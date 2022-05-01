All You Need To Know About Car Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

There are a lot of factors that influence the insurance car lovers need to get in order to buy new cars on credit. Some people will have as many as four or five cars that need to be insured, these people will be concerned with getting the cheapest insurance quotes possible so that each car can have the insurance it needs. Here are some things that influence the insurance cars need.

Where you live

The area you live in is a big factor in determining the insurance car lovers will want. The higher the car theft crime rate is, the higher the risk that you car will be stolen. This increases your risk profile and makes your insurance premiums rocket.

Excess amount chosen

If you agree to pay a higher excess amount then the insurance company underwriting your policy will be obligated to contribute less for each claim. This means that they can charge you less on your insurance premiums since they are not going to be paying out as much.

The car

If you opt for a cheaper car, which is reliable and sturdy, then your premiums will reflect that and be lower than if you opted for a big, fast, expensive sports car. This is the biggest problem with insurance car lovers get. Car lovers love big expensive cars.

Consolidating your policies

Insure all your cars and take out all your policies under one insurance company. You may find yourself in line for a loyalty discount or it may just be that having all your insurance under one policy is cheaper than doing it one at a time.

Storage

Where you keep your car when it is not in use is an important factor. If you have a garage which can be securely locked and is behind a wall or fence, then your car is safer and you will pay less on your premiums than if it is left out on the street each night.

Travel

The less you drive the less you pay! Some insurance policies allow you to pay per kilometre or to pay less if you travel fewer than a certain number of kilometres each year.

Anti-theft

If you have alarms and gear locks and trackers installed in your car, then your car is safer and less likely to be stolen, this also decreases you insurance premiums by lowering your risk profile.

Gender

Women are considered to be a lower risk driver than men, although most men will vehemently deny that this is true. This means that a woman will get a lower premium than a man with a similar profile.

How old you are

Older people (within a certain age range) get lower premiums as they are more stable and do not engage in as much risky driving as young, new drivers. They also frequently have more driving experience which will lower their risk profile and also their premiums at the same time.

Should you be looking for insurance car lovers, take this advice and make your insurance premiums drop through the floor and save a lot of money.