Business People: Baker Tilly names new managing partner for Minnesota, announces opening of St. Paul office

OF NOTE – FINANCIAL SERVICES

Accounting and business advisory firm Baker Tilly announced the appointment of Mike McKee as managing partner for the firm’s Minnesota market, effective June 1. The firm also announced the opening of a new office space in downtown St. Paul’s Wells Fargo Place, which will serve the market in addition to its location in the Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis

ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS

Minneapolis-based ad agency Colle McVoy announced it has been selected as creative agency of record for national chicken producer and consumer brand Perdue Foods after a competitive review.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

SFM Mutual, a Bloomington-based workers’ compensation insurer for business, announced the promotion of Sarah Hunter to vice president – claims, succeeding the retiring Meg Kasting. … Marex, a London-based business risk-management company, announced the establishment of an office in the Twin Cities specializing in commodity risk management for major agricultural companies. Agricultural industry veterans Dan Hofstad and Charlie Fee co-head the office, located at 5401 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park.

FITNESS

Anytime Fitness and Viverant Physical Therapy announced the opening of a location in Tamarack Ridge Center off of Highway 3 at 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington.

LAW

Larkin Hoffman, Minneapolis, announced that attorneys Inga Kingland and Matthew Bergeron have been elected shareholders of the firm. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Christine J. Jordan has joined the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group, offering knowledge and experience in Native American Law. … Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St. Paul, announced the following staff changes: Hotline Supervisor Kathy Eveslage has a planned retirement in June; Anna Dolde has joined as a VAP Coordinator in St. Paul; Joshua Clapp, staff attorney working the Medical/Legal Partnership with Bethesda Clinic in St. Paul, and Laura Isenor has joined as a staff attorney in the Education Legal Advocacy Program in St. Paul.

MANUFACTURING

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a St. Paul-based maker of small-component motion-control products for industry, announced that Shari Erdman has been promoted to president and that Andrina Weis has been hired as vice president of Global Coworker Services.

NONPROFITS

The Family Partnership, a Minneapolis-based organization providing education and social outreach programs to people in poverty, announced Ashley Hemnarine is joining the advancement team as development manager, responsible for annual fundraising efforts and donor relations. Previously, Hemnarine served as development associate for Touch Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. … The Saint Paul Parks Conservancy, a St. Paul-based private advocacy group for the city’s municipal parks, announced the following additions to its board of directors: Clara Haycraft, U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar’s office; Maura Donovan, Summit Innovation Partners, and Danielle Tanaka, 3M Co.

ORGANIZATIONS

MEA Energy Association, a Bloomington-based trade association representing electricity and natural gas providers in the Midwest, announced the appointment of Erik Kozak as chair of the board as well as a new slate of officers and directors. Kozak is vice president, gas operations of Ameren Illinois Co.

PHILANTHROPY

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, the grantmaking arm of the Eagan-based health insurance company, announced the additions of Dana Erickson and May Vang to its board of directors. Erickson is president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and its parent company Stella, and Vang is Blue Cross’ vice president of treasury and chief investment officer.

RESTAURANTS

Dave and Sandy Rollins, owners of the Pit Stop gas station and coffee shop in Howard Lake, Minn., announced plans to open an A&W Restaurant franchise on the site at 620 Dutch Lake Drive in May.

RETAIL

Heartland America, a Chaska-based online retailer of electronics, hardware, housewares, jewelry, computers and gifts, announced the hiring of Mike Siegler as chief operating officer/chief technical officer.

