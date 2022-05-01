Finance
6 Unknowns, Which Are Relevant To Our Economy!
If, we could predict the future, accurately, and consistently, many things, would be easier, and more successful, to accomplish and achieve! It would make things, such as, successful investing, purchasing investment real estate, buying a home (at the best opportunity), evaluating job/ career opportunities, etc, a far – easier, task! However, in the real world, many uncertainties, exist, and these, often, are significant and relevant, related to the overall performance, and condition of the economy! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, and review, 6 specific, unknowns, which, are related, significantly, to many components, etc, of our economy.
1. The impacts of huge deficits: At the present time, the United States of America, is experiencing, historically, large/ huge deficits! This, began, after the 2017 tax legislation, which created, about a trillion dollar deficit! It continued, and became larger, because of the needs, for larger amounts of public assistance, based on the humane needs, caused by the ramifications, and impacts, from the horrific pandemic! The hypocrisy of many politicians, opposing and supporting, deficit spending, selectively, when it seems to meet their personal/ political agenda, creates, a serious – inconsistency, in how we proceed, forward, and handle federal funds, etc!
2. The inflation/ recession, see – saw: Often, Federal Reserve Bank, money policy, and, especially, interest rates, etc, are, largely, predominantly, based on the perceptions/ fears, etc, related to potential dangers, of, either, inflation, or recession. Traditionally, they use policies, making the ease and costs of borrowing, based, almost exclusively, on reaction, rather than proaction! When inflation is feared, interest rates rise, and when, they hope to stimulate the economy, they relax these policies, and lower rates! We currently, are experiencing, historically – low, interest rates! Is this a form of manipulation, or well – considered, policies?
3. Interest rates uncertainties: How long, will rates, remain, low? Is the policy, based on a sound – strategy, or, politics, and/ or, manipulations? These numbers, often, determine many components of our economy, especially, housing (mortgage rates, etc), the impacts on the stock markets, etc. How might these uncertain times, cause potential ramifications?
4. Future housing/ real estate market: For, a while, the real estate market, has been, a sellers market, because the number of qualified buyers, has exceeded, houses – for – sale! How long will this continue? The combination of pent – up, demand, stemming from the pandemic, etc, and, record – low, mortgage rates, has created, a huge uptick/ increase, in home prices! Will that continue, slow, or somewhat – reverse?
5. Jobs/ industries of future: Will we, be prepared, for the future, by encouraging, job/ career training, which are driven, by future needs? Wouldn’t it make sense, to focus – on, training former coal workers, and others, in sustainable industries, etc, such as, renewable energy, cyber – security, etc?
6. Importance of Climate, Environment, and Public Health: If, our highest priorities, are not, in areas, such as climate, environment, and public health – related, industries, doesn’t it, bode, poorly, for the sustainability, of our nation, and the planer? Don’t we, owe, at – least, this, to future generations? When, partisan politics, and populism, seem, to motivate, many public leaders, and they procrastinate, when, they should be proactive, isn’t that, a clear, and present danger?
Fortunately, or, unfortunately, little, of consequence/ significance, gets done, when politics, becomes a greater influencer, than smart strategies, and actions! Will you demand better, sooner, rather than later?
Most Common Job For High School Student – You’re Worth More Than Minimum Wage
Some individuals who are still in high school just do not have luck on their side, and are forced to take on part-time jobs to sustain their education. A minimum wage job for high school student will also put food on the table. There are others, though, who take on part-time jobs just for a bit of experience, or to obtain some extra funds to finance a material item. They try a common job for upper school student and abandon it soon enough.
There are many, however, who plod on even if they find the work physically taxing, investing a great deal of time and energy to earn a few extra bucks.
Typical jobs for high school teens range from waiting on tables in a fast food restaurant or coffee outlet, working as retail sales clerks-cum-customer service assistant in stores, or engaging in simple jobs like delivering the paper to neighbors, tutoring or babysitting tykes, pumping gasoline, bagging groceries or stocking warehouses, to engaging in clerical or technical work. These jobs may eat up one’s time, but they provide the person intent on deriving benefits from a job for upper school student a glimpse at possible future challenges and options.
Nowadays, there are relatively new jobs that do not require leaving one’s home (if one has a computer and internet connection) and offer high school students a chance to gain some financial independence while enrolled. One of these, which can be a suitable job for high school student, is online survey-taking. Most online survey firms require no upfront cash-out. Nor do you have to give credit card details to get started. Individuals simply have to visit the location where questionnaires are posted and complete the survey to earn cash and even freebies.
How to Measure Return on Bulk SMS Campaigns With Custom Developed Software
Hi, this is the next article in a series of articles on how to measure the return on investment in software development projects.
Businesses that are not effectively measuring the return and profitability of their companies, don’t have an effective manner to tweak or improve on their business model. To take this further, businesses should actually be measuring the return of all the different business functions.
In this article we get very specific about how to effectively measure the exact return on bulk SMS campaigns. Please remember that this is the writers opinion only, please feel free to comment and offer your own suggestions in this regard, its all about learning and sharing to make business function better.
A bit of history first. Most people will agree that SMS has become huge, the technology is simple and most important very short forcing you to get to the point quickly in what ever you are communicating.
Having said this however, businesses consider SMSing a major benefit when it is done correctly, the cost benefit ratio is outstanding. The dilemma is this, most companies sending out SMSes know that it is worth it because every now and then a customer walks in the store and says they got an SMS, how many companies out there however can tell you exactly how much money they make from SMSing clients? Very few right? So how do you do it?
How to measure
We will use the example of retail businesses that offers its clients a combination of services and products.
Step 1: Your existing clients are like gold, make sure you know as much about them as they will let you know, at the very least ask every client for there cell number and first name, with that you can send a completely customized SMS to that person and make it seem like you typed it yourself. You can build a sales profile on that client, buying pattern etc.
Step 2: Decide what sort of campaign you want to send clients. Make sure every SMS that goes to a client has an offer/discount or something in it that will ensure your clients are always excited about receiving SMSes from your business. Information or announcement type SMSes are never a good idea, they may irritate your client thereby possibly losing a client or the client asking you to stop SMSing them. In other words, my suggestion is that if you are going to send a campaign, give something away, for example 10% off a specific service for a week to clients you know are interested in that service, come fetch a gift cause its your birthday soon. The point here however is that an SMS campaign that is giving something back to a client is always going to have a much higher return than a campaign offering information only. Experience has also shown that the cost involved in offering something is cheaper than not offering anything at all when comparing average sales value and quantity of purchases made. Sometimes you need to give something back to the client in order to make more from the client. Think along the lines of that client talking to another person who speaks to another etc. Thats just one of the many benefits of giving something back to the client.
Step 3: Add a unique code to each SMS and state that the person must give the code to redeem the 10%, gift etc. Now you know where I am going with this, but you are already saying that people wont come to the store and present the number. I agree and disagree with this statement, the reality of adding a, say 5 digit code to the end of an SMS means that the client now needs to do an action and this can be seen as negative, remember though that the objective is to measure exactly how many people come back as a result of the SMS, interested clients that receive the SMS will come to your store and show the code if they are really interested in what you are giving back. You will also get those clients that come to the store and say they received an SMS, a good system will allow you to take that clients cell number and check if they got the sms and hence get the code sent to them.
Step 4: Your software program to do point of sale must have a portion built in that allows you to enter SMS codes into the system, this then verifies against the cell number for that client and very importantly, get your program to automatically either give that gift (product code, service code), the discount on the product or service etc automatically. The client will then see that this SMS code actually assists in getting what is being given to them very quickly, thereby making the client more receptive to the same campaigns in the future. Most importantly however your program will have recorded that a discount or item was given as a result of an SMS code, oh and did I mention that anything else bought on that invoice can also be directly attributed safely to that SMS! Why? Well its all about the impulse buying syndrome that many people exhibit, now not only have you got the client to come back to your store, but they have also purchased additional items and services as a result of your campaign to give them something. Yes there will be clients that aren’t like this, but experience has clearly shown that clients will more often buy more than just what you offered. Better still if you have a good sales team, they will promote products or services that compliment the discounted product or service purchased by the client because of the SMS sent. This means you are actually using SMS to promote a line of products to the client by offering the client discount on one of those products, you could also have negotiated a cheaper cost price from your suppliers for the product hence not actually effecting your profitability on the product.
Step 5: Finally your software program needs to have a specific report that is date range and or SMS campaign based that shows ROI in SMS campaigns, this is not such a complex report, the cost price is made up of:
– the cost of the SMS campaign as a whole – the cost price of all the items on the invoices attributed to the campaign
The sales portion consists simply of the selling price (ie actual selling price less discount if that is what was given) of all the items on all the invoices for that SMS campaign
The report then subtracts sales from cost of sales to give the profit on the campaign and then display a simple ROI percentage.
That’s it, you now have a manner to provide an exact way to track the exact return on an SMS campaigns, importantly however you need to have software that is able to offer these capabilities. Most clients (businesses) discover that the hit rate of clients responding to the quantity of SMSes sent is probably lower than 10% but that the return and profitability of the campaign far outweighs what looks like few people coming back on your campaign. Remember it doesn’t take huge quantities of people responding to turn a good profit, in most instances it only takes 2-3 clients returning to accept your offer. 10% of 10 000 clients coming back is serious profit for any business, considering it took a well thought out SMS and 5 minutes to send 10 000 SMS’s to clients, that’s probably the best money you could have spent on marketing ever.
Also remember that a report displaying ROI on an SMS campaign will greatly assist you in becoming even more effective with SMS campaigns, ie what time of the month has a better return, what season, time of day, what sorts of discounts client like best etc, all of these business decisions can be taken very easily with a report such as this in front of your eyes.
A final note: If you find that your hit rate is to low for your liking, the chances are your campaign is a bit to general, rather send more specific campaigns to even more targeted clients, that will definitely see your percentages increase, if that doesn’t work then perhaps the issue lies in the service you offering clients, great service always brings clients back again. I have had clients that had almost no return on SMS campaigns and they sent the same SMS campaign as other clients had sent with great success, without telling them however, it was clear that they just didn’t offer there clients a good service in any case so no amount of SMSing and discounts was going to help them.
I hope this article has helped some people and companies. Comments are always welcome
Advantages and Disadvantages of Fast Cash Loans
We have all seen the advertisements on the television or on the radio; in fact, you may also seen them on billboards while driving to and from work. These advertisements are for fast cash loans, otherwise known as payday loans. When it comes to obtaining a fast cash loan or a payday loan, there are many individuals who are misinformed. This misinformation often ends up costing you, and other in the same situation, more money than you can afford.
Payday loans or fast cash loans are highly sought after because they are quick. Unlike applying for a loan with your local bank or most online lenders, you usually receive a response by the end of the day. With most traditional lenders, it can take up to one week to receive an approval or denial for a loan. There are many individuals who cannot or do not want to wait that long. If you are one of those individuals, it is likely that you will seek assistance from an establishment offering fast cash loans or payday loans.
As previously mentioned the biggest advantage of obtaining a fast cash loan or a payday loan is that you will have the money in your hand, often right away. Another popular advantage is that many lending establishments do not run a check on your credit. This means that even if you have bad credit, you are likely to be able to obtain one of these loans. Instead of checking your credit, the lender may decide to examine when your next paycheck will come. You are often required to repay the money borrowed with that check. That is why fast cash loans are also commonly referred to as payday loans.
The biggest disadvantage of payday loans or fast cash loans is the amount of interest that you will be charged. Each lender is likely to charge different interest rates. Unlike the interest rates charged by most banks, you will find that the rates for these types of loans are sky-high. It is also important to examine the term of your loan. Most traditional financial lenders have a term that is at least a year or two. With payday loans and fast cash loans, you often only have a few weeks to make a repayment.
If you must obtain a payday loan or a fast cash loan, it is important to make sure that you will be able to repay the loan in the appropriate amount of time. If you are not able to repay the loan on time, you are encouraged not to even obtain it. This is because the late fees assessed on payday loans or fast cash loans are often more than you can even imagine. With interest rates and late fees, it is possible that you could even up paying double the money that you received in advance.
A fast cash loan or a payday loan may seem like your only option, but for the most part, it is not. Before obtaining a fast cash loan, you are encouraged to speak with your friends or relatives. You may find that someone you know would be willing to temporarily loan you the money that you need. It is advised that you avoid payday loans or fast cash loans at all costs. However, if you do need one, you should proceed with caution and use your best judgment.
