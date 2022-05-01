News
After drafting a QB, Patriots sign ex-Miami Hurricanes signal-caller D’Eriq King as free agent
D’Eriq King is determined to play pro football. The former Hurricanes quarterback said he’d play any position, even “wash the car” if he had to.
He’ll get his chance. The Patriots, who have a second-year quarterback in Mac Jones who struggled to end his rookie campaign, picked Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe in the fourth round and then inked King to a free agent deal after the draft on Saturday.
Although King primarily played quarterback in college, he also had experience at wide receiver and worked out at both positions.
“The more you can do, the more valuable you are,” King said at the Hurricanes Pro Day on March 30.
After playing four seasons at Houston, King transferred to Miami before the 2020 season. He had a strong 2020 campaign, passing for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 538 yards and another four scores. His first season at UM ended with an ACL and meniscus tear King suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl.
King returned for the 2021 season and threw for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions with 96 rushing yards in three games. His college career ended after three games in 2021 when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
He completed 63.1 percent of his collegiate passes for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He also ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.
“I love football; I love the game of football,” King said. “Whoever gives me the opportunity to play at the next level: receiver, running back, special teams. I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car. I’ll do it.”
Column: Chicago Cubs need to get their rotation back on track after April’s struggles
After years of failing to develop starting pitching, the Chicago Cubs finished 2021 with three potential starters in Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay.
The prospect of those three joining Kyle Hendricks in the rotation for the next few years was an enticing one for fans eager to see something new at Wrigley Field. And without having to spend a fortune on the rotation, the Cubs theoretically could’ve used the money saved to fill other holes on the roster — and maybe have some left over to sign catcher Willson Contreras to a long-term deal.
But things change quickly in baseball.
Alzolay was shut down in spring training with a lat injury and will miss multiple months. Even when he returns, he likely will start out as a reliever. Thompson returned to his former role in the bullpen and has been too dominant to mess with, at least for now.
That has left Steele, 26, as the last man standing. And with the calendar turning to May, the jury is still out on whether he can stick in the rotation the entire season.
Steele entered Saturday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to find his mechanics and prove his endurance. He got off to a rocky start thanks to a pair of Cubs errors and his own fielding miscue in the Brewers three-run first inning. He allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk over three innings, throwing 74 pitches and striking out four.
Steele threw five scoreless innings against the Brewers on April 9, but failed to last more than three innings in his last three starts, including Saturday.
“The main thing we’ve seen is the inability to repeat his delivery,” manager David Ross said during batting practice. “He just kind of loses it, the strike zone or the feel for the baseball, in an inning. He falls behind hitters and has to work really hard to get back.
“Just finding a consistent rhythm out there as the game goes on seems to be (the issue). He usually starts out pretty well, and then that third or fourth inning, he struggles a little bit finding the zone. His stuff plays in the zone. We know that. But you’ve got to get ahead of hitters, keep them off balance.”
The short spring could be a factor. But Ross said Steele’s lack of experience probably is the biggest reason.
After a brilliant stint in the bullpen last season — he compiled a 2.03 ERA — Steele stretched out at Triple-A Iowa to return to the Cubs as a starter after the sell-off. He went 2-4 with a 4.95 ERA in nine starts, but finished with seven scoreless innings in his final outing Sept. 30.
Growing pains were expected in 2022, and the Cubs are willing to live with them as long as Steele shows progress.
“When you don’t a have feel for a certain pitch or you have trouble commanding one, what do you go to?” Ross said of the thought process. “I think all that stuff, experience drives that. You get some tough lessons at this level. He’ll continue to grow and make adjustments to it.”
If the Cubs hope to be competitive, the starters need to pick up the pace. Entering Saturday’s game Cubs starters were a combined 3-10 and ranked 27th in the majors with a 5.54 ERA.
Marcus Stroman (0-3, 6.98 ERA), who starts Sunday in the series finale, hasn’t lived up to expectations, while Hendricks has been up and down since a strong opening-day start against the Brewers. He was beaten up in Friday’s 11-1 loss in Milwaukee, serving up three home runs, and his 5.47 ERA is fourth-worst among starters with 20 or more innings.
“Consistency is what you’re striving for,” Hendricks told reporters after Friday’s loss. “And that starts with pitch to pitch for me. I’m just not having that right now. It’s kind of been one game to the next.”
Before the game Saturday the Cubs optioned starter Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Iowa while calling up lefty reliever Locke St. John, leaving a vacancy in the rotation. The rosters will be pared from 28 to 26 on Monday, after teams were allowed to carry two more players early on because of the short spring training.
With two upcoming off days, the Cubs probably don’t need a fifth starter until May 10, leaving Hendricks, Stroman, Steele and Drew Smyly as the foursome. Wade Miley, rehabbing from left elbow inflammation, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday. Alec Mills remains in limbo after suffering a right quad strain while rehabbing from a lower back strain.
If the Cubs continue to fall in the National League Central, you wonder how long it will be before Thompson gets another shot at starting.
Das Bevo celebrates first annual Maifest
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO- Das Bevo holds their 1st annual Mai Fest celebrating the start of spring and Biergarten. With spring comes the start of patio season again.
Plenty of people taking advantage of that with a beer in hand soaking up the sun and fun at Das Bevo’s iconic Biergarten.
Das Bevo is known for their big Oktoberfest but now they’ve decided to add a springtime version with Maifest. The event is a German celebration of may and the start of spring.
In the shadow of the iconic windmill, with beer in hand and lederhosen on, people pack the patio. A German polka band got everyone on their feet. Some of them stayed standing taking part in a stein-holding contest with partner Urban Chestnut Brewery.
Das Bevo management says they will definitely bring it back next year.
“It’s really nice that we’re able to have this whole beer garden filled with people, family all ages be able to come out and hang out and I just think everyone is really excited to be outside, I know we’ve had a really long winter and there’s been a lot of rain recently so it’s nice to have a sunshine day,” said Das Bevo, events coordinator, Cassidy Bringle.
Maifest runs until 10:00 Saturday night. The event is free and starts up again on Sunday. from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.
Ravens 2022 undrafted-free-agent tracker: Oregon quarterback, NC State wide receiver headline signings
With the NFL draft over, the Ravens turn their attention to the undrafted market.
They entered the draft with 63 players, traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and added 11 rookies. That means they have the space to bring in a big class.
Here’s a look at who the Ravens are signing, according to program announcements and media reports:
>> UTSA linebacker Charles Wiley is signing with the Ravens, according to The Athletic. A graduate transfer from Ole Miss, the 6-foot-2, 251-pound Wiley earned All-Conference USA honorable mention in two seasons with the Roadrunners. He recorded 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup as a fifth-year senior in 2021.
>> North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie is signing with the Ravens, according to 247Sports. The 6-2, 210-pound Emezie had 60 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. He ranks fifth in school history with 169 career receptions, and his 2,093 receiving yards is the seventh-best mark in school history. In 2020, he earned the team’s Torry Holt Award for Most Valuable Offensive Player.
>> Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon is signing with the Ravens, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-4, 249-pound Moon recorded 49 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble last season for the Gators. He is a two-time semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman.”
>> Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown is signing with the Ravens, according to NFL Network. A transfer from Boston College, Brown started all 14 games for Oregon during his final season of eligibility, leading the Ducks to a 10-win season and a trip to the Pac-12 championship game. The 6-1, 217-pound Brown completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,989 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions while rushing for a career-high 658 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries. A finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, he led the Pac-12 with 3,851 yards of total offense.
This story will be updated.
