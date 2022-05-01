Finance
Dangers of Parabens – 5 Facts You Need to Know!
Many people are just now finding out about the dangers of parabens. In this article I’ll explain dangers of parabens and answer the question are parabens bad. Then you can decide for yourself.
Parabens are chemical preservatives such as methyl, propyl, butyl and ethyl parabens that are found in many skin care products and cosmetics. You will not find parabens in organic skin care products. The National Organic Program will not allow any product to be certified organic that contain parabens.
With that in mind here are 5 facts you need to know about parabens parabens:
Fact #1-Parabens mimic your body’s own hormones and can disturb the action of your endocrine system. They cause harm to just about every bodily system such as your thyroid, ovaries, hypothalamus and the male reproductive system.
Fact# 2– It is a well known medical fact that breast cancer is stimulated by estrogen. Estrogen can be stimulated by absorbing parabens. This is one of the big dangers of parabens and just that alone should make you stay away for products containing parabens.
Fact# 3– Parabens enter your bloodstream when rubbed onto your skin. In fact you receive higher concentrations from rubbing it onto your skin than you would from drinking it! It could up to 10 times the amount! When you think about how lose weight, stop smoking, and birth control patches work this makes complete sense. After all they don’t have you drink those things!
Fact# 4– If you are prone to sensitive skin parabens can cause allergic reactions and skin rashes. Many skin care products claim to be safe for sensitive skin yet they contain parabens. Even in small amounts the use of parabens over a long period of time can cause serious skin problems.
Fact# 5– If that’s not enough to convince you of the dangers of parabens, then consider this. If the skin care product you are using contains parabens there’s a very high likelihood it also contains other harmful ingredients such as mineral oil, alcohol and fragrance which is a real bad ingredient.
The term fragrance can mean up to 4000 different chemicals. Many of them are toxic or cancer causing. I challenge you right now to pick up a tube of any skin care product you are currently using look at the ingredients to see if it contains any parabens or harmful ingredients mentioned in this article.
In conclusion, are parabens bad? Yes they are very bad. The dangers of parabens are very real, and you need to take action now and stop using them now. You want to switch to skin care products that are made with natural plant based organic ingredients. Most natural plant based organic skin care products are now coming from New Zealand. Never buy any skin care product on TV or from a magazine until you find out exactly what’s in it.
How To Die Healthy
He who sleeps here, when dying, mistaking the approach of death for the return of health, whispered with his latest breath, ‘I am better now.’ Let us believe, in spite of doubts and dogmas, of fears and tears, that these dear words are true of all the countless dead. Robert G. Ingersoll, Eulogy for his brother Ebon. Washington, DC, May 31, 1879.
INTRODUCTION – People are squeamish about death. It ranks with religion, politics and sex as topics to avoid in polite (and other) society. While most overcome the culturally-induced reluctance to think about it long enough to do a bit of estate planning (e.g., set out a will, maybe sign a donor card), little if any attention is given how to die.
DYING HEALTHY? – To die healthy means to live well, to the final moment of existence until, with a last breath, you think, murmur or say aloud, I feel better now, as spoke Robert Green Ingersoll (following the example of his brother Ebon) when he closed his eyes forevermore on July 21, 1899. Of course, not everyone gets much choice of how, when, why or where to die. Dying is not really a choice at all for most. Many of us die without graceful leave-takings largely due to not having planned such a thing. Those fortunate enough to avoid untimely ends who also devote attention to healthy living might welcome the availability of choices for a good death. No, this business of dying healthy is not as attractive as planning, managing and constantly fine-tuning a healthy life. However, all things considered, it might still be a worthy undertaking (pun intended).
We know from spending patterns publicized during the American health system reform debate that a vast amount of money is lavished on the final months of life. What is done to sustain life is not always in accord with the wishes of the dying. The quality of life during the last months (or even years) can be quite dreadful. Thus, those who value a wellness lifestyle might want to arrange things for when the end of life nears. When that time comes, they might thus be more willing to acknowledge the signs and less willing to entertain hopeless or distressing strategies of denial. They might be more likely to exercise a level of control for life quality during the final stage consistent with the lifestyle artistry managed when living well.
The sad fact is that very few people die healthy. Yes, a case can be made that it is possible to die healthy. The phrase is, of course, an oxymoron but, if construed in a defined fashion, is not a contradiction in terms. Yes, unless it is explained, die healthy might seem fortune-teller worthy as a good/bad combination. I was amused recently by the advice psychics offered an undercover New York Times reporter, Ariel Kaminer. On an assignment, Ms. Kaminer asked a motley collection of assorted soothsayers what to expect in 2010. Ms. Kaminer was told that she faced a year in which everything she sets out to accomplish will be realized although all her ambitions will be thwarted! My, that was helpful. Also, that while her love life will blossom like a flower, her romantic prospects are in serious trouble. And, while tremendous events will occur, nothing at all will happen. Ms. Kaminer concluded, I’m not making this up. I got it from the experts. (See Ariel Kaminer, The Future: Cloudy, With Platitudes, New York Times, December 31, 2009, p. 25.)
Yes, the phrase die healthy might, at first, seem preposterous, the kind of crazy talk psychics offer their moron customers who take seers seriously. But, please don’t too quickly put die healthy in this category! Instead, consider how I construe the phrase – from a REAL wellness perspective of functioning with reason while seeking exuberance and liberty.
DIE HEALTHY DEFINED – Die healthy means that, if you must die, and science suggests we carbon-based biped life forms mucking about on a small rock orbiting a giant fireball in the middle of nowhere must (thanks, Pat Condell), why not do it as sensibly and even healthfully as possible? That’s it – that’s what I mean by die healthy. (Warning: Long sentence ahead – take a deep breath!) Just as living well entails wise choices of disciplined habit patterns with a sound philosophy and conscious thinking that promotes a good measure of happiness, fulfillment, meaning, purpose, fun, joy, love, good health and the like, so too can death be approached in a fashion that increases desired processes while reducing undesired processes.
Surely the person who cares enough about quality of life to bother to shape and sustain a wellness lifestyle will also want to ponder and plan an equivalent wellness dying style. The process of doing so is the meaning of the phrase die healthy.
SUMMARY TIPS FOR DYING HEALTHY – Dying sucks. Very few people want to do it, no matter how sorry their situations, although there are a few ignoble exceptions. Need an example? How about the Islamic maniacs who somehow believe what seems beyond preposterous to most of us, namely, that three score and twelve virgin hotties await the martyr who blows himself up for Allah. Holy cow – is there any limit to the nonsense that can be embraced under the toxic cloud of revealed religion? None seems evident so far.
Back to dying healthy. As suggested, few do so but that can and ought to change. So, here are a few starter tips.
* Envision a good death. Think of someone you knew or read about who went off in a manner that has attractive possibilities. No, of course it’s not something you want to do, but since you must depart, in time, a plan or at least a few guidelines for the period leading up to the last moment should be considered.
* Tell your spouse, children and anyone else who will listen about your thoughts on the matter. Take legal steps to promote the chances that doctors and varied strangers who might become influential in your final days know your intentions and desires.
* Consider lining up a team of transition facilitators. Don’t you just love euphemisms? I mean, really, when your organs start shutting down and you can’t taste or even see your food, control your bowels – when you are steeped in dementia and experiencing congestive heart failure, kidney problems, a lot of pain, more delirium than normal and a great deal of agitation and, worst of all, no longer interested in sex, don’t you want someone or a team of experts to help you escape a bad situation rapidly getting worse?
* Along the lines of the last tip, don’t wait too long to learn about palliative sedation and the medications that can relieve unyielding suffering. These include but are not limited to lorazepam, midazolam, phenobarbital, scopolamine, ketaminer, morphine, methadone, fentanyl, propofol and sodium thiopental. Combinations of these drugs work even better.
So, there you go – that’s what it means to live so as to die healthy.. Not as upbeat as living a wellness lifestyle but since you can’t do that forever, it seems wise to mentally rehearse a wellness lifestyle-worthy curtain call.
Provided you believe you have a right to choose your own best way to die or, to use the more common euphemism, to pass comfortably, there is no good alternative to dying healthy.
Best wishes, live well and when you can’t anymore, well, let it go.And now, before ending this essay, I would like to share a response I got to these ideas from a close colleague of many years, columnist Bob Ludlow.
I have no problem signing on to your sage and timely advice. I say timely because even though I still feel like a spring chicken, sadly I’m not — far from it, in fact — and it’s time to stop procrastinating and confront the sober reality that no matter how good I feel now and how well I may function at the moment, I don’t have that many good years remaining before something pretty awful happens to my aging 70-year-old body or, Zeus forbid, my mind. So thank you for bringing this somewhat unpleasant topic to my attention with your usual wit, wisdom, and rationality. After all the years of working on the Bob Ludlow project, I was hoping to stop tweaking and just accept the far-from-perfect, but functional, results. Now your consciousness-raising has reminded me of unfinished business and prodded me to make a belated New Year’s resolution, which is: This year I will do the necessary research and then take appropriate steps to prepare for my approaching decline and failure. Hopefully, the decline portion will be delayed many years and then be brief, if not instantaneous. There is no point to unnecessary suffering, certainly not in a hopeless situation. So it behooves all of us to take those sensible and important steps you recommend in order to make the transition to everlasting oblivion as calm and uneventful — as healthy — as possible.
The idea of dying in the not-too-distant future doesn’t seem to bother me (not yet, anyway), and it probably won’t elicit great apprehension when the time comes. Alas, I can’t be certain about that. As the irrepressible Daniel Gilbert convincingly documents in his delightful and highly informative book, Stumbling on Happiness, human beings are incredibly inept at predicting how they will feel and act in given circumstances.
Like almost everyone, the idea of prolonged disability and/or pain bothers me a lot. If that should ever be my prognosis, I now feel I will prefer to check out early on my own terms. Of course Gilbert says I can’t know that’s how I’ll feel in those circumstances. But it’s a certainty I will want access, on demand, to the most potent pain-relief cocktail available.
Anyway, those are my preliminary thoughts on a matter I have neglected for too long. I look forward to deepening my understanding without getting obsessive or morbid about it.
The History of Brookhaven Calabro Airport
A recent visit to Brookhaven Calabro Airport, hidden behind a forest of trees and private homes and accessed by local Dawn Drive,, on a raw, late-March day whose steel wool sky was so low that it almost scratched you, revealed what was, but not necessarily what could be.
The ramp near Mid-Island Air Service was littered with mostly single-engine airplane types, punctuated by an occasional twin, and the almost unexpected sputter of an isolated propeller from a Cirrus SR-20 on this marginally visual flight rules (VFR) day cracked the silence like a hammer hitting a sheet of glass.
The blond brick structure at the field’s north end, the once-proud classroom and training monolith of Dowling College’s Aviation Education Center, stood frozen in time, promise of the past that failed to deliver the airport’s future.
The lone, low-level, cement block terminal, staffed by a single monitorer of the facility’s common traffic advisory frequency (CTAF), housed the equally shuttered luncheonette, nucleus, to a degree, of any general aviation airport, since it gave local and cross country pilots a destination and a purpose, and bore witness to numerous student pilot-instructor duos discussing airplane handling techniques over the years atop paper New York sectional charts doubling as tablecloths.
A glimpse into the rectangular room, which displayed a “Maintenance Shop” sign, revealed its former raison d’être, sporting circular stools, a lunch counter, a cold cut slicer, and a rusting coffee maker. A recent inquiry indicated interest and its resurrection as an eatery. Perhaps it also indicated its repurposed future.
The non-towered, dual-runway, 795-acre, public use general aviation airport, one mile north of the business district of Shirley in eastern Long Island, Suffolk County, was owned by the Town of Brookhaven.
Originally designated Mastic Flight Strip, it was constructed at the end of World War II, in 1944, on 325 acres to provide logistical support for the US Army Air Corps, after which its title was transferred to New York State and ultimately Brookhaven Town’s Division of General Aviation in 1961, current owner. Given its present “Calabro” moniker, it was named after Dr. Frank Calabro, who was instrumental in its development, but who, along with his wife, Ruth, met their untimely demises in an aircraft accident three decades later.
Construction and expansion yielded a rising crop of hangars, shops, fixed base operators (FBOs), the present terminal, and a second concrete runway to supplement the first in 1963.
Those, including 4,200-foot Runway 6-24 and 4,255-foot Runway 15-33, are both paved and lighted, but the latter features an instrument landing system (ILS), equipped and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
$1.5 million of the collective $5 million in federal Department of Transportation (DOT) grants, most of which were earmarked for nearby Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, facilitated the recent beacon and taxiway lighting system replacements.
“We need to maintain runways, lights, structures, and navigational aids,” according to Marten W. Haley, Brookhaven Town’s Commissioner of General Services, which includes the airport itself. “Everything has a finite lifetime.”
The airport’s several fixed base operators and other tenants include Brookfield Aviation, Mid-Island Air Service, Northeast Air Park, Ed’s Aircraft Refinishing, the Long Island Soaring Association, Island Aerial Air (for banner towing), NAASCO Northeast Corporation (which performs airplane and helicopter repair and overhaul), and Sky Dive South Shore.
Dowling College’s School of Aviation, once the airport’s cornerstone, but closed when the Oakdale-based university itself declared bankruptcy and ceased operations in 2016, had offered bachelor’s degrees in Aerospace Systems Technology and Aviation Management, and had participated in the FAA Air Traffic Control Collegiate Training Initiative. A fleet of private pilot aircraft and Fiasca flight simulators had enabled its students to earn private, instrument, multi-engine, instructor (CFI), and commercial ratings.
Although the field has principally entailed general aviation flight activity, there have been a handful of other events throughout its history.
As the new base for the former, 44-passenger Swissair Convair CV-440 Metropolitans operated by Cosmopolitan Airlines from Farmingdale’s Republic Airport and its self-named Cosmopolitan Sky Center after they had been transferred here, for example, they, along with a smattering of other types, offered junkets to Atlantic City’s Bader Field.
The Grand Old Airshow, held in 2006 and 2007, was created to transport spectators to earlier, biplane and World War II eras and showcase Long Island aviation.
Having enticed visitors through flyers and its website, it had urged them to “join us this year as we go back in time to celebrate Long Island’s Golden Age of Aviation,” a time when “biplanes graced the skies decades ago.” It continued its pitch by offering the experience of “bygone days of aviation, as World War I dogfights, open-cockpit biplanes, World War II fighters, and, of course, the famous Geico Skytypers, soar through Long Island’s blue skies.”
The shows themselves had featured antique vehicles and static aircraft displays, the latter encompassing TBM Avengers, Fokker Dr-1s, Nieuports, and Messerschmitt Me-109s, while aerial stunts had included comedy maneuvers performed in Piper J-3 Cubs by “randomly chosen” audience member Carl Spackle; Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome-borrowed Delsey Dives and balloon bursts targeted by Great Lakes Speedsters, Fleet 16Bs, and PT-17 Stearmans; speed races between runway-bound motorcycles and airborne, low-passing PT-17s; aerobatics by SF-260s; and skywriting by Sukhoi 29s.
A Sikorsky UH-34D Sea Horse Marine helicopter, used for combat rescue in Vietnam, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and by NASA during the Project Mercury astronaut recovery program, had demonstrated search-and-rescue procedures.
Both Long Island aviation and formation flying had also been well represented. Shows had featured Byrd, N3N, Fleet Model 16B, and N2S Stearman aircraft from the Bayport Aerodrome Society; P-40 Warhawks and P-51 Mustangs from Warbirds over Long Island; F4U Corsairs from the American Airpower Museum; and North American SNJ-2s from the Republic Airport-based Geico Skytypers.
Vintage vehicle and aircraft rides were available. Spectators brought their own lawn chairs and lined them up next to the active runway amid period dress and speeches given by Tuskegee Airmen. Concession trucks sold everything from hot dogs to ice cream and souvenirs and numerous aviation-related schools and associations established booths.
The Grand Old Airshow, held during two consecutive falls, was a single-day, single-visit, outdoor glimpse toward the sky where Long Island’s multi-faceted aviation history was written and where it was recreated.
A 2008 a non-flying tribute to Vinny Nasta was also offered. A Riverhead High School art teacher who hailed from Wading River, he lost his life at 47 years of age when the reproduction Nieuport 24 he was flying at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome nose-dove into the woods after its mock dogfight with another replica, of a Fokker Dr.1 Triplane, on August 17 of that year.
Dr. Tom Daley, a former Dowling College Dean of Aviation, Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Air Show Director, and creator of the Brookhaven Grand Old Airshow, was forced to discontinue what had become an increasingly popular autumn event.
“There was some local opposition to the show,” he said, “and everyone had their hand out. I was required to give x-number of dollars for security, x-number for emergency medical presence. I couldn’t do it anymore. There was no way I could run an air show and meet expenses with expectations like that.”
Today, Brookhaven Calabro Airport’s 217 based aircraft, 92 percent of which are single-engine types, five percent of which are multi-engine, and three percent of which are gliders, provide most of its activity. For the 12-month period ending on March 25, 2005, there had been 135,100 annual airplane movements, or an average of 370 per day, and 99 percent of them belonged to the general aviation category, enabling student pilots to pursue licenses and practice weekday touch-and-go’s at a non-towered airfield.
Hinging on this segment of aviation is its future.
Flood Insurance Coverage
Flood insurance coverage is essential to protect the home and its possessions from damages as a result of a flooding. It has become standard practice to take advantage of the availability of additional forms of protection in view of some of the recent natural disasters. Flood cover is available to homeowners, business owners and renters.
A standard homeowner’s plan often excludes damage as a result of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or flood. It’s essential to review the homeowner’s cover to see that these additional types of specialty coverage are automatically included or excluded.
Flood policies have become more cost effective in view of the number of companies that now offer flood protection in conjunction with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP is a federal program that’s administrated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help property owners protect themselves against flooding with the availability of protection. The cost often depends on the area and being located in one of the communities that participates in the NFIP.
Benefits include – protection for the home up to $250,000 and personal property (contents) up to $100,000. These are fixed limits in view of this coverage being arranged through a federal program. Although it is necessary to review the individual terms of the issued plan to see the extent of cover and to note relevant deductible amounts. And this cover isn’t just for property owners. It also applies to renters in order to have cover in place for their possessions.
A flood indemnity plan often incorporates a 30-day waiting period before coming into effect. This is to prevent property owners from obtaining this coverage at the last moment if an imminent threat has been indicated. This makes it necessary to have in place adequate protection at all times.
Flood insurance coverage shouldn’t be relied on as a sole means of protection for a household in the event of loss, but more as an add-on to an existing comprehensive homeowner’s plan.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 01
Bitcoin Halving Model Suggests $24,000 Bottom Before Year’s End
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: May 01
