Are You Choosing the Right Stock Market Advisory Company
What do you do if you want to learn driving a car? You will try to find an expert teacher, isn’t it? You do not want to avail the services of a novice individual to help you out, but a professional person can provide you the vital tips and most importantly guide you efficiently. Similarly, when it comes to investing in the stock market for the first time, you require a knowledgeable advice to attain your financial goals and get profitable returns.
If you are a beginner, then it is quite obvious that you may be having no information about the process of buying the right shares in the market. In such a situation, getting the right tips from an experienced financial advisor or a registered advisory company will truly prove to be a great blessing in disguise. However, there are some of the important things that have to be kept in mind while choosing the top stock market advisory company, which are as follows:
How much assistance do you actually require?
Before you make up your mind to hire an advisor, it is imperative that you must first decide about the kind of service you require from them. You may need their help at the beginning or during the time of any issues. This is because an advisor has to formulate a map according to your requirements. Hence, it is suggested to ascertain your needs first and then take further action.
Choose a top ranked advisory company
It is a very important point that has to be taken into the consideration. Availing services of the well known advisory company or a financial advisor is an absolute necessity. Make it a point to carry out a proper background or research work about the company. Check out their credentials, reputation, experience, etc before hiring them.
Asking for a sample financial plan initially makes sense
When hiring a financial advisor, then do not forget to ask for sample plan first. It is imperative to note that there is no such thing called the perfect plan. A sample plan will help you to determine whether an advisory company is actually making sense according your requirements or not.
Conclusion
The financial planners or advisory companies can really turn out to be the greatest asset for you if you choose the best one. They are just like the professional sailors who can help you out to sail through stock investment related problems quite efficiently.
Private Equity vs. Venture Capital
What is the difference between Venture Capital and Private Equity?
The text book answer that would be given by most B-School professors is that venture capital is a subset of a larger private equity asset class which includes venture capital, LBO’s, MBO’s, MBI’s, bridge and mezzanine investments. Historically venture capital investors have provided high risk equity capital to start-up and early stage companies whereas private equity firms have provided secondary traunches of equity and mezzanine investments to companies that are more mature in their corporate lifecycle. Again, traditionally speaking, venture capital firms have higher hurdle rate expectations, will be more mercenary with their valuations and will be more onerous in their constraints on management than will private equity firms.
While the above descriptions are technically correct and have largely held true to form from a historical perspective, the lines between venture capital and private equity investments have been blurred by increased competition in the capital markets over the last 18 – 24 months. With the robust, if not frothy state of the capital markets today there is far too much capital chasing too few quality deals. The increased pressure on the part of money managers, investment advisors, fund managers and capital providers to place funds is at an all time high. This excess money supply has created more competition between investors, driving valuations up for entrepreneurs and yields down for investors.
This increased competition among investors has forced both venture capital and private equity firms to expand their respective horizons in order to continue to capture new opportunities. Over the last 12 months I have seen an increase in private equity firms willing to consider earlier stage companies and venture capital firms lowering yield requirements to be more competitive in securing later stage opportunities.
The moral of this story is that if you are an entrepreneur seeking investment capital your timing is good. While the traditional rules of thumb first explained above can be used as a basic guideline for determining investor suitability, don’t let traditional guidelines keep you from exploring all types of capital providers. While some of the ground rules may be changing your capital formation goals should remain the same: entertain proposals from venture capital investors, private equity firms, hedge funds, and angel investors while attempting to work throughout the entire capital structure to seek the highest possible valuation at the lowest blended cost of capital while maintaining the most control possible.
Cheap Car Insurance in Texas
When done properly, buying a used car is economically responsible. If you are buying a used car in Texas, you undoubtedly want cheap car insurance in Texas. To get affordable car insurance for your “new” used car, start from the beginning.
Pay for the car upfront. Many people choose not to purchase brand new cars because auto insurance for new cars is notoriously more expensive than auto insurance for pre-owned cars. There are several reasons why car insurance is more expensive for new cars, and one of those reasons is that new cars usually have to be financed. When you finance a car, the finance company or lender most often requires you to purchase full coverage car insurance, which is more expensive than liability car insurance. By saving your money until you can afford to pay for your used car completely upfront, you will not need a financer or lender, and you will be able to purchase whatever amount of car insurance you want, as long as it meets the legal requirements in Texas.
Bring an automotive whiz with you. It is aggravating to search for and finally purchase your dream pre-owned vehicle, only to get home and find out there are many necessary repairs to be made. When you shop for your car, bring along someone knowledgeable about auto mechanics. Let him or her test drive the vehicle with you, take a look under the hood, and do any other inspection of the car. If your car insurance company knows that everything is working properly, you are more likely to get cheap car insurance in Texas.
Look for safety features. Safety features come with used cars just as they do new cars, so you want to look at cars with additional safety features, too. Anti-theft alarms, anti-lock brakes, child proof locks, and air bags are all excellent safety features to have and are impressive to your car insurance company.
Medical Residents Disability Income Insurance
Disability insurance is something that any professional should consider having. As a person’s profession becomes more and more specialized however, having Disability income insurance becomes more important. One profession for which Disability insurance is very popular is the medical/health care community. Health care professionals are not only exposed to debilitating illnesses and injuries every day, but also work very hard at achieving their level of specialty and income potential. By the later years of residency, most medical residents are already beginning to look into Disability insurance.
Medical residents should be aware that purchasing Disability insurance can be more complex than just requesting quotes and looking for the least expensive option. In fact, although pricing can be important, it should be one of the last things that is considered. Prior to considering the pricing of a Disability income policy, medical residents should learn about the various definitions and provisions that exist within a Disability contract. Additionally they should also consider the various options that exist in terms of paying premiums.
Medical residents should focus on looking for specific provisions within a Disability contract that will help to effectively protect their income. To assist in the process of shopping for Disability insurance, the following is a list of important provisions to look for:
-Renewability Provision: Noncancellable and Guaranteed renewable
-Definition of Total Disability: True Own-Occupation, Modified Own-Occupation
-Residual Disability benefits: Provide benefits for partial disability claims
-Benefit limitations: Avoid 24-month benefit limitations on mental/nervous claims, if possible
Optional Riders
-Guaranteed Purchase Option: Allows for increasing of benefits without medical underwriting
-Cost of Living Adjustment: Provides inflation protection, while on disability claim
Although there are many more provisions included in a Disability insurance policy, these are some of the ones that should be compared and reviewed most carefully. Since no one knows how, when, and for how long they may become disabled, it is impossible to know exactly what provisions will or will not be needed. Therefore the best thing to do is purchase the most comprehensive and liberal policy available, with the intention of protecting against as many circumstances as possible.
In shopping for a comprehensive and quality policy, medical residents may experience some level of “sticker shock”, meaning the price for Disability insurance is slightly higher than expected. Although a resident’s income will increase after residency, there are many financial obligations that may exist and for that reason, it is important to be conscientious of the two payment options that are available. Medical residents can purchase Disability insurance that has a Level or Graded premium schedule.
Not all insurance carriers offer Graded premium schedules, but it may be worth considering. A graded premium schedule is designed to increase over time – which allows for extremely low costing premiums during residency and the earlier years of practicing, but higher costs in the later years. Once the level premium schedule is more affordable, residents can submit a request to the insurance carrier to structure the premiums on a level basis. Although the level premium will be higher by that time, it may be worth the liquidity that was created throughout the earlier years.
Prior to purchasing Disability insurance you should discuss these options with your agent. Although the Graded premium may not be attractive to some residents, it may be extremely helpful for others. It is best to review both options first in order to make an educated decision. For additional information visit Disability Insurance for Medical Residents.
