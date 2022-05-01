Finance
Discovering Closed Loop Marketing and Utilizing Its Power to Promote Businesses Online
The term closed loop marketing refers to a process of two way interaction that involves both the marketers and the customers. In standard and non-improvised situation, closed loop marketing materials and messages are pushed to the customers, depending on their individual preferences. A self-service model is also often used to for this purpose.
The whole process of closed loop marketing is based on the amount of data that gathered during the different interactive sessions that are enacts in a cycle of continuous improvement on the part of marketers.
What is it?
In no sense of the word it refers to any kind of device or equipment. The whole concept is about building up a relationship with the customers depending on the data that accumulated through a wide variety of communication channels that support continuous refinement of the relationship that exists between the two. The selection of the communication channel is often made depending upon the receptivity or preferences of a particular range of customers. This powerful marketing tool improves the customer database, and these organizations can gain refined clientele segmentation depending on their individual behavioral attributes.
On an operational level there can be different levels of sophistication in closed loop marketing. Under most ideal and favorable situations, when a customer database is linked with a content management platform the most relevant contents can always be provided to the customers depending upon his personal choices and interests. The increased knowledge about the customers is always going to prove useful for the successful promotion of any online business.
A tactical approach
Most modern online promotional campaigns are mono-directional activities. But during the last five years or so a sufficient number of new developments have taken place in this particular field and new technologies are now available to help you to select the exact type of closed loop marketing apps that is just perfectly suitable for the overall marketing strategy of your organization.
The only difficulty that a marketing manager can face in this respect is the lack of available finance that has always been the most important factor behind any successful application of closed group marketing strategies. If any particular commercial organization is particularly focusing on online promotional activities, then closed loop internet marketing strategies are often expected to work well for them. The most important benefits that can be availed from the process can be listed as follows:
– Send at least 20,000 emails a month to redirect more traffic to your website
– Use pay per click advertising
– Using better and well researched keywords
– Sending press releases for brand promotion
And the proper optimization of the web pages to make them friendlier to search engine spiders and have better ranking for them in the search engine result pages. In every possible aspect the closed loop marketing can work wonders to your online business promotions, and helps you earn profits like never before.
6 Ways to Make Your Online Public Relations Drive SEO
If you think PR is dead, then you are missing out big on the brand visibility opportunities that PR in this digital age comes with. Of course, times have changed. The old tactics of traditional public relations that find expression in strategic event coordination, crisis communication, reputations management, trade shows, sponsorship opportunities, outreach, distribution of press releases and leveraging on traditional media (Radio, TV, Newspapers) — have now given way to more digital approaches.
The strategies applicable to both old and digital PR converge at the point where connections are built and managed. However digital PR comes with the added benefits of Search Engine optimization and link building across the internet while also providing measurable and tangible results and insights and producing easily shareable content.
Why Should Online PR be integrated with SEO?
SEO and PR work together in more ways than one. First, creating premium quality content can earn you backlinks to your site. Then the more media coverage your brand receives, the more link back to your site you will get. Lastly, with excellent PR process, you get to build greater connections with influencers in your industry thereby getting more links from blogs and social media posts, leading to an increase in SEO.
Because the realm of online PR is more specified than that of traditional, it will help grow your brand visibility and patronage online. However, the integration between SEO and PR becomes a lot stronger when executed strategically.
Here are 6 top ways to drive search engine optimization with Online PR.
1. Unify your goals across SEO, PR and other Marketing efforts
Each of these marketing concepts has their unique workability styles, yet their aim is the same. While SEO leverages on digital channels to connect with customers and generate more leads, PR relies heavily on media relations to generate more media coverage of the brand. In the end, their target is to reach customers – and that’s the part you should focus on the most. Only then can you harness the capabilities of the different channels.
2. Use data gotten from researching both SEO and PR to create an overall persona.
While SEO relies on audience research to create a brand personality, PR focuses on Media research to find out the kind of publications that appeal to a brands target audience and search for reporters that cover topics relevant to the brand. Combining both results will create a strong, unified persona.
3. Coordinate Content and Keyword across all digital channels to project a unified brand identity.
All your social media and blog posts, e-books, newsletters, landing pages, video ads, media messages and press releases should project the image your brand is trying to communicate.
4. Use your PR Expertise as a Guide in Crafting Content.
With proper research, PR experts get data on the kind of content their audience will find consumable, valuable and shareable. Let this expertise guide you in creating high-quality, SEO content. While SEO professionals are creating high ranking content, incorporating the most appropriate keywords and sharing them across social media channels, PR experts on the hand should be busy pitching this content and drawing as much attention as possible to it from high-quality links.
5. PR can Leverage on SEO keyword strategy
The keywords used in press releases can trigger reporters to use those targeted keywords when describing a brand, thus increasing the likelihood a business appears in searches for those specified terms.
PR needs to harness and extend SEO keyword strategy – for example, keywords and keyword phrases should appear in critical statements, press releases, media interview, FAQ documents, Social media bios, Website Meta titles and descriptions and website copy.
6. Connect with high-end influencers in your industry
Influencer marketing is non-negotiable in integrating SEO and PR efforts for your site. Connecting with influencers can earn you high-quality link backs from the media, other businesses, and pages with high traffic. Establishing connections with these influencers increases the chances that they will share your content with their audience and even link back to your site, making such content more visible, linked to and of course share.
SEO is a crucial aspect of building a sustainable online presence, but it performs better when it joins forces with PR to create strong results, A link back from Forbes for instance, even if it’s a text link carries a heavier weight than mere blog comments. So you should focus on creating high quality, shareable content. You also want to make your content is adequately and proportionally stuffed with keywords added to the fact that they have to be relevant to a target audience.
Get Started With Google AdWords
Google AdWords advertising allows you to show your ads to people who are most likely to be interested in your products or services, while filtering out those who aren’t.
You can track how many people your ad was shown to, how many of those people clicked your ad and more if you integrate your account with Google Analytics. By measuring your ads, you’ll quickly see where to invest your budget and boost the return on your investment.
AdWords is most commonly based on a cost per click system, where the cost per click is the minimum amount required to outrank a competitor advertiser. Using a very simple example, if a competing advertisers budget per click is $1 and yours is $5, you’ll only pay $1.01 for that click.
When you’re first starting out with AdWords, it can be a little overwhelming. Google AdWords itself is massive, and every slip-up can blow out your budget. I know quite a few people that have been burnt by trying AdWords without really understanding it.
To help you get started, I’ve created some helpful tips that I’ve learned over the years.
Getting Started
Create Your Google AdWords Account
Google has prepared a 7 step starter guide for creating an account which covers the basic such as creating a login, setting up billing information and a daily budget.
Resist the Impulse to Activate Your Ads Just Yet
Google’s goal at this point is to then encourage you to maximise the amount you’re spending on your advertising. This is the first trap for beginners. You’ll enter some keywords, Google will suggest many more keywords which are mostly helpful, but next thing you know you’ve spent $150 in one day with no sales or leads gained.
Research Your Keywords
Thorough keyword research is so important to the success of your AdWords advertising – if you focus on the wrong keywords you can be almost certain that your advertising won’t be profitable. Start with your website to build a list of relevant keywords, look for the main words that describe what you do, your products and your services. Align your AdWords account structure with your website.
Use the Google Keyword Tool
Once you’ve got your list of keywords, you can use the Google Keyword Tool to find related words and phrases for a complete list of possible keywords. People may use different words or phrases when looking for your products or services.
The tool will then show you the average search volume per keyword (there’s no point is bidding on keywords that no one searches for) and the average cost per click so that you have a better understanding of the budget required and what you can afford.
From my experience, the lowest cost per click I’ve seen is around $0.80c and the highest was $16. So, choose wisely. Choose general and specific keywords, and group similar keywords into ad groups (aim for 5-20 keywords per ad group).
Choose Keyword Match Types
This is another trap for beginners. Google’s default setting is ‘broad match’, which allows you to reach the largest number of people, but provides the least control over when your ads are shown.
For example, if I was a personal trainer and I bid on ‘personal training’ to attract new clients using broad match, my ad would be shown to people also searching for ‘personal training courses’, ‘personal training certification’ and ‘personal training salary.’ Clearly, none of these people are looking to hire a personal trainer. I would either receive many irrelevant clicks wasting my budget, or no clicks, which is just as bad because Google will punish me with a low-quality score and I’ll have to pay more.
Essentially, the higher your Quality Score (on a scale of 1 to 10), the less you’ll have to pay per click. Relevance is the key. New keywords will be assigned a quality score within a day or so.
Keyword Match Type Options
Broad Match: The widest possible search that includes a number of keywords that may not be relevant to your business at all e.g. ‘Women’s hats’ can match searches for ‘buy ladies hat’.
Phrase Match: A more targeted option that will match to people searching for the keywords you have specified e.g. ‘Women’s hats’ can match searches for ‘buy women’s hats’.
Exact Match: The most targeted option that will match to people that are searching for your keyword, exactly as you have typed it e.g. ‘Women’s hats’ can only match searches for ‘women’s hats’.
Negative Match: Using negative keywords can greatly reduce wasted clicks by excluding keywords that don’t relate to your business e.g. If you sell reading glasses and use ‘glasses’ as your keyword, your ad would be displayed to people also searching for ‘wine glasses’, adding ‘wine’ as a negative keyword would eliminate this problem.
Campaign Types
It’s important to understand the differences because they function very differently.
Search Network Only: Target people that are actively searching for your products or services. This is recommended for beginners.
Display Network Only: Target people who are browsing websites that contain content that is in some way related to your products or services. From my experience, this is effective for short term campaigns for specific promotions e.g. an online pet store’s ad for free shipping for the next 7 days can appear alongside an article on how to manage aggression in puppies.
Search & Display Networks: Is a combination of the two, personally I prefer to keep the campaigns separate for more effective performance monitoring.
Shopping: Is a must if you sell products online and requires the creation of a Google Merchant account and some set-up to create a product feed. This allows your products to be featured visually with the text search results.
Writing Your Ads
Explain why a potential customer should buy your products or use your service instead of a competitor. Include your keyword so that it attracts attention. The character limit is tight, but try your best to differentiate yourself from other ads.
Google has strict advertising guidelines to ensure ads are of good quality, but I have seen dodgy grammar slip through. ‘I will provide you with the best advise’, will deter people who know the difference between advice and advise.
A call to action is also important to for potential customers to understand what action you want them to take and to filter out people that aren’t ready to take the desired action, e.g. buy now, call today, request a quote, learn more, browse now.
The page you link to on your website is also important, create a custom page if necessary to match your ad. If your ad is promoting 20% off toasters, ensure that your ad points to the toasters category with a banner highlighting 20% off. Make it easy for people to take the action you promised in your ad.
Link to Google Analytics for Conversion Tracking
Access to analytics is essential to managing your AdWords efficiently – without it there is no way of knowing if you are achieving your goals, or which campaigns, ad groups and keywords are successful and which are not. When you create a Google Analytics account, you’ll need to add a short piece of tracking code to your website and then you can link the accounts together.
Conversion tracking provides important data relating to what a person does after clicking on your ad. Do they purchase, submit an enquiry, download your app? This information helps you to determine your success.
AdWords is not a “set and forget” platform, and it needs to be carefully monitored and managed, particularly when you first begin.
Typically, I recommend running AdWords for at least 2 months and commit to weekly monitoring to determine if it’s right for your business. You need time to give it the best chance for success.
Where to Learn More
It’s not possible for me to cover everything about AdWords. I spent 3 weeks studying around my full-time job for the Google AdWords Fundamentals, Google Search and Google Display certification exams to ensure my knowledge is the most up to date.
I highly recommend that you at least read the Google AdWords Fundamentals study guide to understand more about structuring your account, bidding strategies, quality score, location targeting.
Once you’ve activated your ads I recommend checking on the progress every day for the first week to get an understanding of how fast your budget is being spent and what the bounce rate is for your keywords. A high bounce rate generally indicates that your web page is not relevant to the search, try adjusting the keyword, match type or simply pause it.
Travarsa Consultancy Services-Best Web Designing Company
Travarsa Private Limited was founded in 2016 with the objective of empowering e-businesses with an effective Internet marketing solutions and providing complete IT solutions, real estate, interiors and Travel Consultancy. Travarsa.com is an online portal which provides a cloud-based business services platform, dedicated to helping Entrepreneurs easily start and promote their business online and offline using advance and latest software and technologies at an affordable cost. At Travarsa.com, we provide complete web solutions with services like Web Hosting, Web Designing, SEO Services, Digital Marketing, Software Redistribution, Email and SMS Marketing, Content Development and Technical Writing.
Our Online Services include:
web hosting
Web Hosting Services
Travarsa Web Hosting service comes with loaded features like site building tools and templates, one-click application installer and everything you need to launch a website and take your idea or business online. Read More about “Web Hosting Services”…
Content-Writing-Services…
Content Writing Services
We provide unique and SEO friendly effective content writing services for your online and offline platforms. We deliver quality contents as per your business requirements, for Webpage, Blogs, Magazines, eBooks. Read More about “Content Writing Services”…
Search Engine Optimization
Search Engine Optimization Services
We provide best Search Engine Optimization services and complete website SEO Audit, Keyword analysis & Optimization, SEO and more. Our team will help you to reach your target audience & achieve higher goals. Read More about “Search Engine Optimization Services”…
pay per click
Pay Per Click Services
We provide Pay Per Click Management programs at an affordable price. We help you improve your traffic stats and get quality and relevant traffic using Google AdWords, Bing Ads, and other Social media Channels. Read More about “Pay Per Click Services”…
slider3
Web Designing Services
We help you integrate your website with latest E-commerce solutions and payment gateways. An embedded payment buttons, payment API integration and latest commerce application services will boost your sale and Read More about “Web Designing Services”…
digital marketing job 1024×683
Digital Marketing Services
We provide an effective digital marketing strategy by implementing different techniques & tools like Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, PPC, Email Marketing, Bulk SMS & more. Read More about “Digital Marketing Services”…
WordPress
WordPress Web Development & Design Solutions
We provide complete WordPress Solutions, starting from installation to advance customization, migration, theme and plugin development and implementation, we provide all the WordPress Web Development Services. Read More about “WordPress Web Development & Design Solutions”…
contact banner
CONTACT US
We are available to discuss your business needs and answer any questions you may have. Enter your details and we’ll get back to you shortly. Read More about “CONTACT US”…
socialmedia
Social Media Marketing Services
Our Social Media Marketing Experts will provide best online exposure, targeted audience and online identity on Social media Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and much more. Read More about “Social Media Marketing Services”…
Content-Writing-Services.
Technical Writing Services
Our team of expert technical writers provides exceptional technical contents, we use latest technology, industry standard, best practices & publishing tools in various delivery formats to deliver quality output. Read More about “Technical Writing Services”…
online_payment
E-Commerce and Payment Gateway Solutions
Get latest E-commerce solutions and payment gateways with features like embedded payment buttons, payment API integration & latest E-commerce application services to boost your sale, and latest payment solutions. Read More about “E-Commerce and Payment Gateway Solutions”…
