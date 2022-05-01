Fight for Crypto & Dominate the Cyberpunk Metaverse

Play2Earn games are the future of gamingб all because they completely turned the idea of the mechanics of earning crypto and in-game assets ownership. Today you can earn cryptocurrencies just by playing games. One of the most promising P2E games is called CyberCity. We decided to go behind the scenes and find out what makes the game so remarkable and how users can earn money in it.
The fight for resources and power: reveal the storyline of the game
Cyber City Inc is a new game with an open Play-to-Earn economy, great gameplay, tradable NFT assets, and sustainable tokenomics. The game takes place in the distant 2088 in a dystopian megapolis. Players can collect their unique scarce NFTs and fight fo resources to dominate the cityblocks. Their task is to get as many resources and lands as possible, which are necessary for the survival and progress. Some resources can be bought from other participants or created on your own, and some will have to be fought for in battles. The game is divided into two main parts of the gameplay: Cyber City map and Battles.
CyberCity Map
In fact, the Cybercity Inc map is the place where the events of the game unfold. Users can buy certain blocks of land and create their own sectors and buildings on them, as well as extract the necessary resources. There are 4 resource types: GOTA, MePa, BMass, and WJuice. Each resource can be earned or conquered in battles.
When they are no longer enough, the player can decide to buy new lands with the help of NFT or try to win them back from opponents. In the future, users will be able to rent part of the land and receive rental payments in CYBR tokens. The better a piece of land is fortified and developed, the higher its value.
CyberCity fights
As mentioned above, the fight for resources can be not only economic but also physical. In fact, players can reclaim land and resources from their opponents using advanced warriors. Each character(Cyberian) has their own superpower and abilities, as well as weapons: from samurai blades to magic spells. Players can use the abilities of warriors, as well as upgrade them, increasing their strength and vitality.
Each warrior has his own companion who helps in battles, gives buffs, or heals the owner in case of injury.
Game characters and clans
In total, the game provides 10 clans and 10 types of heroes and companions who have different skills and strengths.
Here are the main heroes of CyberCity.
Cyber Samurai and Armored Shiba Inu. He is the last stronghold of tradition and honor in the Dystopian World of Iniquity. His weapon is his soul, and it doesn’t have any room for mercy. Man’s best friend, Armored Shiba Inu, with heavy armor is ready to fight to the death alongside the owner.
Hage and Cyber Spirit. Hage harnesses a new type of magic power using the laptome. With this tool, he can cast the spells and make his opponents tremble before the immeasurable power. He is accompanied by Cyber Spirit, some type of Spirit, which came from the Internet and got stuck in the mortal plane.
Tech-Priest and Tech Octopus. The priest of the cult of the Machine long ago abandoned his humanity, becoming a Gear in the Construction and Plans of the cult. Strives for complete augmentation of his body for unity with the Machine. His companion is an extinct marine animal called Tech Octopus.
ShapeShifter and Nyanko. In the past, they were characters from extremely popular anime, but these beasts manifested into reality through the sheer willpower of their global fandom.
Vampire and Cyber Bat. His digitized soul is ripe for picking the new nutrition. Cyber Bat outlived the creators and now runs freely and terrorizes the population of Cyber City. Because of their rebellious nature, they can only be tamed by someone truly terrifying.
Street Fighter and Stray Cat. A man with armed hands whos accompanied by a Stray Cat. Unlike his ancestors, he’s way bigger than the ordinary cat with intellect and ferocity.
Mercenaries and Iapetus. The brutal heroine of Cyber City is accompanied by a flying war machine with artificial intelligence. Due to their advanced AI with basic emotes and the time spent with the owner, many veterans consider them to be some kind of pet, a very deadly pet.
Buccaneers and Clockwork Parrot. This man looks like a modern-day pirate, along with the Clockwork Parrot, a faithful companion of those who chooses a life of adventure and robbery.
Paladins and MechAngel. His blade has traveled into the future to bring order. Paladins is supported by MechAngel, which is an attempt to recreate the characters from the long perished religious texts.
Scavengers and Multipurpose Drone Companion. Scavengers prowl the streets for spoils. Their companions, Multipurpose Drones, help to forget about the monolith solitude of modern existence. It is full of surprises since even its creators sometimes don’t know what it’s built from.
To get a character, weapons, and companions, you need to purchase one of the three boxes. Each box contains one or more characters and weapons, companions, and a piece of land.
NFT marketplace
CyberCity NFT marketplace is live. Now players can buy, sell and trade valuable NFT assets. A small teaser here – players can unbox their NFTs to find their valuable Cyberians inside, but it’s better to keep them as right after the IDO CyberCity will release new Secret Missions feature so players can earn CYBR token🚀
How to make money with CyberCity
The game provides the mechanics of active and passive earnings, which are available to each user.
Passive income is provided by several resources. Firstly, users can profit from owning virtual lands in the Cyber.City virtual city. To do this, it is enough to buy a certain piece of land. If the user upgrades his piece of land, that is, he builds some kind of building or increases its scale, then its cost increases, and therefore the income of the owner also grows. Secondly, the user can sell his site at any time and profit from the sale.
Active income directly depends on the professionalism and level of the player. You can receive CYBR tokens from:
Sale of resources inside the game for CYBR, namely the sale of in-game resources to other players for the CYBR token inside the game by mutual agreement between the players
Selling NFTs for CYBR on the marketplace to other players
Attacking the cells of other players in order to steal CYBR tokens. The player can form a detachment and send it to the enemy cell, if the strength of the attacking team of the player is greater, then he captures part of the CYBR tokens, if less, then he only spends energy.
Battles with other players where the player can win back resources and CYBR currency in case of victory
The CYBR token is used as a means of payment within the game. It is an in-game token that is used as an internal means of payment. In addition, users receive rewards for completing stages and completing missions in the CYBR token. Other types of earnings will also be available for players, such as farming and staking.
Already in April, the developer company will hold a public CYBR token sale(IDO), where everyone can purchase crypto coins to buy NFTs and upgrade their heroes. Details here.
Conclusion
CyberCity presents a unique Play2Earn game with great gameplay & NFT characters with two types of earnings: active and passive, thanks to which any user can earn income from participating in the game, even if he is not an active gamer. The creators of the game promise to release it in the first half of 2022, and the full version of CyberCity will be available in 2022.
VeChain also said that it had joined the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance.
Vendors in more than two million locations in more than 70 countries will be able to pay using the VeChain VET token, which the supply chain blockchain project announced its new collaboration with Alchemy Pay to facilitate. The news arrived in addition to its inclusion on the newly built Binance Bridge 2.0. Using distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, VeChain intends to develop an ecosystem that addresses key data challenges for various worldwide sectors.
Multiple Recent Developments
This week, Binance announced the addition of VeChain as one of the first tokens to be enabled on the new Binance Bridge 2.0, a new method for Ethereum-based tokens to be utilized on the Binance Smart Chain. After all that, VeChain also said Thursday that it had joined the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, a group that promotes blockchain technology. Blockchain-related research initiatives benefit from the expertise of this organization’s network of industry specialists and financial support.
Since it was first introduced in 2015, VeChain has been a supply chain monitoring system that uses physical tracking and blockchain record keeping. Currently, VeChain provides logistics and supply chain tracking solutions to various enterprises.
There are 101 master nodes in the VeChain consensus mechanism, which verifies identities and reputations rather than relying on proof-of-stake or proof-of-work. Despite the latest news, VET’s price remained stagnant, rising by 4% briefly before reverting to pre-announcement levels and trading in a red at the time of writing. According to CMC, the VeChain price today is $0.047161 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $213,183,921 USD. VeChain has been down 2.60% in the last 24 hours.
In order to build up districts, users may make use of the d0xINFRA framework.
Let us look at the top 3 crypto gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.
Step App (FITFI)
When NFTs and geo-location technologies are combined with a physical experience (fitness), the result is FITFI, which combines the best of both worlds. Step’s FITFI metaverse includes augmented reality for enhanced immersion. For those who participate in Fitness Finance, the $100 billion fitness sector provides an opportunity for financial gain. These are digital fitness’s web3-based equivalents.
According to CMC, the Step App price today is $0.439751 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $298,431,744 USD. Step App is up 41.44% in the last 24 hours.
District0x (DNT)
District0x, promoted as a “network of decentralized markets and communities,” is a platform that enables users to quickly establish their own decentralized platforms that are managed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) framework. District0x is a free platform that allows users to create their own “districts” to host their applications. In order to build up districts, users may make use of the d0xINFRA framework, which offers a set of fundamental smart contracts and libraries that can be used by anybody.
According to CMC, the District0x price today is $0.115870 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $178,785,200 USD. District0x is up 34.03% in the last 24 hours.
3D avatars and virtual things may be generated using a deflationary real utility token called Metahero that employs ultra-realistic 3D technology. As of June 2021, Metahero has a $10 million startup investment and aims to accelerate crypto adoption by creating a parallel digital realm.
According to CMC, the Metahero price today is $0.030304 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $31,684,209 USD. Metahero is up 7.01% in the last 24 hours.
Crypto is mirroring stock markets’ gains again today, with Wall Street’s sharp climb after opening higher likely to provide further impetus for Bitcoin. Last Friday, the crypto market saw a significant decline correlating US Indexes.
Bitcoin and Ethereum, the major players in the crypto market, gained 2% in the past 24 hours. Both crypto combined capitalization reached nearly $1.2 trillion today, with total crypto market capital at $1.9 trillion.
Related Reading | Ethereum Trades Below $3,000 Support, Why Is ETH Falling Since November?
The crypto markets see a broad recovery as equities continue their upward trajectory. The BTC/USD pair is trading above $40,000 while ETH/USD has gained ground close to the $3,000 resistance level. Both coins are gaining amid this positive trend for all assets.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite have all gone up today. The S&P 500 is up 2.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is higher by 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite leads the upside with 2.8%. This happened as Asian and European stocks had good days before the US Federal Reserve’s 0.5% interest rate hike.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Still Look Bullish
The bitcoin price is holding well above $38,000, but it’s close to touching another key supply wall at $40,000. However, this could signify that the bulls still have some strength and may push higher soon.
As per Altcoin Sherpa, a crypto trader and analyst, “the market structure looks bullish.” He further added;
As long as these lows are maintained and we still see higher lows, I think the bullish market structure is still intact. Still thinking 55k+ in the coming weeks.
While commenting on Ethereum prediction, Altcoin Sherpa said;
Unlike $BTC, ETH is still decently above its last lows and still has a bullish market structure (btc does too but its closer). Would like to see a higher low formed for #Ethereum. I think that it’s still at the mercy of BTC though, as always – if BTC tanks, so will ETH.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For Decent Increase
“Bitcoin could go higher,” said Rekt Capital, one of the top crypto analysts. The analyst said;
Bullish Divergence on the 4-hourly is playing out. Key resistance in the very short-term will be this red area [above $40,300]. Turning it into support like in the previous yellow circle would be a bullish sign for trend continuation.
Bitcoin has been below its 100-day moving average for a few weeks. The price has been supported by $37,000 and the falling trendline. This has lessened the bearish momentum. The $37,000 mark has become an important support for Bitcoin. If it falls below that, the price might go down to $30,000.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview.com