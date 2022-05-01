News
Chicago Bears are set to release Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
Ryan Poles made four trades Saturday in the final day of the draft but the deal the Chicago Bears general manager could not make was finding a taker for veteran quarterback Nick Foles.
That led the team to agree to release the veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, allowing Foles to become a free agent and search for his next team. NFL Media reported the move Saturday night.
Foles’ contract called for him to receive a fully-guaranteed $4 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the current league year in March. He was due to earn a $4 million base salary this season with $1 million of it also fully guaranteed.
The Bears effectively replaced Foles, 33, in free agency when they signed veteran Trevor Siemian to be their No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields. Foles did not attend the voluntary minicamp earlier this month at Halas Hall.
Poles was asked about Foles’ status earlier Saturday evening but didn’t offer an update.
“We haven’t gotten there yet,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll update you when the next move happens. We’ve kind of fazed that into different phases. So now that it’s post-draft, we’ll have some conversations and see where we want to go next with that.”
Former GM Ryan Pace in 2020 traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Foles, who was deemed a good fit for coach Matt Nagy’s offense with the team uncertain about its future with former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky. The quarterbacks battled for the starting job in training camp with neither performing particularly well. Trubisky was named the starter and with the Bears 2-0 but trailing at halftime of their Week 3 game at Atlanta, Nagy benched Trubisky and replaced him with Foles. The offense rallied to a 30-26 victory and the job belonged to Foles.
He would win only one more game as a starter that season, a 23-16 victory at Carolina in Week 6. Foles’ record as the starter was 1-6 before he left the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field with a hip injury.
The Bears let Trubisky go, signed veteran Andy Dalton and then traded up for Fields, effectively making Foles the No. 3 quarterback last season. His only action came in a Week 16 start at Seattle, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown in a 25-24 victory over the Seahawks.
Getting a team to trade for Foles and his contract earlier in the offseason wasn’t something the Bears could accomplish. He exits as another example of a Bears quarterback plan that didn’t pan out.
News
Gerrit Cole delivers second straight strong start as Yankees blank the Royals to run win streak to 8
KANSAS CITY — It’s another night that Gerrit Cole and the Yankees could rest easy. After struggling in his first three starts, the Bombers ace had his second straight strong start as the Yankees shut out the Royals 3-0 for their eighth straight win.
The Yankees (15-6) clinched their third straight series win. The eight-game winning streak is their longest since winning 13 in a row Aug. 14-27, 2021. It is just the fifth time since 1959 the Bombers have won at least 15 of their first 21 games of the season.
After hitting four homers on Friday, the Yankees had to do it without power on Saturday.
With strong winds blowing in, the Bombers had to manufacture their runs. In the second, Gleyber Torres led off with a single and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s ground out. In the third, Josh Donaldson drew a one-out walk and scored on Torres’ sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Aaron Hicks drew a leadoff walk and scored on Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly.
The Yankees had their 13-game streak without committing an error snapped when Kiner-Falefa bobbled a ground ball in the second inning.
It was the second straight solid start for Cole, who needed it. He admitted that last Sunday, his first solid outing of the season, there was a moment to finally exhale.
“It was like a little bit of an exhale, but honestly, I just kind of feel like that was like a team exhale,” Cole said of his first win.
“And I certainly slept better.”
He and the Yankees should sleep well Saturday night, too.
Cole threw six scoreless innings, getting stronger as the night went on. He struck out one through the first four innings and then finished with six. He got 10 swings and misses, seven on the fastball, two on the cutter and one with his changeup.
The cutter was Cole’s safety pitch Saturday night. When he got in trouble in the third after throwing eight straight balls to issue back-to-back, two-out walks to load the bases, Cole went to the cutter against Salvador Perez. It got the desired ground out to get the Yankees out of the inning. also is bringing confidence in an improved cutter. Cole threw the cutter in college and this offseason decided to bring it back and has slowly been increasing his reliance on it this season.
“The thought was I can throw this pitch, so let’s see how good it is … and then let’s see if it can be used in a situation where you have the ‘C game,’ or you don’t really have anything working and you’re basically just trying to fill the zone up with different shapes,” Cole said. That can be an extra shape that if it throws else off to be an extra shape that matches up well against a particular player’s swing.”
Make no mistake, the four-seam fastball is still his bread-and-butter pitch and he used it effectively later in the game. After striking out just one hitter through the first four innings, Cole started attacking with it in the fifth and went back to it when he was in trouble in the sixth. He struck out Andrew Benintendi out to end the fifth with it and with runners on first and second with one out, he struck out Bobby Witt Jr. on a 99 mph fastball and Kyle Isbel on a 98 mph one.
At least, Sunday, Cole looked more like the ace the Bombers signed in the winter of 2018. He threw 6.2 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out nine.
“Just a lot of good quality pitches and I think that you know we’ll try to replicate,” Cole said of Sunday’s start. “And try to replicate just staying on the attack really.”
It’s been quite a contrast from his first three starts. Cole managed just 11.1 innings and posted a 6.35 ERA. That was capped by a career-shortest outing in Detroit, where he was yanked in the second inning after having walked five.
News
Errant throw on bunt attempt gives Orioles walk-off win over Red Sox, 2-1, in 10 innings
A wayward throw from Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos’ bunt attempt allowed Jorge Mateo to score easily and give Baltimore a 2-1 walk-off victory Saturday at Camden Yards.
With two on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Chirinos laid down a bunt that Sawamura fielded between the mound and home. He attempted to nab the lead runner Mateo at third, but his throw went high, and the speedy Mateo came home without issue.
It gave the Orioles (7-15) a victory in a game in which Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Two turns through the lineup against Eovaldi, Baltimore’s only base runner came opening the second inning when Austin Hays reached on shortstop Xander Bogaert’s error. After Eovaldi recorded the second out of the fifth with his seventh strikeout — and Chris Owings’ 12th in his first 17 at-bats as an Oriole — leadoff man Cedric Mullins lined a double to left, but Anthony Santander followed with a groundout, continuing Baltimore’s yearlong struggles with runners in scoring position.
They stretched into the seventh, as well, with Eovaldi retiring the next three Orioles after Ryan Mountcastle and Hays singled to open the inning. Baltimore started the series 0-for-12 with runners on second, third or both in the series, giving the Orioles hits in fewer than one-sixth of such at-bats to that point.
But when Mullins again doubled with two outs in the eighth against Matt Barnes, Santander took advantage of the second chance with a single up the middle to tie the game.
Sparing no exSpense
Before taking an at-bat against Eovaldi, the Orioles faced a deficit, with two of the first three batters Spenser Watkins faced in the top of the first inning roping 100-plus mph hits to produce what stood as Boston’s only run.
Watkins allowed little else in his 4 2/3 innings, with some help from a diving play from Hays in left. Through four starts, his 2.55 ERA ranks second among Baltimore’s starting pitchers.
Félix Bautista closed Watkins’ line by getting the final out of the fifth, then Bryan Baker, Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez, Dillon Tate and Jorge López combined for another five scoreless innings of relief to allow the Orioles’ comeback and send the game to extras.
Around the horn
- The Orioles are still awaiting updates on the inflammation in Alexander Wells’ left elbow and Chris Ellis’ right shoulder, manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. Both pitchers are on the 10-day injured list.
- With roster size reducing from 28 to 26 players after Sunday’s game, the Orioles are still considering their options, Hyde said, adding that the way they’ve pitched thus far this year would make it easier to carry 13 pitchers rather than the maximum allowance of 14.
- Top prospect Adley Rutschman continued his minor league rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen with hits in the first four of his five at-bats, including two doubles off right-hander Mick Abel, the Philadelphia Phillies’ No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America. In four games — two each at catcher and designated hitter — Rutschman is hitting .462 with a 1.225 OPS.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Column: Chicago Cubs need to get their rotation back on track after April’s struggles — including back-to-back blowout defeats
After years of failing to develop starting pitching, the Chicago Cubs finished 2021 with three potential starters in Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay.
The prospect of those three joining Kyle Hendricks in the rotation for the next few years was an enticing one for fans eager to see something new at Wrigley Field. And without having to spend a fortune on the rotation, the Cubs theoretically could’ve used the money saved to fill other holes on the roster — and maybe have some left over to sign catcher Willson Contreras to a long-term deal.
But things change quickly in baseball.
Alzolay was shut down in spring training with a lat injury and will miss multiple months. Even when he returns, he likely will start out as a reliever. Thompson returned to his former role in the bullpen and has been too dominant to mess with, at least for now.
That has left Steele, 26, as the last man standing. And with the calendar turning to May, the jury is still out on whether he can stick in the rotation the entire season.
Steele entered Saturday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to find his mechanics and prove his endurance. He got off to a rocky start in a 9-1 loss, thanks to a pair of Cubs errors and his own fielding miscue in the Brewers three-run first inning.
Outscored 20-2 in the first two games of the series, the Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games, falling to 8-13. They struck out 15 times against starter Eric Lauer (2-0) and two relievers. Leadoff man Nick Madrigal, who had only six strikeouts in 55 at-bats coming in, was fanned a career-high three times, as was Michael Hermosillo, whose average dropped to .083.
Steele (1-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk over three innings, throwing 74 pitches and striking out four. He threw five scoreless innings against the Brewers on April 9, but failed to last more than three innings in his last three starts, including Saturday.
“The main thing we’ve seen is the inability to repeat his delivery,” manager David Ross said during batting practice. “He just kind of loses it, the strike zone or the feel for the baseball, in an inning. He falls behind hitters and has to work really hard to get back.
“Just finding a consistent rhythm out there as the game goes on seems to be (the issue). He usually starts out pretty well, and then that third or fourth inning, he struggles a little bit finding the zone. His stuff plays in the zone. We know that. But you’ve got to get ahead of hitters, keep them off balance.”
The short spring could be a factor. But Ross said Steele’s lack of experience probably is the biggest reason.
After a brilliant stint in the bullpen last season — he compiled a 2.03 ERA — Steele stretched out at Triple-A Iowa to return to the Cubs as a starter after the sell-off. He went 2-4 with a 4.95 ERA in nine starts, but finished with seven scoreless innings in his final outing Sept. 30.
Growing pains were expected in 2022, and the Cubs are willing to live with them as long as Steele shows progress. But if the Cubs hope to be competitive, the starters need to pick up the pace. Entering Saturday’s game Cubs starters were a combined 3-10 and ranked 27th in the majors with a 5.54 ERA.
Marcus Stroman (0-3, 6.98 ERA), who starts Sunday in the series finale, hasn’t lived up to expectations, while Hendricks has been up and down since a strong opening-day start against the Brewers. He was beaten up in Friday’s 11-1 loss in Milwaukee, serving up three home runs, and his 5.47 ERA is fourth-worst among starters with 20 or more innings.
“Consistency is what you’re striving for,” Hendricks told reporters after Friday’s loss. “And that starts with pitch to pitch for me. I’m just not having that right now. It’s kind of been one game to the next.”
Before the game Saturday the Cubs optioned starter Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Iowa while calling up lefty reliever Locke St. John, leaving a vacancy in the rotation. The rosters will be pared from 28 to 26 on Monday, after teams were allowed to carry two more players early on because of the short spring training.
With two upcoming off days, the Cubs probably don’t need a fifth starter until May 10, leaving Hendricks, Stroman, Steele and Drew Smyly as the foursome. Wade Miley, rehabbing from left elbow inflammation, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday. Alec Mills remains in limbo after suffering a right quad strain while rehabbing from a lower back strain.
If the Cubs continue to fall in the National League Central, you wonder how long it will be before Thompson gets another shot at starting.
