultant as part of your ongoing security program.
Firms like Asymmetric Strategies provide a free service aimed at doing exactly that. Remember, when choosing a security consultant be sure that the consultant is not actually a security guard company. If so, your audit is sure to turn up problems with your current security guard company.
Meet with your Security Guard Company Regularly
The fifth and easiest step is to regularly meet with your security company. Without providing regular feedback to your security guard company, property managers are missing out on opportunities to achieve incremental increases in efficiency. Topics such as tenant feedback, guard attrition, feedback from any remote supervisory systems, and any security audits should be discussed during these meetings.
For property managers, getting the security that they want is sometimes just a matter of putting the right processes in place to make sure that all parties understand what is expected. The five easy steps that we outline here are just a few for you to consider. For more ideas or suggestions, please feel free to contact us by email at [email protected] or contact a licensed security consultant in your area.
Offshore Investment – The Ideal Way for Saving Your Wealth
What Is Offshore Investment?
Offshore investment refers to a wide variety of investment strategies that take advantage of tax benefits offered outside of an investor’s home country.
There is no scarcity of money-marketplace, bond and equity assets offered by trustworthy offshore investment companies that are fiscally sound, time-tested and, most importantly, legal.
What Is Offshore?
Offshore explains the repositioning by an entity of a trade process from one countryside to another, typically an operational process, such as manufacturing, or supporting processes. Even state governments make use of offshore investment. More recently, off shoring has been associated primarily with the sourcing of technical and administrative services supporting domestic and global operations from outside the home country, by means of internal (captive) or external (outsourcing) delivery models.
“Offshore ” is usually to portray a country where there are also no taxes or low taxes for foreign persons either individual or commercial.
It is a truth that offshore investment havens have crafted a unique legally recognized and tax free climate for overseas individuals and businesses. They offer specifically to them. More than half the world’s assets exist in such asset havens.
Monetary privacy, a steady legal environment and realistic rulings are the trademark of these jurisdictions.
When we converse about offshore investment financial companies, the term invokes up an image of enormous, shadowy monetary monoliths, investing funds without any transparency.
Advantages
There are many reasons why people like investments in offshore:
1. Tax Reduction
Many nations, recognized as tax havens, offer tax inducements to overseas investors through an offshore investment. The positive tax rates in an offshore investment possible country are intended to encourage a vigorous offshore investment atmosphere that magnetizes outside wealth. For tiny countries like Mauritius and Seychelles, with only a few reserves and a small population, offshore depositors dramatically increased their economic activity.
Offshore investment occurs when offshore depositors outline a company in an overseas country. The corporation acts as a shield for the investors’ financial credits, shielding them from the higher tax load that would be acquired in their home nation.
Because the corporation does not engage in local operations, little or no tax is enforced on the offshore investment company. Many overseas companies also benefit from tax-exempt category when they put in in U.S. markets. As such, making ventures through overseas corporations can clutch a distinct benefit over making investments as an individual.
2. Confidentiality
Numerous offshore investment jurisdictions have confidentiality legislation which creates it is an unlawful offense for any worker of the financial services commerce to disclose possession or other information about their clients or their dealings.
But in the examples where unlawful proceedings can be proved, identities are being disclosed. Thus the Know Your Client due diligence documents are becoming just more complex.
Disadvantages
The main drawbacks are those of costs along with ease.
Many investors like to be capable to meet up and speak to the person setting up their incorporation of offshore investment companies and traveling to the tax haven costs funds.
In a number of nations you are taxed on your universal revenue, so not disclosing offshore investment returns is illegal. In other countries having offshore accounts are unlawful for individuals but authorizations can be obtained from companies.
Several banks in offshore jurisdictions need smallest amount in investments of US$ 100,000 and higher, or to possess assets locally.
The kinds of offshore investment companies usually existing are:
- Trusts
- Resident Offshore Company
- International Business Company
- Protected Cell Company
These types of companies also exist.
E.g.: Many mutual funds and hedge funds whose investors favor ‘ off shore country’ ventures.
But for average financiers like us too can form offshore companies of relatively small size to fulfill our most everyday needs. Or we can put in, via our off shore investment expert, into offshore companies to own investments in special funds.
There are various uses:
- Trading Companies
- Professional Services Companies
- Shipping Companies
- Investment Companies
- Intellectual Property & Royalty Companies
- Property Owning Companies
- Asset Protection Companies
- Holding Companies
- Dot Com Companies
- Employment Companies
Trading Companies
Import/Export and general trading company’s activities are also compatible with the structure of offshore investment companies. The offshore investment company acquires orders from the supplier and has the goods distributed directly to the customer.
It does the invoicing to the customer and saves the difference in a tax free country. E.g. Products from China to Kenya could be invoiced by a Seychelles or RAK offshore incorporation and the revenues retained there.
Individuals utilize offshore investment companies to acquire mutual funds, shares, property, bonds, jewelry and precious metals. Sometimes they will also apply these companies to trade in currency, equities and or bonds. The wealthy will also have diversified offshore investment companies for different division of possessions; for different countries or by different categories of investments.
The diversification evades the risk. But also in cases where capital increases taxes are levied, e.g. in property or equity, sometimes it is cheaper to sell the company rather than the individual asset itself.
Professional Services Companies
Individuals, e.g. counselors, IT experts, engineers, designers, writers and performers working outside their local country can gain momentously from using an offshore investment business. The offshore investment business demonstrates the individual as a company worker and gets a fee for the services rendered by the ’employee’ [possessor]. This fee is received and saved tax free. The person can then receive the imbursement as he or she hopes to minimize their taxes.
Shipping Companies
The utilization of offshore investment companies to possess or license commercial ships and pleasure craft is very familiar internationally. Shipping companies mount up earnings in tax liberated offshore jurisdictions and, if every ship is placed in a separate offshore investment company, it can get hold of considerable asset security by isolating liabilities of each individual craft.
Investment Companies
Individuals make use of offshore venture companies to then buy mutual funds, shares, bonds, property, jewelry and expensive metals. Sometimes they will also use these companies to operate in currencies, equities and or bonds either via the internet or through managed funds run by banks and financial institutions. The wealthy will also have diversified offshore investment companies for dissimilar class of assets; for different countries or by different varieties of investments.
The diversification evades the threat. But also in cases where assets gain taxes are levied, e.g. in goods or equity, sometimes it is economical to sell the company rather than the individual asset itself.
Intellectual Property & Royalty Companies
Offshore investment companies are being seen as vehicles to own Intellectual Property and royalties received for software, technology rights, music, literature, patents, trademarks and copyrights, franchising, and brands. These companies are in the type of trusts or foundations.
Property Owning Companies
Owning property in an offshore investment company saves you the funds gains taxes that may be levied at the occasion of the property’s deal, which are avoided by selling the business instead of the property. Other significant benefits are the authorized prevention of inheritance and other transfer taxes.
Mainly, in some countries, e.g. Islamic ones, inheritance is via Shariah regulation and not your determination. So an offshore possession will make sure that the assets owned outside the country need not be distributed according to Shariah Law.
Asset Protection Companies
It is estimated that a professional in the US can be expected to be sued every 3 years! And that more than 90% of the worlds lawsuits are filed in the US.
Amazing statistics!
If you have an income or assets of more than US$ 100,000, you should seriously consider offshore investment companies!
Most offshore jurisdictions require that for a lawsuit, a lawyer must be hired and paid up front before a suit can be filed, thus keeping frivolous lawsuits away. Often a substantial bank bond has to be placed by the government, to even implement a lawsuit. It can also (take years of waiting) to get into court in some offshore investment jurisdictions.
If you have substantial liquid assets you should consider a Trust which would own the offshore company. This will provide a greater degree of protection, at the least expense.
However, we should remember that this structure is for asset protection, not for tax savings and so that the focus should be maintained.
Holding Companies
Offshore investment companies can also be used to own and fund operating companies in different countries. They could also be joint venture partners or the ‘promoter’ of publicly quoted companies. Mauritius is well suited as a country for investing companies because of its favorable double tax treaties.
Dot Com Companies
The internet has made the cost of business entry very low and consequently the legal protection of the company’s assets, both physical and intellectual, that much easier. Dot Com companies now use this flexibility to develop different software projects in different offshore investment companies to invite different investors and to keep the flexibility of raising funds separately for different projects depending on the project’s success. Both Mauritius and Seychelles have Protected Cell Company [PCC] structures available for just this kind of need.
Then there is the possibility of receiving your funds earned on the web into an offshore company’s bank account. Would that be of interest to you?
Employment Companies
Multinational companies use offshore investment companies to employ expatriate staff who are deployed in different tax jurisdictions around the world. To facilitate transfers, reduce the employee’s taxes and administer benefits easily an offshore company employment is preferred. Working on assignments throughout the world.
What to Consider Before Opting For a Home Insurance
Picking up home insurance requires some serious consideration so that you can secure your hard earned assets and maintain your everyday standard. A comparative analysis of availability of offers is must if you are self-decisive and do not consult others. Variables related to an insurance firm like market reputation, default probabilities and genuine testimonials should be your pointers. Reliability and customer support level of the firm can save you from a possible nightmare of losses and claims on them.
Visiting your financial institution or mortgage firm for insurance is quite natural but you may end up picking an offer at higher rate compared to your own analysis of firms specialized in this sector. Consider these things before your final decision.
(a) Make sure that your insurance cover up losses due to natural calamity if it’s a possibility around your location.
(b) An in-built cover for theft and fire as both are pervasive.
(c) Basement flooding due to malfunctioning of sprinkler system or sudden burst of pipes can be terrible. Check if your policy covers the two.
(d) It will be optimal choice if the policy covers up home and property along with all content in it.
Discounts on the coverage are another benefit which should be looked for. Apart from discounts for non-smokers and retired people there are firms which grant it on their insurance policy if there is burglar alarm, a fire extinguisher or a smoke detector is installed in the home. The range varies from 5-10%. Analyzing every policy/ rates and calculating the entire cost involve (using online calculator) can be of much help. Financial health of the firm is very important to cover up sudden mishaps.
In depth research about testimonials, previous complaints, appropriate policy rates and financial health along with contingency funds should make it easy to choose a right insurance for your family. Correct information, details and other things before going for any blog reviews home insurance is very important for you and your family. Do not get cheated by any fraud company or website.
Are You Choosing the Right Stock Market Advisory Company
What do you do if you want to learn driving a car? You will try to find an expert teacher, isn’t it? You do not want to avail the services of a novice individual to help you out, but a professional person can provide you the vital tips and most importantly guide you efficiently. Similarly, when it comes to investing in the stock market for the first time, you require a knowledgeable advice to attain your financial goals and get profitable returns.
If you are a beginner, then it is quite obvious that you may be having no information about the process of buying the right shares in the market. In such a situation, getting the right tips from an experienced financial advisor or a registered advisory company will truly prove to be a great blessing in disguise. However, there are some of the important things that have to be kept in mind while choosing the top stock market advisory company, which are as follows:
How much assistance do you actually require?
Before you make up your mind to hire an advisor, it is imperative that you must first decide about the kind of service you require from them. You may need their help at the beginning or during the time of any issues. This is because an advisor has to formulate a map according to your requirements. Hence, it is suggested to ascertain your needs first and then take further action.
Choose a top ranked advisory company
It is a very important point that has to be taken into the consideration. Availing services of the well known advisory company or a financial advisor is an absolute necessity. Make it a point to carry out a proper background or research work about the company. Check out their credentials, reputation, experience, etc before hiring them.
Asking for a sample financial plan initially makes sense
When hiring a financial advisor, then do not forget to ask for sample plan first. It is imperative to note that there is no such thing called the perfect plan. A sample plan will help you to determine whether an advisory company is actually making sense according your requirements or not.
Conclusion
The financial planners or advisory companies can really turn out to be the greatest asset for you if you choose the best one. They are just like the professional sailors who can help you out to sail through stock investment related problems quite efficiently.
