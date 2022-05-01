News
Check out the Wild’s playoff schedule and their path to the Stanley Cup
After the best regular season in franchise history, the Wild will play the rival St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Never mind that the Wild (53-22-7, 113 points) finished with the second-highest point total in the Western Conference, and the Blues (49-22-11, 109 points) finished with the fourth-highest point total in the Western Conference. They have to play each other in the first round because of the league’s playoff formatting designed to intensify rivalries.
If the NHL seeded playoff teams like, say, the NBA, the No. 2 Wild would be facing off against the No. 7 Dallas Stars (46-30-6, 98 points), and the No. 4 Blues would be facing off against the No. 5 Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, 104 points).
Instead, the Wild and the Blues will meet up in marquee matchup, and a very talented team will be eliminated in the first round.
Here’s a look at the series schedule:
Game 1 … Wild vs. Blues … 8:30 p.m. … ESPN and Bally Sports North
Game 2 … Wild vs. Blues … 8:30 p.m. … ESPN and Bally Sports North
Game 3 … Wild at Blues … 8:30 p.m. … TNT and Bally Sports North
Game 4 … Wild at Blues … 3:30 p.m. … TBS and Bally Sports North
Game 5 … Wild vs. Blues … TBD … TBD and Bally Sports North (if necessary)
Game 6 … Wild at Blues … TBD … TBD and Bally Sports North (if necessary)
Game 7 … Wild vs. Blues … TBD … TBD and Bally Sports North (if necessary)
Looking at the rest of the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, 119 points) will play the Nashville Predators (45-30-7, 97 points) in the first round; the Calgary Flames (50-21-11, 111 points) will play the Stars; and the Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, 99 points).
If the Wild get past the Blues in the first round, they will play the winner of the series between the Avalanche and the Predators. If the Wild get past whoever their opponent is in the second round, they will either the Flames, Stars, Oilers, or Kings in the Western Conference Finals.
News
NFL draft tracker: Chicago Bears now have 7 picks on Day 3 after making 3 trades
After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is ready to add to his NFL draft haul on Day 3.
Poles engineered three trades to increase his picks from three to seven: Nos. 166 and 168 in the fifth round, Nos. 186, 203 and 207 and Nos. 254 and 255 in the seventh round.
Poles traded a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick Nos. 254 and 255 this year. He traded No. 148 to the Buffalo Bills for Nos. 168 and 203. And he traded No. 150 to the Houston Texans for Nos. 166 and 207.
- Column: GM Ryan Poles didn’t talk too much about fixing the Bears’ secondary — but it was a glaring need
- Bears prioritize defense, selecting Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker with their first 2 NFL draft picks
- Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft
- Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Bears GM.
- Full draft coverage here
The Tribune is tracking all of the Bears’ draft weekend moves. Here’s a look at each of their new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 6-0, 200
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and someone to play nickel, and now they have a dynamic athlete as an option for either role.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Analysts on the ESPN broadcast called him a tough, hard-nosed player with good finishing skills who will fit in well with coach Matt Eberflus’ style.
Gordon said at the combine that he doesn’t have a preference between playing outside or nickel, and Poles said the Bears value the flexibility he provides.
Poles said Gordon popped up in their mock-draft simulations a few times, but they didn’t think he would be available.
“We kind of laughed it off and it was like, ‘There’s no way,’” Poles said. “So when it actually happened it was a really cool moment, and we’re excited about adding a guy that I believe is going to be a starting-caliber corner. … His movement skills are outstanding. He’s tough. He has what we call reactive athleticism, twitchy. He’s going to help us in coverage big time.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but some within the Bears were excited by that, according to scout Francis St. Paul.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Multiple analysts indicated Gordon still needs to develop his instincts and technique, but Poles complimented his instincts, saying Gordon has a great feel for the game.
The Athletic ranked Gordon as the sixth-best cornerback in the draft, and he was the sixth selected.
Scout’s take
“Just his competitiveness, toughness. This is a guy, when you speak with him, you’ll see he’s very calm. Corners, you’ve got to forget about the next play because you will get beat. And he’s one of the guys, that if he gets beat, it didn’t bother him at all, and he came back and competed more on the next play.” — St. Paul
In his own words
“My favorite corner growing up, the one I watched the most was Darrelle Revis. He’s the one I kind of modeled my game after in just the way he is off the line. He’s just a technician the way he moves. … He’s just a great player.” — Gordon
You should know
Gordon’s mom got him into competitive dancing when he was young, and he said he traveled around the country for competitions in lyrical, ballet and hip hop. He also did martial arts.
St. Paul said you can see his dance background in his play.
“You see it in his balance,” St. Paul said. “You see it in his change of direction. He ran a 6.67(-second) three-cone. And the most impressive (thing) about it, he was stumbling and pulled out of that stumble and to finish with that time. …If he didn’t stumble, that time would have been amazing.”
Analyst’s take
“He ran in the low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash at the combine), but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. … He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. … He’s a dynamic athlete.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
No. 48, second round
Height, weight: 6-1, 206
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears need a safety to start alongside Eddie Jackson, and Brisker could be that player.
Brisker was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 34 games and 21 starts.
In his senior season in 2021, he had 64 tackles, 5½ for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Poles lauded his toughness, his team-first mentality and his ability to rise to the occasion, noting a key interception against Wisconsin.
“One of those attributes you look for in players is can he make big plays in big moments?” Poles said. “And he showed that over and over in his career, so we’re excited about him.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Brisker, who was The Athletic’s fifth-ranked safety, came up through the junior college ranks, so he spent five years in college. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021.
Scout’s take
“You’re talking about a big guy that‘s physical. We like his toughness. We like his ball skills. … A guy that has got speed, range, ball skills, plus he brings the physical side of the game that we like. Obviously with ‘Flus and his defense, wanting to be a physical team, he also brings that aspect of it too.” — Bears scout Chris Prescott
In his own words
“I just think leading by example is very important, whether that’s off the field or on the field. Off the field, my teammates can depend on me, especially working out on my own, them calling me or reaching out or me reaching out to them. And also the head coach can always depend on me to do the right thing.” — Brisker
You should know
Brisker played two seasons at Lackawanna Community College before moving to Penn State in 2019.
“You just take everything one day at a time,” Brisker said. “But really (I learned to) just be humble from the beginning. Me going through junior college is going to help me a lot. It helped me be more mature and helped me see where I was at.”
Analyst’s take
“Jaquan Brisker was a favorite of (Penn State coach) James Franklin’s from start to finish. … Really a versatile safety. He’s not just an in-the-box type.” — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
No. 71, third round
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Why the Bears drafted him
Jones is a speedy receiver who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
He spent four years at USC, including a redshirt freshman year, before transferring to Tennessee for two years. He had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He was the SEC co-special teams player of the year in 2021. He had 41 kick returns for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Tennessee and added 18 punt returns for 272 yards in 2021.
Poles said the Bears value Jones’ ability to be used in several ways.
“I was looking for those guys that are explosive and they’re playmakers and they can help in many different areas, and that’s what this kid is,” Poles said. “And when you get a chance to meet him, you’ll understand that he’s different. He’s special. There’s something about him. … There’s just an aura about him.
“There’s a lot of really cool traits. This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off. His run off the catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. … This isn’t like a skinny, fast dude. This is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
After spending six seasons in college, Jones turns 25 in May and still needs to show improvement in his route running, according to analysts.
“He’s a mature 25, as opposed to being an older guy who acts like a younger guy and falls in with the college crowd,” Bears scout Sam Summerville said. “He’s very humble and he’s very hungry.”
Scout’s take
“He was one of the guys that took advantage of that COVID year and came back, and it really helped him to refine different parts of his game. The more I watched him, the more I saw him improve. Even going through this season, you see a different player end the season than what you saw earlier. … In particular I would say he got better with route running and things down the field. I think he has always been dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has continuing to add those different aspects to his game.” — Summerville
In his own words
“Ball-in-hand guy, it doesn’t mean just short passes. When the ball touches my hands from an over route, curl route, an out route, I’m going to make something happen, especially with the mentality I have. It came from my father: never, ever get tackled by the first person. That’s something that I’ve been living. That’s something that I was able to put on film and prove I’m one of the best ball-in-hand guys in the nation.” — Jones
You should know
Jones brushed off questions about being a 25-year-old rookie, noting his lack of major injuries during his career.
“Age is nothing but a number,” he said. “I feel like injuries affect you no matter how old you are. I was fortunate. The biggest injury I ever had was a high ankle sprain. Never tore anything, broke anything, so I have the body of, like, a 21-year-old. Age is nothing but a number. A lot of people try to make it a big issue, but at the end of the day, I can play ball, I’m physical, I can run, I can make plays.”
Analyst’s take
“To me the most Deebo (Samuel)-like player — and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent — but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive. Like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps. You see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go.” — Jeremiah
()
News
Jets conclude NFL Draft by adding depth for the trenches: OT Max Mitchell, DE Micheal Clemons
The Jets concluded their draft early Saturday afternoon by adding depth for the trenches with both fourth-round picks.
With the No. 111 overall pick Gang Green selected Louisiana offensive tackle Max Mitchell and then at No. 117 they snagged Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons.
Mitchell and Clemons will add to already deep, talented units.
Michell is a 6-5 300-pounder with athleticism and solid technique. He should provide depth behind the starting tackles of Mekhi Becton and George Fant.
“I’m versatile, I’m tough and I’m athletic. And I’m resilient. I don’t quit. I know I’m a hard worker,” Mitchell said. “I’m here to contend. I’m ready to go.”
On the defensive side, Clemons views himself as a disruptive player.
“I’m physical, I use my speed to power a lot in my game,” Clemons said. “I play violently and play relentlessly to the football.”
GM Joe Douglas viewed Clemons as a Day 2 talent as the 6-5, 270-pounder finished with 12 sacks in his career. Clemons slipped in the draft because he had off-the-field issues during his time in college.
Last season, Clemons was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license on Aug. 26. As a result, Texas A&M suspended him for one game.
He was also nabbed for driving with an invalid license on May 18.
Douglas felt those issues were in the past and felt confident selecting Clemons.
“We were aware of some of those issues going into this process. Part of our process is getting together with the player, having a security meeting regarding every player in the draft,” Douglas said. “Felt felt comfortable about adding him to the organization and feel good about him and not making those similar mistakes moving forward.”
Clemons believes those incidents don’t reflect who he is as a player.
“When you look at my character, that was a one-time incident,” Clemons said. “Things like that didn’t happen over the course of my life. I’ve been in trouble with the law once. That’s not who I am, that’s not who my character shows. It’s in the past now. I’ve learned from it and moved forward.”
()
News
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
()
