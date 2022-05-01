Finance
Aronia Planting Guide Part II – Fertilizer, Nutrients, Mulch and Compost
Fertilizer and Nutrients
Applying the right fertilizers at the right time can increase growth and yields. Professional advice should be used to determine the type and amount of fertilizing to use.
Fertilized and watered black aronia plant seedlings are easy to grow. A slow release fertilizer such as 0.3 lb/plant (or 3/4 cup /plant) of 1.7N-4.1P-12K or 14N-12P-14K 5-6 month slow release fertilizer is required to ensure the long-term survival and substantial growth of the plants. Apply fertilizer at leaf break in the spring. A second application can be made later during the summer.
To promote growth of the roots out into native soil, scatter the fertilizer in a wide, circular-shaped band around the plant on each side of the edge of the drip line and water it and mulch well. At some farms 14-12-14 5-6 month fertilizer is used for growing plants in the field. This is a granular slow release fertilizer. Be careful when fertilizing the plants as over fertilizing can kill the plants.
If using a water-soluble fertilizer: Mix according to the directions on container and when applying wet the leaves and drench the soil.
Some use a fish emulsion fertilizer (5-1-1) which they spray on the leaves monthly. Another alternative is to use aerated compose tea made using worm castings. This aerated compose tea is full of beneficial microorganisms that help the soil make minerals more available to the plant. The compost tea helps make the plants pest resistant and productive. In clay soils, aerated compost tea helps improve drainage and aeration as well as nutrition. Your plants will also benefit from spraying the leaves. Spraying your plants leaves with compost tea benefits your plant quickly and to a great extent.
A good sign of the sufficient amounts of nutrients is the dark green color of the large leaves, their density on the shoots and a significant growth of the shrub.
Mulch – Use it for the following reasons.
- It helps retain water
- It provides food for plants
- It moderates soil temperatures and protects roots from high and low temperature stresses
- It protects against premature flowering (frost insurance)
- It suppresses weeds
- It builds soil
- It helps prevent erosion caused by rain and wind.
Newspapers make a great weed barrier to be mulched over while the plant is young.
Mulch reduces evaporation and provides less stress on plants in the heat of the summer. When mulching keep the mulch about 4 inches away from plant stems so rodents will not chew on the plants stems.
Weeds are one of the major problems with which a grower must contend. Mature aronia is somewhat tolerant of weeds and is not choked out as easily by weeds as some other plants after it is established. This is because it has a good tap-root and a suckering tendency producing more shoots to help it form a hedgerow. The tap-root once the plant is established in 3 or 4 years helps make it more tolerant of dry conditions in the summer and be able to compete with weeds for water and nourishment. It also has a suckering nature producing new shoots and widening its growth foot print. The plants tend to from a hedgerow over time.
Mulch / Compost
Give crops an extra boost by applying material between the rows of growing crops the plants using leaves or other mulch along the aronia shrub every fall. Mulched plants grow faster than plants that are not mulched.
A modified chopper box with a side discharge makes a convent way to do this task..
You may be able to get leaf mulch from your local town’s fall leaf collection
Mulch material options
- Fall Leaves
- pine needles and straw
- grass cuttings
- compost
- corn fodder
- shredded bark
- wood chips (Wood mulches can starve plants because of their need for nitrogen while decomposing.)
Homeowners Insurance Exclusions – Workers Compensation
If you are putting an addition on to your home, making repairs, or having any type of work at all done on your home by outside, hired contractors, one thing that’s missing from your standard homeowners policy is workers compensation. Most larger contractors carry workers compensation insurance for their employees but if you hire a smaller company or even individual handyman to do some work on your home and they do not carry it, you could be held liable if someone gets injured while working on your home.
There is a additional coverage you can purchase if the workers you hire are uninsured. It is called contingent workers compensation. If you carry this homeowners coverage option, you will not be held liable if some uninsured worker gets hurt while working on your property. Instead, the insurance company will cover the medical expenses and lost wages that the worker faces. If you don’t have the coverage, you would be legally responsible to pay everything that a workers compensation insurance provider would cover.
So, who should buy this additional policy? Anyone who has a decent amount of money and/or value in the home, and is hiring uninsured workers to work on their property. If you are in a poor financial situation, this coverage may not be necessary because you can only be sued for what you are able to pay. This is, of course, open to all kinds of interpretation so if you are in doubt, purchase the coverage. It’s not that expensive and it can save you tons if something were to happen.
Why I Don’t Hate Barry Bonds
Have you ever heard of John Dowd? I discovered who he is this past weekend when my son brought home a new baseball video game. Ordinarily, I figured my son and I could spend a few lazy summer hours bonding, talking about baseball and the reasons why my Angels are better than his Diamondbacks. This particular day featured a game on the video screen between my son’s Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants. The Giants lineup featured a clean-up hitter named John Dowd. He was a hulking figure who hit and threw lefty and played left field. I shook my head and chortled heavily when I first saw this image. Then I proceeded to explain to my son that Barry Bonds doesn’t allow his likeness to be used in video games like this one. The reason escapes me. Perhaps Mr. Bonds isn’t getting paid, or perhaps he feels this particular game is beneath him, but in any case I had to explain to a 14-year-old that John Dowd is, in fact, Barry Bonds. My son’s gut reaction was, “How stupid!” It’s unfortunate that in a simple video game like this, we fans yet again are reminded about baseball’s greatest monster. Does it seem like Karma should be giving Mr. Bonds a serious kick in the pants?
Then, I got to thinking about this situation. Mr. Bonds must be one miserable human being. How else would you explain John Dowd? Every kid in the country who plays baseball would love having his name in a video game as a tribute to his talent. It’s easy to see that Mr. Bonds has a serious image problem. It’s not just the John Dowd thing though. As some people watch with awe as he approaches one of baseball’s most hallowed records, I wonder how many people will miss the telecast thinking he is off that day for “rest”. Good grief. Could you imagine Cal Ripken taking a day off for “rest”? Any of the old school baseball players that we remember from our youth must laugh at this idea. I won’t even mention the legal issues, the fights with past managers, or the stories of his treatment of people in his own locker room. But, in regard to my feeling about Mr. Bonds breaking the big homerun record, all I can say is that Cal Ripken and his record was better. Nolan Ryan and his seventh no-hitter was better. Seeing the Angels win the World Series was better. Even Craig Biggio and his 3000th hit was better.
Do you get the feeling Mr. Bonds would love to retire at 754 homeruns just to cheese off baseball fans who have waited this long to see the record finally broken?
I don’t hate Mr. Bonds because that would imply that I care about him. I feel sorry for him above everything else. I feel sorry for him because this should be the happiest moment in his life. He is about to eclipse a great record, yet it will always have an asterisk. He is set to retire and ride off into the proverbial sunset, yet he may have to answer federal charges soon. He’s got no reason to smile. As a son of affluence, he can’t even give back to his community. When it is all said and done, Barry Bonds is not likely to have any fond memories to look back on either. He’ll have no championships, a tainted record, and hatred from the vast majority of baseball fans. I feel sorry for him. He has reached the point where he is hanging on like an aging hipster who doesn’t know when to put away the bell-bottoms for good.
Why do people hate Mr. Bonds so much? Simple answer is that he owes us. We made him great. Without us fans, Barry Bonds would be just another flabby office worker who hits cleanup for his church league softball team. He doesn’t deserve to be the one to break the record. There is something unnerving about this whole scene to us baseball fans. It feels like Karma messed up somewhere in a big way. Short of meeting Hitler in Heaven, there is little else we mortals could experience that could come close to watching this home run event transpire. As a result, I protest Barry Bonds in the only way I know how. When he shows up on my TV, I change the channel. Period. No questions asked. His record is meaningless to me, and the reason is because my devotion as a fan seems meaningless to him. When the big homerun is about to be hit, I hope to be watching John Dowd strike out in a video game. When Barry Bonds refuses to give a press conference after the big blast, I promise to not give a rap about the reason why. Barry Bonds will never be more than a footnote in my book of baseball history. Yeah, he’ll have records, but it’s only a matter of time until they’ll be broken. Yeah, he’ll be the homerun king, but he can’t and won’t affect me.
We fans should measure athletes by their ability to give us what we can’t get ourselves, like that elusive dream of sports glory. We should measure them as an ideal of how we would play if we had the chance. We should measure the greatness by intangibles, like the one player who has that X-factor which can heroically bring our team a championship. Hmmm. Championship. You know Barry Bonds has none. And you know, I don’t think too many kids dream of having the glory of a day of rest when his team needs a win. And I got my dream to come true when the Angels finally won the series in 2002, beating the Giants. Hmmm. Maybe Karma knows what it is doing.
From Dynasty to Destiny: Ten Celebrated Inventions of Ancient China
In the last two centuries, new cultural discoveries have nearly rewritten history. It’s been an exciting time, full of adventure and surprises. Around every corner there are new responses to questions we had already imagined answered. And of these breakthroughs, none shines as brightly as the impact of ancient Chinese inventions on modern life. As we explore ten of the greatest inventions and innovations of Ancient China, you may be surprised at their influence on recent technology.
1. Paper. Paper, as we know it, was invented in China around the year 105. After seeing earlier attempts made from silk, bamboo sticks and animal skins, Cai Lun came up with his own idea. After mixing mulberry bark, rags, wheat stalks and other stuff, a pulp formed. This pulp was pressed into sheets and dried, becoming a crude form of paper. Paper was such an important invention that the process of making it was a jealously guarded secret. The secret was safe until the seventh century when the art spread to India.
2. The Printing Press. Before Johann Gutenberg “invented” the printing press in the 1440’s, China created a type of printing press between 206 B.C. and A.D. 45. It was made using stone tablets to create a “rubbing” of famous Buddhist and Confucian texts. Next came block printing in the Sui Dynasty. In block printing, images and words were engraved on wooden boards, smeared with ink and pressed onto sheets of paper. Later, moveable type printing presses were introduced. According to the authors of Ancient Inventions, “By A.D. 1000, paged books in the modern style had replaced scrolls – a good 450 years ahead of Gutenberg.”
3. The First Book. Due to the early advent of the printing press, China also claims the first book. In 868, almost six hundred years before the Gutenberg Bible, the earliest known book was printed. By the end of the Tang dynasty, China had bookstores in almost every city.
4. Paper Money. While today you’d rather carry a lot of cash instead of coin, that hasn’t always been the case. The idea of paper currency was first attempted under Emperor Han Wu-Ti (140-87 B.C.) after war had drained the treasury. He issued treasury notes, worth and in exchange for 400,000 copper coins. Instead of paper, the Emperor used the skin of the white stag. But the creature was so rare that the idea soon lost appeal. In the early 800’s, the idea revived to deter highway robbers. In 812, the government was again printing money. By the year 1023, money had an expiration date and was already plagued by inflation and counterfeiting. Nearly six hundred years later paper money headed west, first printed in Sweden in 1601.
5. The Abacus. Well before Texas Instruments, the first calculator was in the works. The abacus dates from around the year 200 B.C. It is a very advanced tool with a simple design. Wood is crafted into a rectangular frame with rods running from base to top. About 2/3’s from the base, a divider crosses the frame, known as the counting bar. On each of the rods are beads. All of the beads above the counting bar equal five. Those below equal one. The rows of rods are read from right to left. The furthest bar to the right holds the one’s place, the next holds the ten’s place, then the hundred’s, and so on. While its design may sound complex, there are some Chinese today so skilled that they can solve difficult math problems faster than someone using a calculator!
6. The Decimal System. In the West, the decimal system appeared quite recently. Its first believed instance was in a Spanish manuscript dated around 976. But, the first true example goes back much further. In China, an inscription dated from the 13th century B.C., “547 days” was written as “five hundred plus four decades plus seven of days.” The Chinese likely created the decimal system because their language depended on characters (like pictures) instead of an alphabet. Each number had its own unique character. Without the decimal system, the Chinese would have had a terrible time memorizing all of these new characters. By using units of ones, tens, hundreds, etc., the Chinese saved time and trouble.
7. The Mechanical Clock. In the year 732, a Buddhist monk and mathematician invented the first mechanical clock. He named it “Water-Driven Spherical Bird’s-Eye-View Map of the Heavens.” Like earlier clocks, water gave it power, but machinery cased the movement. But, after a few years, corrosion and freezing temperatures took their toll. It wasn’t until 1090, when astronomer Su Sung designed his mechanical marvel “Cosmic Engine”, that a more dependable timepiece was made. Created for Emperor Ying Zong, this clock had a tower over 30 feet tall. It housed machinery that, among other things, caused wooden puppets to pop from one of five doors at regular intervals throughout the day. (Much like the modern idea of a Cuckoo clock.) The entire machine was powered by a giant waterwheel. This clock ran until 1126, when it was dismantled by the conquering Tartars and moved to Peking for another several years. The first clock reference in Western history was in 1335, in the church of St. Gothard in Milan.
8. The Planetarium. A planetarium is a big enclosed space that shows the stars and constellations on the inside. Orbitoscope was the name of the first projection planetarium. It was built in Basil in 1912 by Professor E. Hinderman. But, once again, China is the mother of this invention. The first planetarium is attributed to the design of an early emperor. As one source states, an astronomer named Jamaluddin created a planetarium during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), along with a perpetual calendar and other important astronomical devices.
9. The Earthquake Sensor. The earliest earthquake sensor was also an interesting piece of art. It was a bronze cylinder about 8 feet around, with 8 dragons perched above 8 open-mouthed frogs. In the mouth of each dragon rested a bronze ball. When an earthquake struck, a pendulum inside the cylinder would swing. It knocked the ball from the mouth of the dragon and down into the frog’s mouth. That frog’s back was then facing the direction of the center of the quake. Chang Heng invented it in A.D. 132 (during the Han Dynasty), almost 600 years before the first western sensor was made in France. Later, in 1939, Imamura Akitsune recreated the invention and actually proved it effective.
10. The Helicopter Rotor & Propeller. While the Ancient Chinese didn’t actually invent the helicopter, they were involved in its creation. In the 4th century A.D., they invented a toy called the “Bamboo Dragonfly”. You’ve probably seen them as prizes at local fairs or carnivals. It was a toy top, with a base like a pencil and a small helicopter-like blade at the end. The top was wrapped with a cord. When you pulled the cord, the blade would spin around and soar into the air. This toy was studied by Sir George Cayley in 1809 and played a role in the birth of modern aviation. It wasn’t until the early 1900’s that the first helicopter took flight.
It is sometimes a mind blowing thing to realize that what seemed to be modern ideas or inventions are much older than we’d imagined. And it’s likely that there are more inventions to be discovered. More historical changes to be made. In the conclusion of The Greatest Inventions of the Past 2,000 Years, Jared Diamond summed it up well while referring to the changing view of history and its inventors, “So, forget those stories about genius inventors who perceived a need of society, solved it single-handedly, and thereby transformed the world. There has never been such a genius……..If Gutenberg hadn’t devised the better alloys and inks used in early printing, some other contemporary tinkerer with metals and oils would have done so……do give Gutenberg some of the credit—but not too much.”
Questions:
1. Choose one of the inventions mentioned. Explain how different the world would be if it hadn’t been invented.
2. Why do you think there was such a large space of time between the Eastern and Western dates of invention?
3. What are two other inventions that came from ancient China? Research and find out when the idea was introduced to Western culture.
