Atal Pension Scheme: Good News! Rs 10,000 pension will be given to the wife every month, know the whole process
Talking about Atal Pension Yojana, it has been brought by Arun Jaitley in 2015. The purpose of this scheme is that the unorganized families are given benefits by providing strong financial assistance.
So that their life can be improved and it will help in making them self-reliant. Anyone above 18 years of age can take advantage of this scheme.
Atal Pension Yojana Form has been made available in many languages like Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.
Fill the application form and submit it to your bank.
You have to give your mobile numbe
Photocopy of Aadhar card has to be submitted.
What are the benefits of PM Atal Pension Yojana
Atal Pension Yojana has been made for all the citizens of the unorganized sector.
The pension scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Authority through the NPS structure.
According to the pension scheme, the minimum monthly pension for the subscribers starts getting between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.
The central government is also giving 50% of the subscriber’s contribution or Rs 1,000 per annum.
This scheme is for those people who are not paying income tax.
The age of husband and wife is considered to be between 18 to 40 years.
In this scheme, if seen at the age of 60 years, then the benefit of collective pension of Rs 10,000 per month is given for the couple.
The post Atal Pension Scheme: Good News! Rs 10,000 pension will be given to the wife every month, know the whole process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Bonnie Blodgett: Chive snipping, rhubarb leafing, the scents of soil in the spring! Oh, and the pansies
It’s cold and rainy, but spring is in the air!
I’ve been getting the garden ready all week, rain or shine, and reveling in the mineral scents of damp soil coming to life, scents now laced with manure thanks to my chickens.
They, too, are excited to be back outside. Their exuberance forced me to answer a question I keep putting off.
Will my small urban yard remain a garden, or will it turn into a farm?
Chickens love to run free, and they are like goats in that they will eat just about anything.
The other day I watched one of them maneuver a 6-inch-long thread she’d pecked from a tarp down her long skinny gullet.
Why? I kept asking her. Those are empty calories, girl … SO not worth it!
That she accomplished this improbable feat underscores the danger to plants.
So I went with Plan A. My yard will remain a garden and my hens placed behind bars.
To compensate, I enlarged the run substantially. It now extends the full length of the garage. Its spacious window boxes, which used to contain a glorious abundance of flower color, now contain a glorious abundance of feather color.
Bathing in dirt may seem counter-intuitive, but chickens are not like ducks. They don’t like being wet.
The girls are allowed in this new section only during daylight hours. Then nature calls. All five of them toddle off to the coop at the stroke of sunset. At some point I close the door after them to protect them from predators.
The new chicken fence is about 5 feet tall and made of faux wrought-iron panels, the kind you can rearrange endlessly because the rods that hold them erect are not stuck in cement but soil.
Such fencing is invaluable for a whole host of garden projects. I use it to keep rabbits from sneaking through the pickets of the wood fence that surrounds my yard, and to support climbing vines, and even to train (espalier) apple trees.
This is the perfect time to set up rain barrels.
I dip a watering can in mine to give pots and baskets a quick drink. A friend of mine reserves one of her several barrels just for this purpose; it’s the only one in which she adds Miracle Gro, to replenish nutrients that leach out of containers.
You can also hook up a hose to an “official” rain barrel (these have a spigot attached) and the hose to a sprinkler.
Rain barrels are usually placed under gutters, but I collect rainwater elsewhere in the garden, too, not just in rain barrels but in large troughs and ceramic containers and even plastic garbage bins.
It’s been a very wet spring, but these days you never know when Mother Nature will turn off the spigot. This is why every gardener should have at least one rain barrel.
I’m seeing flower buds on the early-blooming magnolias and redbuds that flower first and leaf out later.
By the time you read this they may have caught up with the forsythia.
My forsythia is called “Little Peep.” It’s the low spreading type, a super early bloomer that is already blazing away along the front sidewalk.
The wild tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, muscari (grape hyacinth) and scilla (Siberian squill) are up and will open any day. The Darwin and parrot tulips follow in May.
I snipped my first crop of chives for mashed potatoes last night. The walking onions won’t be ready for eating until June, but herbs like sage and thyme are almost ready.
The rhubarb is about 4 inches out of the ground. It’s hard to believe that within a few weeks the leaves will be 2 feet long and the stalks almost too ripe for pie-making.
Evergreen perennials like lamium, ajuga, pachysandra, sedum and periwinkle are already competing with each other for new territory, and the evergreen Euonymus (“Golden Prince’ and “Emerald ‘n’ Gold”) shrubs are putting on fresh new growth.
I decided to prune the “Twisty Baby” black locusts (Robinia pseudoacacia) that popped up all over the front garden last summer, after I’d cut down the original tree, which had been severely damaged by the previous hard winter.
Its roots were much invigorated by the loss of the parent. Seven or eight saplings shot up, their contorted branches clothed in delicate chartreuse leaves that made them instant focal points (charming curiosities).
And then they, too, required pruning.
In warmer regions pruning means sacrificing flowers. Unfortunately, the black locust’s fragrant wisteria-like racemes are seldom seen in USDA Zone 4. The flower buds typically don’t survive our late spring frosts.
As to conifers, in my garden only the De Groot arborvitaes came through winter in bad shape.
Last year I purchased five mature shrubs, about 5 feet tall, to soften the lines of a bare fence that happens to be shaded by an oak tree.
Having to adjust to less sunlight put them at a disadvantage right off. Add to that, dealing with me.
I do change my mind a lot. I couldn’t seem to get the spacing right. No sooner did the De Groots’ roots adapt to a freshly dug hole than I’d move them each to another freshly dug hole.
This went on all summer.
And then it stopped raining. And I forgot to keep watering. So the shrubs were dehydrated going into winter and were badly scarred as a result. Almost half the foliage died. At best I lost a season of growth; at worst I lost five shrubs. Time will tell.
What to do in the meantime?
Dead foliage can be cut off with no damage done, but it’s best to wait a bit — at last until the living foliage has produced its first flush of new growth.
Also, never cut the branches. Like brain cells, they won’t grow back.
A beloved serviceberry that is the last survivor of three that I tried to make into a pleached hedge decades ago is finally giving up the ghost.
Its trunk is mostly black, a symptom of a deadly fungus called Verticillium.
The first sign of impending doom was increased seed production (the survival instinct kicking in). Next its new leaves grew smaller than normal and developed brown spots around the margins.
Then came the wilt.
Leaves on one side of the tree typically wilt first. Then the wood beneath the bark develops ugly green and black streaks.
My hope is that my tree will limp through one more summer, that its leaves will unfurl on schedule just as the pretty white flowers open — this should happen in a week or so — and that the flowers will bear fruit one last time, attracting the usual crowd of songbirds.
I hope you exercised more restraint than I did a week ago when the temperature hit 70.
I was unable to resist the pansies that would look SO ADORABLE in the hammered-tin boxes that I saw while I just happened to stop by Leitner’s Garden Center.
The boxes would be SO PERFECT to anchor the two wooden handrails I’d moved from the back porch to the front stoop, a long overdue safety feature.
The logical time to install handrails would have been last fall — but to be honest, it wasn’t safety so much as those cute tin boxes (and the amazing weather … and the pansies) that launched last weekend’s project.
Using a hand cart, I rolled a matched pair of spiky cordyline plants embedded in mounds of English ivy from the always toasty living room to the temporarily balmy front porch.
A friend helped me lift the two plants from their plastic containers and drop them into the large tin boxes, which I’d stationed opposite each other on the front ends of the cheeks (yes, this is the correct word for the concrete slabs that create so-called stoops on old houses like mine).
The two smaller boxes were then placed on the wooden posts attached to the porch railings at the top of the steps.
Finally, the handrails were drilled into the smaller boxes at one end and the larger boxes below at the other.
As the sun set and the temperature plunged, I added the finishing touch: bedsheets. It was by now much too cold and windy out for the ivy and cordyline.
The pansies, which occupy the smaller tin boxes atop the wooden posts, were left to live or die without protection.
Though they look far more fragile than either ivy or cordyline, pansies actually prefer cooler temperatures.
Within reason, of course. I crossed my fingers that it wouldn’t drop below freezing.
A final tip before I sign off:
The annual Friends School Plant sale on Mother’s Day weekend will be held in its real home again this year — not in the parking lot like last year but the inside the State Fair grandstand.
As always, bring a wagon if you wish (there are grocery carts at the sale) and your marked-up catalog. It’s available online.
Use the catalog to plan your route from the entrance, where you’ll pick up your wrist band, through the building (to load up on perennials, annuals, bulbs, and such) and then outside to the section where the trees, shrubs and native grasses are.
Planning isn’t so much for efficiency’s sake, but for your own peace of mind. It’s easy to become so overwhelmed by all the gorgeous plants you didn’t know existed that you forget to buy the ones on your list.
Being overwhelmed is half the fun of the sale, of course, but still … some preparation never hurts.
Or so my friends tell me.
A final note on the pansies.
It did drop below freezing. May they rest in peace.
I hate to sound crass, not to mention heartless, but it’s best to look on the bright side, isn’t it?
There are plenty more pansies where they came from.
JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Floriculture Officer posts, Check eligibility and other details
Filling up of the posts of Assistant Floriculture Officer in Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department. Applications through online mode are invited from the applicants who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir possessing the prescribed Academic /Professional qualification and age for the post of Assistant Floriculture Officer in terms of the “Jammu & Kashmir Floricuture Department (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2013 notified vide SRO- 296 dated 18.06.2013. Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay & Allowance) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020” notified vide S.o. 192 of 2020 dated: 17.06.2020 and “Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021″. Related Articles Vacancy details of JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Name of Post: Assistant Floriculture Officer No. of Posts: 3 Posts Salary: Pay Scale Level-8, 47,600-1,51,100/- How to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the Commission No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Important Dates: 1. The Application Form together with instructions for filling up the Application Forms will be available at the website of the Commission from 27.04.2022. 2. Last date for filling of online Application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only) is 26.05.2022. Check Official Notification for Eligibility, Pay Scale, Age limit, Qualification, and other details. The Syllabus for the written Examination is also mentioned in the Official Notification given below. IMPORTANT LINKS: Official Notification: CLICK HERE Official
Website:
The post JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Floriculture Officer posts, Check eligibility and other details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
St. Paul Central AD Treacy Funk — a coaches’ coach — will soon call it a career
When the owner of the company that provides the electronic timing equipment for track meets at St. Paul Central High School introduced himself to Treacy Funk last week, he mentioned he had a nephew who was a student at Central.
“I think he might play baseball,” the man said.
Nope, Funk told him, without even waiting to hear the young man’s first name. “He plays golf,” she said. “He’s a really great kid.”
There are close to 800 student athletes at Central, and Funk, the school’s athletics director, seemingly knows them all by name — and sport.
Funk, who has worked for St. Paul Public Schools for 32 years, the last 12 as athletics director at Central, is retiring June 17. It’s going to be a drastic change of pace for Funk, 55, who attends almost all of the school’s athletic events and is known for working 15-hour days — from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — and on Saturdays, too.
“You have to love kids,” Funk said. “Part of that is just being there for them and showing up. When you go to the events at night, that’s the fun part of the job. That’s where you get to see the kids who have worked hard all three years, four years behind the scenes, and now you get to see that progress, the joy. You get to meet the families and the parents and the brothers and sisters.
“It’s a lot to ask, with the hours, but you don’t look at it that way when you’re having fun,” she said. “When you enjoy what you’re doing, it’s not work, it’s fun. Central is just a special place. We talk about family all the time. It truly is a family.”
Funk is an expert at building relationships “that bring people in and build community,” said Willie Taylor, Central’s track coach.
“She’s always been there for the kids,” Taylor said. “She cares about them. She doesn’t just know you as a coach, but what your family is like, what you’re doing, what you’re interested in — all the activities beyond just coaching that you do as a human and a person.”
Funk oversees a staff of 75 coaches, spanning 25 sports.
“She coaches the coaches,” Taylor said. “When the coaches screw up, she’ll let you know about it. When they do well, she’ll let you know.”
Funk, a former coach and physical-education teacher, “lives for the students at Central High School,” said Adam Hunkins, the school’s assistant athletics director and varsity baseball coach.
“Every decision that she makes is framed: How does this best serve our student athletes? How does this best serve our kids?” said Hunkins, who was a student of Funk’s at Central.
Funk “has spent literally a lifetime caring for our families and our children in the community,” said Mayor Melvin Carter, another former student of Funk’s. “It’s so special to have had her as my gym teacher and as my daughter’s AD — and that is a reflection of what Central High School is for our community. She’s fantastic.”
GREW UP IN HIGHLAND SPORTS
The youngest of seven children, Funk grew up in a sports family in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Her father, Bill Funk, coached football at New Prague High School before coming to SPPS as a teacher and coach; he coached football and hockey at Humboldt and coached football, hockey and baseball at the then-College of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
“I don’t ever remember a time when I wasn’t playing sports,” Funk said. “Whether it was at the playground, in the neighborhood or on an organized school sports team, I was always playing something. Most of my younger experiences were playing on all-boys or coed teams — hockey, flag football, baseball — as there weren’t all-girls teams until middle school.”
Funk was a star three-sport athlete at Highland Park High School, graduating in 1985, and was in the first class of athletes to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. She jokes that her claim to fame is that her photo hangs right next to former Minnesota Twins star and HPHS graduate Jack Morris.
“No one can believe I was a Scottie after all these years I’ve spent at Central,” she said.
After suffering a serious knee injury her senior year in high school, Funk, a catcher and third baseman, was unable to play softball her freshman and sophomore years at Mankato State University. She worked her way onto the team her junior year, becoming a team captain and receiving a partial scholarship.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education from Mankato in 1989, Funk started working as a substitute teacher and coach in St. Paul Public Schools. She also coached volleyball at Central, basketball at Highland and softball at Central.
She was hired full time by SPPS as an adaptive P.E. teacher for the following school year — serving six different schools on the city’s East Side — and then moved to Central full time in 1991. She never left.
During her tenure at Central, she coached C-squad volleyball from 1989 to 2010, coached JV softball from 1989 to 1991 and coached varsity softball from 1991 to 2007.
A great coach “needs to be able to relate to kids,” Funk said. “They have to be willing to adapt and change and be good listeners. Kids, no matter whether it’s in a classroom or out on a field, they want to know that you care about them before they care what it is that you know and have to teach them. First and foremost is the relationship-building piece of it.”
Funk always had her finger on the pulse of what was going on with students at Central, said former principal Mary Mackbee, who worked with Funk for 25 years.
“There were no surprises. That’s what I liked about her,” Mackbee said. “She just knew what was going on all the time — and she was there all the time. Between the two of us, I think we practically lived there with all the after-school sports. But it wasn’t just being there. She really knew the kids well. Her office was always open for kids to drop in. She knew what their issues were in terms of athletics, as well as personal issues.”
Funk said she loves and watches all sports — from the pros to youth sports — but that her heart is at the lower levels.
“That’s when it’s still about the love of the game,” she said. “It’s about watching kids develop and grow from being a part of the game, and building relationships. I know how important it is to their lives, development and well-being.”
WOMEN IN COACHING
Funk said she’s especially proud of helping encourage more women to enter coaching. “I had one woman coach all through high school, and I was lucky to have a female college coach,” she said. “Other than that, they just weren’t around.”
“Now I look around, and maybe 40 to 50 percent are female coaches coaching women’s sports,” she said. “It’s important for young girls to see coaches who look like them — people of color, as well. Having that representation is very important.”
Funk “gets that representation matters,” said Morgan Wiechmann, head coach of Central’s cross-country team and assistant track coach. “Treacy has been such an impactful mentor to me. I know I am a better coach, teacher and person because of her. She has certainly set a precedent of excellence for Central athletics.”
Funk said she has always tried to be the coaches’ coach.
“I’ve always worked to take things off the coaches’ plates and make their jobs easier,” she said. “It’s not easy to coach. You’re giving your time, and there’s more and more placed on us every year.”
Alicia Ekegren, a track coach and P.E. and health teacher at Central, has been selected to be the school’s next athletics director. She previously served as athletics director at Ramsey Middle School in St. Paul.
Funk and her partner, Brenda Hanson, plan to spend summers at their cabin on Pelican Lake near Brainerd and winters in Brownsville, Texas. “That’s the plan for now, and we’ll go from there,” she said. “To have an open schedule right away is going to be very fun.”
Leaving Central is going to be hard, Funk said.
“It’s such a special place,” she said. “Once you’re in here, you don’t want to leave. This is home. It’s a very supportive community. I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it. It’s all about the people — from the staff to the families to the community to the students to the athletes. It’s just been a blessing.”
