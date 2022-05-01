News
Business People: Baker Tilly names new managing partner for Minnesota, announces opening of St. Paul office
OF NOTE – FINANCIAL SERVICES
Accounting and business advisory firm Baker Tilly announced the appointment of Mike McKee as managing partner for the firm’s Minnesota market, effective June 1. The firm also announced the opening of a new office space in downtown St. Paul’s Wells Fargo Place, which will serve the market in addition to its location in the Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Minneapolis-based ad agency Colle McVoy announced it has been selected as creative agency of record for national chicken producer and consumer brand Perdue Foods after a competitive review.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
SFM Mutual, a Bloomington-based workers’ compensation insurer for business, announced the promotion of Sarah Hunter to vice president – claims, succeeding the retiring Meg Kasting. … Marex, a London-based business risk-management company, announced the establishment of an office in the Twin Cities specializing in commodity risk management for major agricultural companies. Agricultural industry veterans Dan Hofstad and Charlie Fee co-head the office, located at 5401 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park.
FITNESS
Anytime Fitness and Viverant Physical Therapy announced the opening of a location in Tamarack Ridge Center off of Highway 3 at 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington.
LAW
Larkin Hoffman, Minneapolis, announced that attorneys Inga Kingland and Matthew Bergeron have been elected shareholders of the firm. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Christine J. Jordan has joined the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group, offering knowledge and experience in Native American Law. … Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St. Paul, announced the following staff changes: Hotline Supervisor Kathy Eveslage has a planned retirement in June; Anna Dolde has joined as a VAP Coordinator in St. Paul; Joshua Clapp, staff attorney working the Medical/Legal Partnership with Bethesda Clinic in St. Paul, and Laura Isenor has joined as a staff attorney in the Education Legal Advocacy Program in St. Paul.
MANUFACTURING
Reell Precision Manufacturing, a St. Paul-based maker of small-component motion-control products for industry, announced that Shari Erdman has been promoted to president and that Andrina Weis has been hired as vice president of Global Coworker Services.
NONPROFITS
The Family Partnership, a Minneapolis-based organization providing education and social outreach programs to people in poverty, announced Ashley Hemnarine is joining the advancement team as development manager, responsible for annual fundraising efforts and donor relations. Previously, Hemnarine served as development associate for Touch Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. … The Saint Paul Parks Conservancy, a St. Paul-based private advocacy group for the city’s municipal parks, announced the following additions to its board of directors: Clara Haycraft, U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar’s office; Maura Donovan, Summit Innovation Partners, and Danielle Tanaka, 3M Co.
ORGANIZATIONS
MEA Energy Association, a Bloomington-based trade association representing electricity and natural gas providers in the Midwest, announced the appointment of Erik Kozak as chair of the board as well as a new slate of officers and directors. Kozak is vice president, gas operations of Ameren Illinois Co.
PHILANTHROPY
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, the grantmaking arm of the Eagan-based health insurance company, announced the additions of Dana Erickson and May Vang to its board of directors. Erickson is president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and its parent company Stella, and Vang is Blue Cross’ vice president of treasury and chief investment officer.
RESTAURANTS
Dave and Sandy Rollins, owners of the Pit Stop gas station and coffee shop in Howard Lake, Minn., announced plans to open an A&W Restaurant franchise on the site at 620 Dutch Lake Drive in May.
RETAIL
Heartland America, a Chaska-based online retailer of electronics, hardware, housewares, jewelry, computers and gifts, announced the hiring of Mike Siegler as chief operating officer/chief technical officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.
The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.
Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.
Four people, including two firefighters who were responding to a call in Andover, were injured during the storm but their injuries were minor.
Russell said it will take years for Andover to recover from this storm.
“The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,” he said. “We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.”
By Sunday, utility crews had restored power to nearly all of the more than 15,000 customers who lost power during the storm. Evergy said less than 1,000 people still lacked power in the Wichita area Sunday morning.
In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City in Oklahoma Friday evening as they returned from storm chasing in Kansas.
News
Chicago Bears release QB Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
Ryan Poles made four trades Saturday in the final day of the draft, but the deal the Chicago Bears general manager could not make was finding a taker for veteran quarterback Nick Foles.
That led the team Sunday to release the veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, allowing Foles to become a free agent and search for his next team. NFL Media reported the move Saturday night.
Foles’ contract called for him to receive a fully-guaranteed $4 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the current league year that began in March. He was due to earn a $4 million base salary this season with $1 million of it also fully guaranteed.
The Bears effectively replaced Foles, 33, when they signed veteran Trevor Siemian to be their No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields. Foles did not attend the voluntary minicamp earlier this month at Halas Hall.
Poles was asked about Foles’ status earlier Saturday evening but didn’t offer an update.
“We haven’t gotten there yet,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll update you when the next move happens. We’ve kind of phased that into different phases. So now that it’s post-draft, we’ll have some conversations and see where we want to go next with that.”
Former GM Ryan Pace in 2020 traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Foles, who was deemed a good fit for coach Matt Nagy’s offense with the team uncertain about its future with former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky. The quarterbacks battled for the starting job in training camp with neither performing particularly well.
Trubisky was named the starter but was benched during the Week 3 game at Atlanta. The offense rallied to a 30-26 victory and the job belonged to Foles.
Two weeks later, he helped the Bears to a 20-19 victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Foles would win only one more game that season, a 23-16 victory at Carolina in Week 6. His record as the starter was 2-5 after a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, a game he left with a hip injury.
The Bears let Trubisky go, signed veteran Andy Dalton and then traded up for Fields, effectively making Foles the No. 3 quarterback last season. His only action came in a Week 16 start at Seattle, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown in a 25-24 victory over the Seahawks.
Getting a team to trade for Foles and his contract earlier in the offseason wasn’t something the Bears could accomplish. He exits as another example of a Bears quarterback plan that didn’t pan out.
()
News
Live video of President Joe Biden arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the memorial service for Walter Mondale on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Business People: Baker Tilly names new managing partner for Minnesota, announces opening of St. Paul office
Yuga Labs Metaverse ‘Otherside’ Sells Over $245 Million Worth of Digital Real Estate
FMCG Sector: An Evergreen Career Option
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes
Chicago Bears release QB Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
How To Profit By Understanding Foreign Money Exchange
Live video of President Joe Biden arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable
Buying an Investment Property – Freedom Investment Property
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For