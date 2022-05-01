News
Elon Musk’s big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
By MATT O’BRIEN
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of “maximum fun” once he buys the social media platform for $44 billion and takes it private.
But enacting what at the moment are little more than a mix of vague principles and technical details could be considerably more complicated than he suggests.
Here’s what might happen if Musk follows through on his ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends.
FREE SPEECH TOWN SQUARE
Musk’s feistiest priority — but also the one with the vaguest roadmap — is to make Twitter a “politically neutral” digital town square for the world’s discourse that allows as much free speech as each country’s laws allow.
He’s acknowledged that his plans to reshape Twitter could anger the political left and mostly please the right. He hasn’t specified exactly what he’ll do about former President Donald Trump’s permanently banned account or other right-wing leaders whose tweets have run afoul of the company’s restrictions against hate speech, violent threats or harmful misinformation.
Should Musk go this direction, it could mean bringing back not only Trump, but “many, many others that were removed as a result of QAnon conspiracies, targeted harassment of journalists and activists, and of course all of the accounts that were removed after Jan. 6,” said Joan Donovan, who studies misinformation at Harvard University. “That could potentially be hundreds of thousands of people.”
Musk hasn’t ruled out suspending some accounts, but says such bans should be temporary. His latest criticism has centered around what he described as Twitter’s “incredibly inappropriate” 2020 blocking of a New York Post article on Hunter Biden, which the company has said was a mistake and corrected within 24 hours.
OPEN-SOURCED ALGORITHMS
Musk’s longstanding interest in AI is reflected in one of the most specific proposals he outlined in his merger announcement — the promise of “making the algorithms open source to increase trust.” He’s talking about the systems that rank content to decide what shows up on users’ feeds.
Partly driving the distrust, at least for Musk supporters, is lore among U.S. political conservatives about “shadow banning” on social media. This is a supposed invisible feature for reducing the reach of badly behaving users without disabling their accounts. There has been no evidence that Twitter’s platform is biased against conservatives; studies have found the opposite when it comes to conservative media in particular.
Musk has called for posting the underlying computer code powering Twitter’s news feed for public inspection on the coder hangout GitHub. But such “code-level transparency” gives users little insight into how Twitter is working for them without the data the algorithms are processing, said Nick Diakopoulos, a Northwestern University computer scientist.
Diakopoulos said there are good intentions in Musk’s broader goal to help people find out why their tweets get promoted or demoted and whether human moderators or automated systems are making those choices. But that’s no easy task. Too much transparency about how individual tweets are ranked, for instance, can make it easier for “disingenuous people” to game the system and manipulate an algorithm to get maximum exposure for their cause, Diakopoulos said.
‘DEFEATING THE SPAM BOTS’
“Spam bots” that mimic real people have been a personal nuisance to Musk, whose popularity on Twitter has inspired countless impersonator accounts that use his image and name — often to promote cryptocurrency scams that look as if they’re coming from the Tesla CEO.
Sure, Twitter users, among them Musk, “don’t want spam,” said David Greene, civil liberties director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. But who defines what counts as a spam bot?
“Do you mean all bots like, you know, if I follow a Twitter bot that just pulls up historic photos of fruits? I choose to follow that. Is that not allowed to exist?” he said.
There are also plenty of spam-filled Twitter accounts at least partially run by real people that run the gamut from ones that hawk products to those promoting polarizing political content to meddle in other countries’ elections.
‘AUTHENTICATE ALL HUMANS’
Musk has repeatedly said he wants Twitter to “authenticate all humans,” an ambiguous proposal that could be related to his desire to rid the website of spam accounts.
Ramping up mundane identity checks — such as two-factor authentication or popups that ask which of six photos shows a school bus — could discourage anyone from trying to amass an army of bogus accounts.
Musk might also be considering offering more people a “blue check” — the verification checkmark sported on notable Twitter accounts — like Musk’s — to show they’re who they say they are. Musk has suggested users could buy the checkmarks as part of a premium service.
But some digital rights activists are concerned these measures could lead to a “real-name” policy resembling Facebook’s approach of forcing people to validate their full names and use them in their profiles. That would seem to contradict Musk’s free speech focus by muzzling anonymous whistleblowers or people living under authoritarian regimes where it can be dangerous if a dissident message is attributable to a particular person.
AD-FREE TWITTER?
Musk has floated the idea of an ad-free Twitter, though it wasn’t one of the priorities outlined in the official merger announcement. That may be because cutting off the company’s chief way of making money would be a tall order, even for the world’s richest person.
Advertisements accounted for more than 92% of Twitter’s revenue in the January-March fiscal quarter. The company did last year launch a premium subscription service — known as Twitter Blue — but doesn’t appear to have made much headway in getting people to pay for it.
Musk has made clear he favors a stronger subscription-based model for Twitter that gives more people an ad-free option. That would also fit into his push to relax Twitter’s content restrictions — which brands largely favor because they don’t want their ads surrounded by offensive and hate-filled tweets.
WHAT ELSE?
Musk has tweeted and voiced so many proposals for Twitter that it can be hard to know which ones he takes seriously. He’s joined the popular call for an “edit button” — which Twitter says it’s already working on — that would enable people to fix a tweet shortly after posting it. A less serious proposal from Musk suggested converting Twitter’s downtown San Francisco headquarters to a homeless shelter “since no one shows up anyway” — a comment taken more as a dig on Twitter’s pandemic-era workforce than an altruistic vision for the building.
Musk didn’t return an emailed request to clarify his plans.
—-
AP Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this report.
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
WASHINGTON — The White House press corps’ annual gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man at the helm: President Joe Biden.
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office.
“Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told an audience of 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities. “Now that would really have been a real coup.”
The president took the opportunity to test out his comedic chops, making light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office while taking aim at his predecessor, the Republican Party and the members of the press.
“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” Biden said to the Hilton ballroom filled with members of the media.
Biden also made light of the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan, which has become the right’s stand-in for swearing at the president.
“Republicans seem to support one fella, some guy named Brandon,” Biden said, causing an uproar of laughter among the crowd. “He’s having a really good year. I’m happy for him.”
As far as roasting the GOP, he said, “There’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”
He also took a jab at Fox News. “I know there are a lot of questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID. Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone has to prove they are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Biden said. “Just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here. Vaccinated and boosted.”
In addition to speeches from Biden and comedian Trevor Noah, the hourslong event had taped skits from talk-show host James Corden, comedian Bill Eichner and even Biden himself.
“Thank you for having me here,” Noah said to Biden. “And I was a little confused on why me, but then I was told that you get your highest approval ratings when a biracial African guy is standing next to you.”
While the majority of the speech was filled with cutting jabs, Biden did make note of the important role journalism plays in American democracy, especially in the last decade.
“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, that you, the free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century,” he said. “You are the guardians of the truth.”
The dinner had other serious moments, with tributes to pioneer journalists of color, aspiring student reporters as well as a dedication to the journalists detained, injured or killed during the coverage of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The premier event for news media in Washington, the correspondents’ dinner mixed Washington journalists like CNN’s Jake Tapper and MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid with celebrities Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Brooke Shields, Caitlyn Jenner, Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart. Among the large swath of government officials and other prominent figures was Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Accompanied by the first lady, the president came to the event while trying to strike a careful balance with the nation fatigued by the pandemic yet facing an uptick in infections. The ongoing national threat has struck closer to home for the president: Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive this past week and Dr. Anthony Fauci skipped the dinner for health precautions.
The U.S. was experiencing a COVID-19 case spike from a highly contagious subvariant of omicron, with confirmed infections rising to about 44,000 per day, up from 26,000 a month ago. Still, virus deaths and hospitalizations were near, or at, pandemic lows, with the BA.2 variant proving less severe than earlier virus strains.
In the wake of the recent Gridiron Club press dinner in Washington, dozens of attendees, including members of Congress and of Biden’s Cabinet and journalists, tested positive for COVID-19. The White House Correspondents’ Association said it was requiring same-day antigen testing for its dinner attendees even before the Gridiron outbreak, then added a vaccination requirement.
Biden, 79, decided to pass up the meal but turn up later for the program. While he planned to be masked when not speaking, a maskless president greeted award winners on the dais and could be seen smiling broadly during the dinner program.
The correspondents’ dinner debuted in 1921. Three years later, Calvin Coolidge became the first president to attend and all have since, except Trump. Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon opted not to attend every year of their presidencies, however, and Reagan, then recovering from an assassination attempt, missed the 1981 installment — but called in from Camp David.
“The thing I think this shows is the restoration to the health of the relationship,” Harold Holzer, author of the book “The Presidents vs. The Press” and the director of the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College in New York, said ahead of the dinner. “It’s still barbed, there are still tense moments. But that’s OK.”
Fresh Update Regarding Eid Crescent Sightening In Pakistan
Fresh Update Regarding Eid Crescent Sightening In Pakistan
Crescent not sighted in Pakistan, Kashmir, Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
Pakistan is likely to declared Tuesday, May 3 as the first day of Shawwal as the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere on Sunday.
Accordingly, Monday will be the last day of Ramadan and Tuesday will be the first day of Shawwal
Also Read : Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting LIVE: Here’s when Muslims in India, Pak and rest of South Asia will see Shawwal crescent
The Shawwal crescent was not sighted anywhere in the Pakistan nor in any part of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and therefore, Monday, May 2, is likely the last day of the Ramadan, and Tuesday May 3 will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
The post Fresh Update Regarding Eid Crescent Sightening In Pakistan appeared first on JK Breaking News.
DJ Bien-Aime: Joe Douglas, Jets back up the talk and surround QB Zach Wilson with playmakers
Talking about what you want to do is easy. Getting it done is another matter.
And all the Jets have done since the end of a 4-13 season is talk about wanting to surround Zach Wilson with more talent. It was the Jets’ New Year’s resolution.
And Wilson — who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — must have been the happiest guy on the planet watching Gang Green’s draft unfold this weekend.
GM Joe Douglas proved that actions speak louder than words because unlike organizations that simply talk about creating a successful environment for their QB, the Jets went out and accomplished exactly what was needed during free agency and in the draft.
Every team talks about wanting to build around a young quarterback because if the young QB succeeds everyone gets to keep their job. If not, well, most are fired and plenty of talented quarterbacks have had their careers ruined by poor organizations.
But it is clear this offseason that Douglas and the Jets are walking the walk, and not just talking the talk, because Wilson is being surrounded by a massive influx of talent.
“I feel like we’re a better team now than we were going into the weekend,” Douglas said. “I feel like we’re a better team now than we were to start the entire offseason. Again, a lot of that credit goes to Coach [Robert Saleh} and his staff and Rex [Hogan] and all of our personnel staff working together, just a real team effort to give us this chance to go into a season and improve in some different spots, adding quality depth to the team, adding some guys that we feel can be explosive, dynamic playmakers for us.”
It started in the first round when the Jets drafted star Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick on Thursday night. Then early in the second round on Friday they nabbed speedy Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
Garrett is an explosive weapon with 4.3 speed who finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for the Buckeyes.
“Wilson to Wilson” could be the defining phrase of the 2022 season.
Hall is another 4.3 weapon who rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career.
Both Hall and Garrett were universally regarded as top 3 prospects at their position.
Gang Green also added Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the third round. His production wasn’t outstanding, but he’s a talented tight end who can develop into a productive player.
So let’s do a quick overview of the pieces Zach Wilson has around him as the former BYU star heads into his second NFL campaign.
A talented receiving corps of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Garrett Wilson.
A solid tight end room that features free-agent pickups C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin and the rookie Ruckert. All three players can affect the game through the air and create running lanes with their blocking. That’s a massive upgrade over last year’s tight ends in Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin.
The main pieces of the running backs room are Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman and Hall.
There’s a thunder and lightning punch Carter and Hall can bring, as Carter can create havoc outside the tackles with his speed, while Hall can slice up the interior of the defense with his vision that helps him explode through holes.
And don’t forget, the Jets offensive line is a solid unit … at least on paper.
A pair of bookend tackles in George Fant and Mekhi Becton, along with a solid center in Connor McGovern, flanked by guards Laken Tomlinson (a Pro Bowler last year) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (elite flashes as a rookie).
It’s not even close, this Jets offense is significantly improved from the one that ended the season in Buffalo.
Wilson ended his rookie season throwing for just five net passing yards in a 27-10 loss to the Bills in Week 18 because injuries forced him to go to battle with just Keelan Cole and Kroft to throw to. His offensive line that day featured backups Conor McDermott and Dan Feeney in starting roles.
Less than four months later, Zach Wilson has to be cheesing at all the offensive talent he’ll be working with heading into OTAs.
The Jets talked about making sure their QB had the tools necessary to succeed heading into Year 2. They’ve hit their goal. New Year’s resolution kept.
