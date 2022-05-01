Finance
Achieve Financial Freedom Through Network Marketing
How do you want your later years to be like? Unfortunately, many people do not give serious consideration to how they want to spend their old age but not giving thought to this, comes with dire consequences; poverty, diseases, loneliness.
Do you want to be a kept citizen at your later years or someone who enjoys financial freedom in health.
Many do not understand what residual income is. And if they do, they really do not consider that they should work towards it. The rich is driven by the need for residual income and so they invest their time, money and energy into building it
It happens therefore that even when they have ceased to work, they continue to live in financial freedom. If you fail to understand the import of residual passive income, I’m sorry to say, you’re headed to financial difficulties at your later years.
From today, stop putting your future in the hands of your country’s political leaders.
How often have we put our hopes and aspirations on the Governments of our countries and how often have our hopes and aspirations been dashed by the same governments. Currently, there has been a consistent loss of jobs which results from high cost of doing business and which is also a direct result of Government in-actions. It seems like this global economic depression will go on for a long time unabated and many people are worried because they cannot face the future with hope.
In view of the foregoing, what should you be doing? First, you must seek to become financially intelligent through self-development. Second, you must find ways to build residual, passive income streams that will continually pay you whether or not the economy is taking a downturn.
Network marking happens to be the only cost-effective means ordinary people can build residual income and live in financial freedom now and in their old age. “Do something today that your future self can be thankful about”. This is one of my favorable quotes. There is need for you to join a Network marketing company with good compensation plan.
Have you taken a look at network marketing in the past or have you been involved in network marketing but did not succeed? One reason you did not succeed is that you failed to do it the right way or you set unrealistic expectations for yourself. And when you didn’t meet you’re expectations, you retired into your comfort zone and said it doesn’t work. To succeed in network marketing, you must be willing to work very hard for a couple of years. It is not a get rich quick scheme. Anything worthwhile takes time. Are you willing to give all it will take to succeed? If so, task your self at it and at the end, you will be happy you did.
How to Find Your Business Niche
3 Ways to Help Better Position Your Business for Market Success
Finding your business niche is the first step of defining your brand. If you don’t understand how to position your business in the market place or know what you’re selling and why, then you won’t be able to effectively market your business.
It’s important to find your business niche so you can:
• Differentiate yourself from your competitors;
• Optimize your website for the right keywords;
• Have a clear message on all marketing materials;
• Develop new ideas or products that appeal to your target market.
Here are 3 ways to make finding your business niche easier:
1. Narrow your focus.
You’ve heard the saying “Go big or go home?” Not in this case. To stand out from the competition and attract more visitors to your website, you need to be very specific about what you offer.
For example, business may offer a variety of marketing services. However, they wouldn’t get very far if we only used the keyword “marketing services” on their website or put that term on their business cards.
Instead, they promote a number of different services on their website, marketing materials and in the real world such as Brand & Marketing Consulting, Website Development and SEO.
Get focused and you’ll find your business niche or niches.
2. Define your target market.
You’ll hear this again and again in marketing advice: finding the right audience to target is crucial.
Many business owners make the mistake of trying to be everything to everybody, or launch a website filled with content that doesn’t speak clearly to the people they want to reach.
Think about who wants what you’re selling. Is it entrepreneurs? HR professionals? Stay at home dads? Tech-savvy millennials?
Once you’re come up with your target audience, you can narrow down and define your business niche even more. Plus, you’ll be able to craft search engine-optimized content that will engage and inform exactly who you want to be buying your products or services.
3. Know the competition.
It’s essential to know what kind of competition you’re up against when you’re defining your business niche. Start with Google.
Search the keywords people might use to find your business. If you see pages and pages of results and a lot of PPC ads (those are the paid ads that appear to the right and sometimes above the organic results), competition is high for that keyword or keywords.
You’ll probably want to narrow down your niche even further, or find another niche to target. For example, if your niche is corporate fitness training but there’s a lot of competition, brainstorm some other keywords to optimize your site for – maybe in-office corporate training, executive fitness training and corporate weight training.
The trick is to find the balance between low-competition keywords that have a decent search volume. If you’re the only one using a specific keyword but nobody is searching for it, you’re not going to get the results you want.
Once you have defined your business niche, you’ll be able to market your products or services more effectively.
You’ll know your focus, target market and competition, which will make differentiating your brand and defining your unique selling proposition (USP) much simpler.
A good brand strategy takes time, and ideally some professional help to ensure you’ve got everything you need for a clear, concise and compelling brand message.
Sales Prospecting: Why Should You Conduct Successful Sales Seminars
Conducting seminars is one of the best prospecting ways to generate sales leads that have a high conversion rate. The following is a brief study about the benefits that your organization will have if you manage to conduct a successful sales-oriented seminar.
- Well prepared seminars give you the chance to meet with your prospects face to face for a considerable amount of time. During coffee or lunch breaks, you can have useful discussions with your audience, build direct relations with them, discuss their needs and pains, and build your sales strategy that will enable you, eventually, to reach your targets.
- Such events enable you to deliver your message in the proper way that you want. Unlike other ways of generating leads, such as cold calling, newsletters, email and fax campaign, you will have the opportunity to communicate all the details, explain all the benefits, and give the proper handouts.
- During the seminar/event day you will have a better chance to monitor your sales staff interacting with your audience. Make sure to pay attention to your team, especially the new members. You can meet them later on and communicate your comments and advices.
- All activities done before and during the seminar are very valuable to your new sales staff if you involve them deeply in those activities such as participation in discussions about the seminar topic, speakers, invitation design, presentation, best ways to market the event… etc. Another valuable benefit for those new sales members is attending the seminar itself and “shadowing” the more-experienced sales staff in all their communications with event attendees.
- Preparing for an event, especially the big ones, creates an attitude of cooperative synergy between all the participants. This positive attitude increases loyalty, improve relations among staff and creates new ideas and initiatives that were never discussed before.
- Conducting seminars, especially if you do it regularly, will build a high-quality database that can be used afterward in other sales leads generation techniques such as sending newsletters for instance.
- Regular seminars are not only an excellent chance to increase product awareness among your target prospects but also enhances your organization image significantly, and exposes it to new markets that you didn’t plan to penetrate before.
Other benefits can be gained if you manage to arrange your event professionally, but still the number one benefit is to enhance your prospecting engine, and generate qualified sales leads to boost your sales.
My piece of advice is to put all generated leads data on your CRM, make sure that your team is following up with all the valuable data obtained to get the most out of your event and achieve an acceptable return on investment.
Wait Marketing: Communicate at the Right Moment at the Right place
WHY ADVERTISE WHILE CONSUMERS ARE WAITING?
– Advertising is welcome.
Advertising is bothering consumers … except when they are waiting. A swiss survey confirms that traditional advertising, expensive and saturated, is rejected by consumers. TV ads bother 3 consumers out of 4. Mailings and Internet ads bother more than half of the consumers, same for the radio, even if radio broadcasts 2 to 7 times more ads than television for example. Ads in magazines and at the cinema bother 1 consumer out of 4 only, and ads in newspaper and outdoor, which doesn’t interrupt your activities, 1 consumer out of 5. Whereas advertising while consumers are waiting, like for instance in post offices, is very welcomed by 9 consumers out of 10. In this context advertising is considered as an entertainment.
– For a greater impact
Studies published by independent advertising organisations, in Europe and in the US, confirm that consumers are at least 2 times more receptive while they are waiting. This is linked to the fact that advertising is in that particular context welcome. A TV ad, for instance, will be memorised by 17% of the consumers if they watch it on their TV screen at home. The same ad will be remembered by 27% of consumers if they see it while they are in the doctor’s waiting room.
– For major budget savings
The major benefit of wait marketing is that by targeting consumers at the right place and at the right moment, companies can easily increase the impact of their message, while dramatically cutting their cost per contact and, as a consequence, their budget.
Wait marketing can maximize communication budget efficiency by turning consumers’ ‘waiting time’ into the perfect communication opportunity for brands.
A NEW APPROACH TO ADVERTISING
– Making the most of advertising, promotion and direct marketing
Wait marketing campaigns can take place at Points of Sales as well as at Places of Life. Wherever a consumer is waiting: in shops, in traffic jams or while downloading a file on the Internet.
Wait marketing makes the most of advertising, point of sale promotion and direct marketing best practices, in order to enable every company to implement effective and efficient advertising campaigns.
– A win-win approach
Wait marketing is beneficial for both consumers and companies, start-ups as well as international groups.
Small companies and start-up executives, who dedicate their communication budget to sales promotion or direct marketing, can implement affordable advertising solutions. Advertisers, in large companies and agencies, regularly investing in traditional media, are interested in this innovative and effective mode of communication.
As the activity of ‘waiting’ is universal, companies and agencies from the US, Japan, Africa and Europe can make substantial savings by using this consumer-friendly advertising approach into successful and affordable campaigns, in order to acquire new customers and to establish customer’s loyalty.
HOW TO IMPLEMENT A SUCCESSFUL WAIT MARKETING CAMPAIGN?
– 6Ms of wait marketing
Companies and marketing agencies can easily design and implement a successful wait marketing campaign with the 6Ms method, which enriches Kotler’s 5Ms (Mission-Means-Message- Media-Measurement) with the missing M, the right Moment:
1. Mission: what is the objective of the campaign?
2. Means: what is the size of the budget?
3. Message: which message is adapted to the targeted consumers?
4. Moment: which is the perfect moment to communicate with the targeted consumers when and where are they waiting?
5. Media: which is the most effective media available while they are waiting?
6. Measurement: what is the return on investment of the campaign?
6Ms of wait marketing helps companies design a custom-built campaign with a clear objective, a well-defined target and an appropriate message, delivered at the right place and at the right moment.
– Key factors of success
In two years, TomTom has become the leader of GPS navigation in Europe, with 60% market share, and is already #2 in the US. Alexander Ribbink, Chief Operations Officer of TomTom, and brand management guru reveals the key factors of success of wait marketing campaigns through the example of the launch of the GPS Navigation device TomTom GO :
1. Mission: launch the new TomTom GO portable GPS navigation device
2. Means: budget was important but adapted to the launch of a product.
3. Message: as the product benefits are obvious, the message is easy to remember.
4. Moment: when drivers are waiting while filling-in their car in gas stations.
5. Media: message was displayed on fillboards. Other media where also used at the same time to increase brand awareness «Multimedia communication is the key factor of success for reaching all the consumers», highlights Alexander Ribbink.
6. Measurement: the return on investment was high because as the penetration of GPS Navigation was low (at the moment of the launch) but the need for navigation is quite universal all the consumers were potentially in the target.
TomTom’s campaign in gas station is the perfect wait marketing example: consumers are all in the target (they are drivers) and they are receptive to the ad (they are waiting while filling up their car with fuel).
HOW TO SELECT THE RIGHT MEDIA?
– Defining the communications strategy
The following 4 questions need to be answered by companies and agencies before starting a campaign:
Question 1: Extensive or intensive?
The objective of an extensive campaign is to reach as many consumers as possible. An intensive campaign’s aim is more to be memorized by consumers, thanks to repetition.
Question 2: Continuous or one-shot?
A campaign can be permanent to encourage re-purchase or one-shot to support a promotion or a seasonal product.
In the case of consumer goods, advertising will be continuous.
Question 3: Multimedia or monomedia?
A campaign can be multimedia in order to reach all the targets or focused on a single media if the target is a niche (for specialized products for example).
Question 4: Launch or reinforcement?
Is the objective to make consumers aware of a new product or to remind them of the existence of a product?
Wait marketing by communicating at the right moment at the right place increases consumers memorization so that companies can just focus on the number of consumers being reached.
– A media adapted to the context
The 3 main criteria to be taken into account when selecting a media are:
1. Congruence
The congruence between the media and the message: advertising for Heineken on a bar table is the perfect example of the highest match between media (bar table) and message (beer!)
2. Affinity
A good affinity between brand and consumer will strengthen the integration of the message
3. Context
The context in which consumers are at the moment of the communication is key: being in a good mood or while waiting have revealed very positive on advertising effectiveness
Jaguar recently gave a perfect example of an adapted advertising campaign , where the congruence between the media and the message, can dramatically improve the impact of the communication. Thanks to an in-depth semiotic analysis of the luxury car category that was conducted, Euro RSCG New York noticed that all players were using the same codes and conventions. “When you are such a small player, spending way less money than the competitors, a necessary – but not sufficient – condition to success is to be breakthrough and dare disrupting the category’s conventions” says Francois Grouiller, the US Strategic Planner on the business. “And to connect to the high-end target, we needed to be highly aspirational and re-create desire for the brand” adds Andrew Benett, Chief Strategy Officer of the New York agency. With that in mind, Fuel proposed to Jaguar a new and innovative positioning: “New Fashioned Luxury”. The idea for Jaguar is not to communicate as an automotive company anymore but as a modern, exciting luxury brand.
WAIT MARKETING AND RETURN ON INVESTMENT
– Communications: Cost or Investment?
The effectiveness of a campaign can be measured in terms of impact on brand awareness and on sales. But due to a lack of adapted measurement tools, companies often consider communications as a cost centre. Some tools enable companies to measure the impact of their communication strategy for all communication channels and so optimize their budget allocation. Communications can then be considered as a real investment.
– Return on Advertising
In the same way than companies mesure their return on equity, they can measure their return on advertising. The Market ContactAuditTM method, for example, proposed by Marketing & Communications Integration and already adopted by many top agencies like Mediaedge:cia, TBWA or Starcom MediaVest Group, considers that each contact has a marginal contribution, that may be positive or negative, on the overall consumer experience with the brand. Companies can compare the return on investment of their communication campaigns with a cross-channel tool, embracing media, promotion, direct marketing and public relations activities and optimize their contacts portfolio in 2 easy steps:
Step 1: Ranking
Consists in ranking the opportunities of contact depending on their contribution to the overall consumer brand experience
Step 2: Focusing
The Method invites to improve the contacts portfolio vis-a-vis competitors’ ones and by focusing on the most effective contacts
That’s exactly what Procter & Gamble did in Europe for one of its beauty and care product by analyzing its communications investments, comparing them to competitors’ones and as a result focusing the communication budget on the most effective channel: advertising in doctor’s waiting rooms.
Source: DERVAL Diana, Wait Marketing:Communicate at the Right Moment at the Right Place, DervalResearch, Amsterdam, 2007. Book available on Amazon.com and Chapter 5 for free on the official wait marketing website http://www.wait-marketing.com
