Approvals For Setting Up an Indian Satellite System and Provision of Satellite Service in India
Approvals, Registrations and Authorizations Required for Setting up an Indian Satellite System and Provision of Satellite Services by Satellite Operators in India
In my previous articles on provision of satellite services in India, we analyzed the regulatory framework and the possible entry options available to foreign satellite operators to establish its business presence in India and provide satellite services in the Indian subcontinent. One of the entry option is setting up an Indian Satellite System (“ISS”) by the foreign satellite operator for providing satellite based services on a commercial basis in India and be eligible for all the preferential treatment accorded to such systems in service provisioning in India. For the purposes of establishing an ISS, the foreign satellite operator and/or domestic Indian company, as the case may be, (“Satellite Company”) would need to obtain various approvals and registrations with the Indian regulatory authorities.
Incorporation of the Indian Company
For the purposes of setting up of an ISS, Satellite Company would need to incorporate a company (“Newco”) under Indian laws. Under the Companies Act, 1956 of India, a company limited by shares may be incorporated either as a private company or as a public company. Under tax and other statutes and regulations, private and public companies are ordinarily treated similarly. Therefore, Satellite Company may consider incorporating Newco as a private company.
Registration with CAISS
In the year 1997-1998, the Government of India (“GoI”) announced the Satellite Communication Policy Framework (“SatCom Policy”) and formulated the norms, guidelines, and procedure for registration of Indian satellite systems by private Indian companies and allowed limited use of foreign satellites (i.e., uplink from India) in special circumstances provided the satellites were coordinated with the INSAT satellites. Pursuant to the SatCom Policy, the GoI authorized Indian Space Research Organization (“ISRO”) to set up a Committee for Authorizing the establishment and operation of Indian Satellite Systems (“CAISS”), with its Secretariat at the Satellite Communication Programs Office at ISRO Headquarters at Bangalore.
For the purposes of registration with CAISS, Newco would need to submit a detailed project proposal to CAISS stating details of its project including the aims, objectives and background of Newco including its equity structure; the satellite proposed to be launched or leased, spacecraft description, manufacturing and launch details of the satellite, capabilities of all payloads and system, network description and characteristics, orbit spectrum requirements, spacecraft launch vehicle; data and location of satellite launches proposed by Newco, etc.
The Satellite Coordination Programme Office, which serves as the Secretariat of CAISS, reviews and examines the application in light of the SatCom Policy and the norms and guidelines and procedures approved by the GoI. The Secretariat will, thereafter, put up the application for CAISS’ consideration.
In terms of DoS’s Internal Rules for the approval process, the applicant company is required to provide its orbit-spectrum requirements with alternate choices indicating priority and the applicant company must have an orbital slot prior to submitting an application to CAISS.
Once CAISS grants its approval for operating the satellite system, Newco will need to coordinate with Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing to initiate inter-system co-ordination and issue authorization to operate the satellite in accordance with the ITU Radio Regulations. The GoI may also authorize Newco to directly co-ordinate with other satellite systems operators on technical aspects. The ISS implementation status would continue to be monitored by CAISS.
Foreign Investment Approval
GoI’s foreign direct investment (“FDI”) policy in Indian companies either by setting up of wholly owned subsidiaries or joint ventures is regulated by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a person resident outside India) Regulations, 2000 (“FDI Regulations”). In terms of the FDI Regulations, FDI is allowed on an automatic basis in almost all sectors except where the proposal (i) requires an industrial license; or (ii) falls outside notified sectoral policy/caps or under sectors in which FDI is not permitted; etc.
Proposals which do not satisfy the parameters prescribed for automatic approval, require prior approval from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (“FIPB”) which is a competent body functioning under the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, to consider and recommend FDI. The FIPB consists of members from the Department of Economic Affairs, Department for Industrial Policy & Promotion, Department of Commerce, Ministry of External Affairs, amongst others.
In terms of the FDI Regulations, an Indian company can receive foreign equity investment upto 74 percent to establish and operate Indian satellite systems subject to obtaining prior FIPB approval. Once FIBP approval is obtained, the Indian company can directly receive funds through banks authorized to deal in foreign exchange and issue shares to foreign investor subject to submitting prescribed reports with the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) within 30 days from receipt of the share consideration amount and issue of shares to the foreign investors.
Satellite Company will need to submit a detailed application with the FIPB for obtaining its approval for foreign investment. The application would need to be supported by documents including the brochures and profiles of Satellite Company or its affiliates, business plan/project report, memorandum and association of articles of Newco (if Newco has already been incorporated), etc.
Submission of Report to the RBI
Once Satellite Company obtains FIPB approval, Newco would need to receive funds from Satellite Company by way of inward remittances through banking channels and submit a report with the RBI with in 30 days from the receipt of the amount of consideration.
Upon receipt of the funds, Newco can issue shares to Satellite Company and submit a report (in the prescribed form) together with an appropriate certificate from the company secretary of Newco. The price of shares to be issued by Newco to Satellite Company would need to be not less than the fair valuation of shares done by a chartered accountant as per the guidelines issued by the erstwhile Controller of Capital Issues.
Miscellaneous Licenses and Registrations
Newco would need to obtain additional registrations and licenses including a permanent account number and tax deduction account number under the Income Tax Act, 1961, registration under the Shops and Establishments Act, and trade tax and professional tax registrations depending on the State in which Newco is registered/incorporated. The operating licenses for services to be provided by the ISS (in addition to being a satellite operator, if any), will need to be obtained separately from the concerned administrative departments like the Department of Telecommunication for telecom services and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for TV and radio broadcasting.
There is presently only one ISS in India, which is Agrani (Zee Group/Dish TV venture). Agrani has however so far not been able to set up a satellite system even though it has entered into a long term collaboration with ProtoStar I Ltd. for lease/purchase of transponder capacity. No other application is presently pending before the CAISS for its consideration for setting up an ISS.
My next article on the subject will deal with the procedure and costs involved for registration of Newco as an ISS with CAISS in India.
Seema Jhingan
Book Summary: Warren Buffet and the Art of Stock Arbitrage – By Mary Buffett and David Clark
I have been following the work of Warren Buffett for many years. He is a man of great character and truly has revolutionized investing. Buffett’s fortune can be attributed to several principles but one in particular is the Law of Compounding. I don’t think anybody truly understands this power more than Mr. Buffett.
Why is this important to me?
I start all of the book summaries with this question because if we cannot answer it then there is no sense in wasting your time watching the video. The simple answer here is knowledge. One of the best ways to learn is by what I call OPE. This stands for other peoples expertize. Since Mr. Buffett probably won’t take my phone call and mentor me personally, does not mean that I can’t learn from him.
This great quote summarizes why this topic is important – Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to arbitrage and you will feed him forever” – Warren Buffett. In Mr. Buffett’s case, teach a man to arbitrage and make billions of dollars.
One thing that stands out about both Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger is that they are ferocious readers. They research everything and put things through mental models. Charlie is known as the abominable “NO” man. This means that they pass on 95% of the stuff they research and pounce on the other 5%. The knowledge they have gained over the years has honed their skills in these arbitrage deals.
Leverage is powerful when used correctly. Used correctly needs to be taken seriously. The financial meltdown of 2008 shows the power of leverage when idiots don’t truly understand it. These arbitrage deals leverage OPM, OPE (other peoples expertize) and OPT to garner great returns.
This little book is packed with information. There are 11 chapters of different types of arbitrage that Warren Buffett uses. For the sake of time, I will focus on three principles outlined in the book.
1. Where Warren Starts – This is vitally important because he starts AFTER the public announcement. This right here reduces his possible gain by a wide margin but also increases his change of being right 5 fold. If you have ever seen the movie Wall Street with Michael Douglas then you know that he was using arbitrage along with inside information to make big money. In the movie, Gordon Gecko leveraged the information BEFORE it was public. Obviously you can make a lot of money and go to jail if you are right but most investors lose big money doing this. Firms will speculate on several arbitrage opportunities “PREANNOUNCEMENT” because they know if they are right one out of 15 times then they can still make big money.
2. Arbitrage Risk Equation – PP/I = PPR. OK – PP (or Projected Profit) divided by I (Investment per share) equals PRR (Projected rate of return). There are a couple of additional factors to use here. You need to figure our LDH which is the Likelihood of the deal happening. Thus you would multiple your PP times LDH. So if you had a LDH of 90% then your profit of say $5 per share would really be $4.50 per share. One additional thing you want to look at is how long it takes. You may see a deal that only offers a 5% return but if this is in two months then it is like an annual return of 30%. This allows you to look at the opportunity cost of the investment.
3. Mergers and Acquisition – Since Wall Street is focused on short term growth, there are countless mergers and acquisitions. Even though most don’t work out (check out the book Billion Dollar Lessons), this does mean you can make money arbitraging them. Mr. Buffett has made hundreds of millions of dollars on friendly acquisitions including Stock-for-Stock deals, stock-and-cash-for-stock deals and cash-for-stock deals. The rest of the book will look at every other type used as well.
We have two main competitive advantages over Mr. Buffet today. We can get involved with these deals and NOT change the market price because we are not investing billions of dollars and two, the power of the internet and search tools can allow us quick identification of these deals. Warren Buffett admits that their size is a hindrance in investing in these deals.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit.
Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away and make habit is Rule # 1 – don’t lose money. This is why Mr. Buffett only invests in the sure thing when it comes to arbitrage.
Guidelines for Income Tax E-Filing
E-filing of income tax returns forms is very simple and easy. To begin with, you need a permanent account number or PAN number with which you can register on the e-filing portal to file your return.
Portal
The portal can be accessed by visiting the Income Tax Department website. You can register on this portal if you are an individual, a trust, a firm, a company or a Hindu undivided family.
If you are a new user, you can choose the Register Yourself option. For this you need to have a valid PAN number, and in case you do not have it, you can apply for one on the portal itself.
PAN Card and Registration
PAN card holders can select the relevant user type and proceed with the registration process. While filling the necessary details, ensure that you check the basic details, enter the relevant mobile number and email address, and validate the details. After this, a registration screen will pop-up.
Type in the correct password and save it with yourself. Type in the personal details along with your address information and submit your form. The system will authenticate your respective details.
Transaction ID
On successful submission, the transaction ID along with other details will be screened. Simultaneously, you will be sent an activation link on your e-mail ID. Check your inbox and click on the link in order to activate your e-filing account. Once you have done this, you can then log in to your account through the income tax filing portal.
There will be additional menu options displayed. The dashboard option is where you will receive your current notifications along with the details of your previous e-filing returns.
Account Information
Once you click on the My Account button, there are a number of services provided in the same such as List of CA, outstanding tax demand, etc. The E-file tab enables you to file your returns and the Downloads option is for downloading your forms. The Profile Settings option is for updating your profile such as change password, PAN details, Digital Signature Upload, etc. My Request option is to track requests apart from e-filing such as status on request for intimation. The Worklist option comprises of list of actions pending at your end.
The Helpdesk option is available for you in case you face any problems related to raising your ticket. You can also check the status for the same if you have raised a ticket.
How to E-file your Taxes?
After being a registered user on the portal, you are now eligible to file your income tax electronically. There are also two ways of filing your taxes through the electronic mode:
1. Download the ITR form and save it on your desktop and click on the generate XML option. Save it on your laptop or computer. Open the e-filing portal and click on the upload XML button. Login through your account and upload the file saved by you. This will be followed by a confirmation message. This helps you to fill the form without any time limitations.
2. The other option is to use the Online ITR form. With the Quick e-file ITR-1 button, all you have to do is log on to the portal. Select the type of ITR form along with the assessment year. If you have a digital signature press Yes against the question and in case you do not have one, press No. Click on submit. The ITR form will then open asking you to fill in the details. You can also choose the Save as Draft option if you do not have all the information at once. Click on the Submit button. For those with a digital signature will receive an acknowledgement ID and those without it will receive an ITR-V which will be sent to the respective e-mail ID. Print it and send it to Income Tax Department – CPC, Post Box No. 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bengaluru – 560100, Karnataka”. Alternatively you can also now e-verify your ITR using an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) that can be generated in many different ways. EVC can either be generated through net banking, through ITD website, using Aadhar number, using Demat account details, using bank account details or via ATM. The detailed procedures of how to generate an EVC are given on the ITD website. Using an EVC you can verify your ITR within minutes and do not need to send the signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru.
Top 10 Reasons Why You Should Be Investing in Land
If you are on the prowl for a good investment, you should seriously consider investing in vacant land. Most people don’t get why land is a good investment, others simply don’t give it the credit it deserves as an investment. Those who wonder why land is a good investment ask questions like:
What income does vacant land have?
What does it do? It just sits there.
What’s exciting about it? It’s boring.
The reality is that land investments are very good, even with regards to cash flow. In fact, the land is a lot more flexible as an investment than most people think. And the fact that it does nothing is a huge plus; as you will soon realize why. Also, what is boring about an investment that can you make money?
Top 10 Reasons Why You Should Be Investing in Land
1. No action is Required from You
Land can stay the way it is – you don’t need to renovate, repair or do constructions on it to make it retain its value. You just need to know that someone else can desire to build something on it or to own it as it is and you are set. So, as long as you own a piece of land someone would pay for, you have made the right land investment.
2. Owners of Vacant Land are More Predisposed to Selling
Selling land is a lot easier for many people than selling other kinds of the property since they don’t live on it. There are therefore no sentimental reasons to hold on to it when it becomes apparent that selling it would be of value. For this reason, sellers of vacant land are also more likely to offer a better price because they are not losing out any income source. Some keep the land vacant because they don’t know how to develop it further, so letting go of it actually seems advantageous.
3. Your Engagement is Not Required
Let’s compare owning land to owning a rental building. The building would require you to deal with the tenants, plumbing, and other pesky issues that come with having a building. But vacant land does not demand anything from you. Buildings, on the other hand, can have mind-boggling demands that can only be ignored at the risk of getting into legal trouble.
4. Buying Land is Easy
When buying other kinds of property, you usually have to deal with banks and mortgage companies. But with the land, you will get your hands on great real estate property straight away and without the need to borrow money from financial institutions. The fact that land does not require as huge a financial investment as other kinds of property is a huge plus.
5. You will Deal with Much Less Competition
Many regular property investments require you to deal with lots of competition. This can get exhausting as you will lose out on many deals even as you win some. With vacant land, you can avoid many of these challenges because the competition for vacant land is practically non-existent.
6. You Don’t Need Inspections
Any good property investor will often require seeing the building they are buying before paying for it. In fact, a lot of information may be necessary to ensure the right decision is made even after seeing the property. But vacant land can be purchased without even having to see it in person. You can do everything online because there are no structures to deal with as you make your purchase.
7. Seller Financing can Grow Your Income Potential a Great Deal
Many banks will not offer to finance for land purchases. And yet, this convenience can motivate many people to own a vacant piece of land. So, if you can manage to offer your buyers financing, you can sell your plots of land at much higher prices and grow your potential income considerably.
8. Owning Land is Cheap over the Long Term
With no insurance, utility bills, mortgages, and other costs related to owning a property to deal with, owning land are pretty cheap. Even the property taxes on vacant land are low, which makes land the perfect investment if you don’t want all this bother.
9. It Gives you Fewer Things to Worry about
The land is very stable as an investment. It does not experience issues like wear, depreciation, theft or destruction. All this, in addition to the fact that it is very cheap, makes owning land such a smart decision.
10. It is Fixed in Quantity
Many people forget that land is fixed in supply, and this means that its value can only grow over time. The benefits of owning land are multiplied when you buy the land before a huge development project comes by such as bungalow plots, agricultural land, residential NA plots, and similar projects come along. For this reason, land can be quite valuable, even as a retirement investment vehicle.
Land Investment is Very Lucrative
With land, you get lots of passive income. Most real estate investments cannot offer you this convenience. Even newbies can do a great job of investing when vacant land is the investment of choice since it does not demand much expertise or ongoing involvement.
