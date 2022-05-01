Finance
Book Summary: Warren Buffet and the Art of Stock Arbitrage – By Mary Buffett and David Clark
I have been following the work of Warren Buffett for many years. He is a man of great character and truly has revolutionized investing. Buffett’s fortune can be attributed to several principles but one in particular is the Law of Compounding. I don’t think anybody truly understands this power more than Mr. Buffett.
Why is this important to me?
I start all of the book summaries with this question because if we cannot answer it then there is no sense in wasting your time watching the video. The simple answer here is knowledge. One of the best ways to learn is by what I call OPE. This stands for other peoples expertize. Since Mr. Buffett probably won’t take my phone call and mentor me personally, does not mean that I can’t learn from him.
This great quote summarizes why this topic is important – Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to arbitrage and you will feed him forever” – Warren Buffett. In Mr. Buffett’s case, teach a man to arbitrage and make billions of dollars.
One thing that stands out about both Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger is that they are ferocious readers. They research everything and put things through mental models. Charlie is known as the abominable “NO” man. This means that they pass on 95% of the stuff they research and pounce on the other 5%. The knowledge they have gained over the years has honed their skills in these arbitrage deals.
Leverage is powerful when used correctly. Used correctly needs to be taken seriously. The financial meltdown of 2008 shows the power of leverage when idiots don’t truly understand it. These arbitrage deals leverage OPM, OPE (other peoples expertize) and OPT to garner great returns.
This little book is packed with information. There are 11 chapters of different types of arbitrage that Warren Buffett uses. For the sake of time, I will focus on three principles outlined in the book.
1. Where Warren Starts – This is vitally important because he starts AFTER the public announcement. This right here reduces his possible gain by a wide margin but also increases his change of being right 5 fold. If you have ever seen the movie Wall Street with Michael Douglas then you know that he was using arbitrage along with inside information to make big money. In the movie, Gordon Gecko leveraged the information BEFORE it was public. Obviously you can make a lot of money and go to jail if you are right but most investors lose big money doing this. Firms will speculate on several arbitrage opportunities “PREANNOUNCEMENT” because they know if they are right one out of 15 times then they can still make big money.
2. Arbitrage Risk Equation – PP/I = PPR. OK – PP (or Projected Profit) divided by I (Investment per share) equals PRR (Projected rate of return). There are a couple of additional factors to use here. You need to figure our LDH which is the Likelihood of the deal happening. Thus you would multiple your PP times LDH. So if you had a LDH of 90% then your profit of say $5 per share would really be $4.50 per share. One additional thing you want to look at is how long it takes. You may see a deal that only offers a 5% return but if this is in two months then it is like an annual return of 30%. This allows you to look at the opportunity cost of the investment.
3. Mergers and Acquisition – Since Wall Street is focused on short term growth, there are countless mergers and acquisitions. Even though most don’t work out (check out the book Billion Dollar Lessons), this does mean you can make money arbitraging them. Mr. Buffett has made hundreds of millions of dollars on friendly acquisitions including Stock-for-Stock deals, stock-and-cash-for-stock deals and cash-for-stock deals. The rest of the book will look at every other type used as well.
We have two main competitive advantages over Mr. Buffet today. We can get involved with these deals and NOT change the market price because we are not investing billions of dollars and two, the power of the internet and search tools can allow us quick identification of these deals. Warren Buffett admits that their size is a hindrance in investing in these deals.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit.
Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away and make habit is Rule # 1 – don’t lose money. This is why Mr. Buffett only invests in the sure thing when it comes to arbitrage.
Finance
Guidelines for Income Tax E-Filing
E-filing of income tax returns forms is very simple and easy. To begin with, you need a permanent account number or PAN number with which you can register on the e-filing portal to file your return.
Portal
The portal can be accessed by visiting the Income Tax Department website. You can register on this portal if you are an individual, a trust, a firm, a company or a Hindu undivided family.
If you are a new user, you can choose the Register Yourself option. For this you need to have a valid PAN number, and in case you do not have it, you can apply for one on the portal itself.
PAN Card and Registration
PAN card holders can select the relevant user type and proceed with the registration process. While filling the necessary details, ensure that you check the basic details, enter the relevant mobile number and email address, and validate the details. After this, a registration screen will pop-up.
Type in the correct password and save it with yourself. Type in the personal details along with your address information and submit your form. The system will authenticate your respective details.
Transaction ID
On successful submission, the transaction ID along with other details will be screened. Simultaneously, you will be sent an activation link on your e-mail ID. Check your inbox and click on the link in order to activate your e-filing account. Once you have done this, you can then log in to your account through the income tax filing portal.
There will be additional menu options displayed. The dashboard option is where you will receive your current notifications along with the details of your previous e-filing returns.
Account Information
Once you click on the My Account button, there are a number of services provided in the same such as List of CA, outstanding tax demand, etc. The E-file tab enables you to file your returns and the Downloads option is for downloading your forms. The Profile Settings option is for updating your profile such as change password, PAN details, Digital Signature Upload, etc. My Request option is to track requests apart from e-filing such as status on request for intimation. The Worklist option comprises of list of actions pending at your end.
The Helpdesk option is available for you in case you face any problems related to raising your ticket. You can also check the status for the same if you have raised a ticket.
How to E-file your Taxes?
After being a registered user on the portal, you are now eligible to file your income tax electronically. There are also two ways of filing your taxes through the electronic mode:
1. Download the ITR form and save it on your desktop and click on the generate XML option. Save it on your laptop or computer. Open the e-filing portal and click on the upload XML button. Login through your account and upload the file saved by you. This will be followed by a confirmation message. This helps you to fill the form without any time limitations.
2. The other option is to use the Online ITR form. With the Quick e-file ITR-1 button, all you have to do is log on to the portal. Select the type of ITR form along with the assessment year. If you have a digital signature press Yes against the question and in case you do not have one, press No. Click on submit. The ITR form will then open asking you to fill in the details. You can also choose the Save as Draft option if you do not have all the information at once. Click on the Submit button. For those with a digital signature will receive an acknowledgement ID and those without it will receive an ITR-V which will be sent to the respective e-mail ID. Print it and send it to Income Tax Department – CPC, Post Box No. 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bengaluru – 560100, Karnataka”. Alternatively you can also now e-verify your ITR using an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) that can be generated in many different ways. EVC can either be generated through net banking, through ITD website, using Aadhar number, using Demat account details, using bank account details or via ATM. The detailed procedures of how to generate an EVC are given on the ITD website. Using an EVC you can verify your ITR within minutes and do not need to send the signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru.
Finance
Top 10 Reasons Why You Should Be Investing in Land
If you are on the prowl for a good investment, you should seriously consider investing in vacant land. Most people don’t get why land is a good investment, others simply don’t give it the credit it deserves as an investment. Those who wonder why land is a good investment ask questions like:
What income does vacant land have?
What does it do? It just sits there.
What’s exciting about it? It’s boring.
The reality is that land investments are very good, even with regards to cash flow. In fact, the land is a lot more flexible as an investment than most people think. And the fact that it does nothing is a huge plus; as you will soon realize why. Also, what is boring about an investment that can you make money?
Top 10 Reasons Why You Should Be Investing in Land
1. No action is Required from You
Land can stay the way it is – you don’t need to renovate, repair or do constructions on it to make it retain its value. You just need to know that someone else can desire to build something on it or to own it as it is and you are set. So, as long as you own a piece of land someone would pay for, you have made the right land investment.
2. Owners of Vacant Land are More Predisposed to Selling
Selling land is a lot easier for many people than selling other kinds of the property since they don’t live on it. There are therefore no sentimental reasons to hold on to it when it becomes apparent that selling it would be of value. For this reason, sellers of vacant land are also more likely to offer a better price because they are not losing out any income source. Some keep the land vacant because they don’t know how to develop it further, so letting go of it actually seems advantageous.
3. Your Engagement is Not Required
Let’s compare owning land to owning a rental building. The building would require you to deal with the tenants, plumbing, and other pesky issues that come with having a building. But vacant land does not demand anything from you. Buildings, on the other hand, can have mind-boggling demands that can only be ignored at the risk of getting into legal trouble.
4. Buying Land is Easy
When buying other kinds of property, you usually have to deal with banks and mortgage companies. But with the land, you will get your hands on great real estate property straight away and without the need to borrow money from financial institutions. The fact that land does not require as huge a financial investment as other kinds of property is a huge plus.
5. You will Deal with Much Less Competition
Many regular property investments require you to deal with lots of competition. This can get exhausting as you will lose out on many deals even as you win some. With vacant land, you can avoid many of these challenges because the competition for vacant land is practically non-existent.
6. You Don’t Need Inspections
Any good property investor will often require seeing the building they are buying before paying for it. In fact, a lot of information may be necessary to ensure the right decision is made even after seeing the property. But vacant land can be purchased without even having to see it in person. You can do everything online because there are no structures to deal with as you make your purchase.
7. Seller Financing can Grow Your Income Potential a Great Deal
Many banks will not offer to finance for land purchases. And yet, this convenience can motivate many people to own a vacant piece of land. So, if you can manage to offer your buyers financing, you can sell your plots of land at much higher prices and grow your potential income considerably.
8. Owning Land is Cheap over the Long Term
With no insurance, utility bills, mortgages, and other costs related to owning a property to deal with, owning land are pretty cheap. Even the property taxes on vacant land are low, which makes land the perfect investment if you don’t want all this bother.
9. It Gives you Fewer Things to Worry about
The land is very stable as an investment. It does not experience issues like wear, depreciation, theft or destruction. All this, in addition to the fact that it is very cheap, makes owning land such a smart decision.
10. It is Fixed in Quantity
Many people forget that land is fixed in supply, and this means that its value can only grow over time. The benefits of owning land are multiplied when you buy the land before a huge development project comes by such as bungalow plots, agricultural land, residential NA plots, and similar projects come along. For this reason, land can be quite valuable, even as a retirement investment vehicle.
Land Investment is Very Lucrative
With land, you get lots of passive income. Most real estate investments cannot offer you this convenience. Even newbies can do a great job of investing when vacant land is the investment of choice since it does not demand much expertise or ongoing involvement.
Finance
Presence of Online Loaning Sites Make Small Business Loan Grants Easy
Small and Medium Businesses owners, who are not finding loans easily from banks, are turning to internet sites that serve as a good platform for matching borrowers with giant pool of lenders when they are in need of funds. This has driven growth for SMEs and increased public profile of small business sectors that were shut down by regulators during financial crisis.
Big business lending sites have renewed their strategy to fund entrepreneurs. The lending sites match pre-qualified borrowers to lenders and as a result it becomes easier for prospective borrowers to find loans for the growth of their organization. Taken together such sites have generated grants in millions for small institutions. The websites also formed partnerships with other leading loaning agencies and are able to connect big banks and borrowers together.
Most of the funds are meant for furthering SME institutions and to help them achieve desired goals. The proportion of finance to small businesses has thus risen steadily. At-least, this is what gets revealed from the loaning graph of small enterprises. SBA programs and other Federal government plans are also implemented to make it possible for budding entrepreneurs to find money advances from banks and financial institutions at reduced rate.
Lending has escalated in the US in last few years due to presence of online crediting option. Grant of credit to businesses happened on a large scale through online means because applicants could file applications through loan granting sites.
Applicants are screened through an online form that one needs to fill-in for filing applications for business funds. People need to maintain a good credit score and meet other basic requirements to apply for loans. Lending of advances to start-ups and small companies has grown for improving businesses in recent times. Financers have also started to rely on the online websites to forward bank credits to such companies.
Experts too feel that it is easier for people to apply for business grants from online sites rather than paying visits to outreach scheme centers personally. Nothing impedes grants when it comes to the online sites. Loan seekers can apply for the grants being confident about sanctions once they meet the basic criteria.
Online sites have emerged as the most preferred mode for finding of company grants. SMEs have found sufficient freedom at-least when it comes to acquiring of entrepreneurship grants. In US, people have experienced a real surge in loaning activity due to the presence of such online crediting websites.
