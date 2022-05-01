Bitcoin Halving Model Suggests $24,000 Bottom Before Year’s End

Some analysts say that Bitcoin’s current price action aligns with the Bitcoin halving model, leading them to expect a $24000 bottom before year-end.
The topic of Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle and its effects on BTC’s long-term price is one that has been highly debated within the crypto community.
Crypto analysts predicted that the price of Bitcoin would reach $100,000 by 2021. However, it did not get to this level, and now analysts wonder what will happen in the next six to twelve months.
At the moment, the price of BTC is below $40,000. Many technical analysis metrics suggest that it is more likely that the price will go down further than it will recover to the $40,000 to $45,000 range. Let’s look at what analysts think about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects.
Bitcoin Could Tumble To $24,000 By The Year-End
Crypto analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “Wolves of Crypto” discussed the four-year cycle theory on Twitter. This theory suggests that the “most probable bear market bottom for Bitcoin will take place in November/December 2022.”
As per the projection, Bitcoin marked its highest of the last cycle by reaching $68,789 on November 10, 2021. So now, the BTC market is in the corrective phase, usually seen after the cycle top.
The analyst said;
The 200–week SMA has been the long-tested bear market bottom indicator for Bitcoin, and hence, the bottom will likely be placed at ~$24,000.
If this model is correct, we will see bitcoin break out past its all-time high sometime between August and September of 2023.
The independent market analyst Willy Woo suggested that the bottom in Bitcoin could come before the end of 2022. He mentioned, “Orange coin seems a bit undervalued here.”
The “Highly Liquid Supply Shock” metric measures how much demand and supply have changed from the long-term average.
The chart above shows that when the oscillator went down to the same level as it is now, the price of Bitcoin went up shortly afterward.
Not a bad time for investors to wait for the law of mean reversion to play out.
BTC At Mid-term Low
The crypto market analyst Philip Swift has suggested that Bitcoin could be in an optimal accumulation range. The AASI or active address sentiment indicator indicates this point for the buy zone.
“The AASI is back in the green zone. This suggests that the Bitcoin price change is at a sensible level relative to active address change,” said Swift. “This tool has a good hit rate across bull and bear markets for signaling a mid-term low.”
The AASI reading is currently similar to the readings it had in the past. For example, the price of Bitcoin was low around the same time, and it increased in price a few weeks or months later.
Generally, Bitcoin is following a four-year cycle, but the increase is happening at a slower rate than expected.
On May 1, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.56.
LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for May 01, 2022, is $75.82.
Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on May 01, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on May 01, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $80.67. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $92.16, $99.56 and the buy level of LUNA is $86.70. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $75.82 and the sell level of LUNA is $80.93.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and 200MA (long-term), so it is in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Play2Earn games are the future of gamingб all because they completely turned the idea of the mechanics of earning crypto and in-game assets ownership. Today you can earn cryptocurrencies just by playing games. One of the most promising P2E games is called CyberCity. We decided to go behind the scenes and find out what makes the game so remarkable and how users can earn money in it.
The fight for resources and power: reveal the storyline of the game
Cyber City Inc is a new game with an open Play-to-Earn economy, great gameplay, tradable NFT assets, and sustainable tokenomics. The game takes place in the distant 2088 in a dystopian megapolis. Players can collect their unique scarce NFTs and fight fo resources to dominate the cityblocks. Their task is to get as many resources and lands as possible, which are necessary for the survival and progress. Some resources can be bought from other participants or created on your own, and some will have to be fought for in battles. The game is divided into two main parts of the gameplay: Cyber City map and Battles.
CyberCity Map
In fact, the Cybercity Inc map is the place where the events of the game unfold. Users can buy certain blocks of land and create their own sectors and buildings on them, as well as extract the necessary resources. There are 4 resource types: GOTA, MePa, BMass, and WJuice. Each resource can be earned or conquered in battles.
When they are no longer enough, the player can decide to buy new lands with the help of NFT or try to win them back from opponents. In the future, users will be able to rent part of the land and receive rental payments in CYBR tokens. The better a piece of land is fortified and developed, the higher its value.
CyberCity fights
As mentioned above, the fight for resources can be not only economic but also physical. In fact, players can reclaim land and resources from their opponents using advanced warriors. Each character(Cyberian) has their own superpower and abilities, as well as weapons: from samurai blades to magic spells. Players can use the abilities of warriors, as well as upgrade them, increasing their strength and vitality.
Each warrior has his own companion who helps in battles, gives buffs, or heals the owner in case of injury.
Game characters and clans
In total, the game provides 10 clans and 10 types of heroes and companions who have different skills and strengths.
Here are the main heroes of CyberCity.
Cyber Samurai and Armored Shiba Inu. He is the last stronghold of tradition and honor in the Dystopian World of Iniquity. His weapon is his soul, and it doesn’t have any room for mercy. Man’s best friend, Armored Shiba Inu, with heavy armor is ready to fight to the death alongside the owner.
Hage and Cyber Spirit. Hage harnesses a new type of magic power using the laptome. With this tool, he can cast the spells and make his opponents tremble before the immeasurable power. He is accompanied by Cyber Spirit, some type of Spirit, which came from the Internet and got stuck in the mortal plane.
Tech-Priest and Tech Octopus. The priest of the cult of the Machine long ago abandoned his humanity, becoming a Gear in the Construction and Plans of the cult. Strives for complete augmentation of his body for unity with the Machine. His companion is an extinct marine animal called Tech Octopus.
ShapeShifter and Nyanko. In the past, they were characters from extremely popular anime, but these beasts manifested into reality through the sheer willpower of their global fandom.
Vampire and Cyber Bat. His digitized soul is ripe for picking the new nutrition. Cyber Bat outlived the creators and now runs freely and terrorizes the population of Cyber City. Because of their rebellious nature, they can only be tamed by someone truly terrifying.
Street Fighter and Stray Cat. A man with armed hands whos accompanied by a Stray Cat. Unlike his ancestors, he’s way bigger than the ordinary cat with intellect and ferocity.
Mercenaries and Iapetus. The brutal heroine of Cyber City is accompanied by a flying war machine with artificial intelligence. Due to their advanced AI with basic emotes and the time spent with the owner, many veterans consider them to be some kind of pet, a very deadly pet.
Buccaneers and Clockwork Parrot. This man looks like a modern-day pirate, along with the Clockwork Parrot, a faithful companion of those who chooses a life of adventure and robbery.
Paladins and MechAngel. His blade has traveled into the future to bring order. Paladins is supported by MechAngel, which is an attempt to recreate the characters from the long perished religious texts.
Scavengers and Multipurpose Drone Companion. Scavengers prowl the streets for spoils. Their companions, Multipurpose Drones, help to forget about the monolith solitude of modern existence. It is full of surprises since even its creators sometimes don’t know what it’s built from.
To get a character, weapons, and companions, you need to purchase one of the three boxes. Each box contains one or more characters and weapons, companions, and a piece of land.
NFT marketplace
CyberCity NFT marketplace is live. Now players can buy, sell and trade valuable NFT assets. A small teaser here – players can unbox their NFTs to find their valuable Cyberians inside, but it’s better to keep them as right after the IDO CyberCity will release new Secret Missions feature so players can earn CYBR token🚀
How to make money with CyberCity
The game provides the mechanics of active and passive earnings, which are available to each user.
Passive income is provided by several resources. Firstly, users can profit from owning virtual lands in the Cyber.City virtual city. To do this, it is enough to buy a certain piece of land. If the user upgrades his piece of land, that is, he builds some kind of building or increases its scale, then its cost increases, and therefore the income of the owner also grows. Secondly, the user can sell his site at any time and profit from the sale.
Active income directly depends on the professionalism and level of the player. You can receive CYBR tokens from:
Sale of resources inside the game for CYBR, namely the sale of in-game resources to other players for the CYBR token inside the game by mutual agreement between the players
Selling NFTs for CYBR on the marketplace to other players
Attacking the cells of other players in order to steal CYBR tokens. The player can form a detachment and send it to the enemy cell, if the strength of the attacking team of the player is greater, then he captures part of the CYBR tokens, if less, then he only spends energy.
Battles with other players where the player can win back resources and CYBR currency in case of victory
The CYBR token is used as a means of payment within the game. It is an in-game token that is used as an internal means of payment. In addition, users receive rewards for completing stages and completing missions in the CYBR token. Other types of earnings will also be available for players, such as farming and staking.
Already in April, the developer company will hold a public CYBR token sale(IDO), where everyone can purchase crypto coins to buy NFTs and upgrade their heroes. Details here.
Conclusion
CyberCity presents a unique Play2Earn game with great gameplay & NFT characters with two types of earnings: active and passive, thanks to which any user can earn income from participating in the game, even if he is not an active gamer. The creators of the game promise to release it in the first half of 2022, and the full version of CyberCity will be available in 2022.
VeChain also said that it had joined the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance.
Vendors in more than two million locations in more than 70 countries will be able to pay using the VeChain VET token, which the supply chain blockchain project announced its new collaboration with Alchemy Pay to facilitate. The news arrived in addition to its inclusion on the newly built Binance Bridge 2.0. Using distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, VeChain intends to develop an ecosystem that addresses key data challenges for various worldwide sectors.
Multiple Recent Developments
This week, Binance announced the addition of VeChain as one of the first tokens to be enabled on the new Binance Bridge 2.0, a new method for Ethereum-based tokens to be utilized on the Binance Smart Chain. After all that, VeChain also said Thursday that it had joined the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, a group that promotes blockchain technology. Blockchain-related research initiatives benefit from the expertise of this organization’s network of industry specialists and financial support.
Since it was first introduced in 2015, VeChain has been a supply chain monitoring system that uses physical tracking and blockchain record keeping. Currently, VeChain provides logistics and supply chain tracking solutions to various enterprises.
There are 101 master nodes in the VeChain consensus mechanism, which verifies identities and reputations rather than relying on proof-of-stake or proof-of-work. Despite the latest news, VET’s price remained stagnant, rising by 4% briefly before reverting to pre-announcement levels and trading in a red at the time of writing. According to CMC, the VeChain price today is $0.047161 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $213,183,921 USD. VeChain has been down 2.60% in the last 24 hours.