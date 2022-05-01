Connect with us

News

Big Update Regarding Shawwal Moon Sighting In India

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Big Update Regarding Shawwal Moon Sighting In India
Big Update Regarding Shawwal Moon Sighting In India

Usually, the crescent moon of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some parts of India along with UK, USA, Australia and some other Western and Gulf countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries and after sighting no new moon yesterday, it has been declared that Muslims in Arab states will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday May 2.

However, sentiments are running high as Muslims across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries are gearing up to look for the Shawwal crescent – the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan, tonight i.e. May 1.

If the moon is sighted on May 1 evening, Muslims in India and Saudi Arabia will witness the rarest of rare case i.e. celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on the same date. If the Shawwal crescent moon is not sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries tonight, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramadan 2022 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in these countries on Tuesday May 3.

Follow all the updates here:

As per Lucknow’s Markazi Chand Committee, the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted tonight hence, May 2 will reportedly be observed as the last day of Ramadan 2022 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated there on Tuesday May 3.

No reports of sighting of moon in India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands

India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not sight the Shawwal crescent moon hence, May 2 will reportedly be observed as the last day of Ramadan 2022 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated there on Tuesday May 3.

Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on May 2

According to the announcement made by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Muslims in Malaysia will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr or Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow i.e. Monday, 2 May 2022.

